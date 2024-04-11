On this day…

April 12, 1992

On this day, April 12, at the 1992 Australian GP, held at Eastern Creek, Daryl Beattie replaced an injured Wayne Gardner and finished third. This was Daryl’s first podium finish on what was just his second race in the premier class.

Mick Doohan won the race, the second round of the 1992 World Championship, ahead of Wayne Rainey.

1992 Australian Grand Prix Results

April 12, 1992 – Eastern Creek

Mick Doohan – Honda Wayne Rainey – Yamaha +6.822 Daryl Beattie – Honda +18.425 Kevin Schwantz – Suzuki +31.062 Doug Chandler – Suzuki +36.019 Eddie Lawson – Cagiva +63.653s Alex Criville – Honda +111.839s Randy Mamola – Yamaha +115.951s Juan Garriga – Yamaha +116.250s Miguel Duhamel – Yamaha +1 lap Peter Goddard – Yamaha +1 lap Alex Barros – Cagiva +1 lap Thierry Crine – Yamaha +1 lap Corrado Catalano – Yamaha +1 lap Dominique Sarron – Yamaha +1 lap Toshiyuki Arakaki – Yamaha +1 lap Cees Doorakkers – Yamaha +1 lap Michael Rudroff – Yamaha +1 lap Serge David – Yamaha +1 lap Kevin Mitchell – Yamaha +1 lap Damon Buckmaster – Yamaha +2 laps Nicholas Schmassman – Yamaha DNF Josef Doppler – Yamaha – DNF Eddie Laycock – Yamaha DNF Niall Mackenzie – Yamaha DNF Lucio Pedercini – Paton – DNF Marco Papa – Librenti – DNF Peter Graves – Yamha – DNF John Kocinski – Yamaha DNS

Mick went on to win the four opening rounds, but mid-season had the horrific crash at Assen that saw him nearly lose his leg from post-surgery complications, and miss four rounds as a result. Wayne Rainey eventually won the 1992 500 GP World Championship title by four-points over Doohan.

After the call up to replace the injured Wayne Gardner at Eastern Creek, Daryl Beattie also stood in for Gardner in Malaysia where he finished sixth. Beattie teamed up with Gardner later that year to race the 1992 Suzuka 8 Hour, which the pairing won on an Oki Honda Racing Team RVF750. Gardner retired at the end of the season and Beattie stepped up to join Doohan in the Factory Honda squad for 1993.