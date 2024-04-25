2024 MotoGP World Championship

Round Four – Gran Premio Estrella Galicia 0,0 de España

Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto – Preview

Located in Andalusia in the south of Spain, the Jerez circuit is a historic MotoGP venue that the championship has visited every year since 1987 – just one year after its opening – and Michelin partner teams regularly organise private tests here. It is a mecca for world-class two-wheel competition, where crowds of enthusiasts flock every year.

A winding 4.423 km long, the Jerez circuit has five left turns and eight right turns, along with two short straights, the longest of which measures only 607 metres.

“The Jerez circuit is not aggressive for our tyres, but it puts sustained stresses on them,” states Michelin’s Piero Taramasso. “As soon as a motorcycle enters the track, the various stresses are continuous, and the two small straights are not long enough to allow the tyres to rest. These relentless demands have led us to introduce a new rubber compound for the front tyre this year, which will be a little harder than before. This tyre, which provides additional stability and consistency, has already been tested by our partners in Malaysia and Qatar, but this is the first time we have used it in racing. However, the feedback having been excellent during testing, we are confident that it will also be good in Jerez.”

MotoGP now stays in Europe until mid-September, with the exception of the Kazakhstan Grand Prix scheduled for June. The Circuito de Jerez, named after Angel Nieto, a 13-time world champion, hosted the Moto2, Moto3 and MotoGP tests between February and March.

Maverick Vinales is most definitely the rider in the spotlight on the back of his stellar performance at COTA. If not for those 20 points that went begging in Portimao, he’d be second overall in the championship…

Maverick Vinales

“I grew up on the Jerez Circuit and every time I go there, I find people from home and my fan club. I know every metre of this circuit. It is a track that I like and where I always want to do well. The best memory for me is my first win in CEV with my 125cc. This year, we’ll be arriving at the top because we have a bike that allows us to be fast everywhere. Jerez is a track where I’ve always done well and it will be fantastic to be riding there again.”

Vinales may have won at COTA but it is Jorge Martin that leads the championship, and by a healthy 21 points. Martin bounced back well in Texas after a slightly disastrous qualifying that saw him crash twice. But a Sprint podium and a good haul of points on Sunday won’t be enough now we’re heading into Jerez, with the home, partisan crowd packed into the stands.

Jorge Martin

“Austin was difficult for me, even though I was able to save the weekend after a crash in qualifying. I did my best to finish fourth, and I think we got good points for the Championship. For sure, the Spanish GP here in Jerez is always special. I think I have only got one podium in Moto2™, and I think that it’s a good target to be on the podium here to try and improve the results from last season. I remember that I had really good pace here, but I struggled to overtake, so I will work on this side to try and be faster and make the podium in both races.”

Leading, but not winning, and podiums, but not winning? That’s also not enough for Acosta, it seems. The rookie put in a stunner in Texas – as if Qatar and Portimao weren’t impressive enough – and led for the first time. And not just once, he fought for it. And only one of the most memorable winning rides of all time was enough to deny him the victory. He must have margin too, because he’s not crashing.

Pedro Acosta

“The first race at home arrives and it comes at a very good time. We have just made two podiums in a row and I am looking forward to racing in Jerez. I have no pressure, what I have is the desire to go out on the track in front of what are probably the best fans in the world. Our objectives for this weekend remain the same as always, to enjoy ourselves to the fullest and try to continue with this work dynamic. It is true that Jerez is one of my favourite circuits, and in addition, our test team has trained here a lot so I am sure that the bike will do well. We also know as a fact that the RC16 does well in Jerez looking at 2023 results, and it motivates me even more to go out and give it my all since Friday in the first session.”

Marc Marquez arrives into his first home GP of the year wanting to make an impression. A Sprint podium at COTA was a good start, but an issue and a crash out the lead of the big race will have him fired up to prove some points, and there’s no better place than in front of the hillsides of Jerez. It’s where fate intervened once and changed the course of his career – and it would be perfect turf to write another, healing chapter of it.

If Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) has anything to do with it, none of the above will be in front of him at Spanish GP. The ‘Beast’ had a start in Qatar that didn’t raise too many eyebrows, but he moved forward in Portimao to second Ducati home on Sunday, and went one better in Texas to turn the tables on Martin and deny his old rival a podium. It was top Ducati though, now the aim is the top step…

Enea Bastianini

“I’m happy to be back racing at Jerez. It’s a gorgeous track where I enjoy riding a lot. Last year, I attempted to return here after my shoulder injury, but I wasn’t ready and had to retire before the two races. This year, we’re racing in Spain on the back of two podiums, and although Jerez is a very different track from Austin, we have all the conditions in place for another successful weekend. I’ve regained the feeling with the bike, and our teamwork is strong. I need to focus on being more consistent in the early stages of the race and being more decisive in the Sprint. After the GP, we will have a day of testing here at Jerez, which will be crucial for addressing all aspects we don’t have time to refine during the race weekend.”

The spotlight will be on his team-mate Bagnaia too after the reigning Champion made Jerez a real statement Sunday win in 2023, with plenty now looking to the #1 to prove if the last two races are a blip, a dip, or something that could last a little longer as he looks for his mojo. Somehow he always finds it though, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Jerez the scene of a serious comeback for Bagnaia.

Francesco Bagnaia

“In the last two Grands Prix, we’ve been on the defensive. Jerez presents a challenge different from the tracks we’ve raced so far, so working diligently in every session to understand how the GP24 behaves on this circuit is essential. Over the past two years, we’ve got two fantastic wins here in Spain, and I’m going to contend again for the top positions this weekend. With plenty of fast riders on the grid, it won’t be easy, but we’re determined and prepared to give it our all.”

Two more looking for a comeback, and who impressed last season at Jerez, are Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) and team-mate Jack Miller. In 2023 the duo were the sliding, sideways rebellion against Bagnaia’s serene showing at the front, and it was a serious show for the grandstands as well as a showcase for KTM. It also leaves plenty of questions to be answered coming into the event this season. Can they do it again after a tougher Texas on the way in this time round? And maybe the biggest question for many watching 2024 so far… can they do it in front of Acosta?

Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) wants a big step forward, but while there’s a superstar rookie on one other RC16, there’ll be a MotoGP Legend on another as Dani Pedrosa returns for a wildcard at the venue where he stunned last year.

Augusto Fernandez

“Austin was a difficult weekend, because even though we scored points, we wanted much more, so I am looking forward to a new race week in Jerez. We have in mind that our bike works well on this track, and our test team has been working a lot, with positive results, so it is an extra boost for us. We are back racing in Europe, in front of our Spanish fans, which I am really excited about. Jerez is one of my favourite weekends on the calendar, so let’s try to enjoy and get a bit closer to the top guys.”

There are plenty of fast faces looking to make Jerez a turning point for themselves too. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) has never got on well with COTA, but a solid result as his teammate steamrollered the field still isn’t quite enough. He’ll be pushing hard to remind everyone there’s more than one black Aprilia capable of fighting at the front.

Aleix Espargaro

“Jerez is a historic track – the oldest in MotoGP – and it is obviously also very special for us Spanish riders. This GP is the first true test, because it is a track where having a good setup is fundamental, where you truly understand whether or not the bike is working well. Here we’ll discover the actual level of bikes and riders. For all the Spanish riders, it is obviously an extremely important circuit. It is always like a big party to race in Jerez. I was on the podium two years ago and I can’t wait to race there again. Hopefully it will be a great race for all of us in Aprilia.”

The Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team duo will be trying to make an impression too after a tougher season so far for both Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio Di Giannantonio.

Marco Bezzecchi

“In Austin, if we consider everything, we still managed to make some steps forward. It’s not the position I want, but the sensations improve with each outing and we can bring the group closer. Jerez is certainly one of the most complete tracks on the calendar: technical, but at the same time fast. It will be a busy weekend, the work done here and what we will do on Monday during the testing session could be helpful for the next races.”

Fabio Di Giannantonio

“I returned from Austin with very positive feelings, the same ones I’m taking with me to Jerez this week. In America, we worked hard and managed to recover from a weekend that didn’t seem to have started well. David, Claudio and all the technicians are doing well and the feeling is improving race after race, especially on the front, an aspect we are focusing on a lot. I can’t wait to get on track on Friday on one of the most beautiful, complete and historic tracks.”

Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP) is a two-time Sprint winner has been AWOL from a top finish for some time, but he’s been a master of Jerez before in his career. So, too, has Franco Morbidelli (Prima Pramac Racing), who has made his way into the ballpark after missing the whole of pre-season but now needs a finish and some solid points, if nothing else, because the progress from FP1 in Qatar to now really does deserve it.

In MotoGP, Master of Jerez has also been true of Fabio Quartararo. The tougher run continues for both El Diablo and new Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP teammate Alex Rins, but Jerez is a track that should be a little kinder for their bike, if track records are anything to go by. It’s also somewhere Quartararo especially has absolutely made his own, one of those where his name was pencilled in next to victory before even arriving at the venue a few years ago. Is the fight for the top ten, top six or more on the cards for Yamaha in 2024?

Fabio Quartararo

“I celebrated my birthday last weekend, and I want to thank everyone because I received a lot of congratulations and I saw a lot of messages from the fans. But now we go back to work. We tried many things in Austin, and that was great because it gave us more clarity. Cal [Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP Test Team rider] tested in Barcelona last week, and we also have a one-day test here in Jerez following the Race. So, this is a busy period for us, and we hope to get a lot of work done, because our main target now is bike development.”

Alex Rins

“I’m looking forward to racing in front of the Jerez crowds again because they create a really nice atmosphere. Last time out in Austin, we decided to try some new things during Warm Up and the Race, but it didn’t work. Now we know. We have taken a good look at the Round-3 data and learned from it, and now we can work in a different direction. We also have an extra day of testing on Monday that will also help with this.”

Miguel Oliveira had a tougher Texas, but Raul Fernandez managed to take a top ten. Can the duo get their elbows out for more? There’s also Aprilia Racing test rider Lorenzo Savadori wildcarding, so the Noale factory information-gathering mission will be in full swing.

Miguel Oliveira

“Jerez is always a very special place to race. Despite all the nice memories I have there I want to create new ones this year and keep the good progression we made in Austin last time out. I’m looking forward to a good weekend!”

Raul Fernandez

“I’m very happy to go to Jerez after a really good race in Austin, Texas. We don’t aim to have certain expectations for the race, we just want to keep the same mindset and continue the work and progress. I’m looking forward to starting the European tour from this weekend onwards. For Jerez, I just want to stay on the same line and try to feel as good as in Austin.”

Lorenzo Savadori

“I can’t wait to get back to racing in MotoGP. It will be an important weekend for me and for Aprilia. I’ll be racing with a laboratory bike. We’ll have several new solutions to test and I’ll have the chance to experiment with some new features for Aleix and Maverick. I’ll give it my all!”

The information gathering will also continue at Honda. After some rumblings emerged over the last weekend that maybe the direction wasn’t paying off quite how it was expected, the race is on for the Japanese giants to find some more progress. The time going into the project – including private testing and a wildcard for Stefan Bradl at Jerez this weekend – speaks to their serious commitment to improve, and the season is young, but the points remain out of reach for the moment.

Joan Mir (Repsol Honda Team) will want to be attacking his home round for a little more reward, but continues to set the Honda pace, whereas team-mate Luca Marini is still trying to find his feet.

Joan Mir

“I think coming to a race like Jerez where you have all the home fans to support you will be a help after the tough weekend we had in Austin. It’s important to put that behind us and keep working like we did at the start of the year to understand the capability of the bike this weekend. We are realistic about what is possible, and we need to focus on making improvements and aiming for more in the future. It’s about step by step, making steady progress and we can’t expect a big leap at this stage.”

Luca Marini

“It’s another weekend to keep working with the team and aim for more improvements. Now is not the time to stop working, we have to keep on gathering information and not only trying to improve our current package but also working on developments for the future. Jerez is a good track for this kind of job, the Test Team has done a lot of testing here and will be with us this weekend so it will be interesting to see what we can learn from this.”

Johann Zarco (Castrol Honda LCR) is maybe further ahead on that project, but the experience of Takaaki Nakagami (Idemitsu Honda LCR) is still seeing him in the mix with his fellow RC213Vs. Can they take a step forward at Jerez?

MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Martin 80 2 Bastianini 59 3 Viñales 56 4 Acosta 54 5 Bagnaia 50 6 Binder 49 7 Espargaro 39 8 M Marquez 36 9 Di Giannantonio 25 10 Miller 22 11 Bezzecchi 20 12 Quartararo 19 13 A Marquez 14 14 Oliveira 13 15 R Fernandez 7 16 A Fernandez 7 17 Mir 7 18 Zarco 5 19 Rins 3 20 Nakagami 2 21 Marini 0 22 Morbidelli 0

Moto2

Three races, three different winners. Moto2’s unpredictability continued at the Americas GP as Sergio Garcia (MT Helmets – MSI) claimed a debut win in the class, with the Spaniard now heading to the Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto atop the Championship table.

There isn’t much in it though. Garcia’s classy win at the Circuit of The Americas saw him narrowly beat home hero Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing), as the Californian claimed P2 to sit just two points adrift of Garcia ahead of the Spanish GP. Neither of the top two have stood on a Moto2 rostrum in Jerez, but both will be looking to change that this time around.

They’ll have an array of competition though. Garcia’s teammate Ai Ogura was a winner in Jerez back in 2022, with Portuguese GP victor Aron Canet (Fantic Racing) second to the Japanese rider a couple of years ago. The pair will be hoping Jerez treats them a little kinder than Austin did, while the same can be said for Jake Dixon (CFMOTO Aspar Team). The Briton bagged a P3 in Jerez in 2023 and after a crash at COTA, the #96 desperately needs points on the board to kickstart his season.

Then there’s the SpeedUp duo. Fermin Aldeguer claimed his first rostrum of the season last time out and heads for home ground seeking a 25-point haul, with teammate Alonso Lopez hunting a return to the podium following a P4 in Austin and a crash in Portimao. The Spanish duo will be heavily tipped for success in Jerez.

This is a circuit that Senna Agius has more experience at and will be hoping to increase his points tally dramatically this weekend.

Moto2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 GARCIA Sergio 51 2 ROBERTS Joe 49 3 LOPEZ Alonso 38 4 CANET Aron 38 5 OGURA Ai 33 6 GONZALEZ Manuel 30 7 ALDEGUER Fermin 29 8 RAMIREZ Marcos 28 9 BALTUS Barry 23 10 VIETTI Celestino 22 11 ARENAS Albert 20 12 ALCOBA Jeremy 17 13 CHANTRA Somkiat 11 14 FOGGIA Dennis 10 15 ARBOLINO Tony 9 16 VD GOORBERGH Zonta 3 17 BENDSNEYDER Bo 2 18 AGIUS Senna 2 19 MOREIRA Diogo 2 20 BINDER Darryn 1 21 ÖNCÜ Deniz 1 22 SALAC Filip 1 23 MASIA Jaume 0 24 GUEVARA Izan 0 25 AJI Mario 0 26 CARDELUS Xavi 0 27 DIXON Jake 0 28 ESCRIG Alex 0 29 ARTIGAS Xavier 0

Moto3

David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) hit back in a big way at COTA, disappearing at the front for a statement win and putting himself back within just two points of Championship leader Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3). Now, the two are also a whopping 35 points clear of everyone on the chase led by Joel Kelso (BOE Motorsports), so the race is on at the Gran Premio Estrella Galicia 0,0 de España for the field to try and play catch up.

It won’t be easy as the duo have been the class of the field so far, but it’s been a mix of bad luck and trouble for a few fast faces tipped to challenge them. Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI) has had one podium and then played victim and perpetrator, respectively, in two doses of race day drama, and Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) has had a mixed bag too, making a mistake in Qatar that also took down Ortola and then being sidelined from taking his second place on the grid in Texas after getting appendicitis. Both are just looking for a smooth race weekend, and both have speed.

Meanwhile, Angel Piqueras (Leopard Racing) has started the season needing to pass medicals twice to compete in the full set of GPs, but once back at COTA, staged a duel to remember with Holgado and took a rookie podium at only his third GP. He didn’t test at Jerez in pre-season due to those injury issues, but he’s won there in junior categories including both JuniorGP and the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup on his way to steamrollering both titles last season.

Aussie rookie Jacob Roulstone is currently equal tenth in the championship standings and looking to move up the leaderboard further this weekend.

Moto3 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 HOLGADO Daniel 65 2 ALONSO David 63 3 KELSO Joel 28 4 ORTOLA Ivan 23 5 SUZUKI Tatsuki 22 6 VEIJER Collin 21 7 RUEDA Jose Antonio 20 8 PIQUERAS Angel 20 9 ESTEBAN Joel 20 10 NEPA Stefano 19 11 ROULSTONE Jacob 19 12 MUÑOZ David 18 13 FURUSATO Taiyo 16 14 ROSSI Riccardo 13 15 YAMANAKA Ryusei 13 16 FERNANDEZ Adrian 11 17 BERTELLE Matteo 10 18 CARRARO Nicola 6 19 OGDEN Scott 4 20 ZURUTUZA Xabi 3 21 DETTWILER Noah 2 22 PEREZ Vicente 2 23 FARIOLI Filippo 1 24 LUNETTA Luca 1 25 WHATLEY Joshua 0 26 BUASRI Tatchakorn 0 27 AL SAHOUTI Hamad 0

Jerez MotoGP Schedule AEST

Friday Time Class Event 1700 Moto3 FP 1750 Moto2 FP 1845 MotoGP FP1 2115 Moto3 FP1 2205 Moto2 FP1 2300 MotoGP Practice

Saturday

Time Class Event 1640 Moto3 P2 1725 Moto2 P2 1810 MotoGP FP2 1850 MotoGP Q1 1915 MotoGP Q2 2350 Moto3 Q1 2115 Moto3 Q2 2145 Moto2 Q1 2210 Moto2 Q2 2300 MotoGP Sprint

Sunday Time Class Event 1740 MotoGP WUP 1900 Moto3 Race 2200 Moto2 Race 2310 MotoGP Race

