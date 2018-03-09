KTM My Ride | Taking motorcycle connectivity places

KTM’s smartphone connectivity platform, KTM MY RIDE, available on a large number of its Street range increases in functionality for 2018, with the Phone and Music functions bolstered with turn-by-turn navigation and route planning, powered by a dedicated app that is available for for Apple Iphone and Android devices.
Living in a connected world, KTM began introducing the possibility for users to connect their smartphones with the motorcycle in 2017. These features have been carefully designed to be intuitive to use and add to riding enjoyment, rather than distract from the road.
KTM MY RIDE with Music and Phone comes equipped for activation on the:
|KTM 125 DUKE
|KTM 390 DUKE
|KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R
|KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S
|KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R
|KTM 790 DUKE – requires an optional hardware upgrade.
KTM MY RIDE Music
KTM MY RIDE Phone
KTM MY RIDE Navigation
To save on mobile data use, maps can be downloaded for offline use; this also helps to create and save pre-planned routes. As KTM knows its ADVENTURE riders like to stray from the beaten path, up to 128 waypoints can be added to a route when planning in order to create truly unique rides.
In addition, audio guidance in either English, German, Spanish, Italian or French can be utilized when also paired with a Bluetooth-enabled helmet headset. Negating the use of a separate screen, next to the speedometer and rev counter display on the TFT display, KTM MY RIDE Navigation displays:
|Turn-by-turn arrow icons indicating the next turn direction
|Distance to the next turn
|The name of the next street
|Arrival time (final destination)
|Distance to target (final destination)
KTM MY RIDE Navigation is not only exclusive to those with 2018 machines as owners of 2017 KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S & R can also benefit by having the cost-free software upgrade installed and activated at an official KTM dealer.