Airoh Connor Helmet – Matt Black

Modelled taking inspiration from the wind, the Airoh Connor Helmet is designed to accompany you to any place you need or want to reach on your motorcycling journeys.

Sharp lines and race-oriented equipment make it the must-have of the season, as a super competitive price of just $199.95.

For that price of entry, there’s three different shells sizes, an innovative ventilation system – designed inside the wind tunnel, with an emphasis on rider comfort.

Other features include a wide field of view, ATVR (Airoh Tool-less Visor Removal) system, Anti-fog position and locking system, plus scratch and UV resistance on the visor. The lining is also removable and hypoallergenic.

Keep an eye out at your nearest Airoh stockist for the Connor’s arrival! For more information on the Airoh range in Australia check out the Moto National Accessories website (link).