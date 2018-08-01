Marc Marquez to reach 100 MotoGP race milestone at Brno

Marc Marquez heads to Brno after back-to-back victories before the mid-season break but starts a new chapter this weekend at Brno which will mark his 100th start in MotoGP.

In the five seasons and 99 MotoGP races since his debut in the class at the 2013 Qatar GP, 25-year-old Marquez has so far earned:

  • 40 wins
  • 70 podiums
  • 48 pole positions
  • 42 fastest laps
  • 4 World Titles (youngest-ever rider to win four premier-class championships)
Marquez Champ Team
Marc Marquez first MotoGP Championship came in his debut season, 2013

Since joining the MotoGP category Marquez has only failed to win the championship once and that was in 2015 when Jorge Lorenzo lifted the title.

Marquez looks forward to updating some of those statistics this Sunday, at a track where he won last year and where he attended a one-day private test in early July alongside teammate Dani Pedrosa, who has also been very successful at the Czech circuit through his career.

Marc Marquez th MotoGP RaceMarc Marquez

“We had a good test at Brno and we’re coming off of wins at two very different races, one an all-out battle and one more tactical, so we arrive in Brno in a confident mood. It was also good to enjoy a few days of vacation to recharge the batteries and prepare for the second half of the season, which will still be very long with 10 races to go, and not easy at all. Our rivals are riding fast at every circuit and in every situation, so we must understand and plan the best strategy each time. We’re working very well with the team and the HRC engineers, and we must continue that trend. I’ll go to Brno not thinking about the advantage in the Championship, as if we were all still at the beginning, on zero points. The target for Sunday is to try and win, but if the situation won’t allow it, we’ll manage to get the best result possible.”

Marc Marquez - 2017 MotoGP World Champion - Celebrations
Marc Marquez – 2017 MotoGP World Champion – Celebrations

The Repsol Honda pair have achieved two 1-2 finishes at the Czech GP, in 2013 and 2017.

Marquez set the Pole record of 1’54.596” (2016) while Pedrosa holds the Circuit race lap record at 1’56.027” (2014).

Grand Prix České Republiky

Marc Marquez has 3 wins: 1 x Moto2 (2012) and 2 x MotoGP (2013, 2017), plus an additional 3 podiums and 4 pole positions.

Dani Pedrosa has 4 wins: 1 x 125 (2003), 1 x 250 (2005), and 2 x MotoGP (2012, 2014), plus an additional 7 podiums and 2 pole positions.

Marquez Pedrosa HRC PreMotoGP Championship Points Standings

  1. Marc MARQUEZ Honda SPA 165
  2. Valentino ROSSI Yamaha ITA 119
  3. Maverick VIÑALES Yamaha SPA 109
  4. Andrea DOVIZIOSO Ducati ITA 88
  5. Johann ZARCO Yamaha FRA 88
  6. Jorge LORENZO Ducati SPA 85
  7. Danilo PETRUCCI Ducati ITA 84
  8. Cal CRUTCHLOW Honda GBR 79
  9. Andrea IANNONE Suzuki ITA 75
  10. Jack MILLER Ducati AUS 57
  11. Alex RINS Suzuki SPA 53
  12. Dani PEDROSA Honda SPA 49
  13. Alvaro BAUTISTA Ducati SPA 44
  14. Pol ESPARGARO KTM SPA 32
  15. Tito RABAT Ducati SPA 30
  16. Hafizh SYAHRIN Yamaha MAL 22
  17. Franco MORBIDELLI Honda ITA 19
  18. Aleix ESPARGARO Aprilia SPA 16
  19. Bradley SMITH KTM GBR 13
  20. Scott REDDING Aprilia GBR 12
  21. Takaaki NAKAGAMI Honda JPN 10
  22. Mika KALLIO KTM FIN 6
  23. Karel ABRAHAM Ducati CZE 4

MOTOGP

Brembo MotoGP Braking Hardware - Image by AJRN

Brembo | 40 years of winning in MotoGP

Motorcycle News Motorcycle News -
Brembo in MotoGP August 20th marks the 40th anniversary of Brembo's first victory in the...
MV Agusta Moto Prototype Forward

MV Agusta Moto2 Prototype unveiled

Moto GP Trevor Hedge -
MV Agusta Moto2 PrototypeMV Agusta will re-enter the GP Motorcycle Racing after a 42...
Masaryk Circuit, more commonly known as the Automotodrom Brno

MotoGP returns this weekend at Brno

Moto GP Motorcycle News -
2018 MotoGP - Round Ten - Brno MotoGP is back on the road again following...
Load more

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of