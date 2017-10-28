The 2017 Wildwood Rock Extreme Enduro promises to be the best ever

This year’s Wildwood Rock Extreme Enduro arrives tomorrow and is supported by naming sponsor Husqvarna Motorcycles, and will be showing why it’s Australia’s biggest enduro event of the year.

For tickets and additional information see the official website: www.wildwoodrockextreme.com (link)

Gathering Australia’s best hardcore extreme riders and five overseas riders, all with the focus of winning what’s not to like about that. 2016 event winner Mitch Harper is ready and knows that big name of Factory Red bull Sherco Rider Wade Young will be here to take the crown from him at any chance he can get over the four hours of brutal track that is waiting.

Young is no stranger to extreme off-road motorcycle racing, having won the infamous Roof of Africa on his first attempt in 2012 as a 16 year-old. Young has since chalked up victories in Hells Gate, King of The Hills and made the podium at Romanics, Ales Trem, Sea to Sky and Battle of The Vikings.

Wade Young

“I’m enjoying Australia, the countryside looks great. My mechanic has been busy preparing my bike from Sherco Australia and we’ve tested it and I’m really happy. I feel comfortable and am ready for the race.”

Not only has Wade come from South Africa but he will be joined by Angus and Hamish Macdonald from New Zealand also piloting Sherco motorcycles. Beta have also joined the event with some great pressure with Tim Coleman returning after finishing second last year, while adding to the line-up is the Spanish giant in Pol Tarres and a very late addition to the event with Michele Bosi from Italy who will be will also be on a Beta 300RR.

Entering in the Expert 35 class, Jade Gartlan is no stranger to the Wildwood circuit, grabbing 1st in the Clubman class in 2011 and 1st in Expert in 2012. Jade has also seen success in the VORC with a 3rd in Clubman class in 2011, holding 10 top finishes in the Expert class in 2012 and was until recently, leading the 2017 championship in the combined VORC and AORC before a broken arm claimed an end to his season.

It has been a long week of getting the last few things ticked off at Wildwood, from brushcutting all new sections to the course to working until dark on the prologue course, however this culminates tomorrow, on Sunday the 29th of October. There’s a wealth of talent in each of the classes, with so many good riders.

Spectators are never let down with a visit to Wildwood, with the best skills on two-wheels attending and it is only a 35 minute drive from Melbourne. For all details regarding the event go to the website www.wildwoodrockextreme.com or the Facebook page with a wealth of Extreme information.

The cost to watch on the day is $20 for adults, $10 for kids up to the age of 16 and all juniors under 10 years are free.

With great sponsors the Wildwood Rock Extreme Enduro is able to make for a fun and inexpensive day out for all, including families. Please support the companies that bring extreme enduro to Australia. Sponsors include: Husqvarna Australia, Beta Australia, Force Accessories, Golden Tyre, Honda Australia, KTM Australia, Hard Enduro Parts, Ringmaster images, Global Racing Oils, EK Chains, AFAM, Nolan Helmets, Sunbury Bakers Delight, Central Steel, Slipstream Motorcycle Sunbury, Raceline Motorcycles Ballarat, Powerhouse Motorcycle Pakenham, Raceway Motorcycles Niddrie, Sunbury Mowers and chainsaws, Track4Life.