Marc Marquez to reach 100 MotoGP race milestone at Brno

Marc Marquez heads to Brno after back-to-back victories before the mid-season break but starts a new chapter this weekend at Brno which will mark his 100th start in MotoGP.

In the five seasons and 99 MotoGP races since his debut in the class at the 2013 Qatar GP, 25-year-old Marquez has so far earned:

40 wins

70 podiums

48 pole positions

42 fastest laps

4 World Titles (youngest-ever rider to win four premier-class championships)

Since joining the MotoGP category Marquez has only failed to win the championship once and that was in 2015 when Jorge Lorenzo lifted the title.

Marquez looks forward to updating some of those statistics this Sunday, at a track where he won last year and where he attended a one-day private test in early July alongside teammate Dani Pedrosa, who has also been very successful at the Czech circuit through his career.

Marc Marquez

“We had a good test at Brno and we’re coming off of wins at two very different races, one an all-out battle and one more tactical, so we arrive in Brno in a confident mood. It was also good to enjoy a few days of vacation to recharge the batteries and prepare for the second half of the season, which will still be very long with 10 races to go, and not easy at all. Our rivals are riding fast at every circuit and in every situation, so we must understand and plan the best strategy each time. We’re working very well with the team and the HRC engineers, and we must continue that trend. I’ll go to Brno not thinking about the advantage in the Championship, as if we were all still at the beginning, on zero points. The target for Sunday is to try and win, but if the situation won’t allow it, we’ll manage to get the best result possible.”

The Repsol Honda pair have achieved two 1-2 finishes at the Czech GP, in 2013 and 2017.

Marquez set the Pole record of 1’54.596” (2016) while Pedrosa holds the Circuit race lap record at 1’56.027” (2014).

Grand Prix České Republiky

Marc Marquez has 3 wins: 1 x Moto2 (2012) and 2 x MotoGP (2013, 2017), plus an additional 3 podiums and 4 pole positions.

Dani Pedrosa has 4 wins: 1 x 125 (2003), 1 x 250 (2005), and 2 x MotoGP (2012, 2014), plus an additional 7 podiums and 2 pole positions.

MotoGP Championship Points Standings