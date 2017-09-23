Tech3 confirm Remy Gardner for 2018 Moto2 season

Remy Gardner sticks with Tech3 for 2018 Moto2 season
2017 MotoGP content on MCNews.com.au brought to you by Honda Genuine Oils

Remy Gardner signs deal which keeps him with the Tech3 Moto2 Racing team for the 2018 season

This is fantastic news for the Australian teenager who is confident and optimistic of a strong 2018 campaign aboard the Mistral 610 machine.

“I am super stoked and really happy to be able to continue working with the Tech3 Moto2 Racing Team next year. After breaking my leg earlier in the year we have started to make progress and I am confident of what we can achieve not only for the rest of the season but in 2018 when I am totally injury free.”

