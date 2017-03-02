Five MFX 3 gloves – Redesigned for 2017

The Five MXF 3 gloves have been completely redesigned for 2017 and are now available in a huge variety of colour options.

The Five MXF 3 gloves feature palms in synthetic leather and a topside in large mesh for improved airflow.

A TPR and Velcro adjustment tab ensures an easy and secure fit, while finger contours in Heavy Lycra offer great comfort.

A clever visual feature from the designer is the Sonic FIVE logo on the top of the hand, which is designed to be legible from afar, but not necessarily from close-up.

The Five MXF 3 glove is available for $34.95 RRP

Five MFX 3 glove colour options: