BMW will unveil their new concept adventure sport model at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, with the 9cento (pronounced ‘nove cento’) said to combine performance, agility, and fun in the ideal sports tourer…

Edgar Heinrich – Head of Design BMW Motorrad

“We’ve created a bike that combines the appropriate power with reliable sports touring properties and above all lots of riding fun, so it’s an attractive overall package. It brings together the best of the sports, adventure and touring segments to produce an exciting concept – in a class which has not seen this kind of model from BMW before. The BMW Motorrad Concept 9cento is our interpretation of a modern all-rounder for the new midrange segment. Functional properties such as touring capability, storage space and wind/weather protection are relevant to most motorcyclists but they’re rarely included in the design of a concept vehicle. In this year’s concept bike we’re demonstrating that all these rational aspects can be coupled with a dynamic design to create something really exciting and highly emotional.”

The three-dimensional modelling of the fuel tank area features a reflective chrome effect.

The side panel in Pure Metal Silver is typical of the Adventure Sport segment and is highly recognisable. On all aluminium parts such as the central tank cover, the rear carrier and the footrest holder, the milling is directed towards the front wheel. This finely grooved surface structure is only apparent on close inspection.

The suspension is designed to be ideal for touring. Long spring travel helping provide ride comfort and light-footedness. Meanwhile the windshield and fairing ensure excellent wind and weather protection. The ergonomic controls and relatively low, upright seating position are two additional key factors.

The frame triangle of the BMW Motorrad Concept 9cento is reinforced with CFRP fleece: it not only reduces the bike’s overall weight but also links the three-dimensional design of the front trim to the aluminium rear carrier. The latter is milled and likewise geared consistently to weight reduction, consisting solely of the required support structure. The visible opening between the frame triangle and seat highlights the lightweight construction principle.

One particular highlight of the BMW Motorrad Concept 9cento is the innovative storage space concept comprising a clip-on case element. The double case not only offers storage space, it also extends the seating area for the passenger. It is hooked into the rear carrier from above if required, and there is a powerful electromagnet that attaches the element securely to the lower section of the rear carrier.

This system makes it possible to have two functional versions of the same bike. Without a case, the BMW Motorrad Concept 9cento has maximum agility and meets the rider’s needs in terms of riding fun; with the cases, the concept bike is transformed into a touring motorcycle that is also well equipped to carry two people. The case system is harmoniously integrated in the bike’s styling, reflecting the holistic approach of BMW Motorrad design.

The headlight is modern in style, featuring two symmetrical lamp elements. Each of the two elements has an iconic LED daytime riding light in the lower section with a flat, dynamic U shape, while two compact LED lenses on each side provide the low and high beam.

The rear lights are just as distinctive in design as the front lights: the two LED elements are integrated underneath the seat and feature the familiar BMW Motorrad design motif of the two C shapes facing each other in a technical look.

Two jackets – Two versions

Two motorcycling jackets have been developed to go with the BMW Motorrad Concept 9cento. They each reflect the concept bike with their mixture of leather and Kevlar fabric – for sport and touring.

The sporty version features colouring in black, blue and white. The protectors integrated in the shoulders are particularly prominent. They are produced by means of 3D printing. The second jacket is light grey and reflects a style geared more towards urban, featuring a very soft leather.