2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship

Round One – Navarra – Sunday

The opening round of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship at Circuito de Navarra was a weekend of momentous firsts as Ryan Vickers claimed a debut double victory to stamp his authority on the first visit to the circuit in Northern Spain.

In the opening race of the day, the OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing rider had been embroiled in an early five-way freight train including his teammate Kyle Ryde, Danny Kent on the McAMS Racing Yamaha, Hager PBM Ducati’s Glenn Irwin and Rory Skinner for the Cheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad team.

Vickers made a brave move on his teammate Ryde at turn one, the fastest corner on the calendar, with three laps to go and then pulled the pin to break away with a margin of 1.364s at the chequered flag to take the first ever Bennetts BSB victory at the Spanish circuit. Ryde held off Kent for second with Irwin and Skinner maintaining their positions inside the top five.

Vickers had his sights firmly set on a repeat performance in race two and he managed to deliver a first double win after overcoming a huge last lap moment at the final corner, crossing the line 0.277s ahead of Kent and Ryde.

At the start of race two, Ryde had launched to the front from Kent and Vickers, but by the fifth lap, the McAMS Racing Yamaha rider had made a decisive move into turn one to take the lead.

Kent was able to hold off his rivals until lap nine when Vickers stormed back ahead and despite Kent and Ryde pushing him hard, the OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing rider was determined and maintained his advantage to lead the standings ahead of Oulton Park.

His Yamaha rivals Kent and Ryde completed the podium line-up, the first time that Kent has scored a double podium finish.

Reigning champion Tommy Bridewell scored a seventh place in the opening race as he got his title defence underway with Honda Racing UK, but it was disappointment in race two when he was forced to retire from the podium fight on the ninth lap. The Honda Racing UK rider had carved his way through to third from his row three start, proving his pace on the new Fireblade.

Ryan Vickers – 1st in championship – 36 points

“What a day! I’ve gone from having no dry wins to having two in a day! The bike felt so good in race one and we decided to keep it the same for race two, which paid off. When I was behind Danny in the first race I knew that I couldn’t let him pass Kyle first in case he got away, so I wanted to get by as quick as I could, which is what we did and managed to get the win. The second race was more of the same. Made a good start and got to the front but on the last lap my pit board said +0, so I kept pushing on the last lap and defended the last corner. I went in tighter but at the same pace and lost the front but thankfully it popped back which was the main thing. I had a few glances behind but Danny wasn’t close enough thankfully to steal the win from us. Huge thanks to the OMG GRILLA Yamaha team, as it’s a huge credit to them for giving me that little bit extra this weekend.”

Glenn Irwin – 5th in championship – 20 points

“A tough weekend. We had a great test during the week but after putting a new motor in afterwards, the whole dynamic of the bike changed. It did not feel like my bike whatsoever but all in all it’s solid points on the board and we know how to solve it which is an easy fix. We always knew the Yamahas would be strong in the races here, and so it proved, but I’m still disappointed we couldn’t get on the podium in race one and eighth in race two was the best I could do. It’s been a frustrating weekend but thanks to the team and it’s great to get the new era for PBM underway.”

Peter Hickman – 11th in championship – 10 points

“I had a really good start in the first race, in fact both starts today have been pretty good. But in the opening laps of the first race I developed arm pump, which I don’t normally struggle with, so I changed my riding style and tried to calm myself down to be able to get rid of it, but it’s really hard to get rid of once it’s started. By the end of the race I’d managed to calm myself down and I did get rid of it and I was fast again, but by then I’d already lost time and we finished poorly in 12th. We’ve got a lot of positives from that race and what we did at the Donington test and here in the week, we are going in the right direction. Something I have always complained about is stopping and at the moment I’m not complaining about that, it’s now some other things that are causing us issues. For the second race I got caught up in a few things early on, which meant I couldn’t make the use of the good start I had. But overall the BMW was really good and I had no arm pump, we were just weak in a few areas. Although the results are not brilliant with a 12th and a 10th, it’s quite a positive first round from where we have been and we’re leaving Spain in high spirits”.

Tommy Bridewell – 12th in championship – 9 points

“Look I know there are some frustrations with the results of the weekend, I think a seventh place in race one was the best we could get from thirteenth on the grid, but to tell the truth, I take a hell of a lot of positives from this weekend. We have come here with a new bike and with lessons to be learned. Yes, we’ve had some technical issues and some teething problems but we have a great package underneath us. When I got through to the front group in race two I had a smile on my face and I said to myself ‘You guys are in trouble now!’ We are going to get stronger and stronger and heading to Oulton, which is a bit more of a track for me, I think the bike with the split throttles is going to be really good there. I’ll keep my feet on the ground, I’m not getting too giddy and we will keep chipping away.”

Josh Brookes – 14th in championship – 5 points

“Today has been quite frustrating, the first race was very poor, I had a good start off the line but I was aggressively hit by another rider, which meant I lost a lot of places. As I tried to make up the lost places I experienced a few moments where I was close to crashing, and eventually on the sixth lap I crashed out. For the second race we made some changes to the bike, and it’s difficult to say if they gave us major improvements, but I managed to stay on, so that’s better than the first race! During the race I was able to make passes, I started 16th and finished 11th, so we were able to push forward to make up places. But at the moment I don’t feel like I’m taking part in the race, more that I’m like a participant and trying not to crash out, which is frustrating.”

Andrew Irwin – 15th in championship – 3 points

“It’s been a trying weekend. We lost time on Tuesday morning, Wednesday morning and then didn’t ride at all on Thursday in the tests, which simply meant we lost track time and we came into the weekend on the back foot and had to play catch up. I crashed in FP1, so I put my hands up for that, and we lost more time. I didn’t come here to come thirteenth but we built as the weekend progressed. We made steps forward and the team has worked really, really hard putting in a lot of effort. It is nobody’s fault what has happened this week, there’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes and a lot of late nights. I want to thank the team and my crew, they have been away from home and their families for nearly a week and all of their hard work doesn’t go unnoticed by me, so thank you to them.”

Dean Harrison – 0 points

“Not the results that we wanted today, but that’s racing to be honest. This isn’t my favourite style of track with a lot of stop-starts and it’s my first race on the Fireblade. We’ve learnt a lot but I do feel frustrated with what we’ve come out with to tell the truth. I know I’ve got more potential than these results and I think we have a better understanding of how to put it all together now. Now, we look to Oulton, a track that’s familiar with some more testing to come before the race weekend.”

British Superbike Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 R Vickers Yam 32m33.607 2 K Ryde Yam +1.364 3 D Kent Yam +2.152 4 G Irwin Duc +6.459 5 R Skinner BMW +9.792 6 C Iddon Duc +14.599 7 T Bridewell Hon +14.658 8 M Cook Kaw +14.822 9 C Nesbitt Hon +14.927 10 J O’halloran Kaw +15.395 11 L Haslam BMW +16.180 12 P Hickman BMW +17.174 13 F Rogers Hon +19.743 14 L Jackson Hon +25.432 15 B Mcconnell Hon +29.652 16 A Irwin Hon +30.121 17 F Bourne Hon +33.768 18 D Harrison Hon +35.488 19 D Buchan Kaw +38.961 20 B Elliott Kaw +45.690 21 J Sikkelerus Hon +52.142 22 L Hedger Kaw +57.133 Not Classified DNF L Valleley Kaw 2 Laps DNF A Olsen Hon 7 Laps DNF L Rollo Apr 10 Laps DNF T Neave Kaw 11 Laps DNF J Brookes BMW 15 Laps DNF S Stacey Kaw 19 Laps

British Superbike Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 R Vickers Yam 32m34.576 2 D Kent Yam +0.277 3 K Ryde Yam +1.177 4 L Haslam BMW +8.468 5 C Iddon Duc +9.894 6 J O’halloran Kaw +11.848 7 M Cook Kaw +11.920 8 G Irwin Duc +13.794 9 C Nesbitt Hon +15.631 10 P Hickman BMW +15.860 11 J Brookes BMW +16.022 12 L Jackson Hon +22.519 13 A Irwin Hon +22.610 14 B Mcconnell Hon +29.198 15 S Stacey Kaw +34.361 16 F Bourne Hon +37.349 17 A Olsen Hon +38.216 18 B Elliott Kaw +44.291 19 J Sikkelerus Hon +51.022 20 L Hedger Kaw +59.130 Not Classified DNF D Harrison Hon 5 Laps DNF T Bridewell Hon 12 Laps DNF R Skinner BMW 15 Laps DNF D Buchan Kaw 16 Laps DNF F Rogers Hon 19 Laps DNF L Valleley Kaw 19 Laps DNF L Rollo Apr /

British Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 R Vickers 36 2 D Kent 30 3 K Ryde 30 4 C Iddon 21 5 G Irwin 20 6 L Haslam 17 7 M Cook 17 8 J O’halloran 16 9 C Nesbitt 14 10 R Skinner 11 11 P Hickman 10 12 T Bridewell 9 13 L Jackson 6 14 J Brookes 5 15 A Irwin 3 16 F Rogers 3 17 B Mcconnell 3 18 S Stacey 1

British Supersport / GP2 Sprint Race

Luke Stapleford stormed to the opening Supersport Sprint race win of the year as the season kicked off at Circuito de Navarra – as reigning champ Ben Currie was left counting the cost of an on-track altercation.

Macadam Triumph Racing’s Stapleford hit the front on lap one, passing Gearlink Kawasaki’s Brad Perie who had led into turn one before running wide, and from there wasn’t troubled as he controlled the 12-lap race to take victory.

But behind, it was far more dramatic as the rest of the pack battled for the remaining podium spots.

By Lap Six, Eugene McManus was chasing Perie for second but came under pressure from a charging Currie. The Oxford Products Racing Ducati rider got ahead but McManus tried to come back underneath and as Currie turned in, they collided, McManus crashing as Currie continued.

Up front, Stapleford was holding his ground as wildcard Davey Todd and former multiple champ Jack Kennedy found their way past Perie and Currie was handed a long lap penalty for his clash with McManus.

Failing to take it, he was then hit with a 28 second drop at the line and as a result finished 11th, as Todd and Kennedy secured second and third respectively. Perie eventually took fourth place, just ahead of Astro-JJR Suzuki’s Rhys Irwin.

In the GP2 class, the only finishers were Kramer Racing team-mates Jack Nixon and Owen Jenner, Nixon crossing the line 12th overall to seal the first class win of the year as Jenner was second.

British Supersport / GP2 Sprint Race Results

Pos Class Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 SSP L Stapleford Tri 20m03.637 2 SSP D Todd Duc +1.538 3 SSP J Kennedy Hon +1.955 4 SSP B Perie Kaw +2.291 5 SSP R Irwin Suz +16.234 6 SSP H Truelove Suz +16.883 7 SSP A Seeley Yam +17.159 8 SSP S Richardson Suz +19.666 9 SSP M Truelove Suz +28.424 10 SSP J Francis Duc +29.388 11 SSP B Currie Duc +29.461 12 GP2 J Nixon Kra +32.431 13 SSP A Durham Kaw +34.310 14 SSP J Boerboom Kaw +34.322 15 SSP S Laffins Kaw +34.824 16 SSP C Neve Tri +34.882 17 SSP F Barnes Yam +44.081 18 SSP J Coward Tri +44.582 19 SSP M Wood Yam +45.937 20 SSP C Fraser Suz +46.727 21 SSP H Claridge Suz +47.163 22 GP2 O Jenner Kra +48.785 23 SSP M Wadsworth Tri +49.351 24 SSP D Grace Yam 1m05.953 Not Classifed DNF GP2 L Allen Kal 2 Laps DNF SSP C Dawson Kaw 3 Laps DNF SSP J Mcmanus Duc 6 Laps DNF SSP E Mcmanus Duc 7 Laps Not Started NS GP2 O Mellor Nyk /

British Supersport / GP2 Feature Race

Ben Currie took a shock Feature Race victory at Circuito de Navarra after leader Luke Stapleford’s bike cut out at the finish line.

Stapleford had led from the end of lap one when he put a move on Currie, but disaster struck as he approached the line and his Macadam Triumph Racing machine appeared to cut out.

Currie, who had been running in second position and more than a second down, managed to pip his rival across the line to win by 0.024secs, making up for his disappointment in the earlier Sprint.

While Stapleford and Currie had a relatively trouble free race, it was a tough 18 laps for many riders, with only 20 finishers.

Davey Todd, racing as a wildcard this weekend secured third after keeping Gearlink Kawasaki’s Brad Perie at bay as returning former champion Jack Kennedy had to make do with fifth.

There was drama in the GP2 class when Kramer Racing’s Jack Nixon – who had dominated every session of the weekend – retired on Lap 12.

As a result, team-mate and reigning Junior Superstock champ Owen Jenner took the class win, with Lucca Allen second and Owen Mellor third.

British Supersport / GP2 Feature Race Results

Pos Class Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 SSP B Currie Duc 30m44.334 2 SSP L Stapleford Tri +0.024 3 SSP D Todd Duc +4.081 4 SSP B Perie Kaw +5.841 5 SSP J Kennedy Hon +6.775 6 SSP A Seeley Yam +16.631 7 SSP H Truelove Suz +20.989 8 SSP J Francis Duc +29.038 9 SSP S Richardson Suz +33.280 10 SSP A Durham Kaw +35.719 11 SSP S Laffins Kaw / 12 SSP F Barnes Yam +39.201 13 SSP J Boerboom Kaw +39.940 14 SSP M Wadsworth Tri +40.243 15 GP2 O Jenner Kra +42.771 16 SSP J Coward Tri +43.220 17 SSP C Neve Tri +45.891 18 SSP C Fraser Suz +48.406 19 GP2 L Allen Kal +59.645 20 GP2 O Mellor Nyk +1m02.570 Not Classified DNF SSP M Truelove Suz 6 Laps DNF SSP H Claridge Suz 7 Laps DNF GP2 J Nixon Kra 8 Laps DNF SSP M Wood Yam 10 Laps DNF SSP C Dawson Kaw 15 Laps DNF SSP E Mcmanus Duc 17 Laps DNF SSP J Mcmanus Duc / DNF SSP R Irwin Suz /

British Supersport / GP2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 L Stapleford 47 2 D Todd 42 3 J Kennedy 36 4 B Perie 36 5 B Currie 30 6 A Seeley 26 7 H Truelove 26 8 S Richardson 18 9 R Irwin 16 10 J Francis 16 11 A Durham 10 12 M Truelove 8 13 S Laffins 7 14 J Boerboom 6 15 F Barnes 4 16 M Wadsworth 2 17 J Coward 1 18 C Neve 1

Talent Cup Race Two

Filip Surowiak made up for disappointment in yesterday’s race by stealing the win in a dramatic last lap dash across the line.

At the end of a shortened, restarted second BTC race, leaders Julian Correa and Amanuel Brinton were bashing bars as they headed to the line in search of the win – but Surowiak was sitting pretty just behind and made better use of the slipstream to sear past them both to take the win.

Correa emerged second with Brinton third while Lucas Brown took fourth ahead of Mason Foster in fifth.

Talent Cup Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 F Surowiak Honda 14m45.845 2 J Correa Honda +0.077 3 A Brinton Honda +0.079 4 L Brown Honda +0.571 5 M Foster Honda +0.820 6 R Frost Honda +5.928 7 O Walker Honda +5.956 8 R Harris Honda +6.319 9 C Huntingford Honda +7.588 10 C Edmunds Honda +11.526 11 J Burrows Honda +16.232 12 H Mackay Honda +20.820 13 B Jolliffe Honda +21.621 14 A Rowan Honda +21.855 15 G Bowes Honda +22.209 16 D Goodman Honda +22.504 17 H Mccabe Honda +23.475 18 J Jnr Honda +23.671 19 P Willis Honda +24.722 20 S Mcphee Honda +25.047 21 E Banish Honda +26.735 22 B Harris Honda +30.678 23 I Jones Honda +33.470 24 T King Honda +34.464 25 A Divine Honda +37.277 26 C Barnes Honda +37.983 27 R Khatri Honda +48.712

Talent Cup Race Three

In true BTC style, it was all about the last corner of the last lap as Brinton made an attempt to pass leader Brown, but was unable to make it stick, resulting in another drag to the line which this time went the way of Brown.

Brinton had to settle for second as rookie Mason Foster celebrated his maiden podium in the series. Race Two winner Filip Surowiak was fourth ahead of Ryan Frost.

Talent Cup Race Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 L Brown Honda 25m48.745 2 A Brinton Honda +0.008 3 M Foster Honda +0.071 4 F Surowiak Honda +0.100 5 R Frost Honda +15.016 6 R Harris Honda +15.260 7 O Walker Honda +15.363 8 C Edmunds Honda +15.579 9 J Burrows Honda +16.052 10 C Huntingford Honda +17.391 11 H Mccabe Honda +22.803 12 P Willis Honda +25.598 13 H Mackay Honda +34.253 14 B Jolliffe Honda +34.746 15 D Goodman Honda +34.819 16 S Mcphee Honda +35.168 17 G Bowes Honda +36.058 18 A Rowan Honda +46.434 19 J Jnr Honda +46.556 20 E Banish Honda +47.431 21 A Divine Honda +56.176 22 S Munson Honda +56.216 23 B Harris Honda +56.466 Not Classified DNF I Jones Honda 4 Laps DNF J Correa Honda 6 Laps DNF T King Honda 7 Laps DNF C Barnes Honda 12 Laps

Talent Cup Points