50th Anniversay of the Triumph and BSA Triples

The Trident & Rocket 3 Owners Club (TR3OC) is organising a spectacular display of both road and racing triples together with associated memorabilia at the 2018 Classic TT.

Tridents are the most successful production racer ever at the TT, winning five consecutive production classes on the Island.

Visitors to the Isle of Man during the Classic TT will be able to see a comprehensive collection of motorcycles including the rebuilt ‘Slippery Sam’ courtesy of the National Motorcycle Museum as well as the first Triumph Trident to be raced around the famous Mountain course in 1969 – the Hughes Triumph that was ridden by Martin Carney.

A dozen more notable race bikes will also be displayed as well as a selection of artist John Hancox’s pen and ink drawings. John is a Technical Illustrator whose work can be seen every time a Triumph Trident’s parts manual is opened.

Along with the racing legends, the display will feature a definitive collection of road bikes. Starting with a 1969 Aquamarine T150 together with UK and US examples of various bikes, including Hurricane, Rocket 3s T150Vs and T160s.

The Trident model that completed a 24 hour sponsored ride around the TT Course for the Manx Grand Prix Helicopter Fund will be on show together with the obligatory collecting buckets as well as a replica Travelling Marshal’s Trident and an original Marshal’s bike that was ridden by Travelling Marshal Des Evans. The Martin Russell Parallelogram will also be on display.

There will be a closed road parade around the TT Course on Saturday 25th August with many of the display bikes taking part. The lap will see Des Evans reunited with his Travelling Marshal’s Trident for a lap of the 37 ¾ miles while Ian Martin – TT star Guy’s father – will be riding his BSA Rocket 3.

On the morning of Sunday, 26th August, the display will temporarily de-camp to Jurby Motodrome where the Vintage Motorcycle Club’s Isle of Man section host their annual Festival of Jurby event. Visitors will have the opportunity to see the world’s greatest display of Vintage and Classic motorcycles – not only on their paddock stands but also spreading the instantly recognisable aroma of Castrol R on the Jurby racetrack.

TR3OC event co-ordinator Ian Bradshaw

“None of the above would have been possible had it not been for the input of the Isle of Man Government, Department for Enterprise’s Motorsport Team and the Isle of Man section of the Vintage Motorcycle Club as well as everyone who has allowed their bikes and memorabilia to be displayed. I hope everyone interested in Motorcycles takes the opportunity to enjoy what is the display of a lifetime.”