Disney Mickey Mouse Edition by Vespa

Celebrating a very special anniversary, Vespa presents Disney Mickey Mouse Edition by Vespa, which will be available for $7590 ride-away in strictly limited numbers.

The two brands have always been in the zeitgeist thanks to an iconography of unmistakable shapes and colours, making for the perfect collaboration. The iconic scooter recently became the materialisation of dreams in the fantastic adventures of Luca, Disney and Pixar’s animation masterpiece.

These icons now come together on a special project for Disney100, with Vespa paying homage to this anniversary through a global collaboration of the two brands with a Disney Mickey Mouse Edition by Vespa.

Michele Colaninno – Piaggio Group

“Dreams allow us to look to the future with optimism, even in complex times such as these. A timeless icon like Vespa could not fail to celebrate this very special occasion of Disney’s 100th Anniversary, and an equally everlasting icon like Mickey Mouse, with a tribute to creativity, imagination, light-heartedness, and fun – the very values that have always anchored Vespa. Today, as then. This collaboration between Vespa and Disney represents the celebration of two historic companies that have a common dream: to allow everyone to express their imagination freely.”

Claire Terry – Disney

“Just like Mickey Mouse, Vespa is a cultural icon, evoking a sense of fun and adventure and together they form a wonderful combination, truly extending our timeless storytelling. We are incredibly excited to bring this version of the iconic scooter to our fans in our centenary year and bringing all of Mickey’s charm and personality to road trips wherever people want to go!”

For this collaboration in Australia, the Vespa Primavera 50cc is coloured black, red, white and yellow – the same hues that have characterised Walt Disney’s most famous mouse for decades.

The yellow wheels are reminiscent of Mickey Mouse’s shoes, while the black mirrors recall his unmistakable round ears.

A graphic pattern outlining the character’s silhouette decorates both sides of the scooter as well as the front.

Finally, Mickey Mouse’s signature could not be missed, featured on the seat and the front shell.

For more information see your local Vespa dealer or the Vespa Australia website (link).