Vinales tops Phillip Island MotoGP test ahead of Marquez

Maverick Vinales confirms title contender status with domination of Phillip Island MotoGP testing

MotoGP content brought to you by Honda Grom Genuine Accessories

MotoGP riders quickly got down to business this morning on what was a cooler track than riders had been greeted with on Wednesday or Thursday mornings. A cool breeze added a chill in the air and kept the track temperatures down until later in the afternoon when the sun started to build strength but still a cool breeze ensured track temperatures remained quite moderate.

Day two dominator Maverick Vinales was quick out of the blocks and bashed out a 1m28.549 on his 13th lap of the session. The young Spaniard continued to run a good pace for much of the morning before turning his focus into race simulation long runs, with Vinales putting in 101 laps on the final day of the test.

Maverick Vinales returns to his pit box at Phillip Island today, job done. The young Spaniard confirmed he will be a title contender by dominating proceedings at Phillip Island.

Marquez was the only other man in the 1m28s this morning, a 1m28.844 coming from the #93 Repsol Honda on his 14th circuit of the 4.445km Phillip Island tarmac. He did not improve on that marker in the afternoon but put down plenty of laps as the reigning World Champion worked on full race simulations.

Jonas Folger continued to impress, the 23-year-old German debutante was seventh quickest on Thursday, and was quickly up to third on the timesheets after banging in a 1m29.042.

Dani Pedrosa had been quite ill on Thursday but the diminutive HRC veteran was on the pace today, a 1m29.11 coming just after lunch for the 31-year-old.  Late in the day Pedrosa then improved to a 1m29.033 to push Folger back to fourth on the final timesheets.

Cal Crutchlow continued the good pace he had displayed across all three days to finish day three fifth on the charts just ahead of Alex Rins.

Andrea Dovizioso was the top Ducati man in seventh place, but only by a smidgen over Jorge Lorenzo, who appeared to be finally starting to find his mojo on the Desmosedici. 

Jack Miller was ninth ahead of Aleix Espargaro and Alvaro Bautista while Valentino Rossi only placed 12th on the final day. The Italian veteran putting in the least laps of anyone on the final day, 52-laps to the recently turned 38-year-old.

Day Three Times

  1. Maverick Vinales 1m28.549
  2. Marc Marquez 1m28.843
  3. Dani Pedrosa 1m29.033
  4. Jonas Folger 1m29.042
  5. Cal Crutchlow 1m29.101
  6. Alex Rins 1m29.103
  7. Andrea Dovizioso 1m29.248
  8. Jorge Lorenzo 1m29.342
  9. Jack Miller 1m29.358
  10. Aleix Espargaro 1m29.361
  11. Alvaro Bautista 1m29.411
  12. Valentino Rossi 1m29.470
  13. Andrea Iannone 1m29.547
  14. Danilo Petrucci 1m29.615
  15. Johann Zarco 1m29.670
  16. Hector Barbera 1m29.791
  17. Pol Espargaro 1m29.857
  18. Loris Baz 1m29.977
  19. Bradley Smith 1m29.978
  20. Scott Redding 1m30.005
  21. Karel Abraham 1m30.142
  22. Sam Lowes 1m30.200

Day Two Times

  1. Maverick Vinales 1m28.847
  2. Marc Marquez 1m29.309
  3. Cal Crutchlow 1m29.325
  4. Alvaro Bautista 1m29.411
  5. Andrea Dovizioso 1m29.483
  6. Aleix Espargaro 1m29.501
  7. Jonas Folger 1m29.664
  8. Valentino Rossi 1m29.674
  9. Alex Rins 1m29.802
  10. Jack Miller 1m29.838
  11. Johann Zarco 1m29.880
  12. Andrea Iannone 1m29.947
  13. Karel Abraham 1m30.142
  14. Danilo Petrucci 1m30.150
  15. Jorge Lorenzo 1m30.197
  16. Dani Pedrosa 1m30.245
  17. Hector Barbera 1m30.352
  18. Scott Redding 1m30.435
  19. Pol Espargaro 1m30.645
  20. Loris Baz 1m30.852
  21. Sam Lowes 1m30.895
  22. Bradley Smith 1m31.704

Day One Times

  1. Marc Marquez 1m29.497 Honda
  2. Valentino Rossi 1m29.683 Yamaha
  3. Andrea Iannone 1m29.926 Suzuki
  4. Maverick Vinales 1m29.989 Yamaha
  5. Cal Crutchlow 1m30.065 Honda
  6. Danilo Petrucci 1m30.262 Ducati
  7. Dani Pedrosa 1m30.281 Honda
  8. Andrea Dovizioso 1m30.410 Ducati
  9. Jack Miller 1m30.426 Honda
  10. Jonas Folger 1m30.578 Yamaha
  11. Jorge Lorenzo 1m30.631 Ducati
  12. Alvaro Bautista 1m30.770 Ducati
  13. Hector Barbera 1m30.771 Ducati
  14. Aleix Espargaro 1m30.802 Aprilia
  15. Johann Zarco 1m30.867 Yamaha
  16. Karel Abraham 1m31.179 Ducati
  17. Pol Espargaro 1m31.200 KTM
  18. Loris Baz 1m31.249 Ducati
  19. Alex Rins 1m31.432 Suzuki
  20. Scott Redding 1m31.755 Ducati
  21. Sam Lowes 1m32.307 Aprilia
  22. Bradley Smith 1m32.690 KTM
