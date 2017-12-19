Matt Moss suspension finalised

While Jake Moss pleaded guilty to using performance enhancing drugs in 2016, his twin brother Matt has continued to adamantly reject the results of drug tests that picked up extremely minor traces of the banned substance Ostarine from a sample taken at the Murray Bridge MX Nationals event in 2016.

While Jake had high levels Ostarine found in his blood, many times that found in Matt’s sample, the acceptable level under anti-doping codes is zero. Matt has suggested that he might have taken a sip of Jake’s drink at some point, as they were not only twin brothers but also teammates at the time, and was at a loss as to otherwise come up with any way the substance could have entered his body. Jake was trying to recover from a shoulder injury and Ostarine works in much the same way as anabolic steroids, and is used medicinally overseas to combat muscle wasting and osteoporosis, but is not available for any legal purpose in Australia.

Today the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority confirmed the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to sanction Moss with a four year ban, backdated to 15 July 2016 to account for time served under a provisional suspension.

Moss will be ineligible to participate, as an athlete or support person, in any sports that have adopted a World Anti-Doping Agency compliant anti-doping policy until 15 July 2020.

Jake has moved on with his life and now manages a farm in Queensland with his partner Alex and son Grayson.

Matt runs a fencing and machine operating business around the Shoalhaven area and Sydney, but has not completely ruled out an eventual return to competition. Matt and partner Sophie have a one-year-old son Jeager, and another baby on the way due in February.

Ostarine is a Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator (SARM) which is banned at all times in sport and is not approved for human use in Australia, except for experimental research purposes. The US Food and Drug Administration recently warned that SARMs pose serious health concerns, including increased risk of heart attack, stroke and life-threatening liver toxicity.

