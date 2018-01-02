Moto News Weekly Wrap

January 2, 2019 – By Darren Smart

January 2018 – What a Cracker!

Medson Wins Gillman Speedway Spectacular

Hansen and Bisceglia on Suzuki for AMA 450SX

Arminas Jasikonis has signed with Assomoto Honda for 2018

Kevin Strijbos Signs with Standing Construct KTM

Race Report

Honda Summercross – Bay of Plenty, NZ

Ryan Villopoto Amateur Cup – Pala Raceway, California

January 2018 – What a Cracker!

Here we go folks! The 2018 season is here and the opening rounds of the AMA Supercross, UK and AMA Arenacross Series, the Australian Senior Solo Championships and the Sidecar Super Prix are on this weekend so now is as good a time as any to see what is going down in January and beyond… And what will be reported on right here on MCNews.com.au.

AMA Supercross

The most anticipated race is without doubt round one of the 17-round AMA Supercross Championships, which will kick off on January the 6th at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California and we Aussies will have Chad Reed lining up in the 450 class and Hayden Mellross in the 250 class.

2018 AMA Supercross Championships Calendar

Rd1: Jan. 6 – Anaheim, CA

Rd2: Jan. 13 – Houston, TX

Rd3: Jan. 20 – Anaheim, CA

Rd4: Jan. 27 – Glendale, AZ

Rd5: Feb. 3 – Oakland, CA

Rd6: Feb. 10 – San Diego, CA

Rd7: Feb. 17 – Arlington, TX

Rd8: Feb. 24 – Tampa, FL

Rd9: Mar. 3 – Atlanta, GA

Rd10: Mar. 10 – Daytona, FL

Rd11: Mar. 17 – St. Louis, MO

Rd12: Mar. 24 – Indianapolis, IN

Rd13: Apr. 7 – Seattle, WA

Rd14: Apr. 14 – Minneapolis, MN

Rd15: Apr. 21 – Foxborough, MA

Rd16: Apr. 28 – Salt Lake City, UT

Rd17: May 5 – Las Vegas, NV

450SX Provisional Rider List – Anaheim

2 Cooper Webb Newport, NC Yamaha YZ450F

3 Eli Tomac Cortez, CO Kawasaki KX 450F

4 Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition

6 Jeremy Martin Carlsbad, CA Honda CRF 250

10 Justin Brayton Mint Hill, NC Honda CRF 450

14 Cole Seely Sherman Oaks, CA Honda CRF 450

15 Dean Wilson Clermont, FL Husqvarna FC450

19 Justin Bogle Cushing, OK Suzuki RM-Z450

21 Jason Anderson Rio Rancho, NM Husqvarna FC450

22 Chad Reed Dade City, FL Husqvarna FC450

33 Joshua Grant Wildomar, CA Kawasaki KX 450F

34 Weston Peick Menifee, CA Suzuki RM-Z450

39 Kyle Cunningham Willow Park, TX Suzuki RM-Z450

48 Henry Miller Rochester, MN Suzuki RM-Z450

51 Justin Barcia Greenville, FL Yamaha YZ450F

55 Vince Friese Cape Girardeau, MO Honda CRF 450

58 Matthew Bisceglia Weatherford, TX Suzuki RM-Z450

60 Benny Bloss Oak Grove, MO KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition

69 Tyler Bowers Lake Elsinore, ca Kawasaki KX 450F

72 Joshua Hansen Lake Elsinore, CA Suzuki RM-Z450

73 Brandon Scharer Gardena, CA Yamaha YZ450F

80 AJ Catanzaro Reston, VA Kawasaki KX 450F

84 Scott Champion Orange, CA Yamaha YZ450F

90 Dakota Tedder Surfside, CA KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition

91 Alex Ray Milan, TN Yamaha YZ450F

94 Ken Roczen Clermont, FL Honda CRF 450

120 Todd Bannister Colorado Springs, CO Kawasaki KX 450F

145 Travis Smith Lancaster, CA KTM 450 SX-F

178 Ronnie Ford Paducah, KY Husqvarna TC250

181 Dustin Pipes Fresno, CA Suzuki RM-Z450

214 Vann Martin Houston, TX Honda CRF 450

256 James Milson Granbury, TX Kawasaki KX 450F

262 Connor Pearson Rocklin, CA KTM 450 SX-F

282 Theodore Pauli Edwardsville, IL Kawasaki KX 450F

330 Cade Autenrieth Hemet, CA KTM 450 SX-F

447 Deven Raper Mesa, AZ Kawasaki KX 450F

501 Scotty Wennerstrom Jefferson, TX Kawasaki KX 450F

509 Alexander Nagy Richmond, IL KTM 450 SX-F

523 Miles Daniele Clovis, CA Honda CRF 450

526 Colton Aeck Simi Valley, CA Honda CRF 450

542 Johnnie Buller Dinuba, CA Suzuki RM-Z450

608 David Pulley Lake Elsinore, CA Honda CRF 450

645 Cheyenne Harmon Newark, TX Yamaha YZ450F

722 Adam Enticknap Lompoc, CA Honda CRF 450

723 Tyler Enticknap Lompoc, CA Honda CRF 450

907 Ben Lamay Wasilla, AK Honda CRF 450

914 Brice Klippel Bradford, TN Honda CRF 450

918 Michael Akaydin Louisville, KY Kawasaki KX 450F

976 Josh Greco Kearns, UT KTM 350 SX-F

981 Austin Politelli Murrieta, CA Honda CRF 450

250SX West Region Provisional Rider List – Anaheim

1 Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR Suzuki RM-Z250

11 Kyle Chisholm Valrico, FL Yamaha YZ250F

17 Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA Kawasaki KX 250F

23 Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH Yamaha YZ250F

26 Alex Martin Millville, MN KTM 250 SX-F

28 Shane McElrath Canton, NC KTM 250 SX-F

29 Martin Davalos Clermont, FL Kawasaki KX 250F

30 Mitchell Harrison Tallahassee, FL Husqvarna FC250

32 Christian Craig Orange, CA Honda CRF 250

35 Austin Forkner Richards, MO Kawasaki KX 250F

40 Chase Sexton Clermont, FL Honda CRF 250

52 Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX Yamaha YZ250F

53 Bradley Taft Nixa, MO Yamaha YZ250F

54 Phillip Nicoletti Bethel, NY Suzuki RM-Z250

62 Justin Cooper Huntington, NY Yamaha YZ250F

63 Hayden Mellross Clermont, FL Yamaha YZ250F

67 Justin Hoeft Castaic, CA Yamaha YZ250F

68 Justin Starling Deland, FL Husqvarna FC250

75 Noah McConahy Spokane, WA Yamaha YZ250F

77 Ryan Surratt Corona, CA KTM 250 SX-F

81 Chase Marquier Newcastle, OK Husqvarna FC250

92 Adam Cianciarulo Smyrna Beach, FL Kawasaki KX 250F

122 Chris Howell Spokane Valley, WA Husqvarna FC250

124 Robert Fitch Watkins, CO KTM 250SX-F Factory Edition

137 Martin Castelo Murrieta, CA Yamaha YZ250F

138 Blake Lilly Wildomar, CA Husqvarna FC250

141 Robbie Wageman Newhall, CA Yamaha YZ250F

149 Tallon LaFountaine Banning, CA Suzuki RM-Z250

150 Austin Walton Sparks, NV Yamaha YZ250F

160 Jess Pettis Prince George, Cda Yamaha YZ250F

170 Michael Leib Menifee, CA Yamaha YZ250F

188 Gage Schehr Murrieta, CA Yamaha YZ250F

217 Ryan Breece Athol, ID Kawasaki KX 250F

226 Dimitri Rolando Corona, CA Kawasaki KX 250F

240 Bryce Stewart Canyon Lake, CA Yamaha YZ250F

246 Chance Blackburn Newman Lake, WA KTM 250 SX-F

271 Kyle Fry Whittier, CA Yamaha YZ250F

321 Bradley Lionnet Menifee, CA Kawasaki KX 250F

383 Casey Brennan Albuquerque, NM Yamaha YZ250F

388 Brandan Leith Eagle Mountain, UT Kawasaki KX 250F

422 Philipp Klakow Rodgau Germany Husqvarna FC250

424 Tyler Custer Creston, CA KTM 250SX-F Factory Edition

427 Deegan Vonlossberg Palmdale, CA Yamaha YZ250F

448 Broc Shoemaker Pasadena, CA Suzuki RM-Z250

497 Brock Leitner Summerland, Canada Kawasaki KX 250F

651 Jake Hogan Acton, CA Yamaha YZ250F

715 Kele Russell Seabeck, WA Husqvarna FC250

767 Mason Wharton Brush Prairie, Wa Kawasaki KX 250F

792 Bracken Hall Rock Springs, WY Kawasaki KX 250F

805 Carlen Gardner Paso Robles, CA Honda CRF 250

820 Dalton Oxborrow Lehi, UT KTM 250 SX-F

992 Jean Ramos Corona, CA Yamaha YZ250F

2018 Australian Speedway Senior Solo Championship

The four round Australian Speedway Senior Solo Championship kicks off at Loxford Park Speedway – Dickson Road, Kurri-Kurri on the 6th of January and the field includes returning champion Sam Masters who will have to beat the likes of Justin Sedgmen, Max Fricke and Rohan Tungate to defend his title.

2018 Australian Speedway Senior Solo Championship Calendar

Round 1 – January 6th – Loxford Park Speedway – Dickson Road, Kurri-Kurri

Round 2 – January 10th – Undera Speedway – Echuca Road, Undera

Round 3 – January 12th – Olympic Park Speedway – Regina Ave, Mildura

Round 4 – January 14th – Gillman Speedway – Wilkins Road, Gillman

UK Arenacross Tour

January 6 will see round one of the 10-round UK Arenacross Tour at the Manchester Arena and we will have Dan Reardon having a crack on a Yamaha but he will have to deal with a quality field including Evgeny Bobryshev, Cedric Soubeyras, Adam Chatfield, Jack Brunel, Fabien Izoird and Thomas Ramette.

2018 UK Arenacross Tour Calendar

Rd1: Saturday 6th January, Manchester Arena, Manchester

Rd2: Saturday 13th January, The Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle

Rd3: Saturday 20th January, The Genting Arena, Birmingham

Rd4: Friday 26th January, The SSE Arena, Belfast

Rd5: Saturday 27th January, The SSE Arena, Belfast

Rd6: Saturday 10th February, FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield

Rd7: Saturday 17th February, The SSE Arena, Wembley

Rd8: Friday 3rd March, Ethias Arena, Hasselt, Belgium

Rd9: Saturday 4th March, Ethias Arena, Hasselt, Belgium

Rd10: Saturday 10th March, The Esprit Arena, Dusseldorf, Germany – AX World Tour Finals

AMA Arenacross Championship

The 24 round of the AMA Arenacross Championship kicks off in Dayton, Ohio over the weekend of the 6th and 7th of January and sure there are no Aussies racing in the series, but the defending champion is Gavin Faith who is a multi-Australian Supercross Championship.

2018 AMA Arenacross Championship Calendar

Jan. 6-7 – Dayton, OH

Jan. 13-14 – Worcester, MA

Jan. 20-21 – Wilkes Barre, PA

Jan. 27-28 – Greensboro, NC

Feb. 10-11 – Madison, WI

Feb. 17-18 – Florence, SC

Mar. 17-18 – Denver, CO

Mar. 24-25 – Nampa, ID

Apr. 7-8 – Wichita, KS

Apr. 21-22 – Portland, OR

Apr. 28-29 – Reno, NV

May 4-6 – Las Vegas, NV

Nankang Tyres/Mitch Chassis Sidecar Super Prix

Gillman Speedway’s ‘sizzling summer’ of Sidecar action starts this Saturday with the first of the four round Nankang Tyres/Mitch Chassis Sidecar Super Prix which offers over $35,000 in prize money making it the World’s richest Sidecar event.

A massive cash injection from major sponsor Nankang Tyres has enabled the promoters to attract the top eight riders from last season’s Australian Championship, and they will be seeded into each of the four rounds while 21 riders and passengers will be fighting over 8 positions in the qualifying races.

Super Prix seeded riders, Australia 1-8

Aust 1-Trent Headland/Darryl Whetstone (SA)

Aust 2 -Andrew Buchanan/Denny Cox (NZ)

Aust 3 -Warren Monson/Andrew Summerhayes (Vic)

Aust 4 -Darrin Treloar/Jesse Headland (NSW)

Aust 5-Mark Mitchell/Dale Knights (SA)

Aust 6 -Dave Bottrell/Chris Bottrell (Qld)

Aust 7-Damien Niesche/Mitchell Spear (SA)

Aust 8 -Mark Plaisted/Ben Pitt (SA)

Qualifying Riders/Passengers (starts a 3pm)

Peter Adams/Belinda Silvy

Ricky Adams/Alice Cox

Thomas Adams/Katelyn Silvy

Tim Bichard/Derick Thomas

Chris Bichard/Brett Lewis

Steve Browne/Colby Higgins

Nathan Cock/Jack Wilson (NSW)

Chris Dess/Cameron Diwell (Vic)

Nathan Fleet/Glen Zaworski

Stephen Fowler/Benny Goodridge

Byren Gates/Michael O’Loughlin (NSW)

Neale Hancock/Brock Gates (Vic)

Mick Headland/Brenton Kerr

Dean Hobbs/Ayrton Canning

Kym Menadue/Eric Melton

Jamie Moohan/Bayley Ogilvie (NZ)

Adam Pascoe/Tim Wegner

Shane Rudloff/Scott Morris

Aaron Silvy/Jaron Speyer-Silvy

Brian Silvy/Cameron White

Darryll Woods/Will Walker

The format for each round will be the favoured format at Gillman of 20 heats, a last chance semi-final and a final, with series points allocated as the standard 3, 2, 1 for the 20 heats plus 4, 3, 2, 1 for the final.

With 29 nominations, Saturday’s meeting will start at 3pm with several elimination races and a qualifying meeting to give every rider a chance to qualify. The formats will be four cut throat elimination heats with just one rider going forward to the qualifying group which will be the traditional 16 riders over 20 heats.

The highest eight point scorers in the qualifying races will join the eight seeded riders in the Super Prix heats which will start at 7.30pm.

2018 Nankang Tyres/Mitch Chassis Sidecar Super Prix Calendar

Rd1: Nankang Tyres/Mitch Chassis Sidecar Super Prix – Jan 6

Rd2: Nankang Tyres/Mitch Chassis Sidecar Super Prix – Jan 21

Rd3: Nankang Tyres/Mitch Chassis Sidecar Super Prix – Feb 24

Rd4: Nankang Tyres/Mitch Chassis Sidecar Super Prix – Mar 24

Australian Under-21 Speedway Championship

The 2018 Australian Under-21 Speedway Championship heads to Olympic Park in Mildura over the weekend of the 20th and 21st January with 16 riders vying for six spots during qualifying on the Friday night.

There are 10 riders already in the final on Saturday night, with two-time world Champion Matthew ‘Happy’ Gilmore leading the new wave of riders looking to claim the Under-21 500cc Australian Speedway Championship.

Gilmore will have a tough time holding off a pack which includes Joshua McDonald, Dale Borlace, Brayden Mcguiness, Mitchell Cluff, Jedd List, Tom Dixon, Declan Kennedy and Issac Howes.

Medson Wins Gillman Speedway Spectacular

South Australia’s Gillman Speedway hosted the final event on their calendar on the 28th of December and it was Robert Medson who won the 500cc Solo Final ahead of young-gun Brayden McGuinness who in turn slid over the finish line ahead of Arlo Bugeja and Oliver Hamilton.

The racing in the Sidecar class was breathtaking with the Kym Menadue/Eric Melton team narrowly winning the final ahead of Damian Niesche/Mitchell Spear and Nathan Cock/Jack Wilson while Queenslander Keynan Rew won the South Australian Under 16 250cc Solo Championship and in the Solos 125cc Under 16 class it was Hugh Evans who took a well-earned win.

Hansen and Bisceglia on Suzuki for AMA 450SX

Josh Hansen and Matt Bisceglia will be on Suzuki machinery in the 450 class throughout the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross season for a new team called Nut Up LVN100 Suzuki.

Hansen raced 250SX West Region last year and had three top ten finishes with a season-best of seventh, while Bisceglia missed all of the 2017 supercross season through injury. He put in several top ten rides on a 450 in guest appearances in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross the last two seasons, including a run with the now defunct RCH/Yoshimura Suzuki team in 2016.

Arminas Jasikonis has signed with Assomoto Honda for 2018

With a collapse of the factory Suzuki team Arminas Jasikonis was left without a ride for 2018 and after a lot of negotiations the tall Lithuanian has come to an agreement with the Assomoto Honda team alongside Petar Petrov.

Arminas Jasikonis – on social media

“Happy new year everyone!!! I hope everyone been waiting for official announcement from me on which colour I gonna ride on 2018 season… And it’s a RED one, I’m pleased to announce that 18season I gonna ride for Assomotor Honda, I’m very excited to work with these people and I’m very thankful for believing in me and giving this chance! Let the 18 goes smooth! Videos coming in the upcoming days, from now on gonna keep you guys updated more!”

Petrov was as equally excited to announce his signing.

Petar Petrov

“I am very happy that I have signed with Assomotor Honda after the year we had it has been hard and with so many riders but I am glad that we got the deal done. I have been on the bike now for about two months, and I really like it and I am looking forward to get racing going. I would like to thank my agent Jamie Dobb and Alfredo Bevilacqua for this chance to show what I can do on the big bike. I had a very hard year with injuries so I am just looking forward getting back to the level I know I can ride and staying healthy.”

Kevin Strijbos Signs with Standing Construct KTM

The Standing Construct KTM team have announced that Kevin Strijbos has signed with the team for the 2018 season to contest the MXGP World Championship. The Belgian rider had a difficult 2017 season due to some injuries but he has ended the season on a high and has proven in the last few GP’s that he can still be a top five contender.

After a total of almost 7 years with the now defunct factory Suzuki team, Strijbos will contest the MXGP World Championship in 2018 with the factory supported Belgian KTM team.

Kevin Strijbos

“I am really happy to sign a deal to ride for Standing Construct KTM. The team has proven in the past, when they were a GP winning team in MX2, to be very professional and well organized as well as having the know-how and the infrastructure to be competitive on the highest level. I had some good offers from other teams but having the guarantee with the Standing Construct KTM team that I will be in a team that gives me together with their factory support all the needs to perform at the highest level made me quickly decide to sign with them. I would like to thank Sylvain Geboers for all the things he did for me, he was the one who brought me into the world of top motocross many years ago and who kept believing in me all these years.”

Tim Mathys – Standing Construct KTM

“Kevin has proven throughout his career that he is a great rider and that he’s more than capable of getting great results when he feels comfortable on the bike and in the team. He is one of the more experienced riders of the MXGP paddock with still a lot of ambition and we are convinced that we can give him the material and surroundings that he needs to satisfy him. When the news was spread that we would make a comeback in the MXGP paddock I was contacted by a lot of riders but Kevin gave me the most motivated and ‘hungry’ impression. I am confident that together with our experience and for Kevin with a crew that he knows well, we will have a good 2018 season.”

Smarty’s Race Reports

Honda Summercross – Bay of Plenty, NZ

Team Honda rider Cody Cooper has claimed his third consecutive Bay of Plenty Summercross this time ahead of Kawasaki’s Rhys Carter and Honda’s John Phillips.

Cooper rode to victory in the MX1 class carrying a 515 number plate on the front of his Honda as a tribute to former team-mate David Fisher, who drowned recently in an accident at Lake Wanaka.

Originally from Tauranga, Fisher raced motocross through his teens and on Saturday fellow Bay Of Plenty riders Rhys Carter and Roydon White also carried Fisher’s race number. “We got the number plates made up as tribute to him,” Cooper said. “It’s an honour to win today carrying Davey’s number.”

Cooper was in bed with the flu leading up to Saturday’s race but with four sprint races followed by a longer final moto, worked in his favour. “I had to win the shorter races to get an advantage. I knew it would be hard in the longer race and at the end I was mucking up and not riding well. I pulled it back a bit to make sure I’d finish,” added Cooper.

With four wins already on the scorecard, Cooper’s third place behind Yamaha’s Kayne Lamont (Mangakino) and Carter (Mount Maunganui) in the final moto gave him a clear overall win.

Carter was second overall and happy with his first race on his Kawasaki since breaking his thumb and collar bone in May. “It was my first time back at the starting gate for about six months. It’s good to know my speed is okay and I can still race,” said Carter.

Cooper was the MX1 overall winner with 266 points over the five-race format from Carter on 246 and Rotorua’s John Phillips (Honda) on 214 while Lamont was in podium contention after a 3-3-2 sequence in the first three races but crashed at the start of the fourth moto before climbing back to fifth overall with his final race win.

MX2 honours went to Wyatt Chase (KTM) in a duel with Maximus Purvis (Yamaha) after Chase took three wins and Purvis two but a fall in race three left Purvis with a ninth place on his scorecard and trailing Chase by 18 points.

The closest Summercross fight came in the Youth MX (15-21 years) class where Ryan Gwynn (Husqvarna), Thomas Watts (Husqvarna) and Jake Tomblin (Honda) each rode to a moto win but when the points were tallied Gwynn edged Watts by five points for the overall win.

In his first start in the veteran ranks, former national champion Peter Broxholme (Honda) cleaned up the 35-40 years age group and as one would expect Darryll King (Husqvarna) was unbeaten in the over-40 category.

Letitia Alabaster put in an unbeaten performance on her KTM in the Women’s class to take the Summercross honours ahead of Rachael Archer (Husqvarna) and Melissa Patterson (KTM).

Ryan Villopoto Amateur Cup – Pala Raceway, California

The inaugural Ryan Villopoto Amateur Cup was held at Pala Raceway last weekend and from all accounts the event was a complete success with hundreds of racers from four-years-of-age right through to 40-plus competing in 36 classes ranging from 50cc to 450cc machinery.

Seth Dennis was the most successful rider on the weekend with four class wins while Jo Shimodo and Max Vohland had particularly good weekends with three class wins each and it was two class wins each for Matix Soto, Austin Black, Haiden Deegan, Kaeden Kniffing and Talon Hawkins.

Second generation racers are showing their talent with Tallon Vohland’s son Max, Rick Ryan’s son Jeremy, Brian Deegan’s son Haiden and Nick Wey’s sons Vincent and Donovan all putting in good rides at Pala.

Top five Ryan Villopoto Amateur Cup from all classes

Vet 30+ – Overall Finish Positions

Jason Thomas Dean Wilcox Kenny Bell Chad Freeman Michael Miller

450 A Pro Sport – Overall Finish Positions

Mitchell Falk Derek Drake Matthew Hubert Jason Thomas Conner Mullennix

450 Amateur Challenge – Overall Finish Positions

Jo Shimoda Franky Martini Michael Quinn Austin Hess Kevin Sparks

450 B (12+) – Overall Finish Positions

Jo Shimoda Carson Mumford Kaeden Kniffing Colby Copp Franky Martini

450 B (12-18) – Overall Finish Positions

Austin Black Carson Mumford Jo Shimoda Bjorn Viney Devon Bates

450 C (12+) – Overall Finish Positions

Matix Soto DJ Weber Lane Tebbs Justin Patton Caleb Foelker

450 C (12-18) – Overall Finish Positions

Matix Soto Lane Tebbs Jake Keiffer Teddy Weeks Chase Taylor

250 A Pro Sport – Overall Finish Positions

Derek Drake Mitchell Falk Conner Mullennix Grant Wall Mason Olson

250 B Challenge – Overall Finish Positions

Jo Shimoda Carson Mumford Kaeden Kniffing Austin Black Max Miller

250 B (17+) – Overall Finish Positions

Austin Black Matin Banegas Franky Martini Johnny Murphy Devon Bates

250 B (12-16) – Overall Finish Positions

Jo Shimoda Carson Mumford Kaeden Kniffing Max Miller Bjorn Viney

250 C Challenge – Overall Finish Positions

DJ Weber Kaiden Zeller Teddy Weeks Lane Tebbs Tyler Hartman

250 C (17+) – Overall Finish Positions

Kaiden Zeller Lane Tebbs Zack Walker Justin Patton Richard Begg

250 C (12-16) – Overall Finish Positions

Jesse Grasso Matix Soto DJ Weber Tyler Hartman Chase Taylor

Women’s (12+) – Overall Finish Positions

Brook Whipple Viviana Contreas Lauren Hammond Harmony Morgan Elizabeth Bahr

125 (12-16) Challenge – Overall Finish Positions

Kaeden Kniffing Brandon Ray Andrew Hertzler Nolan Stallings Ethon Reyes

125 (14-16) – Overall Finish Positions

Kaeden Kniffing Joshua Varize Max Miller Tyler Nicholson Nolan Stallings

125 (12-14) – Overall Finish Positions

Max Vohland Andrew Hertzler Brandon Ray Tyler Nicholson Brock Bennett

Super Mini 2 (13-16) – Overall Finish Positions

Max Vohland Jeremy Ryan Joshua Varize Brock Bennett Blake Piedalue

Super Mini 1 (12-15) – Overall Finish Positions

Max Vohland Brandon Ray Talon Hawkins Joshua Varize Jeremy Ryan

Mini Sr (12-15) Challenge – Overall Finish Positions

Talon Hawkins Wyatt Mattson Joshua Correll Reven Gordon Ryoga Satake

Mini Sr (13-14) – Overall Finish Positions

Talon Hawkins Wyatt Mattson Ryoga Satake Joshua Correll Reven Gordon

Mini Sr (12-13) – Overall Finish Positions

Preston Boespflug Wyatt Mattson Noah Smerdon Justin Aragaki Gage Wilcox

Mini Jr (9-12) Challenge – Overall Finish Positions

Noah Viney Parker Ross Julien Beaumer Gage Wilcox Preston Boespflug Justin Aragaki Haiden Deegan

Mini Jr (11-12) – Overall Finish Positions

Haiden Deegan Gage Wilcox Preston Boespflug Noah Viney Julien Beaumer

Mini Jr (10-11) – Overall Finish Positions

Haiden Deegan Julien Beaumer Dilon Blecha Noah Gordon Alvin Hillan

Mini Jr (9-10) – Overall Finish Positions

Enzo Temmerman Alvin Hillan Myles Monty Chase Carr Brody Orr

Mini (7-11) Challenge – Overall Finish Positions

Landen Gordon Dilon Blecha Evrett Clarke Andrew Schulz Mason Davis

Mini (10-11) Ltd – Overall Finish Positions

Dilon Blecha Landen Gordon Jaxson Butte Andrew Schulz Mason Davis

Mini (9-10) Ltd – Overall Finish Positions

Enzo Temmerman Landen Gordon Chase Carr Alvin Hillan Andrew Schulz

Mini (8-9) Ltd – Overall Finish Positions

Seth Dennis Evrett Clarke Austin Camden Max Shane Mason Wells

Mini (7-8) Ltd – Overall Finish Positions

Seth Dennis Cole Blecha Brandon Eade Aidan Zingg Jesse Shedden Vincent Wey

Peewee (4-8) Ltd Challeng – Overall Finish Positions

Seth Dennis Cole Blecha Jesse Shedden Zacariah Carmichael Brandon Eade

Peewee SR (7-8) Ltd – Overall Finish Positions

Seth Dennis Cole Blecha Brandon Eade Jesse Shedden Grant Mcdonald

Peewee Sr (6-7) Ltd – Overall Finish Positions

Ryder Ellis Colton Derico Maddox Temmerman Bronx Grundy Chyson Wagner

Peewee Jr (4-5) Ltd – Overall Finish Positions