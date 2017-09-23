Remy Gardner sticks with Tech3 for 2018 Moto2 season
2017 MotoGP content on MCNews.com.au brought to you by Honda Genuine Oils
Remy Gardner
Remy Gardner signs deal which keeps him with the Tech3 Moto2 Racing team for the 2018 season
This is fantastic news for the Australian teenager who is confident and optimistic of a strong 2018 campaign aboard the Mistral 610 machine.
Remy Gardner
Remy Gardner
“I am super stoked and really happy to be able to continue working with the Tech3 Moto2 Racing Team next year. After breaking my leg earlier in the year we have started to make progress and I am confident of what we can achieve not only for the rest of the season but in 2018 when I am totally injury free.”
Remy Gardner
Dani Pedrosa the only man under the two minute barrier after a rain-affected and […]
Read More
Harley Days 2017 Harley Days, Australia’s largest celebration of motorcycle culture is back for […]
Read More
Aragon MotoGP Press Conference Valentino Rossi declared fit to ride in this weekend’s Gran […]
Read More
Ken Roczen Recovery Update As Ken Roczen accelerates his rehabilitation process, his fans’ appetite […]
Read More
Xavier Siméon joins Avintia Ducati alongside Tito Rabat for MotoGP season 2018 Xavi Siméon […]
Read More
The 2018 BMW Motorrad GS Trophy Central Asia qualifiers are now open for registration […]
Read More
No Comment
You can post first response comment.