Maverick Vinales confirms title contender status with domination of Phillip Island MotoGP testing
MotoGP riders quickly got down to business this morning on what was a cooler track than riders had been greeted with on Wednesday or Thursday mornings. A cool breeze added a chill in the air and kept the track temperatures down until later in the afternoon when the sun started to build strength but still a cool breeze ensured track temperatures remained quite moderate.
Day two dominator Maverick Vinales was quick out of the blocks and bashed out a 1m28.549 on his 13th lap of the session. The young Spaniard continued to run a good pace for much of the morning before turning his focus into race simulation long runs, with Vinales putting in 101 laps on the final day of the test.
Marquez was the only other man in the 1m28s this morning, a 1m28.844 coming from the #93 Repsol Honda on his 14th circuit of the 4.445km Phillip Island tarmac. He did not improve on that marker in the afternoon but put down plenty of laps as the reigning World Champion worked on full race simulations.
Jonas Folger continued to impress, the 23-year-old German debutante was seventh quickest on Thursday, and was quickly up to third on the timesheets after banging in a 1m29.042.
Dani Pedrosa had been quite ill on Thursday but the diminutive HRC veteran was on the pace today, a 1m29.11 coming just after lunch for the 31-year-old. Late in the day Pedrosa then improved to a 1m29.033 to push Folger back to fourth on the final timesheets.
Cal Crutchlow continued the good pace he had displayed across all three days to finish day three fifth on the charts just ahead of Alex Rins.
Andrea Dovizioso was the top Ducati man in seventh place, but only by a smidgen over Jorge Lorenzo, who appeared to be finally starting to find his mojo on the Desmosedici.
Jack Miller was ninth ahead of Aleix Espargaro and Alvaro Bautista while Valentino Rossi only placed 12th on the final day. The Italian veteran putting in the least laps of anyone on the final day, 52-laps to the recently turned 38-year-old.
Day Three Times
- Maverick Vinales 1m28.549
- Marc Marquez 1m28.843
- Dani Pedrosa 1m29.033
- Jonas Folger 1m29.042
- Cal Crutchlow 1m29.101
- Alex Rins 1m29.103
- Andrea Dovizioso 1m29.248
- Jorge Lorenzo 1m29.342
- Jack Miller 1m29.358
- Aleix Espargaro 1m29.361
- Alvaro Bautista 1m29.411
- Valentino Rossi 1m29.470
- Andrea Iannone 1m29.547
- Danilo Petrucci 1m29.615
- Johann Zarco 1m29.670
- Hector Barbera 1m29.791
- Pol Espargaro 1m29.857
- Loris Baz 1m29.977
- Bradley Smith 1m29.978
- Scott Redding 1m30.005
- Karel Abraham 1m30.142
- Sam Lowes 1m30.200
Day Two Times
- Maverick Vinales 1m28.847
- Marc Marquez 1m29.309
- Cal Crutchlow 1m29.325
- Alvaro Bautista 1m29.411
- Andrea Dovizioso 1m29.483
- Aleix Espargaro 1m29.501
- Jonas Folger 1m29.664
- Valentino Rossi 1m29.674
- Alex Rins 1m29.802
- Jack Miller 1m29.838
- Johann Zarco 1m29.880
- Andrea Iannone 1m29.947
- Karel Abraham 1m30.142
- Danilo Petrucci 1m30.150
- Jorge Lorenzo 1m30.197
- Dani Pedrosa 1m30.245
- Hector Barbera 1m30.352
- Scott Redding 1m30.435
- Pol Espargaro 1m30.645
- Loris Baz 1m30.852
- Sam Lowes 1m30.895
- Bradley Smith 1m31.704
Day One Times
- Marc Marquez 1m29.497 Honda
- Valentino Rossi 1m29.683 Yamaha
- Andrea Iannone 1m29.926 Suzuki
- Maverick Vinales 1m29.989 Yamaha
- Cal Crutchlow 1m30.065 Honda
- Danilo Petrucci 1m30.262 Ducati
- Dani Pedrosa 1m30.281 Honda
- Andrea Dovizioso 1m30.410 Ducati
- Jack Miller 1m30.426 Honda
- Jonas Folger 1m30.578 Yamaha
- Jorge Lorenzo 1m30.631 Ducati
- Alvaro Bautista 1m30.770 Ducati
- Hector Barbera 1m30.771 Ducati
- Aleix Espargaro 1m30.802 Aprilia
- Johann Zarco 1m30.867 Yamaha
- Karel Abraham 1m31.179 Ducati
- Pol Espargaro 1m31.200 KTM
- Loris Baz 1m31.249 Ducati
- Alex Rins 1m31.432 Suzuki
- Scott Redding 1m31.755 Ducati
- Sam Lowes 1m32.307 Aprilia
- Bradley Smith 1m32.690 KTM
