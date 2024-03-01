2024 Jerez Test

Heading into Qatar’s season opener at the top of the time-sheets it’s Fermin Aldeguer (Sync SpeedUp) in Moto2 and Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) in Moto3, with searing unofficial lap records set by both riders on the new Pirelli introduced to the classes for 2024.

Moto2

Aron Canet (Fantic Racing) was the rider to beat on the opening two days in Andalucia, but the Spaniard’s 1:40.7 lap time was beaten on the final day as most riders set personal best laps.

Aldeguer’s was the quickest of the lot, but it was tight – Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing) was just 0.044s adrift in P2, with Manuel Gonzalez (QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2) 0.078s away in third.

Aldeguer and Roberts did crash on the final day, but that didn’t do much to halt their progress with the top three all setting their best laps in the closing session.

Manuel Gonzalez

“A really positive test, we worked a lot on the setting of the bike, on my feeling with it, to allow me to push harder especially on the corner entry. We did a race simulation and it went pretty well. Then another small change allowed us to make a further step in the time attack, with my best time set all by myself, solo. I’m really happy with this test, we did an almost perfect job and for that I thank the team.“

In total, seven riders lapped under Canet’s 1:40.640 all-time intermediate class lap record around the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto, as the field got to grips with their new machines and Pirelli’s tyres – a huge change for 2024 in Moto2 and Moto3.

2023’s runner-up Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) led the way for some of the final day, but it’s P4 at the close of play for the Italian. P5 on the combined timesheets went the way of Canet, with the fastest quintet just 0.134s apart as Moto2 looks set to be fiercely competitive again. No surprises there!

Elsewhere, Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Deniz Öncü ended the three-day outing as the quickest rookie, the Turk set a 1:41.161 on Friday to sit an impressive 0.8s away from Aldeguer.

Aussie youngster Senna Agius set his quickest time on day two at 1m41.352.

Moto2 Day 3 Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 F.Aldeguer BOSCOSCURO 1m40.307 2 J.Roberts KALEX +0.044 3 M.Gonzalez KALEX +0.078 4 T.Arbolino KALEX +0.130 5 A.Canet KALEX +0.134 6 S.Chantra KALEX +0.191 7 M.Ramirez KALEX +0.200 8 A.Lopez BOSCOSCURO +0.312 9 Z.Vd Goorberg KALEX +0.355 10 A.Ogura BOSCOSCURO +0.371 11 C.Vietti KALEX +0.494 12 J.Dixon KALEX +0.565 13 S.Garcia BOSCOSCURO +0.646 14 B.Bendsneyde Kalex +0.707 15 J.Alcoba KALEX +0.813 16 A.Arenas KALEX +0.826 17 B.Baltus KALEX +0.830 18 D.Öncü KALEX +0.854 19 I.Guevara KALEX +1.006 20 F.Salac KALEX +1.018 21 S.Agius KALEX +1.101 22 D.Moreira KALEX +1.158 23 D.Foggia KALEX +1.199 24 A.Escrig FORWARD +1.344 25 D.Binder KALEX +1.464 26 J.Masia KALEX +1.494 27 A.Sasaki KALEX +1.769 28 X.Cardelus KALEX +1.798 29 X.Artigas FORWARD +3.739

Moto3

David Alonso (CFMOTO Aspar Team) – much like Canet – was the pacesetter on Day 1 and Day 2, but fellow sophomore Rueda set a blistering 1:43.272, not far shy of two seconds quicker than Andrea Migno’s all-time lap record, in the penultimate session of the test to climb to P1 overall. That time was 0.043s faster than Alonso’s Day 2 effort as the Spaniard and Colombian set mighty laps.

Moto3 bikes are now lapping under Valentino Rossi’s 500 cc lap record set on the NSR500 two-stroke in 2001.

The rider closest to the leading duo was Ivan Ortola as he and MT Helmets – MSI teammate Ryusei Yamanaka set 1:43.6s on the final day to get within 0.4s of Rueda’s effort.

They were joined in the top five by Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) as his Day 2 time means the Dutch star is P5 on combined times, just over half a second away from the summit.

On the final day of testing Daniel Holgado was fifth quickest.

Daniel Holgado

“We have done a really good job with the team today to conclude this Jerez Test. I like the bike a lot, we found a strong setting and we could see it because I was fast in the second session this afternoon. I am happy with the preparation we have achieved over the last three days, and we are ready to start the season strong. Time to rest a bit before we travel to Doha for the first GP of 2024!”

As for top rookie honours, that went the way of Red Bull GASGAS Tech3’s Jacob Roulstone. The Australian clocked a 1:44.538 on Thursday, with Luca Lunetta (SIC58 Squadra Corse) a whisker shy of his rookie counterpart after the Italian set a 1:44.574 on the final day.

Jacob Roulstone

“Another good day with the team, and I am really happy with how things went on this final day. We worked a lot today, mainly on the race pace, with long sequences of laps, and I felt fast. We still have a few things to twist, but I could not be happier about this test and how things went for us. I am excited and looking forward to heading to Qatar next week for our first race.“

So that’s it for pre-season testing, next stop: Qatar.

Moto3 Day 3 Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J.Rueda KTM 1m43.276 2 D.Alonso CFMOTO +0.233 3 I.Ortolá KTM +0.334 4 R.Yamanaka KTM +0.352 5 D.Holgado GASGAS +0.593 6 C.Veijer HUSQVARNA +0.914 7 S.Nepa KTM +1.133 8 L.Lunetta HONDA +1.298 9 A.Fernandez HONDA +1.308 10 D.Almansa HONDA +1.448 11 J.Roulstone GASGAS +1.559 12 S.Ogden HONDA +1.593 13 F.Farioli HONDA +1.608 14 M.Bertelle HONDA +1.619 15 T.Suzuki HUSQVARNA +1.796 16 D.Muñoz KTM +1.865 17 J.Esteban CFMOTO +1.870 18 N.Carraro KTM +1.877 19 J.Kelso KTM +2.016 20 R.Rossi KTM +2.024 21 X.Zurutuza KTM +2.037 22 T.Furusato HONDA +2.049 23 T.Buasri HONDA +3.137 24 N.Dettwiler KTM +3.449 25 L.Dalla Porta HONDA +4.994

