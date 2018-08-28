Vespa Elettrica

Vespa Elettrica is expected to be one sale in Australia early next year and is a first step for the Piaggio Group in a new direction that the Italian icon hopes to meld new artificial intelligence systems, both adaptive and responsive to all human input, into their range.

Vespa claim that the new electric scooter will be aware of people and other vehicles operating in the vicinity, extend the operator’s ability to sense potential perils and opportunities, and provide real time mapping and traffic data that contributes to improving the design of transportation infrastructures in cities.

Vespa also claim that these new generation vehicles will know their riders and will recognise them without key fobs, anticipate their driving choices, interact with other devices and vehicles on the road and allow for degrees of personalization that can barely be imagined today.

The Vespa brand today is experiencing one of the most successful moments of its history, with over a million and a half vehicles sold during the last decade. The first half of 2018 closed with a 10 per cent increase in sales volumes compared to 30 June 2017.

The long-awaited electric version of the world’s most famous and beloved scooter will be produced at Vespa’s Pontedera plant in the province of Pisa, the same one where Vespa first rolled off the line in the spring of 1946.

