ASBK off to Darwin | Allerton Back! | Crankt SP2 debut!

  • ASBK off to Darwin | Allerton Back! | Crankt SP2 debut!

by
Australian SBK , Motorcycle News , Motorcycle Racing
No Comment
2017 Yamaha Motor Finance Australian Superbike Championship Presented by Motul Pirelli
Round Four – Hidden Valley Raceway, NT 7-9 July

2017 ASBK content brought to you by Dunlop Motorcycle Tyres

Darwin ASBK will see the return of Glenn Allerton
Crankt Protein Honda Fireblade SP2 to make competitive debut at Hidden Valley
Crankt Protein Honda to make competitive debut at Hidden Valley ASBK - Image by Carl Parisella

Crankt Protein Honda to make competitive debut at Hidden Valley ASBK –
Image by Carl Parisella

The Yamaha Motor Finance Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul Pirelli (ASBK) is ready to ignite Darwin when it returns for the first time in years to Hidden Valley Raceway.

Hidden Valley ASBK 2013 - Jamie Stauffer, who finished second to Maxwell in Race 1, set a new lap record of 1.06.802 in Race 2 and took the round win ahead of Maxwell and Team Volvo Suzuki rider Robbie Bugden when ASBK last visited the Darwin circuit in 2013.

Hidden Valley ASBK 2013 – Jamie Stauffer, who finished second to Maxwell in Race 1, set a new lap record of 1.06.802 in Race 2 and took the round win ahead of Maxwell and Team Volvo Suzuki rider Robbie Bugden when ASBK last visited the Darwin circuit in 2013.

This time around not only will the on-track action be electric, the ASBK will broadcast straight to fan’s TV screens and devices, live!  Can’t make it to the track? Then make sure you tune-in to channel SBS at 2:30 PM AEST or Live Stream via asbk.com.au from 10:30 AM AEST.

There’s simply too much on the line this round to miss a second of the action.

Darwin’s Hidden Valley Raceway is an absolute rider favourite and crowd pleaser. Boasting a long main straight, intricate corner sequences topped with tropical weather, the lap records are sure to tumble across the classes! Aside from the on-track racing action, there’s plenty for race fans to look out for.

Wayne Maxwell took pole position at Hidden Valley in 2013 when riding for Suzuki. Maxwell's pole time in 2013 was a 66.997. Wayne Maxwell went on to take the 2013 ASBK Championship.

Wayne Maxwell took pole position at Hidden Valley in 2013 when riding for Suzuki. Maxwell’s pole time in 2013 was a 66.997. Wayne Maxwell went on to take the 2013 ASBK Championship.

From the Dave McKenna Yamaha MT-09 Stunt Show, the ASBK Trade Alley featuring the massive bLU cRU Yamaha truck, VIP helicopter rides and the Mini Moto which is free for kids to try, it will be a weekend to remember!

Dave McKenna Yamaha MT-09 Stunt Show

Dave McKenna Yamaha MT-09 Stunt Show

 There are a myriad of stories to keep track of as Round 4 rapidly approaches; with Yamaha Racing Team’s Glenn Allerton’s (Yamaha YZF-R1) long awaited return after breaking his arm back at Wakefield Park Raceway (NSW) at Round 2. It will be fascinating to see how the former Australian Superbike Champion fares on his return as he remounts his trusted Yamaha Superbike around the circuit. 

Glenn Allerton tested recently and will be making his return to competition after badly breaking his arm at Wakefield Park earlier in the season. Image by Carl Parisella

Glenn Allerton tested recently and will be making his return to competition after badly breaking his arm at Wakefield Park earlier in the season. Image by Carl Parisella

ASBK will be treated to Crankt Protein Honda Racing Team debuting the brand new CBR1000SP2 in Darwin and there is much anticipation to see how the new bike will perform and whether it can provide reigning champion Troy Herfoss (Honda CBR1000SP2) the competitive edge in the 2017 title hunt. 

Crankt Protein Honda to make competitive debut at Hidden Valley ASBK - Image by Carl Parisella

Crankt Protein Honda to make competitive debut at Hidden Valley ASBK –
Image by Carl Parisella

Another story to keep track of is young Troy Guenther (NextGen Motorsports, BMW S1000RR), as he recovers from a racing incident last weekend. Team Manager, Wayne Hepburn is hopeful that the Superbike Rookie will be able to compete, if he’s up to the task. 

There wasn't much left of the NextGen Motorsports BMW S1000RR after a recent practice crash but we are glad to say Troy Guenther was not quite as badly beaten up and hopes to make the grid in Darwin. This particular bike, not so much...

There wasn’t much left of the NextGen Motorsports BMW S1000RR after a recent practice crash but we are glad to say Troy Guenther was not quite as badly beaten up and hopes to make the grid in Darwin. This particular bike, not so much…

To better cope with the Darwin heat (as the rest of Australia shivers through the winter), riders have been training hard over the ‘unofficial winter break’ to better perform and endure the high temperatures of the ‘Top End’. The race weekend will be a test of fitness and could play into the hands of those who have put in the hard work.

These are the lengths that Glenn Allerton and Linden Magee went to try and keep cool when ASBK visited Darwin in 2013

These are the lengths that Glenn Allerton and Linden Magee went to try and keep cool when ASBK visited Darwin in 2013

As it stands, the Yamaha Motorcycle Insurance Superbike (YMI) class is caught in a tight championship scrap, with Daniel Falzon (JD Racing Team, Yamaha YZF-R1), Wayne Maxwell (Yamaha Racing Team, YZF-R1) and Herfoss all separated by only nine points! With so much to play for, collecting wins at Hidden Valley will be critical. 

The last time ASBK visited Darwin a fresh faced young Daniel Falzon took Supersport pole. This time around when the JD Racing Yamaha rider arrives in Darwin it is as the ASBK Superbike Championship leader.

The last time ASBK visited Darwin a fresh faced young Daniel Falzon took Supersport pole. This time around when the JD Racing Yamaha rider arrives in Darwin it is as the ASBK Superbike Championship leader.

Yamaha Motorcycle Insurances Superbike Championship Standings
  1. Daniel Falzon 139
  2. Wayne Maxwell 130
  3. Troy Herfoss 130
  4. Robert Bugden 125
  5. Bryan Staring 96
  6. Josh Waters 85
  7. Cru Halliday 84
  8. Kyle Buckley 68
  9. Michael Blair 65
  10. Beau Beaton 60
  11. Josh Hook 58
  12. Mitch Levy 55
  13. Troy Guenther 52
  14. Corey Turner 49
  15. Matt Walters 48
  16. Glenn Allerton 35
  17. Aiden Coote 33
  18. Alex Phillis 32
  19. Callum Spriggs 31

The Motul Supersport class has been thrown a curveball with young gun Ted Collins (NextGen Motorsports, Suzuki GSX-R600) taking the title-fight to the highly touted Mark Chiodo (Repsol Gas Racing, Triumph 675R).

Motul Supersport Championship Standings
  1. Ted Collins 137
  2. Mason Coote 111
  3. Mark Chiodo 94.5
  4. Tom Toparis 91
  5. Jordan Carlsson 81.5
  6. Sam Condon 80.5
  7. Nic Liminton 67
  8. Ryan Taylor 61
  9. Chris Quinn 56.5
  10. Damon Rees 46
  11. Jake Pruiti 46
  12. Cambridge Olivier 46
  13. Lincoln Gilding 43
  14. Ben Burke 41.5
  15. Giuseppe Scarcella 40
  16. Sam Lambert 36
  17. Aidan Hayes 36
  18. Sam Muldoon 33
  19. Rhys Belling 28.5
  20. Hayden Spinks 25

The Hi-Tec Batteries Supersport 300 class is delivering a massive field of riders with too many up and coming stars of the future to count; such as young guns Reid Battye (DB Racing, Kawasaki EX 300) and Oli Bayliss (Cube Racing, Kawasaki EX 300).

Hi-Tec Supersport 300 Over 300cc Championship Points
  1. Zac Levy 139
  2. Tom Bramich 130.5
  3. Brandon Demmery 127
  4. Jack Mahaffy 114
  5. Billy Van Eerde 112
  6. Corey Briffa 103.5
  7. Hunter Ford 99.5
  8. Ben Bramich 97.5
  9. Jack Passfield 94
  10. Ty Lynch 94
Hi-Tec Supersport 300 Under 300cc Championship Points
  1. Reid Battye 185
  2. Scott Nicholson 149
  3. Yanni Shaw 129
  4. Drew Sells 123
  5. Bronson Joel Pickett 94.5
  6. Oli Bayliss 92
  7. Laura Brown 79
  8. Gregory Farrell 72
  9. Tom Edwards 70
  10. Keegan Pickering 63

This round includes the Moto 3 and Motorsports NT Club Challenge who feature for the first time this year on the ASBK calendar.

Snap up your tickets today by clicking here!

Can’t make it to the track?

Then make sure you watch the ASBK, Sunday July 9, on channel SBS at 2:30 PM AEST or Live Stream on asbk.com.au from 10:30 AM AEST.

2017 Yamaha Motor Finance Australian Superbike Championship Presented by Motul Pirelli Calendar
  • Round 4 Hidden Valley Raceway, NT 7-9 July
  • Round 5 Morgan Park Raceway, Warwick, QLD 25-27 August
  • Round 6 SMP Eastern Creek, NSW   8-10 September 
  • Round 7 Spokes.com.au presents Phillip Island Circuit, VIC 6-8 October
Tagged: , , , , , , , ,

You may also like

No Comment

You can post first response comment.