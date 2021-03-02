Five TFX-2 Waterproof Gloves – $179.95 RRP

With summer coming to a close, it’s time to start planning for the cooler and potentially wet weather to keep your riding going year round. Enter the Five TFX-2 water-proof gloves, with a 5_Drytech waterproof breathable membrane and full grain goat leather palm for protection and feel.

The top of the glove is a stretch water repellent fabric contsruction, and there’s a one-piece PVC metacarpo-phalangeal protective shell underneath, as well as protective foam reinforcements on the knuckles. Kevlar reinforcement, from the base of the hand, runs all the way up to the hypothenar.

The index and middle-finger knuckles also run soft TPR protection, alongside gussets for comfort and reflective inserts for visibility. A long cuff helps for a secure fit and waterproofing, as well as running memory foam for a good fit. A dual closure system at the wristband and cuff uses an elastic strap and Velcro for the right fit, and there’s an adjustment tab underneath a Kevlar panel.

Helping with visor clearing duties is a Clear Vision Pad system on the left hand, while using your GPS or phone won’t be an issue thanks to a Touch Screen system on the index finger.

The Five TFX-2 waterproof gloves are available in sizes Small through to 3XL for $179.95 RRP, visit your local Five stockist to check them out in person or to pick up a set. Five Gloves are imported by Moto National Accessories, you can check out the Five Gloves Australia website here.