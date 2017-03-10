GP Juniors series to launch at Wakefield Park

Yamaha YZF-R15 one-model series seeks to unearth new talent

With the inaugural GP Juniors race at Wakefield only a few days away, excitement is building around the one model series.

The series is for 12-year-olds to under 16-year-olds and provides the perfect platform to start a road racing career that could progress to the YMF/YMI R3 Cup and on. Juniors Australia Co-ordinator Mark Bracks explained the concept.

Mark Bracks

“The aim is to unearth new talent and foster future champions. The introduction of the one-make GP Juniors Cup ensures a level playing field for everyone. By keeping the Yamaha R15 as standard and controlled as possible keeps costs down, making it more attractive and viable for mums and dads, as well as providing a platform for highlighting true road race talent.”

Motorcycling Australia’s National Technical Officer Pip Harrison further explained the advantages.

Pip Harrison

“The GP Juniors Cup is a fantastic platform suited to entry level competition. The Yamaha R15’s handling and power delivery characteristics are predictable, dependable and reliable.”

The total cost of the GP Junior Cup package is $4499.00 and includes the following:

A new Yamaha YZF-R15, with race fairing set, braided steel front brake line, lower set handlebars, adjustment plates for rear set footpegs, engine cover crash knobs fitted, performance exhaust system fitted, alternate rear sprockets kit, rear stand pickups to enable race stand to be used, and a graphics kit.

2017 Junior GP Calendar:

Round 1 – 17-19 March 2017 Wakefield Park Raceway GP Juniors Cup with ASBK

Round 2 – 28-30 April 2017, Winton Motor Raceway GP Juniors Cup with ASBK

Round 3 – 17-18 June 2017, Morgan Park, Qld GP Juniors Australia Series and GP Juniors Cup with Southern Downs Rd 3 Motorcycle Sportsmen with 70cc and 85 cc two-stroke

Round 4 – 5-6 August 2017, Wakefield Park GP Juniors Australia Series and GP Juniors Cup with St George MCC Club round

Round 5 – 25-27 August 2017 Morgan Park, Qld GP Juniors Cup with ASBK

Round 6 – 11-12 November, Broadford, Vic GP Juniors Australia Series and GP Juniors Cup with VRRC, Preston MCC

Round 7 – 24-26 November 2017 Mallala Motorsport Park, SA On Sat 25 there are three races for the final round of the 70cc, 85cc and 160cc classes, and three stand alone races for the final round of GP Juniors Cup



Visit www.gpjuniorsaustralia.com.au for more information