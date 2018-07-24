Moto News Weekly Wrap

July 24, 2018 – By Darren Smart

Proudly brought to you by Dunlop Geomax

What Went Down Last Weekend?

Tomac and Plessinger wins Millville AMA Motocross

Herlings and Prado win Loket MXGP

Lawrence sixth at Loket

Waters 20th at Loket

Three EMX classes in action at Loket

Zmarzlik wins Cardiff SGP

Doyle in ‘horror cash’ at Cardiff

Jared Mees takes gold at X Games Minneapolis

Bou Wins AGAIN

Metge wins Baja

Romaniacs Kicks off second half of WESS season

WJMX Team Announced To Represent the Nation

Entries close for Conondale Classic this Friday!

Yamaha AORC heads to Dungog

Tomac and Plessinger Wins Millville AMA Motocross

The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship held its eighth round of the season at Spring Creek MX Park for the 36th annual La Crescent Wine & Spirit Spring Creek National and in the 450 Class we saw Eli Tomac take his sixth overall victory of the season to reclaim the championship point standings while in the 250 Class Aaron Plessinger swept both motos to capture his second consecutive victory and fourth overall win of the season.

Despite better starts from arch rivals Marvin Musquin and Ken Roczen, Tomac was able to storm through to 1-1 moto scores to earn his sixth overall win of the season, edging out Roczen’s (2-3) in second overall. Musquin’s 4-2 moto scores were good enough to take the final step of the overall podium in third.

It’s the 15th 450 Class win of Tomac’s career.

Eli Tomac

“I always feel comfortable here at Spring Creek and have had a lot of success here in the past. The dirt is very similar to what I train on back home in Colorado. I came into today with a lot of motivation following RedBud and I’m glad that we we’re able to apply that to the results here. The second moto was tough with me starting so far behind at the beginning, but I saw an opening with a few laps to go and just went for it.”

The 450 Class saw a change atop the point standings for the second consecutive race as Tomac’s win lifted him back atop the championship. Tomac, who entered the day three points out of the lead, now holds a seven-point advantage over Musquin. Justin Barcia is third, 55 points out of the lead.

It was a tough day on an extremely technical track for Kiwi Cody Cooper who went 15-24 for 18th overall but the multi Australian and New Zealand Motocross Champion is still tied for 10th overall in the championships.

450 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)

Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki (1-1) Ken Roczen, Germany, Honda (2-3) Marvin Musquin, France, KTM (4-2) Blake Baggett, Grand Terrace, Calif., KTM (3-4) Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., Yamaha (5-5) Weston Peick, Wildomar, Calif., Suzuki (6-6) Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., Yamaha (7-7) Justin Hill, Yoncalla, Ore., Suzuki (10-7) Phil Nicoletti, Cohocton, N.Y., Husqvarna (8-10) Benny Bloss, Oak Grove, Mo., KTM (11-8)

450 Class Championship Standings

Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki – 351 Marvin Musquin, France, KTM – 344 Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., Yamaha – 296 Ken Roczen, Germany, Honda – 288 Blake Baggett, Grand Terrace, Calif., KTM – 270 Weston Peick, Wildomar, Calif., Suzuki – 223 Benny Bloss, Oak Grove, Mo., KTM – 199 Phil Nicoletti, Cohocton, N.Y., Husqvarna – 196 Justin Hill, Yoncalla, Ore., Suzuki – 114 Kyle Cunningham, Willow Park, Texas, Suzuki – 107 Cody Cooper, New Zealand, Honda – 107

250

Joey Savatgy, Jordon Smith, Austin Forkner, Alex Martin and Justin Cooper were all in good form at Millville but there was no stopping Plessinger with the Yamaha pilot too strong around the extremely undulating circuit so the 1-1 moto scores gave Plessinger his fourth overall win of the season and the sixth victory of his career. Cooper used consistency to secure second overall (4-3), which edged out Martin in third (7-2).

Aaron Plessinger

“It can’t get much better than the past few races. I’m just really clicking with the team and the bike right now. Hopefully we can keep the momentum rolling and have another good run next weekend. Those couple of bad races in the middle of the season really motivated to get back on the top of my game.”

Plessinger’s victory extended his lead in the championship standings, which now sits at 49 points over Alex Martin. Cooper maintains his hold on third and trails Plessinger by 94 points.

Aussie hard charger Hayden Mellross was taken out of the first moto thanks to a first lap pile-up so he finished the day with 33-15 moto finishes for 18th outright.

250 Overall

Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, Yamaha (1-1) Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha (4-3) Alex Martin, Millville, Minn., KTM (7-2) Jordon Smith, Belmont, N.C., KTM (3-7) Joey Savatgy, Tallahassee, Fla., Kawasaki (10-4) Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda (8-5) RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Honda (6-11) Austin Forkner, Richards, Mo., Kawasaki (2-18) Colt Nichols, Muskogee, Okla., Yamaha (9-9) Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha (11-8)

250 Class Championship Standings

Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, Yamaha – 333 Alex Martin, Millville, Minn., KTM – 284 Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha – 239 Austin Forkner, Richards, Mo., Kawasaki – 216 Shane McElrath, Canton, N.C., KTM – 214 RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Honda – 201 Jordon Smith, Belmont, N.C., KTM – 197 Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda – 195 Joey Savatgy, Tallahassee, Fla., Kawasaki – 177 Jeremy Martin, Millville, Minn., Honda – 176

Herlings and Prado Win Loket MXGP

The iconic Grand Prix circuit of Loket hosted the MXGP of Czech Republic last weekend and it was KTM riders Jeffrey Herlings and Jorge Prado who took hard earned victories at the 14th round of the championship.

See the full report here: Herlings dominates Czech MXGP | Prado wins MX2

MXGP Report

Despite Cairoli scoring another holeshot Herlings took the opening moto win by an impressive 31.99 seconds ahead of Cairoli, Tim Gajser, Clement Desalle, and Jeremy Van Horebeek and race two was very much the same with Cairoli the early leader but in the end Herlings won, with Cairoli 2nd, then Gajser, Romain Febvre, and Van Horebeek rounded out the top five.

In the overall the podium was clear with the top 3 the same as in both races Herlings, Cairoli, and Gajser while 4th and 5th were taken by Febvre and Van Horebeek.

Jeffrey Herlings

“To come home from Loket with 50 points is amazing! I’m really looking forward and I’m extra motivated for Lommel. There is 2 more months this season and I can’t wait for the next 6 races to come!”

Antonio Cairoli

“We couldn’t really do much but I am really looking forward to another week of rest where I’m going to try and heal up 100%. I think in Lommel I can be close to where I was before, hopefully we can make another battle and go for the top spot.”

Tim Gajser

“Overall I’m happy to be on the podium in front of such an amazing crowd, everybody was cheering and for me it was a good weekend.”

MXGP Overall Top Ten

Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), 50 points Antonio Cairoli (ITA, KTM), 44 Tim Gajser (SLO, HON), 40 Romain Febvre (FRA, YAM), 32 Jeremy Van Horebeek (BEL, YAM), 32 Clement Desalle (BEL, KAW), 32 Gautier Paulin (FRA, HUS), 30 Jeremy Seewer (SUI, YAM), 24 Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, KTM), 24 Max Anstie (GBR, HUS), 19

…20. Todd Waters (AUS, Honda)

MXGP Championship Top Ten

Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), 633 points Antonio Cairoli (ITA, KTM), 603 Clement Desalle (BEL, KAW), 479 Tim Gajser (SLO, HON), 450 Romain Febvre (FRA, YAM), 432 Gautier Paulin (FRA, HUS), 419 Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, KTM), 353 Jeremy Seewer (SUI, YAM), 319 Jeremy Van Horebeek (BEL, YAM), 312 Max Anstie (GBR, HUS), 231

…25. Todd Waters (AUS, Honda)

MX2 Report

After a frantic beginning to the opening MX2 moto, Calvin Vlaanderen eventually claimed the lead and the win by 2.5 seconds over Thomas Covington with Jorge Prado while Paul Jonass and Hunter Lawrence rounded out the top five.

Prado scored another one of his holeshots in moto two and despite constant pressure from Covington the KTM rider came away with the win ahead of Covington, Vlaanderen, Thomas Kjer Olsen, Jonass and Lawrence.

The overall went to Prado’s 3-1 opposed to Vlaanderen’s 1-3 while Covington’s 2-2 gave him the final podium spot. Prado’s victory combined with the 4th overall from Jonass gives the Red plate to Prado for the first time in his career with an 11 point advantage heading to Lommel in 2 weeks’ time.

Jorge Prado

“Already yesterday everybody was riding really fast and today again. It was hard in the first race battling from the beginning till the end. I am really happy with the win and now leading the points”

Calvin Vlaanderen

“I feel really good, I had such a good weekend. When I woke up this morning I felt really well and thought this was a day that I could really prove myself and fight for a win. I am really happy on my weekend.”

Thomas Covington

“Considering everything it was a really solid weekend for me getting the win yesterday and two consistent races today. I am happy to be on the podium.”

MX2 Overall Top Ten

Jorge Prado (ESP, KTM), 45 points Calvin Vlaanderen (NED, HON), 45 Thomas Covington (USA, HUS), 44 Pauls Jonass (LAT, KTM), 34 Thomas Kjer Olsen (DEN, HUS), 32 Hunter Lawrence (AUS, HON), 31 Henry Jacobi (GER, HUS), 26 Michele Cervellin (ITA, YAM), 24 Jago Geerts (BEL, YAM), 24 Maxime Renaux (FRA, YAM), 22

MX2 Championship Top Ten

Jorge Prado (ESP, KTM), 595 points Pauls Jonass (LAT, KTM), 584 Thomas Kjer Olsen (DEN, HUS), 454 Ben Watson (GBR, YAM), 427 Calvin Vlaanderen (NED, HON), 414 Thomas Covington (USA, HUS), 375 Jago Geerts (BEL, YAM), 310 Michele Cervellin (ITA, YAM), 279 Henry Jacobi (GER, HUS), 249 Davy Pootjes (NED, KTM), 218

…11. Jed Beaton (AUS, KAW)

…13. Hunter Lawrence (AUS, Honda)

Lawrence 6th at Loket

Hunter Lawrence’s fist ride back from injury was impressive with the Aussie going 5-6 for 6th overall.

Hunter Lawrence

“It was a good comeback weekend overall really. In the first moto I got a decent start around 10th which made the race a lot easier. I passed as many people as I could early on and then found myself behind Jonass for pretty much the remainder of the moto. I battled with him for most of it but in the end had to settle for fifth place as it was just too difficult to make a pass stick on this track. In the second race, another rider completely cut across the track on the start straight, turning the opposite direction to the corner which put me right against the berm and ruined my good jump. I think was outside the top 20 and had to come back through the pack, which I did manage to do, all the way to sixth. I’m happy with that though as it is something to build on and even though there was a bit of fatigue towards the end of the races I think that is pretty normal for my first race back. I’m definitely looking forward to improving for the next couple of races.”

Lawrence will be back in action at the 15th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship which will take place in Lommel on August the 5th for the Fiat Professional MXGP of Belgium.

Waters 20th at Loket

Todd Waters earned 15-22 moto finishes but is still looking for the form that has previously taken the Aussie to a podium finish at the GP level.

Todd Waters

“Yes, I’m quite happy with my performance this weekend. The podium is always the goal so I’m happy we got there. I was consistent in both races and managed to stay in the top-five after the start, which is especially important on a track like Loket. My riding was good, although I’ve had a bit of arm pump towards the end of both races, so I think we must work on that. I’d also like to say thank you to everyone who supported me here, to my team who are working so hard with me to get these results and to all the fans that made the trip from Slovenia. Next up is Lommel, which is one of the toughest GPs of the season: it is in summer and in the deep sand, so I’m planning to get as much sand riding done in this weekend off as possible in order to prepare for it. I am looking forward to it though and I hope I can get another podium.”

Three EMX Classes in Action at Loket

Last weekend’s MXGP of the Czech Republic featured EMX85, EMX65 and EMX300 championship classes and it was Camden McLellan who won the EMX85 Championship before Brando Rispoli won the EMX65 Championship while Mike Kras won the EMX300 round.

Kras has gained 12 points on Anderson in the championship as it heads to the penultimate round in Bulgaria next month.

EMX300 Championship Top 10

Brad Anderson (GBR, KTM), 204 points Mike Kras (NED, KTM), 177 Andero Lusbo (EST, HUS), 171 Greg Smets (BEL, KTM), 153 Vaclav Kovar (CZE, GAS), 150 Erik Willems (BEL, HUS), 145 Manuel Iacopi (ITA, YAM), 116 Youri van t Ende (NED, KTM), 60 Tim Louis (BEL, HUS), 55 Daymond Martens (BEL, YAM), 52

EMX65 Championship Top Ten

Brando Rispoli (ITA, KTM), 41 points Jakob Madsen (DEN, KTM), 40 Damian Knuiman (NED, KTM), 40 Alessandro Gaspari (ITA, KTM), 35 Bradley Mesters (NED, HUS), 34 Vitezslav Marek (CZE, KTM), 28 Janis Martins Reisulis (LAT, HUS), 28 Jan Janout (CZE, KTM), 25 Anton Isaksson (SWE, HUS), 23 Lotte Van Drunen (NED, HUS), 22

EMX85 Championship Top Ten

Camden Mc Lellan (RSA, KTM), 47 points Kay de Wolf (NED, KTM), 40 Liam Everts (BEL, KTM), 40 Kay Karssemakers (NED, HUS), 36 Raul Sanchez Garcia (ESP, KTM), 33 Dave Kooiker (NED, YAM), 29 Radek Vetrovsky (CZE, KTM), 27 Saad Soulimani (FRA, HUS), 23 Edvards Bidzans (LAT, HUS), 23 Valerio Lata (ITA, KTM), 19

Zmarzlik Wins Cardiff SGP

Polish star Bartosz Zmarzlik raced to Adrian Flux British FIM Speedway Grand Prix glory at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium ahead of home hero Tai Woffinden, fellow Polish international Maciej Janowski and multi World Champion Greg Hancock. Zmarzlik’s electrifying starts and sensational speed made him the man to beat in the Welsh capital.

Bartosz Zmarzlik

“I feel so very good because I won my first GP in Cardiff and this is the third time I have won a GP. I’m very happy because my team has worked so very hard all year. They have worked for me and today we got a good result, and that’s for the team – not just for me. The whole team wanted it so badly. It has been hard all season for me. I had a little bit of a problem at the start of the GP series. The Polish league and Swedish league were no problem, but sometimes the engines are different for the GP. I didn’t have the right setup. It can be very different with the setup in the GP and I don’t know why. But all the time I am learning with every meeting I do.”

Double world champion Woffinden insists it was job done in Cardiff after he raced to second place and 16 points to extend his World Championship lead from 11 points to 20.

Tai Woffinden

“Obviously it would have been nice to win here for the fans, so I apologise to all the fans for not being able to do that this year. But it will happen one day. Do you know what? It doesn’t matter about winning the GP; it’s just another platform to progress towards being world champion. In the last few rounds, I have done the job I needed to do and I have extended the lead in every round. The next GP is in Malilla. It’s a track I enjoy racing, so I am really looking forward to that.”

Third-placed Janowski admits he didn’t have it all his own way. While he won three of his five heat rides, the Wroclaw and Dackarna man suffered a last place and an exclusion.

Maciej Janowski

“It was a very hard night for me. Finally I got to the semi-final and then I really worked hard to get to the final. I almost crashed after the start in the final. I was missing something with the setup and it’s hard to say what. I need to look at my equipment and then I will know more.”

Chris Holder scored 7 points and now sits 10th overall, 8 points away from the all-important 8th position in the championship which is held by Patryk Dudek at this stage while Jason Doyle was involved in a crash during the night that saw the defending champion carted off to hospital.

Adrian Flux British SGP Scores

Bartosz Zmarzlik 19 Tai Woffinden 16 Maciej Janowski 12 Greg Hancock 12 Patryk Dudek 10 Przemyslaw Pawlicki 10 Craig Cook 9 Emil Sayfutdinov 8 Chris Holder 7 Fredrik Lindgren 7 Matej Zagar 6 Artem Laguta 6 Nicki Pedersen 6 Jason Doyle 5 Martin Vaculik 3 Robert Lambert 1 Dan Bewley 0 Jason Garrity DNR

World Championship Standings

Tai Woffinden 81 Fredrik Lindgren 61 Maciej Janowski 59 Emil Sayfutdinov 56 Bartosz Zmarzlik 55 Greg Hancock 53 Artem Laguta 47 Patryk Dudek 46 Jason Doyle 40 Chris Holder 38 Matej Zagar 34 Nicki Pedersen 31 Przemyslaw Pawlicki 24 Craig Cook 18 Niels-Kristian Iversen 9 Martin Vaculik 7 Krzysztof Kasprzak 7 Andreas Jonsson 7 Vaclav Milik 6 Michael Jepsen Jensen 4 Maksym Drabik 2 Bartosz Smektala 2 Robert Lambert 1 Mikkel Michelsen 1

Doyle in ‘Horror Cash’ at Cardiff

Jason Doyle was discharged from hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning after suffering minor fractures after his horror crash at the Cardiff round of the SGP.

Defending World Champion collided with wild card Robert Lambert in heat 20 of the Adrian Flux British SGP, and was spectacularly thrown over the high side of his machine.

Unfortunately the bike followed Doyle into the air fence with the back wheel clouting the Aussie, leaving him briefly unconscious on the track leaving a raucous Cardiff crowd subdued as he received treatment.

He was taken to hospital for checks and mercifully JD was released with only minor injuries.

A post on his official Facebook page confirmed: “Jason has now been realised from hospital. Just a couple of small minor fractures. Thank you for all your kind messages of concern.”

Jared Mees takes gold at X Games Minneapolis

When it rains it pours, they say, and for Jared Mees the wins just keep pouring in. The latest in a now-formidable collection of victories this season – nine of eleven so far in 2018 American Flat Track competition – came today in Harley-Davidson Flat Track Racing at X Games Minneapolis.

Jared Mees was nearly perfect on the short track built inside US Bank Stadium, winning his Heat, Semi and Main in dominating fashion. He got good starts, grabbed his leads early and rode fast and mistake-free to secure his second X Games gold medal – his first coming in 2016.

For a while it looked as though Jeffrey Carver Jr. might steal Mees’ thunder in the Main, which featured just six riders – Mees, Carver Jr., Sammy Halbert, Jake Johnson, Briar Bauman and Kenny Coolbeth Jr., Carver took the holeshot at the start and looked to have the speed to stay ahead of Mees on the egg-shaped, eighth-mile indoor track.

But Carver ran wide when Mees pressured him up the inside on lap five, and as he looked over his shoulder and tried to regain the line, Mees, Bauman and Halbert passed him – and Carver Jr. found himself fourth, and floundering.

From then on it was another stellar Jared Mees performance – leading the remainder of the 15-lap Main solidly while keeping an eye on Bauman behind him in second place.

Next up for the stars of American Flat Track is the Buffalo Chip TT presented by Indian Motorcycle on August 5th and Harley-Davidson Black Hills Half-Mile presented by Law Tigers Motorcycle Lawyers on August 7th.

Toni Bou Wins AGAIN

Toni Bou put on a fine display of riding prowess in Comblain-au-Pont in the sixth round of the World Championship, where despite starting with an injury, was able to outclass his rivals in the fight for the title.

Toni Bou injured his right knee in the qualifying round and after a medical check-up had to spend the night bandaged up. The champion, nevertheless, came out guns blazing, keen not to let the injury be a hindrance. Leader by the end of the first lap, in the second he kept his adversaries firmly in check to score a brilliant first place. This is victory number 100 with the Montesa Cota 4RT since joining the team in 2007.

Bou extends his overall advantage in the TrialGP World Championship to twenty-three points over the nearest second place rival and all riders now get a few well-deserved rest before returning to the competition for the seventh world championship event in Silsden, Great Britain, on 1st and 2nd September.

Toni Bou

“I am very happy, mainly after what happened to me yesterday. Today I passed a difficult night with a lot of fluid and during the race I was able to endure the pain, but it was complicated. Thanks to all the team and especially my team-mate Fujinami who also went through a similar knee injury. I’ve had a pretty bad time, saving every area almost at the limit, but finally I’ve achieved a fantastic first position that is very good for the championship.”

TrialGP of Belgium 2018 Results

BOU Toni RAGA Adam FUJINAMI Takahisa BUSTO Jaime DABILL James

Metge wins Baja

Baja Aragón, the second round of the FIM Cross-Country Bajas World Cup, ended with Michael Metge (Sherco) winning a very close race by a narrow margin from Joan Pedrosa (KTM) and Adrien Metge (Sherco).

From the opening super special stage, Michael Metge and Joan Pedrero were closely matched and shared stage wins to finish with a margin of just 21 seconds.

On his debut with Team Sherco TVS, Michael Metge won in style.

Michael Metge

“Just like Joan Pedrero (KTM), I had a light Baja bike, but that forced us to refuel often,” said the young Frenchman. “Team Sherco has been professional and I owe the fact that I have been able to win to the speed and ability of the mechanics. For me, this is a new and beautiful adventure to share races in the same team as my brother and to be on the podium with him for this first Baja!”

Romaniacs Kicks off 2nd Half of WESS Season

World Enduro Super Series championship leader Jonny Walker tops an entry of 500 competitors as round four of World Enduro Super Series (WESS) heads to Red Bull Romaniacs in Romania from the 24 to the 29 of July.

Marking the halfway point in this year’s series, the five-day Hard Enduro Rallye will play a pivotal role in the race to become the inaugural WESS champion and it is Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jonny Walker who tops the standings after three rounds, but with 2017 event winner Graham Jarvis (Husqvarna – GB) and a full field of the world’s best Enduro riders from 53 nations chasing him down, the stage is set for an exciting week of racing.

Regarded as the world’s toughest Hard Enduro Rallye, Red Bull Romaniacs begins on Tuesday July 24 with the city prologue before leading riders out into the wilderness of the surrounding Carpathian Mountains for four days of unforgettable Enduro riding. Filled with 12 artificial Enduro obstacles, Tuesday’s prologue ensures a spectacular start to the 15th edition of the race as competitors go head-to-head in a series of qualifier races that determine the starting order for the opening day of racing in the mountains.

For 2018, organisers have included two overnight bivouacs that will bring competitors away from the host city of Sibiu to the nearby town of Petrosani. Reaching out into some previously untouched Enduro locations ensures fresh tracks and unchartered territory that will be new to even the most hardened and experienced Red Bull Romaniacs competitors. Off road day three returns riders to Sibiu before the final day of racing loops them around the city’s surrounding trail network, finishing with the infamously steep Gusterita hill climb where the winners of this year’s race will be crowned.

See the full report and results in next week’s Moto News.

WJMX Team Announced To Represent the Nation

Motorcycling Australia (MA) has announced the Australian Team to compete in the 2018 FIM World Junior Motocross Championship (WJMX) that will be racing at the renowned Horsham Motorcycle Club VIC on the 26th of August 2018.

Australia will have 21 riders flying the flag at the biggest Junior Motocross event to hit our shores with seven riders split between the following three classes:

FIM Junior 65cc Motocross World Cup: 10 to 12 years of age.

FIM Junior 85cc Motocross World Championship: 12 to 14 years of age.

FIM Junior 125cc Motocross World Championship: 13 to 17 years of age.

Representing the 125cc class for Australia will be:

Liam Andrews

Regan Duffy

Blake Fox

Dante Hyam

Jack Kukas

Bailey Malkiewicz

Korey McMahon

Representing the 85cc class for Australia will be;

Ryan Alexanderson

Jett Burgess-Stevens

Jackson Camilleri

Ryder Kingsford

Deegan Mancinelli

Zac Watson

Brad West

Representing the 65cc class for Australia will be;

Jet Alsop

Seth Burchell

Jack Deveson

Kayden Minear

Braden Plath

Seth Shackleton

Thomas Wood

Australian riders may still have the chance to secure a wildcard entry. If there are less than 40 entries received from other federations, there will be opportunities for wildcards for Australian riders at the WJMX. This will be revealed at the closing of entries in the coming weeks.

MA has received a considerable amount of rider applications for the 2018 Australian Team competing in the WJMX. The opportunity to represent Australia on home turf no doubt being a contributing factor to the interest. Australia has enjoyed a conservable amount of success in the past, Notable standouts include Jett Lawrence taking out the 65cc class in 2014 and Jay Wilson in the 85cc – 150cc class in 2009.

Being able to host the WJMX is an amazing privilege and is without a shadow of a doubt the world’s most prestigious Junior Motocross event. It’s going to be an incredible sight to witness, delivering a show for spectators and competitors alike.

We will be keeping an eye out for the progress WJMX riders and teams as they battle it out against the world’s best in class. MA is very enthusiastic about the prospects for this year’s championship competitors on home soil.

Any queries in regard to team selection should be forwarded to Team Manager, Mark Willingham to this e-mail: mark@eagerpig.com.au

Entries Close for Conondale Classic This Friday!

The annual Conondale Classic is arguably the best classic and post classic motocross event on the calendar and this year it is set for the 4 and 5 of August so entries close this coming Friday the 27 of July.

There has been plenty of rain around the area this year so the track will be in prime condition and once again we have a strong Kiwi contingent making the trip across ‘the pond’ so we can expect Darryl Hurley to be among the front runners in all of the classes he competes in while evergreen Mitch Rowe is fresh from a win against multi Conondale Classic Champion Darryll King in a recent event over in New Zealand.

Classes include everything from Pre 1975 right through to Pre 1995 for 125cc, 250cc and 500cc machinery along with a 4-Stroke class, several age group classes and a couple of novelty events so it doesn’t matter whether you are a weekend warrior or a former Pro, there is something for everyone at the Conondale Classic.

Toilets, Showers, Canteen and Camping over the whole weekend so get your entries in right now on this link:

https://osm-ma.omnisportsmanagement.com/EventManager/(S(qv43ajz0gskzixfy12fjqxkc))/EM_RegCompetitionDetail.aspx

For spectators, Adults are only $10 each while a Car (max 5 people) is $30 and Children under 12 are Free – sensational value for a facility that offers the best viewing of any motocross track in Australia.

Yamaha AORC heads to Dungog

Rounds five and six of the Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship (AORC) are on this weekend and with that in mind, AORC fills you in on what to expect at Dungog, NSW on July 28-29. The paddock will take on the first time carded enduro of the season and the Dungog Motorcycle Club have put together two tests that will test the riders skills over the two days.

The format, in the first four rounds this season saw the riders taking on sprints but at Dungog they will face two one day enduro’s. For many of the riders they would have faced a similar format earlier this year at Cessnock for the Australian Four-Day Enduro (A4DE), but for those who missed the A4DE, they must think back to Kyogle last year for rounds nine & ten.

A gruelling six to seven hours faces the riders on the Saturday, whilst Sunday the field will face five to six hours on the bike.

The riders will take on two different tests, an Enduro test and a cross test. The Enduro test will be tight and technical with riders working their way through dry creek beds, rocky terrain, tree stumps and compact corners. The cross test on the other hand will offer the riders the chance to get on the throttle and open their bikes up, the grass track has a great flow.

A tantalising battle is ahead in the Women’s class this weekend as both Jessica Gardiner and Jemma Wilson come into Dungog tied on 92 points, and behind them Emelie Karlsson and Sophie Coldicutt are split by just one point in the battle for third place on 74 and 75 respectively.

To add to the battle in the Womens class, at the A4DE Gardiner got the better of Wilson but the pair will be ready to duke it out once again in an enduro format and try to leave Dungog as the points leader.

The question will be can Daniel Milner (E3), Daniel Sanders (E2), Luke Styke (E1) and Michael Driscoll (EJ) all stay undefeated despite the change in format? Or will the change of format bring a change of luck for the likes of Lachlan Stanford (E3), Andrew Wilksch (E3), Josh Green (E2), Lyndon Snodgrass (E2), Jack Simpson (E1), Fraser Higlett (E1) and Joshua Brierley (EJ).