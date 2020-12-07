Moto News Weekly Wrap

December 8, 2020

Wildwood Rock Extreme 2020

Tim Coleman has conquered the 11th running of the Wildwood Rock Extreme Enduro in a new knockout format, specifically designed to meet Covid19 rules and restrictions.

The 2020 format was a new creation and riders had to work hard with a ruthless sprint format this year. With no rest between objects, arm pump was the main factor for rider error, particularly after a tough year with the lack of opportunity for many to train. The event was almost called off, however the limited number of allowed riders was very close to full, with racers keen to get back out there.

Each class had two heats on a longer course (1.5km) involving the well known prologue area and an added natural terrain section that provided further challenges. Riders could not afford to drop any time in either heats with times being combined and the fastest four moving into the final.

The final format was the man-made area or prologue course as it’s known bye many, with two laps providing some great chopping and changing in all classes to decide outright winners in each class.

Riding for the Motul Pirelli Sherco Off-Road Team Tim Coleman was here to impress, taking out the Gold Class win with a total time of 5m44s with clean wins in both heats leading up to the final. Callum Ceglinski put in a solid second, with the desert king Ben Grabham in third, making it a Sherco 1-2-3 finish.

Tim Coleman

“Wildwood was my first Hard Enduro and I’d never taken home the win, so it’s something I’ve really wanted to tick off my racing bucket-list. The field may have been slightly depleted, but there was still great competition there and I had to really have a crack to bring home the win. The new 2021 Sherco 300 SE Factory feels great honestly. It’s just so good for this type of racing, and having the full support of the Sherco Factory Team made a big difference on the day. I’m already excited for next year’s event.”

Silver class was won by Billy McCulloch (7m14s), ahead of Ian Derwent and Max Koczak. Bronze class was won by Ash Green, (10m02s), ahead of Michael Chapman and Nathan Xerri.

Being the first post-COVID Extreme Enduro to be held in Australia was a tough challenge and was only approved with easing of the rules one week before the event, as motorcycle riding was not deemed as a professional sport prior.

Under the changed guidelines Wildwood could operate with a total of 500 people in groups of 50, but keeping to the Covid19 Event checklist it was decided to not host any spectators for the event and instead live stream the event to the people at home.

Wildwood would normally operate over three hours with each rider doing a individual timed section of the course. In the 2020 edition it was a total different feel with riders parked apart and grouped in 20s to not over crowd the course with people. With further changes seen, each rider was able to bring one support person on the day to help them if needed. Temperature checks done on every person attending the event added yet another new twist to Wildwood.

With no injuries to any riders and most bikes going home with few battle scares the event was seen as a great success from all angles, particularly considering it was so close to being called off, after changing the date to the 29th of November.

The 2021 event date has been set for November 7, 2020, as part of the National Grassroots Hard Enduro Championship. Click the result images below for zoomed in view.

2020 Wildwood Rock Extreme Gold Class Results

2020 Wildwood Rock Extreme Silver Class Results

2020 Wildwood Rock Extreme Bronze Class Results

Price & Sanders ramp up Dakar prep

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Toby Price, Matthias Walkner and Sam Sunderland are beginning the final stages of their pre-Dakar Rally testing, as they ramp up preparations ahead of the iconic event’s start on January 2. Joined by KTM Factory Racing’s Daniel Sanders, who enters the upcoming Dakar as part of KTM’s junior rally program, the four KTM 450 Rally mounted riders are hard at work in Dubai as they count down the days to the gruelling 12-stage race.

With the 2021 Dakar Rally now just one month away, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing have their sights firmly set on battling for the number one position at the world’s toughest cross-country rally. In what has been a hugely disrupted year, which saw the team make only one competitive outing following the 2020 Dakar, Toby Price, Matthias Walkner and Sam Sunderland are all fully fit and keen to get racing at the 43rd edition of the event.

Looking for his third Dakar title, Toby Price will go into the race armed with the experience gained from the 2020 event and aiming to secure another strong result. Like all riders this year, Toby was forced to spend more time off the bike than he would have liked. However, after travelling to Europe towards the end of the summer, the Australian has committed to an intense schedule of training and preparation on the run up to Dakar and will remain in the Middle East testing on his KTM 450 Rally, in preparation for the challenge awaiting him.

Toby Price

“Obviously, it’s been a really tough year for everyone. With all the restrictions, we’ve not been able to race like we normally would. We’ve only managed to fit in one rally since the Dakar in January, which was great, but I think everyone is looking forward to getting back to some serious racing now. For me, I pretty much had to leave home for the last three months and won’t be heading back to Australia until after Dakar. My base is now in Dubai and I’ll spend Christmas there on the run up to the event. It’s great that we can get out into the dunes for testing but it’s still a big sacrifice to make, missing out on the regular family time over the holidays. For the last couple of months, the team have been testing hard, things have been going well and there’s certainly nothing better to build your fitness than time on the bike. We’ve been able to try out a lot of new things and I’m really happy with how the bike feels. At the end of the day, I know the KTM 450 RALLY is going to get me to the finish, the rest is up to me!”

Toby Price's Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450 Rally - Image by S Fleischer
Toby Price - Image by Marcin Kin
Toby Price

2018 Dakar winner Matthias Walkner prides himself on his navigational skills and with the 2021 event promising a more technically demanding route, this should fall into the Austrian’s favor. Happy with recent improvements made to his KTM 450 Rally, Matthias feels he is on form both physically and mentally and is looking forward to another solid race in the desert.

Also back at full fitness, Sam Sunderland is known for his speed in the dunes and with the 2021 Dakar Rally expected to contain more deep sand than seen in this year’s event, Sam is confident of making the most of his skills.

Facing his first ever Dakar, KTM Factory Racing’s Daniel Sanders comes into the demanding race with only one cross-country rally under his belt. Joining the team in September, Sanders has endured an intense period of testing and training to get him up to speed with the skills required for success in the sport. Racing the Andalucia Rally just weeks after throwing his leg over a KTM 450 Rally for the first time, the 26-year-old put in an excellent performance including a win on the final stage. The Dakar is far more demanding however, but the young Australian racer knows the magnitude of the challenge ahead.

Daniel Sanders

“The year has been a crazy one for me for more reasons than one. When I got the call to come ride for the team it was really cool. I flew over to Europe with Toby and I think I’ve spent about five months here testing and learning the skills needed for rally racing. We raced the Andalucia Rally back in October, which was a real eye opener, but other than a couple of mistakes, I was really pleased with my pace and my navigation. Winning the final stage was great but I’m realistic about the Dakar – I know it’s another level completely. Testing has been going really well – every day I spend on the bike I feel more comfortable. I couldn’t wish for better people around me either, all three of the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing guys have won a Dakar – Toby has won two – and Jordi (Viladoms) has been amazing getting me up to speed in such a short amount of time. I know I have a lot to learn, but that will come with racing a few more events. Right now, I’m fully focused on the big one in January.”

Daniel Sanders - Image by Marcin Kin
Daniel Sanders's KTM Factory Racing 450 Rally - Image by S Fleischer

2021 Dakar Schedule

Stage Date Start > Finish Total Special P Saturday, January 2, 2021 Jeddah > Jeddah 11 km 11 km 1 Sunday, January 3, 2021 Jeddah > Bisha 622 km 277 km 2 Monday, January 4, 2021 Bisha > Wadi Al Dawasir 685 km 457 km 3 Tuesday, January 5, 2021 Wadi Al Dawasir > Wadi Al Dawasir 630 km 403 km 4 Wednesday, January 6, 2021 Wadi Al Dawasir > Riyadh 813 km 337 km 5 Thursday, January 7, 2021 Riyadh > Buraydah 625 km 419 km 6 Friday, January 8, 2021 Buraydah > Ha’il 655 km 485 km Rest Saturday, January 9, 2021 Ha’il (Rest Day) – – 7 Sunday, January 10, 2021 Ha’il > Sakaka 737 km 471 km 8 Monday, January 11, 2021 Sakaka > Neom 709 km 375 km 9 Tuesday, January 12, 2021 Neom > Neom 579 km 465 km 10 Wednesday, January 13, 2021 Neom > Al-Ula 583 km 342 km 11 Thursday, January 14, 2021 Al-Ula > Yanbu 557 km 511 km 12 Friday, January 15, 2021 Yanbu > Jeddah 452 km 225 km

Nathan Crawford returns to Australia to Serco Yamaha for 2021

After a season in Europe racing MXGP, Nathan Crawford has returned to Australia and will take up a seat on the Serco Yamaha team for the 2021 season.

The 23 year-old, Brisbane resident, is back on Australian soil and already back in the saddle of a Yamaha YZ250F as his preparations begin for the 2021 Australian motocross and supercross championships.

He has returned after a 12 month stint in Europe where he had to grow up fast in his year contesting the MX2 (250cc) championship. Ultimately, injury and a desire to come home were the reasons for his return to Australia but he is still grateful for the international experience and racing at the highest levels.

Nathan Crawford

“Racing the world championships for a manufacturer supported team has always been a dream of mine and I’m glad I got to experience racing the best riders in the world firsthand. It was an amazing experience, and despite COVID, a year I will never forget. Travelling from country to country and racing on tracks that I had only ever seen on video or YouTube was awesome and I’m so glad I got to do it. I would love to have stayed longer, but a few things didn’t work out and I began looking at my options racing back here in Australia. Joining back up with the Serco Yamaha team is cool as we have a good working relationship from my time there in 2018 and 2019. The same mechanics are still there and not a lot has changed so it was nice to walk back into familiar surroundings and feel welcomed. It was much the same way stepping back onto the YZ250F. The bike feels so good and as a production bike, it is the best in the class. It’s great to be back. I feel motivated and determined to get my career back on track and I have unfinished business in the MX2 class, so I’m really looking forward to getting things started in 2021.”

The second rider on the Serco Yamaha Team will be announced in the coming days. Racing for the newly restructured ProMX championship gets under way on April 11 and will run eight rounds to a double header conclusion at Coolum in August. The Australian Supercross Championship is pencilled in to start in September with five rounds to make up the series.

Purvis & Larwood return with WBR Bulk Nutrients Yamaha for 2021

Two rising stars of ANZAC motocross racing, Maximus Purvis and Alex Larwood will return to the WBR Bulk Nutrients Yamaha Team for 2021, but with a slight twist. Both will make their debut in new classes for ’21 with Purvis making the leap to the MX1 (450cc) class while Larwood will step into the MX2 (250cc) class.

Purvis, the current New Zealand MX2 champ, is keen to return to Australia for the new season and 2021 marks his third year with the WBR Yamaha team. During the break in racing this year, Purvis was able spend time on the Yamaha YZ450F back in his NZ base and found the bike exactly to his liking.

When the discussion of 2021 came up, Max expressed a wish to race the YZ450F and the WBR Yamaha team were able to make that happen and support him in the same manner as previous years.

Maximus Purvis

“2021 needs to be a huge year for me and one that establishes me in Australian motocross. The move to the 450 class is one that excites me as I have been riding one in New Zealand for the last eight months and I feel really comfortable on the bike and suits the way I ride. I love the horsepower it generates and think that I’m now at the right size and age to step up and make a go of it. Being back with WBR Yamaha is also great. We have a great working relationship that has grown over the past few years and they are a good group of guys to go racing with. The dealership is also close to where I base myself while in Australia, so they are always available if I need anything. My first goal is to defend my New Zealand MX2 championship with JCR Yamaha and then head over to Australia in March to get set up and ready for the Pro MX championship starting in April.”

Continuing into his second year with WBR Yamaha, South Australia’s 17-year old-Alex Larwood will move into the MX2 class and is set to rattle the cages of the big names in the class. Larwood was slated to race the MXD (under 19) division in 2020 but with the cancellation of racing and also a change to the class structure in 2021, he will make the transition into the MX2 class.

Reports early in the 2020 season had Larwood down as superfast, but a broken leg halted that progress. He is now healed up and returning to full training in preparation for the new year and will no doubt be a force to be reckoned with when national racing gets under way in April.

Alex Larwood

“It’s great to be back with WBR Yamaha again and racing the MX2 class on the YZ250F. I had put in a lot of work at the start of 2020 and was feeling great on the bike but my leg injury kept me sidelined for a while and that has only made the motivation stronger. I’m looking forward to racing the MX2 class and going against the best guys in Australia. It will be a big step but I have been training with a lot of riders already in that class and feel comfortable riding with them. The leg is nearly 100% and I have a full program ready to go in the off season to ensure I hit round one in great shape. I can’t wait to get started.”

WBR Yamaha is a motorcycle dealer in the Victorian border town of Echuca. Ran by the Whitten family, the racing arm of the business has become a great promotional tool for WBR Yamaha and one that owner, Travis Whitten, is passionate about.

Travis Whitten

“Our whole family is into racing and as the business has grown, so has both our and Yamaha’s investment in racing with us. In 2021, we will be fielding two riders in the major classes and I’m confident in both the talent and determination of Maximus and Alex to succeed. The knowledge that we learn from racing can be feed directly back to our customers and we can provide them with real world information that can make the most of their purchase. 2021 is a step-up up for our race team and one that we are looking forward to and the season can’t get here soon enough so we can be back at the track and doing what we love with two riders determined to achieve their goals.”

MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 announce 2021 line-up

Yamaha Motor Europe and the MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 team have announced a three-rider line-up for the 2021 EMX125 Championship. The team has retained Dutch talent Ivano Van Erp and welcomed two new riders, Latvian Karlis Reisulis and Italian Ferruccio Zanchi.

As the 2017 Junior Motocross 65cc World Champion, Van Erp is already a recognised name in European motocross. The 15-year-old Dutchman joined the MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 team in 2020 and completed a positive first term inside the EMX125 class aboard a GYTR kitted YZ125 with three top-10 race finishes during the latter stages of the championship.

Reisulis made his EMX125 debut in 2020 at round five of the nine-round series, in Mantova, Italy. The 15-year-old finished seventh in both races for seventh overall and quickly established himself as one of the best performing rookies. Having scored a total of four top-10 race finishes during the five rounds he attended this year, Reisulis has proven he has potential for the future.

Completing the 2021 line-up, Zanchi will become Yamaha’s youngest Official motocross rider as he makes the step up from the 85cc class to the 125cc category. The 14-year-old will join van Erp and Reisulis on the EMX125 Championship gate, where all three riders will race GYTR kitted YZ125s throughout the 2021 season.

Loic Le Foll – MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 Team Owner

“I am very happy to announce our team for 2021. We have already spent a year with Ivano, and he is an exciting rider for the future. This year was a learning year. He showed good speed at the end of the year, which is positive as he looks to move up the standings next year. As for our two new kids, I am very happy to recruit Karlis and Feruccio because they had already caught our eye last year at the Junior Motocross World Championship in Arco Di Trento, inside the 85cc class. These boys are very young, very talented and very hardworking. 2021 will be the first year on a 125cc for Ferruccio and the second season on a 125cc for Karlis, who will aim for a big result. We are going to organize a lot of training sessions together because I am sure our three riders will upgrade each other.”

Thorsten Lentink – Yamaha Motor Europe MX Racing Coordinator

“At Yamaha Motor Europe, our aim for the 2021 season is to strengthen the MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 team, and the presence of the GYTR kitted YZ125 inside the EMX125 Championship. The EMX125 class makes up the bottom step of the Yamaha Racing pyramid alongside the YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup and is one of the first steps to becoming a full-time professional racer. I am confident that we can make some good progress inside the series with our 2021 MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 rider selection. It is exciting to keep Ivano van Erp for another year. This year he entered the EMX125 championship as a rookie and has already shown some positive progress. Karlis Reisulis rode a few EMX125 races this year and had great speed for a rider that was new to the class. He immediately felt confident after his test on the Yamaha YZ125, and we think that both Ivano and Karlis will be upfront fighting for good championship points in 2021. As for Ferruccio, he is only 14 years old and has been on our radar since the 2019 Junior Motocross World Championship. At such a young age, he will have the time to adapt to the YZ125. Consistency will be his main priority in 2021.”

Brad Freeman renews with Beta until 2023

Beta has announced the renewal of rider Brad Freeman, who will continue his collaboration with the Beta Factory Team for three further years, until 2023.

The English champion owns a long series of consecutive successes in recent years, including five titles in the Enduro GP world championship, where he has shown great consistency of results, always competing for the title.

Brad and the Beta Factory Team will represent the colors of the Italian manufacturer on his Beta 300 RR 2T Factory in the Enduro GP World Championship, E3 category, where he defends the 2020 world title, as well as in the Italian Enduro Championship.

2021 Honda UK ‘Crendon Fastrack’ motocross team announced

Honda UK have announced they are back in British Motocross Championship action with a brand new title sponsor and will be known as Crendon Fastrack Honda. The squad, backed by one of the UK’s leading Timber Engineering companies Crendon, will be formed of British champion Tommy Searle and Jake Nicholls returning in the MX1 class, with Jay Hague joining the team for an MX2 championship assault. The team will contest the UK’s two highest-level series, the British championship and MX Nationals.

Derbyshire-based Searle stays with the squad for a second year, following his successful 2020 season when he won the only professional championship to run in the UK, the MX Nationals. For Nicholls, who narrowly missed clinching the British title by a handful of points in 2018 after an injury, it will be his fourth year with the squad. This time both men will be armed with the all-new 2021 Honda CRF450R and are two of the most experienced riders in the class.

Former British youth champion Hague, who lives in Durham, heads up the MX2 category on the Honda CRF250R. The 22-year-old has tested the Crendon Fastrack Honda and says he’s excited to join the most respected and highest-profile team in the UK.

The Crendon Fastrack Honda squad is run by triple world 500 champion Dave Thorpe.

Dave Thorpe

“Our goal is to be the dominant team in British championship racing and we have everything in place to achieve that. After personally testing the brand new Honda CRF450R, I know we have the best machinery. And our team of mechanics and technical partners will ensure they are the ultimate bikes on the track. With Tommy Searle and Jake Nicholls, we have not only the fastest but also two of the most experienced and professional riders in the MX1 class. And with Jay Hague in the MX2 class, it’s a real opportunity for him to really shine. It’s great to have the full backing of Crendon. And of course we still have backing from many of our long-time partners who make it possible for the team to operate at such a high level. I’m certain the Crendon Fastrack Honda team will be the team to beat in the UK.”

Albert Cabestany join GasGas TrialGP Team as manager

Experienced former Spanish and indoor World Champion is switching from competition to team management to lead GasGas’ 2021 factory trial team. Stepping away from full-time competition, defending Trial-E World Champion will now take charge of our factory trial team and guide them through both the X-Trial and TrialGP World Championships.

A rider with more than 20 years of international trial experience, Cabestany is not only hugely capable on a bike, he’s also incredibly knowledgeable off one. A consistent challenger for world championship honors, with no fewer than 85 outdoor and 90 indoor podium results to his credit, including 27 victories, it’s fair to say he’s been there, done it, and got a whole bunch of t-shirts!

Turning a page in his highly-successful career, Albert, who started his professional career riding for GasGas before returning to win two Trial-E World Championship titles in 2019 and 2020, will now start an exciting new chapter, leading from the front as he manages the GasGas Factory Racing Trial Team.

Focused on developing the team’s testing, training and competition program, the Spaniard will provide invaluable knowledge, experience and guidance, ensuring the team is perfectly prepared to take on the 2021 FIM X-Trial and TrialGP series.

Albert Cabestany – GASGAS Factory Racing Trial Team Manager

“After so many years competing in trial, this is the perfect next step for me. To be the GASGAS Factory Racing Trial Team Manager is such a unique and exciting opportunity, I’m really looking forward to working with our riders and doing all I can to continue the team’s success. For sure I’m going to give it my all and enjoy the experience. It’s an important team within the trial paddock, with high expectations, so I’m really excited about the future.”

Robert Jonas – VP Motorsports Offroad

“Trial remains hugely important to GASGAS, both from a production bike point of view and also from a motorsport perspective. This is why we are pleased to have appointed Albert Cabestany as our new trial team manager. Albert is hugely experienced when it comes to all things trial, and while he is best known as a successful competitor, he also has considerable testing and development experience. We believe he will inject the right mix of energy and focus into the team and push it forward in 2021, allowing our riders to perform at their very best.”

2021 Racing schedule

2021 AMA SX calendar

Date Event Venue Location E/W Jan 16 Houston 1 NRG Stadium Houston, TX East Jan 19 Houston 2 NRG Stadium Houston, TX East Jan 23 Houston 3 NRG Stadium Houston, TX East Jan 30 Indianapolis 1 Lucas Oil Stadium Indianapolis, IN East Feb 2 Indianapolis 2 Lucas Oil Stadium Indianapolis, IN East Feb 6 Indianapolis 3 Lucas Oil Stadium Indianapolis, IN East Feb20 Glendale 1 State Farm Stadium Glendale, AZ West Feb 23 Glendale 2 State Farm Stadium Glendale, AZ West Feb 27 Glendale 3 State Farm Stadium Glendale, AZ West Mar 6 Daytona* Daytona Int. Speedway Daytona Beach, FL East Mar 13 Arlington 1 AT&T Stadium Arlington, TX West Mar 16 Arlington 2 AT&T Stadium Arlington, TX West Mar 20 Arlington 3 AT&T Stadium Arlington, TX West Round 14 TBD TBD TBD TBD Round 15 TBD TBD TBD TBD Round 16 TBD TBD TBD TBD Round 17 Salt Lake City Rice-Eccles Stadium Salt Lake City, UT TBD

2021 Provisional MXGP Calendar

Rnd Grand Prix Date 1 MXGP of Oman, Muscat Fri 2 Apr – Sat 3 Apr 2 MXGP of Italy, TBA Sat 24 Apr – Sun 25 Apr 3 MXGP of Portugal, Agueda Sat 8 May – Sun 9 May 4 MXGP of The Netherlands, Oss Sat 22 May – Sun 23 May 5 MXGP of Germany, Teutschenthal Sat 29 May – Sun 30 May 6 MXGP of Russia, Orlyonok Sat 12 Jun – Sun 13 Jun 7 MXGP of Latvia, Kegums Sat 19 Jun – Sun 20 Jun 8 MXGP of Jakarta (INA), Jakarta Sat 3 Jul – Sun 4 Jul 9 MXGP of Indonesia, Semarang Sat 10 Jul – Sun 11 Jul 10 MXGP of Czech Replublic, Loket Sat 24 Jul – Sun 25 Jul 11 MXGP of Belgium, Lommel Sat 31 Jul – Sun 1 Aug 12 MXGP of Sweden, Uddevalla Sat 7 Aug – Sun 8 Aug 13 MXGP of Finland, Iitti-KimiRing Sat 21 Aug – Sun 22 Aug 14 MXGP of Igora Drive (RUS), Igora Drive Sat 28 Aug – Sun 29 Aug 15 MXGP of Turkey, Afyonkarahisar Sat 11 Sep – Sun 12 Sep 16 MXGP of China, TBA Sat 18 Sep – Sun 19 Sep 17 MXGP of France, St Jean d’Angely Sat 9 Oct – Sun 10 Oct 18 MXGP of Spain, intu Xanadu-Arroyomolinos Sat 16 Oct – Sun 17 Oct 19 TBA Sat 30 Oct – Sun 31 Oct 20 MXGP of Patagonia Argentina, Neuquen Sat 13 Nov – Sun 14 Nov

2021 Yamaha AORC presented by MXStore calendar

Round Location Date Rounds 1 & 2 Nowra, NSW March 27-28 Rounds 3 & 4 TBA, VIC April 17-18 Rounds 5 & 6 Kyogle, NSW July 17-18 Rounds 7 & 8 TBA, QLD August 6-7 Rounds 9 & 10 Kingston SE, SA September 18-19 Rounds 11 & 12 Omeo, VIC October 16-17

2021 Australian Pro MX calendar

Rnd Date Location 1 Apr-11 Wonthaggi, Victoria 2 May-02 Canberra, ACT 3 May-30 Gilman, South Australia 4 Jun-27 Maitland, NSW 5 Jul-25 Wodonga, Victoria 6 Aug-08 TBC, Queensland 7/8 August 14-15 Coolum, Queensland

2021 Speedway GP Calendar

Date Round Location Apr-24 2021 FIM Speedway Grand Prix TBC May-15 2021 PZM Warsaw FIM Speedway Grand Prix of Poland PGE Narodowy May-22 2021 German FIM Speedway Grand Prix Bergring Arena Jun-05 2021 Czech Republic FIM Speedway Grand Prix Marketa Stadium Jun-19 2021 FIM Speedway Grand Prix TBC Jul-17 2021 Adrian Flux British FIM Speedway Grand Prix Principality Stadium Jul-31 2021 Betard Wroclaw FIM Speedway Grand Prix OF POLAND Olympic Stadium Aug-14 2021 Swedish FIM Speedway Grand Prix G&B Arena Aug-28 2021 Russian FIM Speedway Grand Prix Anatoly Stepanov Stadium Sep-11 2021 Danish FIM Speedway Grand Prix Sponsored by ECCO Vojens Speedway Center Oct-02 2021 Torun FIM Speedway Grand Prix of Poland Marian Rose MotoArena

2021 Australian Senior Speedway Solo calendar

Round Location Date Round 1 Gillman Speedway, SA 3 January, 2021 Round 2 Olympic Park, VIC 5 January, 2021 Round 3 Diamond Park, Albury Wodonga, VIC 7 January, 2021 Round 4 Loxford Park, NSW 9 January, 2021 Round 5 Mick Doohan Raceway, QLD 13 January, 2021

2021 Australian Speedway events

Championship Location Date 2021 Australian Under 21’s Speedway Championship Gillman Speedway, SA 16 January, 2021 2021 Australian Junior Speedway Sidecar Championship Pinjar Park, WA 3-4 April, 2021 2021 Australian Senior Speedway Sidecar Championship Pinjar Park, WA 3-4 April, 2021 2021 Speedway FIM Oceania Speedway Championship Gillman Speedway, SA 30 January, 2021 2021 Speedway FIM Oceania Speedway Sidecar Championship Gillman Speedway, SA 17 April, 2021

2021 Provisional Australian Supercross dates

25 September – Further information TBA

9 October – Further information TBA

16 October – Further information TBA

23 October – Further information TBA

30 October – Further information TBA

6 November – Further information TBA

20 November – Further information TBA

27 November – Further information TBA

2021 Australian Four Day Enduro (A4DE)

May 19-22 – Harvey, WA

2021 Enduro Australian Three Day Vintage Enduro (A3VE)

7-9 May – Blackwood, VIC

2021 Finke Desert Race

11-14 June – Northern Territory

2021 Hattah Desert Race

3-4 July – Hattah, Victoria

2021 Motocross Australian Classic Motocross Championship

9-11 July – Nowra, NSW

2021 Motocross Australian Post Classic Motocross

16-18 July – Nowra, NSW

2021 International Six Day Enduro (ISDE)

30 August – 4 September – Italy