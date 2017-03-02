Howard Wallace ‘Howall’ Custom – With Phil Aynsley

This one of the two bikes built by the late Howard Wallace (a Canberra based machinist) in 1984.

Inspired by the (then) recently released Bimota KB2, Howard used a crashed Suzuki GSX 750ED as the donor bike then spent two years designing and constructing the frame, mono shock rear suspension and bodywork.

Howard also modified the front forks. Not counting the hundreds of hours of labour involved, the total project cost was $3,500.00.

The bike was registered and ridden until Howard passed away from Motor Neurone Disease in 2008. It now resides in the National Motorcycle Museum in Nabiac, NSW.