Maverick Vinales confirms title contender status with domination of Phillip Island MotoGP testing

MotoGP riders quickly got down to business this morning on what was a cooler track than riders had been greeted with on Wednesday or Thursday mornings. A cool breeze added a chill in the air and kept the track temperatures down until later in the afternoon when the sun started to build strength but still a cool breeze ensured track temperatures remained quite moderate.

Day two dominator Maverick Vinales was quick out of the blocks and bashed out a 1m28.549 on his 13th lap of the session. The young Spaniard continued to run a good pace for much of the morning before turning his focus into race simulation long runs, with Vinales putting in 101 laps on the final day of the test.

Marquez was the only other man in the 1m28s this morning, a 1m28.844 coming from the #93 Repsol Honda on his 14th circuit of the 4.445km Phillip Island tarmac. He did not improve on that marker in the afternoon but put down plenty of laps as the reigning World Champion worked on full race simulations.

Jonas Folger continued to impress, the 23-year-old German debutante was seventh quickest on Thursday, and was quickly up to third on the timesheets after banging in a 1m29.042.

Dani Pedrosa had been quite ill on Thursday but the diminutive HRC veteran was on the pace today, a 1m29.11 coming just after lunch for the 31-year-old. Late in the day Pedrosa then improved to a 1m29.033 to push Folger back to fourth on the final timesheets.

Cal Crutchlow continued the good pace he had displayed across all three days to finish day three fifth on the charts just ahead of Alex Rins.

Andrea Dovizioso was the top Ducati man in seventh place, but only by a smidgen over Jorge Lorenzo, who appeared to be finally starting to find his mojo on the Desmosedici.

Jack Miller was ninth ahead of Aleix Espargaro and Alvaro Bautista while Valentino Rossi only placed 12th on the final day. The Italian veteran putting in the least laps of anyone on the final day, 52-laps to the recently turned 38-year-old.

Day Three Times

Maverick Vinales 1m28.549 Marc Marquez 1m28.843 Dani Pedrosa 1m29.033 Jonas Folger 1m29.042 Cal Crutchlow 1m29.101 Alex Rins 1m29.103 Andrea Dovizioso 1m29.248 Jorge Lorenzo 1m29.342 Jack Miller 1m29.358 Aleix Espargaro 1m29.361 Alvaro Bautista 1m29.411 Valentino Rossi 1m29.470 Andrea Iannone 1m29.547 Danilo Petrucci 1m29.615 Johann Zarco 1m29.670 Hector Barbera 1m29.791 Pol Espargaro 1m29.857 Loris Baz 1m29.977 Bradley Smith 1m29.978 Scott Redding 1m30.005 Karel Abraham 1m30.142 Sam Lowes 1m30.200

Day Two Times

Maverick Vinales 1m28.847 Marc Marquez 1m29.309 Cal Crutchlow 1m29.325 Alvaro Bautista 1m29.411 Andrea Dovizioso 1m29.483 Aleix Espargaro 1m29.501 Jonas Folger 1m29.664 Valentino Rossi 1m29.674 Alex Rins 1m29.802 Jack Miller 1m29.838 Johann Zarco 1m29.880 Andrea Iannone 1m29.947 Karel Abraham 1m30.142 Danilo Petrucci 1m30.150 Jorge Lorenzo 1m30.197 Dani Pedrosa 1m30.245 Hector Barbera 1m30.352 Scott Redding 1m30.435 Pol Espargaro 1m30.645 Loris Baz 1m30.852 Sam Lowes 1m30.895 Bradley Smith 1m31.704

Day One Times