Free DCT on Honda Africa Twin ABS models for a limited time

Australia’s best selling Adventure Touring machine, the Honda Africa Twin is now available with a free upgrade to the DCT model on all ABS Africa Twins.

MotoGP legend Daryl Beattie can tell a story or two about his experiences with the Africa Twin; pushing it to its limits when riding some of the most remote and harsh landscapes in Australia, including the famed Canning Stock Route from Wiluna to Halls Creek – covering over 2,000 kms of tough Aussie terrain.

Daryl chooses the DCT model for his adventure tours because of its ease of use in all conditions and for its reliability to get him from start to finish, hassel free.

Daryl Beattie

“I love the DCT, it’s got everything I need for all of the different types of riding I do. Perfect for commute riding and then when I’m in the bush the DCT just does all you need it to do. You get the best of both worlds from the DCT as you gain the ease of having the auto but you can still switch to manual if you feel like it.”

The Africa Twin with Honda’s innovative Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) technology features the standard manual mode, allowing the rider to shift gears through a handlebar trigger, as well as two automatic modes.

‘D’ mode offers a fantastic balance of fuel economy and comfort cruising. ‘S’ mode has been revised to give extra levels of sports performance, with three different shift patterns to choose from: S1, S2 and S3.

In the spirit of adventure; the DCT technology has also been customised for the Africa Twin, with a ‘G’ switch on the right side of the instrument panel improving traction and machine control by reducing clutch slip.

This system also features incline detection, which adapts the gear shift pattern to match to the grade of incline, aiding overall control and allowing you to put more trust into your adventure machine when riding on those ‘roads’ less travelled.

The Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) system offers three levels of control, while the rider is also able to turn off the ABS system for the rear wheel.

The compact and lightweight chassis ticks all the boxes with outstanding off-road performance, touring comfort plus agile handling for everyday use. The steel semi-double cradle frame provides the perfect balance of high-speed stability, off-road agility and sheer strength.

The 1000cc parallel twin engine delivers impressive power and torque, with an ability to take riders through some of the roughest terrains in Australia with ease.

The Africa Twin is the best excuse you will ever have to get out and see the beautiful Australian countryside and with the added bonus of a free DCT upgrade, what’s holding you back?

