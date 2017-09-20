VR46 completes 20 laps at Aragon on YZF-R1M

Rossi might race this weekend pending the outcome of a medical evaluation today

Movistar Yamaha MotoGP’s Valentino Rossi improved his feeling on the YZF-R1M during the second day of testing. He will make a final decision on his attempt to compete in the Gran Premio Movistar de Aragón after a further medical examination.

Having ridden his first laps around the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli on Monday, Movistar Yamaha MotoGP’s Valentino Rossi was back aboard his YZF-R1M Tuesday at 3:30pm (GMT+2) to resume his physical test.

During the two-hour private riding session the nine-time World Champion was able to complete 20 laps in total. He wrapped up this second day of testing with an improved feeling and a more positive impression compared to yesterday.

Rossi will undergo a medical examination on Wednesday – to verify the positive rehabilitation progress experienced in today’s session – after which he will make a final decision on his attempt to take part in the Gran Premio Movistar de Aragón.