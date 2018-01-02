Moto News Weekly Wrap
January 2, 2019 – By Darren Smart
- January 2018 – What a Cracker!
- Medson Wins Gillman Speedway Spectacular
- Hansen and Bisceglia on Suzuki for AMA 450SX
- Arminas Jasikonis has signed with Assomoto Honda for 2018
- Kevin Strijbos Signs with Standing Construct KTM
Race Report
- Honda Summercross – Bay of Plenty, NZ
- Ryan Villopoto Amateur Cup – Pala Raceway, California
January 2018 – What a Cracker!
Here we go folks! The 2018 season is here and the opening rounds of the AMA Supercross, UK and AMA Arenacross Series, the Australian Senior Solo Championships and the Sidecar Super Prix are on this weekend so now is as good a time as any to see what is going down in January and beyond… And what will be reported on right here on MCNews.com.au.
AMA Supercross
The most anticipated race is without doubt round one of the 17-round AMA Supercross Championships, which will kick off on January the 6th at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California and we Aussies will have Chad Reed lining up in the 450 class and Hayden Mellross in the 250 class.
2018 AMA Supercross Championships Calendar
- Rd1: Jan. 6 – Anaheim, CA
- Rd2: Jan. 13 – Houston, TX
- Rd3: Jan. 20 – Anaheim, CA
- Rd4: Jan. 27 – Glendale, AZ
- Rd5: Feb. 3 – Oakland, CA
- Rd6: Feb. 10 – San Diego, CA
- Rd7: Feb. 17 – Arlington, TX
- Rd8: Feb. 24 – Tampa, FL
- Rd9: Mar. 3 – Atlanta, GA
- Rd10: Mar. 10 – Daytona, FL
- Rd11: Mar. 17 – St. Louis, MO
- Rd12: Mar. 24 – Indianapolis, IN
- Rd13: Apr. 7 – Seattle, WA
- Rd14: Apr. 14 – Minneapolis, MN
- Rd15: Apr. 21 – Foxborough, MA
- Rd16: Apr. 28 – Salt Lake City, UT
- Rd17: May 5 – Las Vegas, NV
450SX Provisional Rider List – Anaheim
- 2 Cooper Webb Newport, NC Yamaha YZ450F
- 3 Eli Tomac Cortez, CO Kawasaki KX 450F
- 4 Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
- 6 Jeremy Martin Carlsbad, CA Honda CRF 250
- 10 Justin Brayton Mint Hill, NC Honda CRF 450
- 14 Cole Seely Sherman Oaks, CA Honda CRF 450
- 15 Dean Wilson Clermont, FL Husqvarna FC450
- 19 Justin Bogle Cushing, OK Suzuki RM-Z450
- 21 Jason Anderson Rio Rancho, NM Husqvarna FC450
- 22 Chad Reed Dade City, FL Husqvarna FC450
- 33 Joshua Grant Wildomar, CA Kawasaki KX 450F
- 34 Weston Peick Menifee, CA Suzuki RM-Z450
- 39 Kyle Cunningham Willow Park, TX Suzuki RM-Z450
- 48 Henry Miller Rochester, MN Suzuki RM-Z450
- 51 Justin Barcia Greenville, FL Yamaha YZ450F
- 55 Vince Friese Cape Girardeau, MO Honda CRF 450
- 58 Matthew Bisceglia Weatherford, TX Suzuki RM-Z450
- 60 Benny Bloss Oak Grove, MO KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
- 69 Tyler Bowers Lake Elsinore, ca Kawasaki KX 450F
- 72 Joshua Hansen Lake Elsinore, CA Suzuki RM-Z450
- 73 Brandon Scharer Gardena, CA Yamaha YZ450F
- 80 AJ Catanzaro Reston, VA Kawasaki KX 450F
- 84 Scott Champion Orange, CA Yamaha YZ450F
- 90 Dakota Tedder Surfside, CA KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
- 91 Alex Ray Milan, TN Yamaha YZ450F
- 94 Ken Roczen Clermont, FL Honda CRF 450
- 120 Todd Bannister Colorado Springs, CO Kawasaki KX 450F
- 145 Travis Smith Lancaster, CA KTM 450 SX-F
- 178 Ronnie Ford Paducah, KY Husqvarna TC250
- 181 Dustin Pipes Fresno, CA Suzuki RM-Z450
- 214 Vann Martin Houston, TX Honda CRF 450
- 256 James Milson Granbury, TX Kawasaki KX 450F
- 262 Connor Pearson Rocklin, CA KTM 450 SX-F
- 282 Theodore Pauli Edwardsville, IL Kawasaki KX 450F
- 330 Cade Autenrieth Hemet, CA KTM 450 SX-F
- 447 Deven Raper Mesa, AZ Kawasaki KX 450F
- 501 Scotty Wennerstrom Jefferson, TX Kawasaki KX 450F
- 509 Alexander Nagy Richmond, IL KTM 450 SX-F
- 523 Miles Daniele Clovis, CA Honda CRF 450
- 526 Colton Aeck Simi Valley, CA Honda CRF 450
- 542 Johnnie Buller Dinuba, CA Suzuki RM-Z450
- 608 David Pulley Lake Elsinore, CA Honda CRF 450
- 645 Cheyenne Harmon Newark, TX Yamaha YZ450F
- 722 Adam Enticknap Lompoc, CA Honda CRF 450
- 723 Tyler Enticknap Lompoc, CA Honda CRF 450
- 907 Ben Lamay Wasilla, AK Honda CRF 450
- 914 Brice Klippel Bradford, TN Honda CRF 450
- 918 Michael Akaydin Louisville, KY Kawasaki KX 450F
- 976 Josh Greco Kearns, UT KTM 350 SX-F
- 981 Austin Politelli Murrieta, CA Honda CRF 450
250SX West Region Provisional Rider List – Anaheim
- 1 Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR Suzuki RM-Z250
- 11 Kyle Chisholm Valrico, FL Yamaha YZ250F
- 17 Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA Kawasaki KX 250F
- 23 Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH Yamaha YZ250F
- 26 Alex Martin Millville, MN KTM 250 SX-F
- 28 Shane McElrath Canton, NC KTM 250 SX-F
- 29 Martin Davalos Clermont, FL Kawasaki KX 250F
- 30 Mitchell Harrison Tallahassee, FL Husqvarna FC250
- 32 Christian Craig Orange, CA Honda CRF 250
- 35 Austin Forkner Richards, MO Kawasaki KX 250F
- 40 Chase Sexton Clermont, FL Honda CRF 250
- 52 Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX Yamaha YZ250F
- 53 Bradley Taft Nixa, MO Yamaha YZ250F
- 54 Phillip Nicoletti Bethel, NY Suzuki RM-Z250
- 62 Justin Cooper Huntington, NY Yamaha YZ250F
- 63 Hayden Mellross Clermont, FL Yamaha YZ250F
- 67 Justin Hoeft Castaic, CA Yamaha YZ250F
- 68 Justin Starling Deland, FL Husqvarna FC250
- 75 Noah McConahy Spokane, WA Yamaha YZ250F
- 77 Ryan Surratt Corona, CA KTM 250 SX-F
- 81 Chase Marquier Newcastle, OK Husqvarna FC250
- 92 Adam Cianciarulo Smyrna Beach, FL Kawasaki KX 250F
- 122 Chris Howell Spokane Valley, WA Husqvarna FC250
- 124 Robert Fitch Watkins, CO KTM 250SX-F Factory Edition
- 137 Martin Castelo Murrieta, CA Yamaha YZ250F
- 138 Blake Lilly Wildomar, CA Husqvarna FC250
- 141 Robbie Wageman Newhall, CA Yamaha YZ250F
- 149 Tallon LaFountaine Banning, CA Suzuki RM-Z250
- 150 Austin Walton Sparks, NV Yamaha YZ250F
- 160 Jess Pettis Prince George, Cda Yamaha YZ250F
- 170 Michael Leib Menifee, CA Yamaha YZ250F
- 188 Gage Schehr Murrieta, CA Yamaha YZ250F
- 217 Ryan Breece Athol, ID Kawasaki KX 250F
- 226 Dimitri Rolando Corona, CA Kawasaki KX 250F
- 240 Bryce Stewart Canyon Lake, CA Yamaha YZ250F
- 246 Chance Blackburn Newman Lake, WA KTM 250 SX-F
- 271 Kyle Fry Whittier, CA Yamaha YZ250F
- 321 Bradley Lionnet Menifee, CA Kawasaki KX 250F
- 383 Casey Brennan Albuquerque, NM Yamaha YZ250F
- 388 Brandan Leith Eagle Mountain, UT Kawasaki KX 250F
- 422 Philipp Klakow Rodgau Germany Husqvarna FC250
- 424 Tyler Custer Creston, CA KTM 250SX-F Factory Edition
- 427 Deegan Vonlossberg Palmdale, CA Yamaha YZ250F
- 448 Broc Shoemaker Pasadena, CA Suzuki RM-Z250
- 497 Brock Leitner Summerland, Canada Kawasaki KX 250F
- 651 Jake Hogan Acton, CA Yamaha YZ250F
- 715 Kele Russell Seabeck, WA Husqvarna FC250
- 767 Mason Wharton Brush Prairie, Wa Kawasaki KX 250F
- 792 Bracken Hall Rock Springs, WY Kawasaki KX 250F
- 805 Carlen Gardner Paso Robles, CA Honda CRF 250
- 820 Dalton Oxborrow Lehi, UT KTM 250 SX-F
- 992 Jean Ramos Corona, CA Yamaha YZ250F
2018 Australian Speedway Senior Solo Championship
The four round Australian Speedway Senior Solo Championship kicks off at Loxford Park Speedway – Dickson Road, Kurri-Kurri on the 6th of January and the field includes returning champion Sam Masters who will have to beat the likes of Justin Sedgmen, Max Fricke and Rohan Tungate to defend his title.
2018 Australian Speedway Senior Solo Championship Calendar
- Round 1 – January 6th – Loxford Park Speedway – Dickson Road, Kurri-Kurri
- Round 2 – January 10th – Undera Speedway – Echuca Road, Undera
- Round 3 – January 12th – Olympic Park Speedway – Regina Ave, Mildura
- Round 4 – January 14th – Gillman Speedway – Wilkins Road, Gillman
UK Arenacross Tour
January 6 will see round one of the 10-round UK Arenacross Tour at the Manchester Arena and we will have Dan Reardon having a crack on a Yamaha but he will have to deal with a quality field including Evgeny Bobryshev, Cedric Soubeyras, Adam Chatfield, Jack Brunel, Fabien Izoird and Thomas Ramette.
2018 UK Arenacross Tour Calendar
- Rd1: Saturday 6th January, Manchester Arena, Manchester
- Rd2: Saturday 13th January, The Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle
- Rd3: Saturday 20th January, The Genting Arena, Birmingham
- Rd4: Friday 26th January, The SSE Arena, Belfast
- Rd5: Saturday 27th January, The SSE Arena, Belfast
- Rd6: Saturday 10th February, FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield
- Rd7: Saturday 17th February, The SSE Arena, Wembley
- Rd8: Friday 3rd March, Ethias Arena, Hasselt, Belgium
- Rd9: Saturday 4th March, Ethias Arena, Hasselt, Belgium
- Rd10: Saturday 10th March, The Esprit Arena, Dusseldorf, Germany – AX World Tour Finals
AMA Arenacross Championship
The 24 round of the AMA Arenacross Championship kicks off in Dayton, Ohio over the weekend of the 6th and 7th of January and sure there are no Aussies racing in the series, but the defending champion is Gavin Faith who is a multi-Australian Supercross Championship.
2018 AMA Arenacross Championship Calendar
- Jan. 6-7 – Dayton, OH
- Jan. 13-14 – Worcester, MA
- Jan. 20-21 – Wilkes Barre, PA
- Jan. 27-28 – Greensboro, NC
- Feb. 10-11 – Madison, WI
- Feb. 17-18 – Florence, SC
- Mar. 17-18 – Denver, CO
- Mar. 24-25 – Nampa, ID
- Apr. 7-8 – Wichita, KS
- Apr. 21-22 – Portland, OR
- Apr. 28-29 – Reno, NV
- May 4-6 – Las Vegas, NV
Nankang Tyres/Mitch Chassis Sidecar Super Prix
Gillman Speedway’s ‘sizzling summer’ of Sidecar action starts this Saturday with the first of the four round Nankang Tyres/Mitch Chassis Sidecar Super Prix which offers over $35,000 in prize money making it the World’s richest Sidecar event.
A massive cash injection from major sponsor Nankang Tyres has enabled the promoters to attract the top eight riders from last season’s Australian Championship, and they will be seeded into each of the four rounds while 21 riders and passengers will be fighting over 8 positions in the qualifying races.
Super Prix seeded riders, Australia 1-8
- Aust 1-Trent Headland/Darryl Whetstone (SA)
- Aust 2 -Andrew Buchanan/Denny Cox (NZ)
- Aust 3 -Warren Monson/Andrew Summerhayes (Vic)
- Aust 4 -Darrin Treloar/Jesse Headland (NSW)
- Aust 5-Mark Mitchell/Dale Knights (SA)
- Aust 6 -Dave Bottrell/Chris Bottrell (Qld)
- Aust 7-Damien Niesche/Mitchell Spear (SA)
- Aust 8 -Mark Plaisted/Ben Pitt (SA)
Qualifying Riders/Passengers (starts a 3pm)
- Peter Adams/Belinda Silvy
- Ricky Adams/Alice Cox
- Thomas Adams/Katelyn Silvy
- Tim Bichard/Derick Thomas
- Chris Bichard/Brett Lewis
- Steve Browne/Colby Higgins
- Nathan Cock/Jack Wilson (NSW)
- Chris Dess/Cameron Diwell (Vic)
- Nathan Fleet/Glen Zaworski
- Stephen Fowler/Benny Goodridge
- Byren Gates/Michael O’Loughlin (NSW)
- Neale Hancock/Brock Gates (Vic)
- Mick Headland/Brenton Kerr
- Dean Hobbs/Ayrton Canning
- Kym Menadue/Eric Melton
- Jamie Moohan/Bayley Ogilvie (NZ)
- Adam Pascoe/Tim Wegner
- Shane Rudloff/Scott Morris
- Aaron Silvy/Jaron Speyer-Silvy
- Brian Silvy/Cameron White
- Darryll Woods/Will Walker
The format for each round will be the favoured format at Gillman of 20 heats, a last chance semi-final and a final, with series points allocated as the standard 3, 2, 1 for the 20 heats plus 4, 3, 2, 1 for the final.
With 29 nominations, Saturday’s meeting will start at 3pm with several elimination races and a qualifying meeting to give every rider a chance to qualify. The formats will be four cut throat elimination heats with just one rider going forward to the qualifying group which will be the traditional 16 riders over 20 heats.
The highest eight point scorers in the qualifying races will join the eight seeded riders in the Super Prix heats which will start at 7.30pm.
2018 Nankang Tyres/Mitch Chassis Sidecar Super Prix Calendar
- Rd1: Nankang Tyres/Mitch Chassis Sidecar Super Prix – Jan 6
- Rd2: Nankang Tyres/Mitch Chassis Sidecar Super Prix – Jan 21
- Rd3: Nankang Tyres/Mitch Chassis Sidecar Super Prix – Feb 24
- Rd4: Nankang Tyres/Mitch Chassis Sidecar Super Prix – Mar 24
Australian Under-21 Speedway Championship
The 2018 Australian Under-21 Speedway Championship heads to Olympic Park in Mildura over the weekend of the 20th and 21st January with 16 riders vying for six spots during qualifying on the Friday night.
There are 10 riders already in the final on Saturday night, with two-time world Champion Matthew ‘Happy’ Gilmore leading the new wave of riders looking to claim the Under-21 500cc Australian Speedway Championship.
Gilmore will have a tough time holding off a pack which includes Joshua McDonald, Dale Borlace, Brayden Mcguiness, Mitchell Cluff, Jedd List, Tom Dixon, Declan Kennedy and Issac Howes.
Medson Wins Gillman Speedway Spectacular
South Australia’s Gillman Speedway hosted the final event on their calendar on the 28th of December and it was Robert Medson who won the 500cc Solo Final ahead of young-gun Brayden McGuinness who in turn slid over the finish line ahead of Arlo Bugeja and Oliver Hamilton.
The racing in the Sidecar class was breathtaking with the Kym Menadue/Eric Melton team narrowly winning the final ahead of Damian Niesche/Mitchell Spear and Nathan Cock/Jack Wilson while Queenslander Keynan Rew won the South Australian Under 16 250cc Solo Championship and in the Solos 125cc Under 16 class it was Hugh Evans who took a well-earned win.
Hansen and Bisceglia on Suzuki for AMA 450SX
Josh Hansen and Matt Bisceglia will be on Suzuki machinery in the 450 class throughout the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross season for a new team called Nut Up LVN100 Suzuki.
Hansen raced 250SX West Region last year and had three top ten finishes with a season-best of seventh, while Bisceglia missed all of the 2017 supercross season through injury. He put in several top ten rides on a 450 in guest appearances in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross the last two seasons, including a run with the now defunct RCH/Yoshimura Suzuki team in 2016.
Arminas Jasikonis has signed with Assomoto Honda for 2018
With a collapse of the factory Suzuki team Arminas Jasikonis was left without a ride for 2018 and after a lot of negotiations the tall Lithuanian has come to an agreement with the Assomoto Honda team alongside Petar Petrov.
Arminas Jasikonis – on social media
“Happy new year everyone!!! I hope everyone been waiting for official announcement from me on which colour I gonna ride on 2018 season… And it’s a RED one, I’m pleased to announce that 18season I gonna ride for Assomotor Honda, I’m very excited to work with these people and I’m very thankful for believing in me and giving this chance! Let the 18 goes smooth! Videos coming in the upcoming days, from now on gonna keep you guys updated more!”
Petrov was as equally excited to announce his signing.
Petar Petrov
“I am very happy that I have signed with Assomotor Honda after the year we had it has been hard and with so many riders but I am glad that we got the deal done. I have been on the bike now for about two months, and I really like it and I am looking forward to get racing going. I would like to thank my agent Jamie Dobb and Alfredo Bevilacqua for this chance to show what I can do on the big bike. I had a very hard year with injuries so I am just looking forward getting back to the level I know I can ride and staying healthy.”
Kevin Strijbos Signs with Standing Construct KTM
The Standing Construct KTM team have announced that Kevin Strijbos has signed with the team for the 2018 season to contest the MXGP World Championship. The Belgian rider had a difficult 2017 season due to some injuries but he has ended the season on a high and has proven in the last few GP’s that he can still be a top five contender.
After a total of almost 7 years with the now defunct factory Suzuki team, Strijbos will contest the MXGP World Championship in 2018 with the factory supported Belgian KTM team.
Kevin Strijbos
“I am really happy to sign a deal to ride for Standing Construct KTM. The team has proven in the past, when they were a GP winning team in MX2, to be very professional and well organized as well as having the know-how and the infrastructure to be competitive on the highest level. I had some good offers from other teams but having the guarantee with the Standing Construct KTM team that I will be in a team that gives me together with their factory support all the needs to perform at the highest level made me quickly decide to sign with them. I would like to thank Sylvain Geboers for all the things he did for me, he was the one who brought me into the world of top motocross many years ago and who kept believing in me all these years.”
Tim Mathys – Standing Construct KTM
“Kevin has proven throughout his career that he is a great rider and that he’s more than capable of getting great results when he feels comfortable on the bike and in the team. He is one of the more experienced riders of the MXGP paddock with still a lot of ambition and we are convinced that we can give him the material and surroundings that he needs to satisfy him. When the news was spread that we would make a comeback in the MXGP paddock I was contacted by a lot of riders but Kevin gave me the most motivated and ‘hungry’ impression. I am confident that together with our experience and for Kevin with a crew that he knows well, we will have a good 2018 season.”
Smarty’s Race Reports
Honda Summercross – Bay of Plenty, NZ
Team Honda rider Cody Cooper has claimed his third consecutive Bay of Plenty Summercross this time ahead of Kawasaki’s Rhys Carter and Honda’s John Phillips.
Cooper rode to victory in the MX1 class carrying a 515 number plate on the front of his Honda as a tribute to former team-mate David Fisher, who drowned recently in an accident at Lake Wanaka.
Originally from Tauranga, Fisher raced motocross through his teens and on Saturday fellow Bay Of Plenty riders Rhys Carter and Roydon White also carried Fisher’s race number. “We got the number plates made up as tribute to him,” Cooper said. “It’s an honour to win today carrying Davey’s number.”
Cooper was in bed with the flu leading up to Saturday’s race but with four sprint races followed by a longer final moto, worked in his favour. “I had to win the shorter races to get an advantage. I knew it would be hard in the longer race and at the end I was mucking up and not riding well. I pulled it back a bit to make sure I’d finish,” added Cooper.
With four wins already on the scorecard, Cooper’s third place behind Yamaha’s Kayne Lamont (Mangakino) and Carter (Mount Maunganui) in the final moto gave him a clear overall win.
Carter was second overall and happy with his first race on his Kawasaki since breaking his thumb and collar bone in May. “It was my first time back at the starting gate for about six months. It’s good to know my speed is okay and I can still race,” said Carter.
Cooper was the MX1 overall winner with 266 points over the five-race format from Carter on 246 and Rotorua’s John Phillips (Honda) on 214 while Lamont was in podium contention after a 3-3-2 sequence in the first three races but crashed at the start of the fourth moto before climbing back to fifth overall with his final race win.
MX2 honours went to Wyatt Chase (KTM) in a duel with Maximus Purvis (Yamaha) after Chase took three wins and Purvis two but a fall in race three left Purvis with a ninth place on his scorecard and trailing Chase by 18 points.
The closest Summercross fight came in the Youth MX (15-21 years) class where Ryan Gwynn (Husqvarna), Thomas Watts (Husqvarna) and Jake Tomblin (Honda) each rode to a moto win but when the points were tallied Gwynn edged Watts by five points for the overall win.
In his first start in the veteran ranks, former national champion Peter Broxholme (Honda) cleaned up the 35-40 years age group and as one would expect Darryll King (Husqvarna) was unbeaten in the over-40 category.
Letitia Alabaster put in an unbeaten performance on her KTM in the Women’s class to take the Summercross honours ahead of Rachael Archer (Husqvarna) and Melissa Patterson (KTM).
Ryan Villopoto Amateur Cup – Pala Raceway, California
The inaugural Ryan Villopoto Amateur Cup was held at Pala Raceway last weekend and from all accounts the event was a complete success with hundreds of racers from four-years-of-age right through to 40-plus competing in 36 classes ranging from 50cc to 450cc machinery.
Seth Dennis was the most successful rider on the weekend with four class wins while Jo Shimodo and Max Vohland had particularly good weekends with three class wins each and it was two class wins each for Matix Soto, Austin Black, Haiden Deegan, Kaeden Kniffing and Talon Hawkins.
Second generation racers are showing their talent with Tallon Vohland’s son Max, Rick Ryan’s son Jeremy, Brian Deegan’s son Haiden and Nick Wey’s sons Vincent and Donovan all putting in good rides at Pala.
Top five Ryan Villopoto Amateur Cup from all classes
Vet 30+ – Overall Finish Positions
- Jason Thomas
- Dean Wilcox
- Kenny Bell
- Chad Freeman
- Michael Miller
450 A Pro Sport – Overall Finish Positions
- Mitchell Falk
- Derek Drake
- Matthew Hubert
- Jason Thomas
- Conner Mullennix
450 Amateur Challenge – Overall Finish Positions
- Jo Shimoda
- Franky Martini
- Michael Quinn
- Austin Hess
- Kevin Sparks
450 B (12+) – Overall Finish Positions
- Jo Shimoda
- Carson Mumford
- Kaeden Kniffing
- Colby Copp
- Franky Martini
450 B (12-18) – Overall Finish Positions
- Austin Black
- Carson Mumford
- Jo Shimoda
- Bjorn Viney
- Devon Bates
450 C (12+) – Overall Finish Positions
- Matix Soto
- DJ Weber
- Lane Tebbs
- Justin Patton
- Caleb Foelker
450 C (12-18) – Overall Finish Positions
- Matix Soto
- Lane Tebbs
- Jake Keiffer
- Teddy Weeks
- Chase Taylor
250 A Pro Sport – Overall Finish Positions
- Derek Drake
- Mitchell Falk
- Conner Mullennix
- Grant Wall
- Mason Olson
250 B Challenge – Overall Finish Positions
- Jo Shimoda
- Carson Mumford
- Kaeden Kniffing
- Austin Black
- Max Miller
250 B (17+) – Overall Finish Positions
- Austin Black
- Matin Banegas
- Franky Martini
- Johnny Murphy
- Devon Bates
250 B (12-16) – Overall Finish Positions
- Jo Shimoda
- Carson Mumford
- Kaeden Kniffing
- Max Miller
- Bjorn Viney
250 C Challenge – Overall Finish Positions
- DJ Weber
- Kaiden Zeller
- Teddy Weeks
- Lane Tebbs
- Tyler Hartman
250 C (17+) – Overall Finish Positions
- Kaiden Zeller
- Lane Tebbs
- Zack Walker
- Justin Patton
- Richard Begg
250 C (12-16) – Overall Finish Positions
- Jesse Grasso
- Matix Soto
- DJ Weber
- Tyler Hartman
- Chase Taylor
Women’s (12+) – Overall Finish Positions
- Brook Whipple
- Viviana Contreas
- Lauren Hammond
- Harmony Morgan
- Elizabeth Bahr
125 (12-16) Challenge – Overall Finish Positions
- Kaeden Kniffing
- Brandon Ray
- Andrew Hertzler
- Nolan Stallings
- Ethon Reyes
125 (14-16) – Overall Finish Positions
- Kaeden Kniffing
- Joshua Varize
- Max Miller
- Tyler Nicholson
- Nolan Stallings
125 (12-14) – Overall Finish Positions
- Max Vohland
- Andrew Hertzler
- Brandon Ray
- Tyler Nicholson
- Brock Bennett
Super Mini 2 (13-16) – Overall Finish Positions
- Max Vohland
- Jeremy Ryan
- Joshua Varize
- Brock Bennett
- Blake Piedalue
Super Mini 1 (12-15) – Overall Finish Positions
- Max Vohland
- Brandon Ray
- Talon Hawkins
- Joshua Varize
- Jeremy Ryan
Mini Sr (12-15) Challenge – Overall Finish Positions
- Talon Hawkins
- Wyatt Mattson
- Joshua Correll
- Reven Gordon
- Ryoga Satake
Mini Sr (13-14) – Overall Finish Positions
- Talon Hawkins
- Wyatt Mattson
- Ryoga Satake
- Joshua Correll
- Reven Gordon
Mini Sr (12-13) – Overall Finish Positions
- Preston Boespflug
- Wyatt Mattson
- Noah Smerdon
- Justin Aragaki
- Gage Wilcox
Mini Jr (9-12) Challenge – Overall Finish Positions
- Noah Viney
- Parker Ross
- Julien Beaumer
- Gage Wilcox
- Preston Boespflug
- Justin Aragaki
- Haiden Deegan
Mini Jr (11-12) – Overall Finish Positions
- Haiden Deegan
- Gage Wilcox
- Preston Boespflug
- Noah Viney
- Julien Beaumer
Mini Jr (10-11) – Overall Finish Positions
- Haiden Deegan
- Julien Beaumer
- Dilon Blecha
- Noah Gordon
- Alvin Hillan
Mini Jr (9-10) – Overall Finish Positions
- Enzo Temmerman
- Alvin Hillan
- Myles Monty
- Chase Carr
- Brody Orr
Mini (7-11) Challenge – Overall Finish Positions
- Landen Gordon
- Dilon Blecha
- Evrett Clarke
- Andrew Schulz
- Mason Davis
Mini (10-11) Ltd – Overall Finish Positions
- Dilon Blecha
- Landen Gordon
- Jaxson Butte
- Andrew Schulz
- Mason Davis
Mini (9-10) Ltd – Overall Finish Positions
- Enzo Temmerman
- Landen Gordon
- Chase Carr
- Alvin Hillan
- Andrew Schulz
Mini (8-9) Ltd – Overall Finish Positions
- Seth Dennis
- Evrett Clarke
- Austin Camden
- Max Shane
- Mason Wells
Mini (7-8) Ltd – Overall Finish Positions
- Seth Dennis
- Cole Blecha
- Brandon Eade
- Aidan Zingg
- Jesse Shedden
- Vincent Wey
Peewee (4-8) Ltd Challeng – Overall Finish Positions
- Seth Dennis
- Cole Blecha
- Jesse Shedden
- Zacariah Carmichael
- Brandon Eade
Peewee SR (7-8) Ltd – Overall Finish Positions
- Seth Dennis
- Cole Blecha
- Brandon Eade
- Jesse Shedden
- Grant Mcdonald
Peewee Sr (6-7) Ltd – Overall Finish Positions
- Ryder Ellis
- Colton Derico
- Maddox Temmerman
- Bronx Grundy
- Chyson Wagner
Peewee Jr (4-5) Ltd – Overall Finish Positions
- Eidan Steinbrecher
- Ryan Mckey
- Hawkins Campbell
- Donovan Wey
- Jedediah Schade