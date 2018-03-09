KTM My Ride | Taking motorcycle connectivity places

KTM's take on connected riding....

By
Motorcycle News
-
SHARE

KTM’s smartphone connectivity platform, KTM MY RIDE, available on a large number of its Street range increases in functionality for 2018, with the Phone and Music functions bolstered with turn-by-turn navigation and route planning, powered by a dedicated app that is available for for Apple Iphone and Android devices.

The App is available via Playstore and the Appstore

Living in a connected world, KTM began introducing the possibility for users to connect their smartphones with the motorcycle in 2017. These features have been carefully designed to be intuitive to use and add to riding enjoyment, rather than distract from the road.

KTM MY RIDE with Music and Phone comes equipped for activation on the:

KTM 125 DUKE
KTM 390 DUKE
KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R
KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S
KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R
KTM 790 DUKE – requires an optional hardware upgrade.

KTM MY RIDE Music

null
<img class='aligncenter wp-image-215764 size-thumbnail' src='http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/headphone-symbol-106x106.png' alt='' width='106' height='106' srcset='http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/headphone-symbol-106x106.png 106w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/headphone-symbol-300x300.png 300w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/headphone-symbol-420x420.png 420w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/headphone-symbol.png 512w' sizes='(max-width: 106px) 100vw, 106px' /></p> <p><strong>KTM MY RIDE Music</strong></p> <p>With a paired Bluetooth helmet headset, this connected function allows a KTM MY RIDE-equipped bike to take control of the smartphone’s music player to listen to while riding. Using the left handlebar-mounted menu switch, the rider can toggle between tracks on a playlist or music archive and control the volume, with the information of the track displayed on the bike’s TFT screen.

KTM MY RIDE Phone

null
<strong><img class='aligncenter wp-image-215763 size-thumbnail' src='http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/smartphone-call-106x106.png' alt='' width='106' height='106' srcset='http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/smartphone-call-106x106.png 106w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/smartphone-call-300x300.png 300w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/smartphone-call-420x420.png 420w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/smartphone-call.png 512w' sizes='(max-width: 106px) 100vw, 106px' /></strong></p> <p><strong>KTM MY RIDE Phone</strong></p> <p>Sometimes on a long ride it is important not to miss a call. With the ease of pairing a smartphone to the bike with KTM MY RIDE, this function allows the rider to see the identification of incoming calls on the TFT display and, using the menu switch, accept or decline the call. As a safety measure, accessing the phone’s address book and making outgoing calls is not possible.

KTM MY RIDE Navigation

null
<strong><img class='wp-image-215762 size-thumbnail aligncenter' src='http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/cursor-106x106.png' alt='' width='106' height='106' srcset='http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/cursor-106x106.png 106w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/cursor-300x300.png 300w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/cursor-420x420.png 420w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/cursor.png 512w' sizes='(max-width: 106px) 100vw, 106px' /></strong></p> <p><strong>KTM MY RIDE Navigation</strong></p> <p>New for 2018, turn-by-turn navigation has been introduced for the KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S & R, which comes as a standard feature on the bikes. Accompanied with the new KTM MY RIDE app (available for <strong><a href='#app'><span style='color: #ff6600;'>Android and iOS</span></a></strong>, $12.99), visual guidance is transmitted via Bluetooth to the TFT display to show the pre-planned destination.

To save on mobile data use, maps can be downloaded for offline use; this also helps to create and save pre-planned routes. As KTM knows its ADVENTURE riders like to stray from the beaten path, up to 128 waypoints can be added to a route when planning in order to create truly unique rides.

In addition, audio guidance in either English, German, Spanish, Italian or French can be utilized when also paired with a Bluetooth-enabled helmet headset. Negating the use of a separate screen, next to the speedometer and rev counter display on the TFT display, KTM MY RIDE Navigation displays:

Turn-by-turn arrow icons indicating the next turn direction
Distance to the next turn
The name of the next street
Arrival time (final destination)
Distance to target (final destination)

KTM MY RIDE Navigation is not only exclusive to those with 2018 machines as owners of 2017 KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S & R can also benefit by having the cost-free software upgrade installed and activated at an official KTM dealer.

KTM

KTM Australia to distribute WP Suspension

WP Suspension now distributed by KTM Australia

KTM Motorcycle News -
KTM Australia to distribute WP Suspension The new year marks a change in the way...
KTM New Zealand Adventure Rallyevideo

New Zealand KTM Adventure Rallye

KTM Motorcycle News -
KTM Adventure Rallye The second annual KTM New Zealand Adventure Rallye that took place in...
video

Walkner wins Dakar 2018 | Toby Price on podium

Enduro Motorcycle News -
ustrian on an Austrian bike wins Dakar 2018 KTM's 17 consecutive Dakar win Matthias Walkner has...
Load more

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here