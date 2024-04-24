2025 KTM 450 Rally Replica

Aussies love enduro bikes, and we love adventure bikes. So, is KTM’s pukka 450 Rally Replica the most desirable motorcycle on the market?

The KTM 450 Rally Replica is the only customer-facing motorcycle completely produced and assembled in the KTM Motorsports building in Austria.

Only 100 units will be made, and that order book opens today, so you would need to get to your local KTM dealer pretty quickly to secure one.

The asking price? $56,990 ride away with full road registration.

I haven’t got the skills to do one justice, but that doesn’t stop me wanting one!

For 2025, the KTM 450 Rally Replica has undergone its most significant update since 2020. With a new powerplant, sharper bodywork, and refined chassis developed by KTM Factory Racing, it is the closest version of a production Factory Racing machine there has ever been.

At its heart sits a reworked version of the 450 cc fuel-injected motor found in the KTM Motocross and Enduro stables.

Fitted with a newly designed SOHC cylinder head, a reinforced clutch, and a strengthened gearbox, it is a feast of high-end hardware engineered to deliver unrivalled power and reliability.

Instead of the previous single unit, two separate radiators take care of cooling, ensuring more cooling power and efficiency for the engine.

These are now mounted to a new frame which is welded by hand in the KTM Motorsports production facility. Assembled from laser-cut, hydro-formed sections, the frame features specifically calculated longitudinal and torsional flex parameters compared to the previous steel trellis frame construction but maintains exceptional rider feedback, energy absorption, and straight-line stability. This is supported by a new hollow, die-cast aluminium swingarm designed to offer optimal stiffness and reliability at the lowest possible weight.

At the rear, a self-supporting 16-litre fuel tank doubles as the subframe, with two additional 9- and 9.5-litre tanks up front. These tanks are driven by two separate fuel pumps, which can be activated independently from either the front or the rear tanks. This pushes the total fuel-carrying capacity of the 2025 KTM 450 Rally Replica to approximately 34.5 litres.

The latest WP Pro components are ready to tackle any terrain. Up front, 48 mm WP XACT PRO 7548 closed cartridge cone valved forks are clamped into a new 23 mm offset, CNC machined triple clamps. The upper clamp also boasts an in-house developed PHDS system (rubber cushioned bar mounts) and is fitted with a Scotts steering damper.

Taking charge at the rear is the WP XACT PRO 7750 shock. Fully customisable for individual set up of rider and specific terrain.

Visually, the 2025 KTM 450 Rally Replica has undergone a major styling update, with a sharper, more aggressive profile. A specifically developed navigation tower made of extra-light carbon fibre sits behind an improved fairing, which provides significantly improved aerodynamics. This means riders experience less turbulence and buffeting while in a seated riding position.

The fairing also protects an all-new, lighter, narrower dashboard, with integrated warning lights and mountings for a digital roadbook system.

A new LED headlight system is now incorporated into the front mask, increasing overall lighting output by 33 per cent.

The 2025 KTM 450 Rally Replica also features a well-thought-through and unique space for tools integrated into the engine cover. This gives riders quick access to wrenches and frees up additional space and weight on the rider themselves.

The bike tips the scales around 137 kg dry.

2025 KTM 450 Rally Replica Images