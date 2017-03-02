Five MFX 3 gloves | Redesigned for 2017

by
Motorcycle News , Products
The Five MXF 3 gloves have been completely redesigned for 2017 and are now available in a huge variety of colour options. 

Five MFX 3 - Flash Blue/Pink/Yellow

The Five MXF 3 gloves feature palms in synthetic leather and a topside in large mesh for improved airflow.

A TPR and Velcro adjustment tab ensures an easy and secure fit, while finger contours in Heavy Lycra offer great comfort.

A clever visual feature from the designer is the Sonic FIVE logo on the top of the hand, which is designed to be legible from afar, but not necessarily from close-up.

The Five MXF 3 glove is available for $34.95 RRP

Five MFX 3 glove colour options:
  • Flash – Blue/Pink/Yellow
  • White/Red
  • Blue/Blue
  • Black/Fluro Orange
  • Black/Fluro Green
Five MFX 3 - White/Red

Five MFX 3 - Blue/Blue

Five MFX 3 - Black/Fluro Orange

Five MFX 3 - Black/Fluro Green

