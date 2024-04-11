On this day, April 12, at the 1992 Australian GP, held at Eastern Creek, Daryl Beattie replaced an injured Wayne Gardner and finished third. This was Daryl’s first podium finish on what was just his second race in the premier class.
Mick Doohan won the race, the second round of the 1992 World Championship, ahead of Wayne Rainey.
1992 Australian Grand Prix Results
April 12, 1992 – Eastern Creek
Mick Doohan – Honda
Wayne Rainey – Yamaha +6.822
Daryl Beattie – Honda +18.425
Kevin Schwantz – Suzuki +31.062
Doug Chandler – Suzuki +36.019
Eddie Lawson – Cagiva +63.653s
Alex Criville – Honda +111.839s
Randy Mamola – Yamaha +115.951s
Juan Garriga – Yamaha +116.250s
Miguel Duhamel – Yamaha +1 lap
Peter Goddard – Yamaha +1 lap
Alex Barros – Cagiva +1 lap
Thierry Crine – Yamaha +1 lap
Corrado Catalano – Yamaha +1 lap
Dominique Sarron – Yamaha +1 lap
Toshiyuki Arakaki – Yamaha +1 lap
Cees Doorakkers – Yamaha +1 lap
Michael Rudroff – Yamaha +1 lap
Serge David – Yamaha +1 lap
Kevin Mitchell – Yamaha +1 lap
Damon Buckmaster – Yamaha +2 laps
Nicholas Schmassman – Yamaha DNF
Josef Doppler – Yamaha – DNF
Eddie Laycock – Yamaha DNF
Niall Mackenzie – Yamaha DNF
Lucio Pedercini – Paton – DNF
Marco Papa – Librenti – DNF
Peter Graves – Yamha – DNF
John Kocinski – Yamaha DNS
Mick went on to win the four opening rounds, but mid-season had the horrific crash at Assen that saw him nearly lose his leg from post-surgery complications, and miss four rounds as a result. Wayne Rainey eventually won the 1992 500 GP World Championship title by four-points over Doohan.
After the call up to replace the injured Wayne Gardner at Eastern Creek, Daryl Beattie also stood in for Gardner in Malaysia where he finished sixth. Beattie teamed up with Gardner later that year to race the 1992 Suzuka 8 Hour, which the pairing won on an Oki Honda Racing Team RVF750. Gardner retired at the end of the season and Beattie stepped up to join Doohan in the Factory Honda squad for 1993.
MCNEWS.COM.AU is a specialist on-line resource that provides motorcycle news for motorcyclists. MCNews covers all areas of interest for the motorcycling public including news, reviews and comprehensive racing coverage.