20 laps for Rossi at Aragon | Medical Evaluation pending

  • 20 laps for Rossi at Aragon | Medical Evaluation pending

by
Moto GP , Motorcycle News , Motorcycle Racing
No Comment
VR46 completes 20 laps at Aragon on YZF-R1M
2017 MotoGP content on MCNews.com.au brought to you by Honda Genuine Oils

2017 MotoGP content on MCNews.com.au brought to you by Honda Genuine Oils

Rossi might race this weekend pending the outcome of a medical evaluation today

Movistar Yamaha MotoGP’s Valentino Rossi improved his feeling on the YZF-R1M during the second day of testing. He will make a final decision on his attempt to compete in the Gran Premio Movistar de Aragón after a further medical examination.

Having ridden his first laps around the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli on Monday, Movistar Yamaha MotoGP’s Valentino Rossi was back aboard his YZF-R1M Tuesday at 3:30pm (GMT+2) to resume his physical test.

During the two-hour private riding session the nine-time World Champion was able to complete 20 laps in total. He wrapped up this second day of testing with an improved feeling and a more positive impression compared to yesterday.

Rossi will undergo a medical examination on Wednesday – to verify the positive rehabilitation progress experienced in today’s session – after which he will make a final decision on his attempt to take part in the Gran Premio Movistar de Aragón. 

Tagged: , ,

You may also like

No Comment

You can post first response comment.