Honda celebrate CBR1000RR SP & SP2 arrival

Standard Fireblade at $21,499 ride away

With the launch of the 2017 CBR1000RR SP and CBR1000RR SP2 Fireblades, the standard Fireblade will be available for a special Ride-Away price in Honda dealers around the country this month, to complete the 25th Anniversary line up. The SP can be purchased for an MLP of $28,499 and the SP2 for an MLP of $34,999.

To celebrate this reunion, Honda are pleased to announce a special Ride Away* Launch offer of $21,499 on the Standard CBR1000RR, including Free On Roads from 2nd October until 31st December.

Fully loaded with cutting-edge electronics packages; the 2017 Fireblades are underpinned by the “Next Stage Total Control” concept, with the focus on a mechanical evolution of perfecting perfection – control, power and agility.

90% of the major components in the 2017 CBR1000RR are brand new including a new electronic control system and ABS as standard.

Equipped with Honda Selectable Torque Control, Selectable Engine Brake, Riding Mode Select System, Power Selector and full Showa suspension, the Standard Blade is available in Matte Ballistic Black Metallic and Victory Red.

The CBR1000RR SP has a host of added features from the Standard variant, including semi-active Öhlins Electronic Control suspension, a new titanium exhaust system and fuel tank plus Honda’s first lithium ion battery in a motorcycle.

The RC213V-S MotoGP derived technology elevates the SP riding experience even further; with Honda Selectable Torque Control, Selectable Engine Brake, new ABS, a Quickshifter and is available in Tri-colour.

Also available in Tri-Colour is the CBR1000RR Fireblade SP2 but is instantly recognised by its exclusively built Marchesini wheels; a model for true enthusiast and primarily built for race modification.

The SP2 has further weight reductions sought from a redesigned cylinder head, pistons and engine composition which leads to more power.

With knowledge gained during the development of the RC213V-S, the 2017 Fireblade family further solidify the legacy of the world’s best Supersport motorcycle.

For more information on the entire Honda range visit your nearest Honda Dealer, ring 1 300 1 HONDA or go to www.hondamotorcycles.com.au

*Launch offer applicible to the CBR1000RR standard Fireblade variant only and available for a limited time – from 2nd October till the 31st December 2017.