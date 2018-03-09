KTM My Ride | Taking motorcycle connectivity places

KTM’s smartphone connectivity platform, KTM MY RIDE, available on a large number of its Street range increases in functionality for 2018, with the Phone and Music functions bolstered with turn-by-turn navigation and route planning, powered by a dedicated app that is available for for Apple Iphone and Android devices.

Living in a connected world, KTM began introducing the possibility for users to connect their smartphones with the motorcycle in 2017. These features have been carefully designed to be intuitive to use and add to riding enjoyment, rather than distract from the road.

KTM MY RIDE with Music and Phone comes equipped for activation on the: