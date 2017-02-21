ASBK Rookie Award sponsored by Ficeda

The Yamaha Motor Finance Australian Superbike Championship, supported by Motul Pirelli (ASBK), are excited to announce the SHARK Helmets Rookie of the year award with ongoing support of Ficeda Accessories for 2017, where SHARK Helmets and IXON Race Leathers are also named as the Official Helmet and Race Leathers of the ASBK.

The SHARK Helmets Rookie of the Year Award is a two part award for our up and coming talent in recognition of rider excellence on a points based system.

Awarded at the conclusion of each round from round two onwards, the fastest rookie rider of the Yamaha Motor Insurance Superbike class will score a brand new set of top line IXON race gloves. At the conclusion of the Championship, the rookie rider topping the points chart will be generously presented with a crafted trophy and a SHARK Helmet.

SHARK Helmets brand manager Dan Smith

“We love to support up and coming racers which is why we’ve introduced the SHARK Helmets Rookie Award for 2017. With the depth of talent and teams across all classes, the ASBK is shaping up to be one of the most thrilling seasons of racing on Australian soil in years.

“We’re extremely excited to align the SHARK Helmet brand with a world class series like the ASBK again for 2017. SHARK Helmets are at the pinnacle of racing performance and safety and are the number one choice for racers like Glenn Allerton, Wayne Maxwell, Kyle Buckley, Cru Haliday, Daniel Falzon & Callum Spriggs just to name a few.”

The sensational news of the newly created award and the continuing partnership makes it just in time before the round one kick off at Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit this week.

Ficeda Accessories and the ASBK are proud to get behind rookie riders in 2017, as bikes line up on huge start grids, handle bar to handle bar in every class. The SHARK Helmets Rookie Award is another incentive offered by the ASBK to support and provide exposure to rookie riders.

Ficeda Accessories have been a leading distributor in Australia since the late 1980s of rider safety apparel and accessories such as SHARK Helmets and IXON leathers. Ficeda continues to be a proud supporter of motorcycle competition in Australia across multiple disciplines from Off-Road to Road Race.

To visit Ficeda, click here