Dunlop Trailmax Raid

This latest addition to Dunlop’s Trailmax family is designed for 60 per cent off-road, and 40 per cent on-road use.

The Trailmax Raid was inspired by the popular D908RR Rally Raid, known for its block design made for aggressive adventure and cross-country conditions.

Tie-bars between tread blocks enhance stability for heavier bikes, and smaller gaps between shoulder blocks provide better grip during road riding at higher lean angles.

The rear tyre features large centre blocks to handle road conditions and high-power outputs effectively.

The front tyre section shape and mould profile have been optimised using Dunlop’s Dynamic Front Formula (DFF) design approach. Dunlop claims that this provides the ideal balance between steering effort, stability, and feedback, delivering unparalleled rider confidence and enjoyment.

Carcass Tension Control System (CTCS) utilises variable tension across the whole carcass width to optimise the contact patch for the ideal footprint and remarkable handling.

An increased Silica content is used to promote compound flexibility at low temperatures. Used to reduce a compound’s reliance on temperature to offer optimum grip in wet and less than ideal conditions, as well as to increase mileage.

JointLess Belt (JLB) construction in radial sizes eliminates the belt overlap, resulting in smoother handling, minimises the tread centre’s dynamic growth at high speed, and reduces distortion ad excessive heat build-up.

The all-new Trailmax Raid is suitable for a wide range of bikes from mid-size dual sports to large adventure bikes:

Fronts

90/90-21

110/80-19

120/70-19

Rears

140/80-17

150/70-17

170/60-17

140/80-18

150/70-18

