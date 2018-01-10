2015 BSB Champ switches Yamaha camps for 2018 BSB assault

Josh Brookes and James Ellison have effectively swapped seats for the 2018 British Superbike Championship.

Brookes has taken up the factory backed seat at the McAMS Yamaha squad, while Ellison has moved on to the seat vacated by Brookes at TAG Yamaha.

While 2015 BSB Champion Brookes went close to again taking the title out in 2017 with the Anvil backed TAG Yamaha squad, it is the McAMS Yamaha outfit that have the important official Factory Yamaha backing.

McAMS Yamaha is the team borne out of the Team Traction Control squad first launched by Prodigy front Keith Flint. Unlike the Anvil Hire squad, McAMS also has a significant presence at the Isle of Man TT. Brookes, however, rode for Norton at the 2017 TT and is expected to compete with Norton again at TT 2018.

Joining Brookes at McAMS Yamaha will be 2016 British Supersport Champion Tarran Mackenzie who moves up to join the ranks of British Superbike after a troublesome introduction to the world of Moto2 in 2017.