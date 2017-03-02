by
Howard Wallace ‘Howall’ Custom – With Phil Aynsley

Howard Wallace 'Howall' custom based on a Suzuki GSX750ED

This one of the two bikes built by the late Howard Wallace (a Canberra based machinist) in 1984.

Inspired by the (then) recently released Bimota KB2, Howard used a crashed Suzuki GSX 750ED as the donor bike then spent two years designing and constructing the frame, mono shock rear suspension and bodywork.

Howard Wallace ‘Howall’ custom based on a Suzuki GSX750ED – Suzuki powerplant with custom chassis

Howard Wallace ‘Howall’ custom based on a Suzuki GSX750ED – stunning trellis frame

Howard also modified the front forks. Not counting the hundreds of hours of labour involved, the total project cost was $3,500.00.

Howard Wallace ‘Howall’ custom based on a Suzuki GSX750ED – Yoshimura exhaust

The bike was registered and ridden until Howard passed away from Motor Neurone Disease in 2008. It now resides in the National Motorcycle Museum in Nabiac, NSW.

