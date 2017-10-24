Fourth at finale secures Jones top rookie honours

Teammate Rinaldi wins Superstock 1000 European Championship

In the decisive round of the Superstock 1000 European Championship, held at Jerez de la Frontera (Spain), the Aruba.it Racing – Junior Team clinched the title with Michael Ruben Rinaldi. The Italian thus capped a season to remember, in which he was a protagonist with 3 wins and 5 podiums overall, with the biggest prize.

Starting from fifth row, Rinaldi quickly came back through the field to join the leading group. After having a front-brake issue due to a contact with another rider, the Italian was able to administer the margin in the rankings with savvy, finishing in sixth position and taking the title by eight-points ahead of his closest competitor.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi – Championship Winner

“I’m super happy for this title. In the last races we struggled to find the best feeling on the bike, but yesterday we got back on track. We started from fifth row but quickly caught up with the front. A contact with another rider damaged my front brake and I lost some ground, but we still managed to achieve our goal. I want to thank the whole team, which worked hard behind the scenes to allow me to win, and the people close to me. It was a hard battle, and to emerge victorious means the world to me. My goal is to move to WorldSBK for 2018, and this title represents a good stepping stone, but for now I just want to enjoy this special moment.”

Mike Jones, fourth on the finish line, confirmed his status as the best rookie at the end of a season closed with a crescendo. After the summer break, the Australian constantly fought for the podium to take fifth place in the championship with 85 points.

Mike Jones – P4 in Race – P5 in Championship

“The last race of the season was pretty good for me. We fought for the podium throughout it, finishing fourth but ultimately seizing the goal of closing the championship within the top five. It’s been an incredible season, one of learning and improvement, and I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity the team has given me. Coming in as a rookie, it hasn’t been easy to race in Europe, so this is a good achievement for me and most of all a platform to build off for next year. I think I’ve proven to myself I have the potential to fight for the win in this championship and I hope to have another go at it next year.”

Piero Guidi, Team Manager

“We’re elated for winning the title at the end of an extremely hard-fought season. I want to thank everyone in the team, which worked hard to achieve this result. Hats off to Michael, who managed to reap the fruits of a talent he had shown in 2016 already, and Mike, who never gave up after a tough start to his campaign and closed the season on such a positive note.”

Stefano Cecconi, Aruba CEO and Team Principal

“After barely missing the title last year at our debut in this class, there couldn’t have been a better way to redeem ourselves right here in Jerez at the end of a season characterized by many memorable moments and thrills until the last checkered flag. Thanks to Michael, Mike, and the whole team for the great effort, this result makes us so proud!”

2017 Final STK1000 Championship Points Standings