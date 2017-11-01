Suzuki Championship Bonus promotion

In celebration of Josh Waters and Team Suzuki ECSTAR Australia’s Superbike Championship win, all customers purchasing the 2017 GSX-R1000 ABS model will receive a bonus Suzuki Bi-directional Quickshifter and Yoshimura Alpha stainless track day slip-on in this special ‘Championship Bonus’ promotion, including existing customers!

Team Suzuki ECSTAR Australia was a late addition to the ASBK series for this season, officially announced during February’s world launch of the GSX-R1000R at Phillip Island. Waters ultimately scored five race wins and two overall victories throughout the course of the season en route to a third-career crown.

Lewis Croft – Suzuki Motorcycles national Marketing Manager

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be back road racing with Team Suzuki ECSTAR Australia and Josh Waters, our initial plan was to re-enter the series, develop the new GSX-R1000 and contend for race wins and podiums. The bike has proven to be so impressive that in no time we were winning races in dominating fashion and to win an Australian Superbike Championship first year out is a remarkable achievement, one we want to celebrate with our GSX-R1000 ABS customers.”

For further information on the Suzuki GSX-R1000 ABS and the Championship Bonus offer, interested customers should visit their local Suzuki Motorcycle Dealership, who can be found through the Dealer Locator on suzukimotorcycles.com.au (link).

The Fine Print

*Allow up to 8 weeks for supply of Yoshimura Alpha muffler and Genuine Suzuki Quick-Shifter. Cost of fitting the Genuine Suzuki Quick-Shifter will be covered by the selling dealership Free-Of-Charge. We recommend fitting to be scheduled for during the First Service. The Yoshimura muffler is not road legal and is intended for closed course track use only. Terms and conditions apply. Contact your Suzuki Motorcycle Dealer for full details.