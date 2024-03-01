2024 Jerez Test
Moto2 / Moto2
Heading into Qatar’s season opener at the top of the time-sheets it’s Fermin Aldeguer (Sync SpeedUp) in Moto2 and Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) in Moto3, with searing unofficial lap records set by both riders on the new Pirelli introduced to the classes for 2024.
Moto2
Aron Canet (Fantic Racing) was the rider to beat on the opening two days in Andalucia, but the Spaniard’s 1:40.7 lap time was beaten on the final day as most riders set personal best laps.
Aldeguer’s was the quickest of the lot, but it was tight – Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing) was just 0.044s adrift in P2, with Manuel Gonzalez (QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2) 0.078s away in third.
Aldeguer and Roberts did crash on the final day, but that didn’t do much to halt their progress with the top three all setting their best laps in the closing session.
Manuel Gonzalez
“A really positive test, we worked a lot on the setting of the bike, on my feeling with it, to allow me to push harder especially on the corner entry. We did a race simulation and it went pretty well. Then another small change allowed us to make a further step in the time attack, with my best time set all by myself, solo. I’m really happy with this test, we did an almost perfect job and for that I thank the team.“
In total, seven riders lapped under Canet’s 1:40.640 all-time intermediate class lap record around the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto, as the field got to grips with their new machines and Pirelli’s tyres – a huge change for 2024 in Moto2 and Moto3.
2023’s runner-up Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) led the way for some of the final day, but it’s P4 at the close of play for the Italian. P5 on the combined timesheets went the way of Canet, with the fastest quintet just 0.134s apart as Moto2 looks set to be fiercely competitive again. No surprises there!
Elsewhere, Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Deniz Öncü ended the three-day outing as the quickest rookie, the Turk set a 1:41.161 on Friday to sit an impressive 0.8s away from Aldeguer.
Aussie youngster Senna Agius set his quickest time on day two at 1m41.352.
Moto2 Day 3 Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|F.Aldeguer
|BOSCOSCURO
|1m40.307
|2
|J.Roberts
|KALEX
|+0.044
|3
|M.Gonzalez
|KALEX
|+0.078
|4
|T.Arbolino
|KALEX
|+0.130
|5
|A.Canet
|KALEX
|+0.134
|6
|S.Chantra
|KALEX
|+0.191
|7
|M.Ramirez
|KALEX
|+0.200
|8
|A.Lopez
|BOSCOSCURO
|+0.312
|9
|Z.Vd Goorberg
|KALEX
|+0.355
|10
|A.Ogura
|BOSCOSCURO
|+0.371
|11
|C.Vietti
|KALEX
|+0.494
|12
|J.Dixon
|KALEX
|+0.565
|13
|S.Garcia
|BOSCOSCURO
|+0.646
|14
|B.Bendsneyde
|Kalex
|+0.707
|15
|J.Alcoba
|KALEX
|+0.813
|16
|A.Arenas
|KALEX
|+0.826
|17
|B.Baltus
|KALEX
|+0.830
|18
|D.Öncü
|KALEX
|+0.854
|19
|I.Guevara
|KALEX
|+1.006
|20
|F.Salac
|KALEX
|+1.018
|21
|S.Agius
|KALEX
|+1.101
|22
|D.Moreira
|KALEX
|+1.158
|23
|D.Foggia
|KALEX
|+1.199
|24
|A.Escrig
|FORWARD
|+1.344
|25
|D.Binder
|KALEX
|+1.464
|26
|J.Masia
|KALEX
|+1.494
|27
|A.Sasaki
|KALEX
|+1.769
|28
|X.Cardelus
|KALEX
|+1.798
|29
|X.Artigas
|FORWARD
|+3.739
Moto3
David Alonso (CFMOTO Aspar Team) – much like Canet – was the pacesetter on Day 1 and Day 2, but fellow sophomore Rueda set a blistering 1:43.272, not far shy of two seconds quicker than Andrea Migno’s all-time lap record, in the penultimate session of the test to climb to P1 overall. That time was 0.043s faster than Alonso’s Day 2 effort as the Spaniard and Colombian set mighty laps.
Moto3 bikes are now lapping under Valentino Rossi’s 500 cc lap record set on the NSR500 two-stroke in 2001.
The rider closest to the leading duo was Ivan Ortola as he and MT Helmets – MSI teammate Ryusei Yamanaka set 1:43.6s on the final day to get within 0.4s of Rueda’s effort.
They were joined in the top five by Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) as his Day 2 time means the Dutch star is P5 on combined times, just over half a second away from the summit.
On the final day of testing Daniel Holgado was fifth quickest.
Daniel Holgado
“We have done a really good job with the team today to conclude this Jerez Test. I like the bike a lot, we found a strong setting and we could see it because I was fast in the second session this afternoon. I am happy with the preparation we have achieved over the last three days, and we are ready to start the season strong. Time to rest a bit before we travel to Doha for the first GP of 2024!”
As for top rookie honours, that went the way of Red Bull GASGAS Tech3’s Jacob Roulstone. The Australian clocked a 1:44.538 on Thursday, with Luca Lunetta (SIC58 Squadra Corse) a whisker shy of his rookie counterpart after the Italian set a 1:44.574 on the final day.
Jacob Roulstone
“Another good day with the team, and I am really happy with how things went on this final day. We worked a lot today, mainly on the race pace, with long sequences of laps, and I felt fast. We still have a few things to twist, but I could not be happier about this test and how things went for us. I am excited and looking forward to heading to Qatar next week for our first race.“
So that’s it for pre-season testing, next stop: Qatar.
Moto3 Day 3 Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|J.Rueda
|KTM
|1m43.276
|2
|D.Alonso
|CFMOTO
|+0.233
|3
|I.Ortolá
|KTM
|+0.334
|4
|R.Yamanaka
|KTM
|+0.352
|5
|D.Holgado
|GASGAS
|+0.593
|6
|C.Veijer
|HUSQVARNA
|+0.914
|7
|S.Nepa
|KTM
|+1.133
|8
|L.Lunetta
|HONDA
|+1.298
|9
|A.Fernandez
|HONDA
|+1.308
|10
|D.Almansa
|HONDA
|+1.448
|11
|J.Roulstone
|GASGAS
|+1.559
|12
|S.Ogden
|HONDA
|+1.593
|13
|F.Farioli
|HONDA
|+1.608
|14
|M.Bertelle
|HONDA
|+1.619
|15
|T.Suzuki
|HUSQVARNA
|+1.796
|16
|D.Muñoz
|KTM
|+1.865
|17
|J.Esteban
|CFMOTO
|+1.870
|18
|N.Carraro
|KTM
|+1.877
|19
|J.Kelso
|KTM
|+2.016
|20
|R.Rossi
|KTM
|+2.024
|21
|X.Zurutuza
|KTM
|+2.037
|22
|T.Furusato
|HONDA
|+2.049
|23
|T.Buasri
|HONDA
|+3.137
|24
|N.Dettwiler
|KTM
|+3.449
|25
|L.Dalla Porta
|HONDA
|+4.994
2024 FIM MotoGP World Championship calendar (Updated)
|Rnd
|Date
|Location
|1
|10 Mar
|Qatar Lusail International Circuit
|2
|24 Mar
|Portugal Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
|3
|14 Apr
|Americas Circuit of The Americas
|4
|28 Apr
|Spain Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto
|5
|12 May
|France Le Mans
|6
|26 May
|Catalunya Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
|7
|02 Jun
|Italy Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello
|8
|16 Jun
|Kazakhstan Sokol International Racetrack
|9
|30 Jun
|Netherlands TT Circuit Assen
|10
|07 Jul
|Germany Sachsenring
|11
|04 Aug
|Great Britain Silverstone Circuit
|12
|18 Aug
|Austria Red Bull Ring-Spielberg
|13
|01 Sep
|Aragon MotorLand Aragón
|14
|08 Sep
|San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini Misano
|15
|22 Sep
|India Buddh International Circuit
|16
|29 Sep
|Indonesia Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit
|17
|06 Oct
|Japan Mobility Resort Motegi
|18
|20 Oct
|Australia Phillip Island
|19
|27 Oct
|Thailand Chang International Circuit
|20
|03 Nov
|Malaysia Sepang International Circuit
|21
|17 Nov
|Comunitat Valenciana Circuit Ricardo Tormo