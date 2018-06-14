Three-day Suzuki Pit Root VIP Village Gold suite tickets

$1795pp

Suzuki’s Pit Roof VIP Gold Suite offers one of the best seats in the house for the Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island, putting you in the thick of the action.

Located above the pits and team garages on Gardner Straight, it’s a prime position offering amazing views among the electric atmosphere, as Alex Rins and Andrea Iannone will do battle for the top step of the podium on their Team Suzuki ECSTAR GSX-RRs.

The Suzuki Pit Roof VIP Gold Suite is fully catered, serving hot lunches, morning and afternoon tea, premium beer, wine, sparkling, cider, soft drink, coffee and tea.

Guests will also have access to daily pit lane walks, pit roof bar and exclusive access to the gold viewing and northern viewing decks to watch pit lane activities and sweeping views from Turn 9 to Gardner Straight respectively.

Capping off the ultimate Suzuki MotoGP experience, guests will receive a special Suzuki gift pack and have the opportunity to hear from exclusive guest speakers from Team Suzuki ECSTAR and other Suzuki legends*.

The 3 day Suzuki Pit Root VIP Village Gold suite tickets are available now for $1795 per person. Tickets can be purchased by downloading and completing the booking form on suzukimotorcycles.com.au. Hurry, spaces are limited and will sell out fast!

Visit the Suzuki Motorcycles Australia website to book now (Link).

*Guest speakers subject to availability. See Booking Form on suzukimotorcycles.com.au for full terms and conditions. Ticket prices include GST.