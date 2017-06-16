Mike Jones eager for Misano ‘home round’ after a two-day test earlier this month

Mike Jones was tenth at Donington, after a strong comeback from 17th position on the grid, and is determined to start off on the right foot to secure a more favorable position on the grid and be able to fight for his first podium of the year at Misano this weekend.

Mike Jones (Aruba.it Racing – Junior Team #57)

“I’m looking forward to racing at Misano. We had a couple of days of solid testing so this time I know the track in advance, which will be beneficial for me, and we have higher goals compared with Donington. We want to race at the front. I’m getting more comfortable with the bike and we made some good adjustments during the tests, so that should allow us to start off with a solid base and good pace. That said, we’re still not as fast as we’d like to be, so hopefully we’ll make more steps forward and go progressively faster throughout the weekend”.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, who was forced to give up the championship lead in England due to a crash during the race, is eager to resume the path that saw him claim two wins and one second-place finish in the previous two rounds.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Junior Team #12)

“We made a mistake at Donington, but during the tests at Misano we tried to get back the feelings we had before the crash, and we managed to be quite fast. Anyway, so far we’ve been competitive on every track, in different conditions, so we’ll aim at the same results we scored before our DNF. Our goals haven’t changed, but we can’t afford to give away any more points. The heat will play a key role, but the conditions should be similar to what we’ve encountered while testing so we should be able to start off on the right foot”.

Both riders successfully conducted a two-day test on the Italian track at the beginning of the month to better prepare for the round.

After four rounds, Rinaldi and Jones are respectively 2nd (70 points) and 12th (21 points) in the championship.