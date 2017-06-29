2017 Yamaha Motor Finance Australian Superbike Championship Presented by Motul Pirelli

Round Four – Hidden Valley Raceway, NT 7-9 July

Darwin ASBK will see the return of Glenn Allerton

Crankt Protein Honda Fireblade SP2 to make competitive debut at Hidden Valley

The Yamaha Motor Finance Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul Pirelli (ASBK) is ready to ignite Darwin when it returns for the first time in years to Hidden Valley Raceway.

This time around not only will the on-track action be electric, the ASBK will broadcast straight to fan’s TV screens and devices, live! Can’t make it to the track? Then make sure you tune-in to channel SBS at 2:30 PM AEST or Live Stream via asbk.com.au from 10:30 AM AEST.

There’s simply too much on the line this round to miss a second of the action.

Darwin’s Hidden Valley Raceway is an absolute rider favourite and crowd pleaser. Boasting a long main straight, intricate corner sequences topped with tropical weather, the lap records are sure to tumble across the classes! Aside from the on-track racing action, there’s plenty for race fans to look out for.

From the Dave McKenna Yamaha MT-09 Stunt Show, the ASBK Trade Alley featuring the massive bLU cRU Yamaha truck, VIP helicopter rides and the Mini Moto which is free for kids to try, it will be a weekend to remember!

There are a myriad of stories to keep track of as Round 4 rapidly approaches; with Yamaha Racing Team’s Glenn Allerton’s (Yamaha YZF-R1) long awaited return after breaking his arm back at Wakefield Park Raceway (NSW) at Round 2. It will be fascinating to see how the former Australian Superbike Champion fares on his return as he remounts his trusted Yamaha Superbike around the circuit.

ASBK will be treated to Crankt Protein Honda Racing Team debuting the brand new CBR1000SP2 in Darwin and there is much anticipation to see how the new bike will perform and whether it can provide reigning champion Troy Herfoss (Honda CBR1000SP2) the competitive edge in the 2017 title hunt.

Another story to keep track of is young Troy Guenther (NextGen Motorsports, BMW S1000RR), as he recovers from a racing incident last weekend. Team Manager, Wayne Hepburn is hopeful that the Superbike Rookie will be able to compete, if he’s up to the task.

To better cope with the Darwin heat (as the rest of Australia shivers through the winter), riders have been training hard over the ‘unofficial winter break’ to better perform and endure the high temperatures of the ‘Top End’. The race weekend will be a test of fitness and could play into the hands of those who have put in the hard work.

As it stands, the Yamaha Motorcycle Insurance Superbike (YMI) class is caught in a tight championship scrap, with Daniel Falzon (JD Racing Team, Yamaha YZF-R1), Wayne Maxwell (Yamaha Racing Team, YZF-R1) and Herfoss all separated by only nine points! With so much to play for, collecting wins at Hidden Valley will be critical.

Yamaha Motorcycle Insurances Superbike Championship Standings

Daniel Falzon 139 Wayne Maxwell 130 Troy Herfoss 130 Robert Bugden 125 Bryan Staring 96 Josh Waters 85 Cru Halliday 84 Kyle Buckley 68 Michael Blair 65 Beau Beaton 60 Josh Hook 58 Mitch Levy 55 Troy Guenther 52 Corey Turner 49 Matt Walters 48 Glenn Allerton 35 Aiden Coote 33 Alex Phillis 32 Callum Spriggs 31

The Motul Supersport class has been thrown a curveball with young gun Ted Collins (NextGen Motorsports, Suzuki GSX-R600) taking the title-fight to the highly touted Mark Chiodo (Repsol Gas Racing, Triumph 675R).

Motul Supersport Championship Standings

Ted Collins 137 Mason Coote 111 Mark Chiodo 94.5 Tom Toparis 91 Jordan Carlsson 81.5 Sam Condon 80.5 Nic Liminton 67 Ryan Taylor 61 Chris Quinn 56.5 Damon Rees 46 Jake Pruiti 46 Cambridge Olivier 46 Lincoln Gilding 43 Ben Burke 41.5 Giuseppe Scarcella 40 Sam Lambert 36 Aidan Hayes 36 Sam Muldoon 33 Rhys Belling 28.5 Hayden Spinks 25

The Hi-Tec Batteries Supersport 300 class is delivering a massive field of riders with too many up and coming stars of the future to count; such as young guns Reid Battye (DB Racing, Kawasaki EX 300) and Oli Bayliss (Cube Racing, Kawasaki EX 300).

Hi-Tec Supersport 300 Over 300cc Championship Points

Zac Levy 139 Tom Bramich 130.5 Brandon Demmery 127 Jack Mahaffy 114 Billy Van Eerde 112 Corey Briffa 103.5 Hunter Ford 99.5 Ben Bramich 97.5 Jack Passfield 94 Ty Lynch 94

Hi-Tec Supersport 300 Under 300cc Championship Points

Reid Battye 185 Scott Nicholson 149 Yanni Shaw 129 Drew Sells 123 Bronson Joel Pickett 94.5 Oli Bayliss 92 Laura Brown 79 Gregory Farrell 72 Tom Edwards 70 Keegan Pickering 63

This round includes the Moto 3 and Motorsports NT Club Challenge who feature for the first time this year on the ASBK calendar.

