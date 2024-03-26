2024 Triumph Trident Triple Tribute Special Edition

Triumph have just pulled the covers off a new special edition Trident 660, with the Trident Triple Tribute inspired by and celebrating ‘Slippery Sam’, the only motorcycle to ever win five TT production races in consecutive years, from 1971 to 1975, with a white, blue and red colour scheme commemorating the original.

Helping the Trident Triple Tribute stand out are colour matched flyscreen and bellypan, bringing together the overall look of the bike, with the Triumph Shift Assist standard fitment.

We also see distinctive number ’67’ race graphics, around the tank knee cut-outs, alongside a host of top quality standard features, like colour matched fork protectors and radiator cowls, teardrop mirrors, inset aluminium Trident badge with diamond machined detailing and aluminium yokes.

Powering the Trident is the 660 cc triple-cylinder, producing a distinctive, deep triple soundtrack is provided via a compact single-sided silencer, coming in a LAMS-approved package, putting out 39.8 kW at 8750 rpm, while torque peaks at an accessible 5000 rpm, offering 58 Nm. Naturally that triple stands out in an increasingly parallel-twin dominated 650 segment.

An 805 mm seat height is inviting even to shorter riders, with the Trident weighing just 189 kg – wet, and running Showa USD forks, and a Showa preload adjustable monoshock with linkage.

Dual two-piston Nissin front calipers are mated to 310 mm rotors, and Michelin Road 5s are fitted to the cast alloy wheels, ensuring all-weather confidence and performance.

Tapered aluminium handlebars offer an upright and neutral riding position, for a relaxed but sporty ride, while the optional accessory Bluetooth module allows for My Triumph connectivity for turn by turn navigation, phone and music connectivity and more.

Lighting is LED all-round, with the Trident also featuring ABS and both Road and Rain riding modes, switchable traction control and a RbW throttle. The TFT is full colour, with an integrated white on block LCD, and an immobiliser is also standard for security.

Paul Stroud, Chief Commercial Officer, Triumph Motorcycles

“Since its launch in 2020, this middleweight roadster has reinvigorated this highly competitive category, selling more than 35,600 units worldwide. It’s triple engine and premium detailing at a great price, has been successful in bringing younger and new riders to Triumph, and just as ‘Slippery Sam’ once inspired a generation, we believe this special edition has the iconic style, extra technology and dynamic performance to appeal to today’s Triumph fans.”

The Trident Triple Tribute has a wide range of 32 accessories, spanning protection, through to style, luggage and comfort, sharing the same two-year warranty period as the bike.

The new Trident Triple Tribute will be available from $14,990 ride-away, with service interval of 16,000 kilometres (or 12 months, whichever comes sooner), which helps ensure low cost of ownership. Head to the Triumph Motorcycles Australia website – TriumphMotorcycles.com.au for more information or to place an order, with the bike expected in May, in seriously limited numbers. Best to get your name down if you’re keen!

2024 Triumph Trident Triple Tribute Special Edition Specifications