June 12, 2018 – By Darren Smart

Price Dominates Finke Desert Race

Toby Price has been crowned ‘King of the Desert’ for the sixth time in nine years after winning the 2018 Tatts Finke Desert Race held over three days in and around Alice Springs last weekend.

Despite a crash on the homeward run Price managed to seal the win by over 10 minutes ahead of Alice Spring’s David Walsh (#299 KTM 500 EXC-F) in second place.

Toby Price

“2010 was a surprise and who would have thought we’d be here celebrating number six today, I love coming back to Finke and playing in the red dirt, it’s always a good time. We’re pumped to have got another win… David made it pretty hard for us and we definitely had to push on the way home because from where David came from yesterday, I thought he was definitely going to push today. We tried to push hard but the track was brutal and we had an off at the 100km mark, which rattled us a little bit and scratched the helmet up. I’ve got a bit of a sore neck, but we’re here, we’re happy and I haven’t got a bad time so I can’t complain.”

The win was sweet solace to Price after recording a DNF in his trophy truck this morning, putting an end to his promising Iron Man Double campaign.

Local hero Walsh was greeted by a parochial crowd upon arrival in Alice Springs and was happy to make the podium after a gruelling weekend while 22-year old Jack Simpson (#296 KTM 500 EXC-F) was thrilled to finish third in Australia’s toughest off-road race in his rookie year.

Special mention goes to Rockhampton motocross racer Beau Dargel who finished in 11th outright on the back of a 100% privateer effort in his first Finke – see the top overall and class results below.

2018 Bike Prologue – Top 10

Price, Toby – 00:04:58.0 Long, Ivan – 00:04:58.4 Smith, Jacob – 00:05:00.1 Hayes, Luke – 00:05:05.4 Davie, Sam – 00:05:07.3 Trigg, Nathan – 00:05:11.2 Collins, Kent – 00:05:13.0 Leane, Danny – 00:05:14.3 Grabham, Ben – 00:05:14.4 Norton, Callum – 00:05:14.6

2018 Results

Rider – Day 1 – Day 2 – Overall Time

Price, Toby – 01:57:45.6 – 01:57:39.5 – 03:55:25.1 Walsh, David – 02:01:58.4 – 02:03:46.3 – 04:05:44.8 Simpson, Jack – 02:12:22.5 – 02:08:43.8 – 04:21:06.4 Collins, Kent – 02:15:56.2 – 02:15:05.4 – 04:31:01.7 Grove, Mark – 02:18:41.5 – 02:18:41.5 – 04:37:23.1 Gelly, Angus – 02:21:57.7 – 02:15:48.8 – 04:37:46.5 Auricht, Caleb – 02:21:22.9 – 02:19:32.1 – 04:40:55.0 Summers, Lachlan – 02:33:55.3 – 02:13:59.1 – 04:47:54.4 Andrews, Jerakye – 02:28:49.2 – 02:20:39.5 – 04:49:28.8 Trigg, Nathan – 02:17:11.0 – 02:34:27.6 – 04:51:38.6 Dargel, Beau – 02:26:39.8 – 02:27:40.8 – 04:54:20.7

Class 01: 251cc And Above Two Stroke

Handley, Samuel Russell, Benjamin Wilksch, Andrew

Class 02: 451cc And Above Four Stroke

Price, Toby Walsh, David Simpson, Jack

Class 03: Up To 250cc Two Stroke

Simpson, Kyle Alksne, Scott Byrne, Dalton

Class 04: Up To 250cc Four Stroke

Grove, Mark Auricht, Caleb Andrews, Jerakye

Class 05: 251cc To 450cc Four Stroke

Trigg, Nathan Banks, Daniel Crane, Brodie

Class 06: Masters 35 To 39 Years

Hanlan, Anthony Jones, Matt White, Matthew

Class 07: Seniors 40 To 44 Years

Haydon, Brett Stewart, Jason Blake, Mark

Class 08: Veterans 45 Years And Over

Kienhuis, Brandon O’connor, Adam Doyle, Neil

Class 09: Quads Up To 40 Years

Bailey, Lachlan Geers, Brandon Croonen, Blake

Class 10: Quads 40 Years And Over

Tattingham, Eddie Rundell, Gavin Orr, Willie

Herlings and Prado Win French MXGP

The 2018 MXGP of France at the beautiful Saint Jean d’Angely circuit hosted the 9th round of the FIM World Motocross Championship where Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jeffrey Herlings and Jorge Prado stole the show and the overall wins at the half-way point of the season.

See the full MXGP report here (Link).

MXGP Report

Herlings continued his dominance of the MXGP class in France with a win in the opening moto over Clement Desalle, Antonio Cairoli and Tim Gajser and despite a poor start in the second moto Herlings went on to win convincingly from Cairoli, Gajser, Romain Febvre and Gautier Paulin.

Jeffrey Herlings

“It was a really cool weekend, a beautiful one actually. That track was special and I hadn’t really seen a place like that until I was fifteen! So it’s nice to have so much experience now. The fastest pre-qualifying time meant I could control the Heat race on Saturday and then have an advantage for the first moto gate pick, which helped towards that holeshot. I could control the race and not use much energy. I was a bit late with the gate in the second moto and I really had to work for it! It was a difficult one because Tony had a big gap when I had already got to third: it wasn’t easy on this track. I’m looking forward to the next one now because Ottobiano is one of my favourite tracks. The plan is to go for the podium at least and hopefully fight for another win.”

World Champion Tony Cairoli ended the Grand Prix as runner-up for the second week in a row.

Tony Cairoli

“I feel good but this weekend was not one of the best,” the Sicilian lamented. “Last week I hurt my knee and could not train this week. When you are at this level if you already miss a couple of days of riding then you really feel it. Jeffrey is very fast at the moment so you cannot really rest and you always have to be on the pace. The track was a bit more muddy and harder in the first moto compared to the second. I had a bad start in the first moto and tried to come through the top ten as quick as possible. It was OK, but we shouldn’t be making these mistakes at the start. In the second moto I tried my best to stay at the front but got very tired in the last ten minutes and Jeffrey was making very fast laps. I made a few mistakes and he came very close. Second is OK, but we want to work to be more competitive and hopefully we can make it next week.”

Gajser stepped on the podium for the third time this year.

Tim Gajser

“I’m quite happy with third place and the podium finish. My riding was good and the speed was there, just in the first moto we had some issues at the start as I had a coming together with another rider and almost went down. We came from behind to finish fourth, which wasn’t a bad result all things considered. The second moto was much better: I had a great jump out of the gate and I was near the front early on. I rode at a good pace for twenty minutes, but Toni and Jeffrey were faster so I did my best to keep third place at the line. We’re quite happy, but we still need to improve a little bit in every area. The bike was really good though, so thanks to the team for their hard work!

Desalle missed the podium by just 1 point and was the lone Monster Energy Kawasaki rider in the race today since Julien Lieber opted not to start following his crash from Matterley Basin last week.

MXGP Overall Top Ten

Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), 50 points Antonio Cairoli (ITA, KTM), 42 Tim Gajser (SLO, HON), 38 Clement Desalle (BEL, KAW), 37 Romain Febvre (FRA, YAM), 32 Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, KTM), 30 Gautier Paulin (FRA, HUS), 29 Jeremy Seewer (SUI, YAM), 28 Evgeny Bobryshev (RUS, SUZ), 24 Shaun Simpson (GBR, YAM), 18

MXGP Championship Top Ten

Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), 486 points Antonio Cairoli (ITA, KTM), 424 Clement Desalle (BEL, KAW), 351 Romain Febvre (FRA, YAM), 323 Gautier Paulin (FRA, HUS), 296 Tim Gajser (SLO, HON), 295 Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, KTM), 267 Jeremy Seewer (SUI, YAM), 226 Jeremy Van Horebeek (BEL, YAM), 219 Maximilian Nagl (GER, TM), 177

MX2 Report

On the back of announcing his move to the States in 2019 Thomas Covington won the opening moto from Thomas Kjer Olsen, Prado, Pauls Jonass, Jago Geerts and Hunter Lawrence but in the second moto it was Prado who took the win over Geerts, Covington and Olsen while Lawrence ended the moto in 13th.

Jorge Prado

“The weekend started well on Saturday and I felt good on the bike and the track. It was quite muddy this morning and my start wasn’t the best in the first moto but I passed a lot of people. I hit a stone at one point and had a small crash but recovered right away and was happy with my riding, especially in those conditions where last year it was a big struggle for me. It was a shame that Pauls crashed on the first lap of the next race…but it was good for me! I kept the lead until the end…it was a perfect weekend. I’m really happy with our work.”

Thomas Covington

“Overall it was a really good weekend for me, I have been struggling the first half of the season so it is good to get some consistent races in a weekend. I felt really strong, especially at the end, I really found my rhythm.”

Putting in two solid moto performances Thomas Kjer-Olsen secured third overall, the young Dane remains third in the standings.

Thomas Kjer-Olsen

“It was a really tough track and I’m really happy I managed to do two strong motos here in France. We had too much rain the night before and that completely changed track conditions for the final motos. It’s really positive to be able to race two solid motos under these conditions and it gives me extra confidence to continue pushing.”

Hunter Lawrence ended the weekend in 10th overall.

Hunter Lawrence

“The first moto wasn’t great off the start as I crashed because another rider was doing crazy stuff, so I had to regroup from last place after that incident. I was coming through the pack well though, showing good speed and I got back to sixth. Unfortunately I hit a bit of a wall with about 10 minutes to go, so I had to settle for sixth, which wasn’t too bad given the start I had. In the second race I was perhaps a bit too impatient and I clashed with another rider on the opening lap again. I fought back to around 10th place and was making a move on the red plate holder Pauls Jonass when I picked a rut that had caved in, and I lost my front wheel and fell over. I tried my best to salvage whatever I could get and that ended up being 13th place for 10th overall. I think this weekend was just about positives because I got some more bike fitness but this isn’t where I want to be, so I need to keep fighting hard to improve.”

MX2 Overall Top Ten

Jorge Prado (ESP, KTM), 45 points Thomas Covington (USA, HUS), 45 Thomas Kjer Olsen (DEN, HUS), 40 Jago Geerts (BEL, YAM), 38 Pauls Jonass (LAT, KTM), 33 Ben Watson (GBR, YAM), 26 Michele Cervellin (ITA, YAM), 26 Conrad Mewse (GBR, KTM), 26 Calvin Vlaanderen (RSA, HON), 25 Hunter Lawrence (AUS, HON), 23

MX2 Championship Top Ten

Pauls Jonass (LAT, KTM), 434 points Jorge Prado (ESP, KTM), 418 Thomas Kjer Olsen (DEN, HUS), 328 Ben Watson (GBR, YAM), 305 Calvin Vlaanderen (RSA, HON), 259 Jago Geerts (BEL, YAM), 217 Jed Beaton (AUS, KAW), 216 Thomas Covington (USA, HUS), 211 Henry Jacobi (GER, HUS), 187 Michele Cervellin (ITA, YAM), 187

From the hard-pack to the sand: the Grand Prix of Lombardia at Ottobiano south of Milan will welcome MXGP next weekend.

Boisrame and Guadagnini Take French Wins

Joining the MXGP and MX2 racing in France were the European championship classes of EMX250 and EMX125 and taking the overall victories were Honda Redmoto Assomotor’s Mathys Boisrame and Team Maddi Racing Husqvarna’s Mattia Guadagnini.

EMX250 Report

Boisrame earned 1-4 moto finishes to win the EMX250 overall ahead of Brian Strubhart (5-3), Roan Van De Moosdijk (3-9) and Steven Clarke (11-2) while Kiwi Dylan Walsh ended the day in 7th overall ahead of former championship leader Mel Pocock who ended the day 8th overall and second in the championship points behind Boisrame.

EMX250 Overall Top 10

Mathys Boisrame (FRA, HON), 43 points Brian Strubhart Moreau (FRA, KAW), 36 Roan Van De Moosdijk (NED, YAM), 32 Steven Clarke (GBR, HON), 27 Tom Vialle (FRA, HUS), 27 Pierre Goupillon (FRA, KAW), 25 Dylan Walsh (NZL, HUS), 24 Mel Pocock (GBR, HUS), 24 Kevin Horgmo (NOR, KTM), 22 Mikkel Haarup (DEN, HUS), 22

EMX250 Championship Top 10

Mathys Boisrame (FRA, HON), 194 points Mel Pocock (GBR, HUS), 181 Martin Barr (GBR, HUS), 172 Steven Clarke (GBR, HON), 155 Dylan Walsh (NZL, HUS), 141 Mikkel Haarup (DEN, HUS), 132 Tom Vialle (FRA, HUS), 132 Brian Strubhart Moreau (FRA, KAW), 127 Pierre Goupillon (FRA, KAW), 122 Roan Van De Moosdijk (NED, YAM), 115

EMX125 Report

Guadagnini won the EMX125 overall with 4-1 moto finishes while Thibault Benistant (1-6), Florian Miot (6-3) and Kiwi James Scott (5-5) rounded out the top four while championship leader Rene Hofer could only manage 10th overall but the KTM star still holds a solid 30 point lead.

EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing Overall Top 10

Mattia Guadagnini (ITA, HUS), 43 points Thibault Benistant (FRA, YAM), 40 Florian Miot (FRA, KTM), 35 James Scott (NZL, KTM), 32 Rick Elzinga (NED, YAM), 26 Emil Weckman (FIN, KTM), 25 Petr Polak (CZE, KTM), 24 Matheo Miot (FRA, KTM), 22 Andrea Bonacorsi (ITA, KTM), 22 Rene Hofer (AUT, KTM), 22

EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing Championship Top 10

Rene Hofer (AUT, KTM), 202 points Thibault Benistant (FRA, YAM), 172 Emil Weckman (FIN, KTM), 136 Petr Polak (CZE, KTM), 128 Mattia Guadagnini (ITA, HUS), 104 Tom Guyon (FRA, KTM), 104 Raivo Dankers (NED, KTM), 103 Lion Florian (GER, KTM), 95 Raf Meuwissen (NED, KTM), 93 Filip Olsson (SWE, HUS), 76

Russell Back to GNCC Winners Circle

Last Sundays 4th Annual Dunlop Tomahawk GNCC was round eight of the 2018 Amsoil Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series and it was defending champion Kailub Russell who returned to his winning ways after a race long duel with Trevor Bollinger.

XC1

Ryan Sipes grabbed the holeshot and would run at the front of the pack for the first laps of the race, but he would ultimately finish in the ninth-place position while Russell along with Bollinger would make the early pass and push forward battling amongst themselves as the three-hour race wore on.

On the final lap of the three hour race Bollinger tried to put on a last-lap charge, but he would finish the day out in second place, just 0.8 seconds behind K. Russell while Thad Duvall would work his way up from a poor start to third on the second lap and remain there for the duration of the race.

Josh Strang continued his good form to finish out the day fourth overall after being back in ninth-place position on the second lap, but he would put his head down from there and make the charge up to fourth ahead of Ricky Russell, Layne Michael, Andrew Delong and Jordan Ashburn while Sipes would eventually fall back through the pack and finish the day in 18th overall, but ninth in the XC1 Open Pro.

Overall Race Results

Kailub Russell Trevor Bollinger Thad Duvall Josh Strang Ricky Russell Josh Toth Craig Delong Pascal Rauchenecker Layne Michael Ben Kelley

GNCC Overall Standings – 2018

Kailub Russell – 226 Thad Duvall – 202 Trevor Bollinger – 143 Steward Baylor Jr – 135 Josh Strang – 129

XC2

Joseph Ferraro grabbed the holeshot but not long after the start it was Josh Toth taking over the lead and by race end Toth would finish out the day by earning his fifth XC2 250 Pro class win and coming in sixth overall while moving to with 8 points of the championship lead.

Craig Delong put in his best ride of 2018, finishing second in his class and seventh overall ahead of Pascal Rauchenecker while current XC2 250 Pro class point’s leader Ben Kelley found himself on the ground in turn two as the race started but he bounced back for fourth on the day ahead of Liam Draper.

XC2 Pro Race Results

Josh Toth Craig Delong Pascal Rauchenecker Ben Kelley Liam Draper

GNCC XC2 Pro Standings – 2018

Ben Kelley – 208 Josh Toth – 200 Craig Delong – 142 Pascal Rauchenecker – 133 Austin Lee – 113

XC3

Alex Teagarden, Jason Raines and Jesse Ansley battled hard in the early going but Ansley would eventually break free to take his fourth win of the season and a top-20 overall finish. Raines currently sits 12 points behind Ansley in second, and after battling throughout the day, he earned his sixth podium finish of the year.

XC3 Pro-Am Race Results

Jesse Ansley Jason Raines Alex Teagarden Jason Langenback Ryan Lojack

XC3 Pro-Am Points Standings

Jesse Ansley – 193 Jason Raines – 181 Cody J Barnes – 158 Alex Teagarden – 157 Jason Langenback – 110

WXC

It was the two Aussie girls in Mackenzie Tricker and Tayla Jones who took out the top positions in the WXC class well ahead of third placed Brooke Cosner. Jones continues to lead the championship over Tricker.

WXC Race Results

Mackenzie Tricker Tayla Jones Brooke Cosner Rachel Gutish Shyann Phelps

WXC Points Standings

Tayla Jones – 221 Mackenzie Tricker – 157 Becca N Sheets – 143 Brooke Cosner – 127 Rachel Gutish – 122

Russia Wins Inaugural Speedway of Nations

The world’s best speedway riders represented their respective countries at the inaugural Monster Energy FIM Speedway of Nations Final in Wroclaw last weekend and it was team Russia who came out on top while Australia missed out on a poem finish by one point on the back of a stellar performance by 2017 World Champion Jason Doyle.

Day 1 Report: Great Britain on Top

On the back of double world champion Tai Woffinden blazing to an incredible 18-point maximum the British Lions stunned a host of more fancied rivals to end Final 1 on 25 points – putting them two ahead of Russia (23) and five clear of Denmark (20) going into Final 2 on Saturday night.

Russian racer Emil Sayfutdinov is glad his side is still in the hunt after he battled to six points on a night of setup struggles.

Emil Sayfutdinov

“We are still in the game and we can do anything. For sure it was a tough meeting. We just need to focus on our points on Saturday. I had a little bit of a problem with the setup, but by the end of the meeting I had good speed. Hopefully we can keep that on Saturday and I can score some more points. Then we will try to win this Final.”

Scoring one less point than Aussie Jason Doyle, Danish star Michael Jepsen Jensen raced to 12 points for his country as he and Kenneth Bjerre recorded only one last place in a rock-solid performance.

Michael Jepsen Jensen

“We’re just trying to gather all the points we possibly can and take it heat by heat. I think we worked great together. We’re looking forward to tomorrow. We know we have to score the points and have no last places in every heat if we’re going to be in the game at the end. I feel like I have good speed in the bikes. I made a few mistakes, but I was racing the bike and I felt good.”

Final 1 Scores

Great Britain 25:

Tai Woffinden 18,

Craig Cook 0,

Robert Lambert 7. Russia 23:

Artem Laguta 17,

Emil Sayfutdinov 6,

Gleb Chugunov 0. Denmark 20:

Michael Jepsen Jensen 12,

Kenneth Bjerre 8,

Frederik Jakobsen DNR. Sweden 16:

Fredrik Lindgren 13,

Antonio Lindback 3,

Joel Kling DNR. Australia 15:

Jason Doyle 13,

Max Fricke 2,

Jaimon Lidsey DNR. Poland 15:

Maciej Janowski 9,

Patryk Dudek 3,

Maksym Drabik 3. Germany 12:

Kai Huckenbeck 0,

Martin Smolinski 11,

Michael Hartel 1.

Day 2 Report: Russia Storms Home for Win

Russian hero Emil Sayfutdinov and partner Artem Laguta made history as they saw off Great Britain pair Tai Woffinden and Robert Lambert in the Grand Final on the Speedway of Nations to win Russia’s first senior world title of any kind on the shale – individual or team.

Despite GB topping the score chart over two days to finish on 46 points, Russia – who were just one short – saw off Poland in the final qualifier to take their place alongside the Lions in the battle for gold and despite Woffinden winning the race, Laguta and Sayfutdinov filled the minor places needed to make history.

Emil Sayfutdinov

“But this is a great feeling – unbelievable. We did it – we made history for Russia and we have to thank our Russian fans and also our Polish fans who support us. We have Polish sponsors who help us too. We have made history and it is an amazing feeling. This meeting was so tough over two days for me. Artem scored good points, even today he made some mistakes with the setup, but he was still good. For me, Saturday was everything I worked for. After Friday, we needed to change the bike setups. I have to say thank you to my team who worked really hard and helped me. They’re a good team. I am so, so happy.”

Artem Laguta was equally elated to etch his name in Russian speedway folklore and admits being held to a 3-3 by GB in heat 19 spurred them on to get the verdict when it mattered most.

Artem Laguta

“I don’t know what to say. There are no words that can answer how I feel. I feel so happy and proud of the whole team and especially to have won the first gold for Team Russia. It’s just unbelievable – such a great night. When I was leading in the last regular race against GB, we knew the Grand Final was nearly there, but then Tai was faster. It was good, fair racing. It showed we needed to work harder and we did it in the final qualifier. In the Grand Final, we knew second and third would give us gold, so we planned to let Tai go and try to hold those places.”

Great Britain team manager Alun Rossiter admits he had mixed feelings, despite seeing his side race to their first world championship medal of any colour outside of the UK since England won silver in the World Team Cup at Bydgoszcz in 1995.

Alun Rossiter

“I’m slightly disappointed, but I shouldn’t be really. I got criticised a couple of years ago when we got silver in our own country, but we’ve come to Poland and beaten them in their own back yard. That’s a massive step forward. When it all sinks in properly, we shouldn’t be too down on ourselves. I know the boys aren’t. I’m super proud of all three of them. It was a team event; it wasn’t just about one or two riders. Everybody played their part and we have a silver medal. I should be really happy and I am.”

Polish star Patryk Dudek was content with a bronze medal after helping the hosts bounce back from finishing sixth on the opening day of the Final to race their way firmly into championship contention.

Patryk Dudek

“We havethird place and I feel good because Friday was very, very bad for the team. This is speedway. On Friday I had the same engines as today, but we had a big problem with the sprocket. Today I had the same engine and it was okay. So I don’t know what to say. It’s a difficult sport. All the riders are at a high level, so the small differences are important.”

Jason Doyle was in devastating form to score the second highest points on the night with several wins but Max Fricke could only manage four points leaving the Aussies in 5th place overall.

With the Monster Energy SON complete, the focus switches back to the FIM Speedway Grand Prix series, which resumes with the Danish SGP in Horsens on June 30.

Final 2 Scores

Russia 22:

Artem Laguta 14,

Emil Sayfutdinov 8,

Gleb Chugunov DNR. Great Britain 21:

Tai Woffinden 17,

Craig Cook DNR,

Robert Lambert 4. Poland 21:

Maciej Janowski 13,

Patryk Dudek 8,

Maksym Drabik DNR. Australia 20:

Jason Doyle 16,

Max Fricke 4,

Jaimon Lidsey DNR. Sweden 16:

Fredrik Lindgren 9,

Antonio Lindback 7,

Joel Kling DNR. Denmark 15:

Michael Jepsen Jensen 15,

Kenneth Bjerre 0,

Frederik Jakobsen 0. Germany 11:

Kai Huckenbeck 9,

Martin Smolinski 2,

Michael Hartel 0.

Monster Energy Son Final Standings (after two days)

1 Russia 45+1st in Grand Final

2 Great Britain 46+2nd in Grand Final

3 Poland 36

4 Denmark 35

5 Australia 35

6 Sweden 32

7 Germany 23

Loic Larrieu Wins WESS at Trèfle Lozérien AMV

After three days of racing and 15 special tests, Yamaha’s Loic Larrieu has claimed a home win at round three of the World Enduro Super Series which was France’s infamous Trèfle Lozérien AMV enduro.

With the outcome of this year’s overall victory going right down to the 15th and final special test of the three-day race, it was Larrieu who could finally breathe easy after claiming his debut victory at France’s most important Classic Enduro.

Pushing him all the way, rising French talent Theo Espinasse claimed second, while a day three win for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Josep Garcia lifted him to third in the overall classification.

Marc Bourgeois took the opening day win from Larrieu and Emmanuel Albepart while Day 2 saw Albepart score vitory over Theo Espinasse, Julien Gauthier, Larrieu and Josep Garcia but on the final day Garci got the nod over Larrieu and Gauthier.

With three manufacturers filling out the top three podium positions, Yamaha continued their domination of the event by securing their 20th win but in the WESS championship standings, a very impressive 10th overall by KTM’s Jonny Walker sees the Brit maintain his championship points lead.

Loic Larrieu

“I’ve been trying to win this race for three years, so to finally get it done is a special moment for me. With it included in WESS it certainly added to the pressure, competition and prestige. It’s always been important to win here but this was probably one of the most competitive years yet. After my mistake on day one I came back well and just chipped away at things, always fighting for the race lead. It was only until I finished the final special test that I could think about celebrating. Also helping Yamaha to their 20th victory in this race means a lot too.”

Despite a seventh-place finish on day three, Espinasse had enough in hand to maintain his runner-up position in the event.

Theo Espinasse

“I’m so happy to take second place this weekend. With it being a round of WESS there’s so many fast riders here and the competition is very tight. In general, it’s been a very good three days of racing. I felt strong all weekend and despite still only being a Junior rider I was able to race and beat some of the world’s best Enduro riders, which is incredible for me.”

Spurred on by his day three performance, Garcia ended round three in third overall and just one second behind Espinasse.

Josep Garcia

“To end the event on the podium in third is a really good result for me. Things didn’t start too well on Friday when I crashed in the liaison and then in the special test. I lost a lot of time and needed to adjust my riding in these slippery grassy conditions. I felt much stronger today and was able to push. I really enjoyed it and was able to take today’s win. That also gave me third overall in the race, so it was a perfect end to things.”

Putting in a consistently strong performance throughout the three-day race, Walker’s final position of 10th was enough to ensure he maintains his lead in the WESS championship after three rounds.

Jonny Walker

“I’ve really enjoyed my time here in France. Despite initially feeling out of my comfort zone in Classic Enduro I feel like I adapted well. Tenth overall is a strong result to take away from round three. There are some incredibly fast grass track specialists and so it was always going to be tough to challenge for a podium result. But to finish 10th and also increase my lead in the series is fantastic.”

The World Enduro Super Series continues with round four at Red Bull Romaniacs in Sibiu, Romania on July 24-28.

Results: WESS Round 3 – Trèfle Lozérien AMV, Day 1

Marc Bourgeois (Yamaha – FRA) 15:41.572 Loic Larrieu (Yamaha – FRA) Emmanuel Albepart (Yamaha – FRA) 15:48.323 Theo Espinasse (Sherco – FRA) 15:50.509 Johnny Aubert (Gas Gas – FRA) 15:54.341 Jeremy Miroir (Husqvarna – FRA) 15:54.341 Julien Gauthier (Yamaha – FRA) 15:57.075 Nathan Watson (KTM – GB) 16:02.440 Pierre Vissac (Beta – FRA) 16:05.084 Josep Garcia (KTM – ESP) 16:05.799 Jonny Walker (KTM – GB) 16:18.166

Results: WESS Round 3 – Trèfle Lozérien AMV, Day 2

Emmanuel Albepart (Yamaha – FRA) 17:50.945 Theo Espinasse (Sherco – FRA) 17:51.132 Julien Gauthier (Yamaha – FRA) 17:52.872 Loic Larrieu (Yamaha – FRA) 17:56.210 Josep Garcia (KTM – ESP) 18:02.232 Johnny Aubert (Gas Gas – FRA) 18:13.484 Jeremy Miroir (Husqvarna – FRA) 18:19.245 Nathan Watson (KTM – GB) 18:22.379 Jonny Walker (KTM – GB) 18:24.622 Pierre Vissac (Beta – FRA) 18:24.866

Results: WESS Round 3 – Trèfle Lozérien AMV, Day 3

Josep Garcia (KTM – ESP) 17:08.788 Loic Larrieu (Yamaha – FRA) 17:21.666 Julien Gauthier (Yamaha) 17:31.299 Johnny Aubert (Gas Gas – FRA) 17:31.366 Nathan Watson (KTM – GB) 17:31.529 Jaume Betriu (KTM – ESP) 17:31.544 Theo Espinasse (Sherco – FRA) 17:34.476 Albin Elowson (Husqvarna – SWE) 17:38.474 Emmanuel Albepart (Yamaha – FRA) 17:39.675 Jeremy Miroir (Husqvarna – FRA) 17:40.896

Overall Classification

Loic Larrieu (Yamaha – FRA) 51:05.319 Theo Espinasse (Sherco – FRA) 51:16.117 Josep Garcia (KTM – ESP) 51:16.819 Emmanuel Albepart (Yamaha – FRA) 51:18.943 Julien Gauthier (Yamaha – FRA) 51:21.246 Johnny Aubert (Gas Gas – FRA) 51:39.191 Nathan Watson (KTM – GB) 51:56.348 Jeremy Miroir (Husqvarna – FRA) 51:56.388 Vissac Pierre (Beta – FRA) 52:18.748 Jonny Walker (KTM – GB) 52:35.836

World Enduro Super Series (After Round 3)

Jonny Walker (KTM – GB) 2130 Points Manni Lettenbichler (KTM – GER) 1865 Points Billy Bolt (Husqvarna – GB) 1830 Points Graham Jarvis (Husqvarna – GB) 1818 Points Taddy Blazusiak (KTM – POL) 1445 Points Josep Garcia (KTM – ESP) 1425 Points Paul Bolton (KTM – GB) 1262 Points Wade Young (Sherco – RSA) 1220 Points Travis Teasdale (Beta – RSA) 1030 Points Nathan Watson (KTM – GB) 1008 Points

Osborne OUT – Nicoletti IN

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Zach Osborne is out for the remainder of the 2018 Pro Motocross season after being involved in a first turn pile-up during the start of the second moto at the Thunder Valley National in Lakewood, Colorado.

Zach Osborne

“I am extremely bummed to say the least. This fourth consecutive championship aboard the FC 250 was one that I wanted bad. It’s almost surreal that it has come to an end, but I know everything happens for a reason. I’ll use this time to prepare mentally and physically for the challenge of my first year in the 450 class. I am excited to get my recovery started and move onto the next step of my career!”

In the midst of having two injured 450 riders, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory racing also announced that Phil Nicoletti will be filling in aboard the FC 450 Rockstar Edition, for the remainder of the Pro Motocross season. Nicoletti comes to the team with thirty top-ten finishes in his Pro Motocross racing career.

Phil Nicoletti

“I am happy to have the opportunity to finish out the Pro Motocross season with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team. I look forward to getting on the bike and showing everyone what I have. Thank you to everyone backing me, see you at the High Point National!”

Bobby Hewitt – Team Manager

“It has been a devastating week for all of us here on the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team. Losing Zach for the remainder of the season is unfortunate but he will be back, just as strong as ever. We are excited to have Phil for the rest of the Pro Motocross races and know he will mesh well with the team.”

Covington Replaces Osborne for 2019 AMA Season

During his postrace interview after winning the MX2 qualifying race at the MXGP of France, Thomas Covington announced that he will race the 2019 season in America, doing supercross and motocross on the back of Zach Osborne’s move to the 450 class next year.

Thomas Covington

“Yes, it was a fun race. I got a good start, and that is what I have been lacking. I am going to race Supercross and motocross in 2019, so I want to get good results at the back end of the season.”

Justin Hill to 450 Class

The Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing Team have announced that that Justin Hill will move up to the 450 class and race select rounds of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship starting this weekend at High Point Raceway in Mount Morris, PA.

Justin Hill

“It’s really cool that the team is giving me this chance. This is something J-Bone [Jeremy Albrecht] and I talked about before the start of the Nationals. I’m stoked to see what the 450 class is all about before I make the full-time jump up next year. I had a lot of fun racing a few 450 Supercross rounds. The goal is to learn, and I’m excited for the opportunity.”

Team Manager – Jeremy Albrecht

“Justin has a tremendous amount of talent, and he has been working hard at increasing his intensity. The Suzuki RM-Z450 has proven to be an outstanding bike, as Hill showed during Supercross earlier in the year. The team isn’t putting any pressure on him to win the 450 class. The established stars are going really fast right now, but I like Hill’s attitude about this opportunity. We will evaluate Justin after several rounds and make the decision whether to have him contest the remaining 450 Nationals.”

Sanayei Undergoes Knee Surgery

American Darian Sanayei has elected to undergo surgery to repair a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the 2018 FIM Motocross World Championship.

The Washington native suffered the injury at the opening round of the Maxxis British Championship in April and spent more than a month off the bike. The Bike It Dixon Racing Kawasaki rider returned for the teams home Grand Prix at Matterley Basin last weekend where he finished 29-29 in the MX2 Class.

Darian Sanayei

“Well, this past weekend definitely didn’t go as planned. Speed was still good even with the injury. Just in race conditions my knee isn’t holding up, which is a bummer, but it’s just something I needed to do and try. I tried my best and I did all I could. I think the best thing to do at this point is go get surgery to be ready for next season. Champions don’t obsess about what could have or would’ve happened; they focus on where they are now and how to prepare for the future. So that’s what we are going to do. Huge thank-you to everyone in my corner.”

Brayton Returns to Australia for 2018 SX

Justin Brayton has announced that he will return to defend his Australian Supercross Championship with Honda Racing for 2018.

The back-to-back Champion has set his sights on a triple crown under the directorship of Yarrive Konsky and the Penrite Honda Racing Team.

Justin Brayton

“I look forward to coming back for the 2018 SX season. Australia feels like my second home, since 2016 I have spent nearly as much time in Australia as I have in my home in Charlotte, as the American Championship is relentless. We are travelling to 16 rounds across 17 weekends, so it’s quite full-on. I 100% believe that racing in Australia gave me the kick-start I needed to be ready for the World Supercross Championship in America. We were able to prepare in race conditions. The emulation is priceless and I am thankful that all parties came together to make it seamless.”

Honda Racing’s Brand and Motorsport Manager Glyn Griffiths welcomes Brayton’s return and thinks his inclusion has lifted the level of racing and awareness of competition in Australia.

Glyn Griffiths

“Justin is world class; his inclusion the past two years has lifted the level `of competition in Australia and has created worldwide awareness for our program and Australian Racing.”

Brayton and the team will announce more details on sponsors and activities as they happen.

Yarrive Konsky

“We are finalising some sponsorships and activations. We want to involve spectators and fans more this year and give them some exclusive experiences.”

Raymond Terrace to Host MX Nationals

Series promoter Kevin Williams has announced that rounds 7 and 8 of the MX Nationals will be held at the revamped Ranch MX Venue at Raymond Terrace, NSW.

Kevin Williams

“ I am excited to be taking the series to the completely new and totally revamped Ranch MX venue in Raymond Terrace, alongside Boyd Events and with the support from the Port Stephens Council we have managed to change our venue and relocate to this amazing new one. I went to the new Ranch MX venue in Raymond Terrace only a few short weeks ago and, wow was I excited to see the impressive transformation they have done, many riders who have been to the venue in the past will not recognize it and I am confident it will be a rider and crowd pleaser alike.”

WEM and Boyd Events have a long-standing relationship and are pleased to once again have the opptunity to be working together again with support this year from Port Stephens Council.

Montreal Supercross News

The Montreal Supercross is back after a five-year hiatus with the 2018 event set to take place in September with Jeremy Martin and Malcolm Stewart leading the 20 riders will be at the start line for the flagship pro race in the evening.

Eric Peronnard – Event Consultant

“The first wave of riders we’re stoked to announce includes five big name—one of Canada’s top racers, Kaven Benoit, two of the top U.S. riders, Malcolm Stewart, and Jeremy Martin, and France’s Cédric Soubayras and Thomas Ramette, who are both European event headliners. Get ready for a huge North American event with some international flair!”

Even though the complete event program won’t be revealed for another few weeks, Supercross Montreal is already promising spectators a jam-packed evening of entertainment, giving them the chance to see the best riders on the regional circuit, as well as a special freestyle show.

The sport of motocross has been ticking over in Gestev’s event management minds for a few years, so the organizers are excited that 2018 is the year they get to make it all happen.

Patrice Drouin – Gestev President

“Today we’re thrilled to announce this exciting event on the Montreal calendar. We’re not going to be reinventing the wheel and messing with the winning formula Pierre Corbeil and his team perfected in past years, but we are going to inject the event with the ambition and flair it needs to keep flourishing here at the heart of the big city.”

Michel Labrecque – CEO of Montreal’s Olympic Park

“There’s a long history of motocross events at the Olympic Stadium that dates back to 1977, with no fewer than 34 events attracting up to 60,000 spectators a night. We’re very happy to see the sport of motocross coming back to the stadium in 2018, thanks to Gestev, who really have what it takes to make a big event like this a success.”