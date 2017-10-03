Hunter Lawrence is heading to America with Geico Honda

Just days after taking out the MX2 category outright at the 2017 MXoN at Matterley Basin, besting current AMA 250 Champ Zach Osborne in the process, and winning the Ricky Carmichael Award for best young rider, the Queensland teenager is now set to hit the heights of America in 2019 after penning a three-year deal with Geico Honda.

Lawrence will continue in the MX2 category within the MXGP World Championship for 2018, but with Team Suzuki’s withdrawal from the competition young Lawrence will move across to Team Honda 114 Motorsports for his 2018 campaign. The team has formed a technical partnership with Geico Honda to help facilitate this part of the deal.

2019 will be the season that Lawrence takes on America across both Supercross and Motocross in the 250 ranks with the top flight American outfit that is Geico Honda. A team that fellow Queenslander Daniel Reardon spent some time with in 2009.

The three-year deal will see Lawrence then remain in America for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Hunter certainly hit his best form in the latter parts of season 2017, winning the final MX2 moto of the year in MXGP, and landing on the podium repeatedly across the final couple of rounds. Some ups and downs earlier in the season though meant Hunter finished the season ninth in the MX2 World Championship.

Hunter Lawrence

“To join GEICO Honda and their list of riders past and present is an honor. My family gave up a lot to get me to this point so the decision to sign with GEICO was a big one for us. They felt like family from the minute we started talking and are giving me support next year with 114 Motorsports Honda to win a World Title. Then I will make the move to the U.S. full time in 2019.”

GEICO Honda MX Team on Social Media