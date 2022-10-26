DKW Hummel

Bumble Bee 115

With Phil Aynsley

It’s not often you find a bike that carries the names of several manufacturers on it – but such is the case with this 1961 DKW Hummel 115.

1958 saw upheaval in the German motorcycle market when Daimler-Benz sold off the motorcycle companies that formed a part of the Auto Union group of manufactures. The Nuremberg based firms of Victoria, Express Werke AG and DKW were amalgamated to form the Zweirad (Two Wheel) Union (which eventually became just DKW, which eventually formed part of Audi).

DKW had an existing line of fairly prosaic mopeds/motorcycles that dated from 1956 and it was from these that the definitely not prosaic Hummel (Bumble Bee) 115/155 model was derived.

Produced from 1961 to 1965 they were colloquially known as the “tin banana” – a reference to the shape of their pressed metal body work.

The avant-garde look was an attempt to attract the youth market with its echoes of American automobile styling. The 48 cc fan-cooled two-stroke motor was even encased in a chromed ‘grill’.

One side of the motor has a Victoria badge while the other carries Zweirad Union branding. The Nuremberg coat of arms adorns the headlight shell. All on a DKW.

As might be expected by the nick-name bestowed on it, the model was not a big seller.

However it has turned into a highly collectable bike these days with prices of over US $10,000 being paid. This particular example is in original, unrestored condition.

The 115 made two horsepower at 4950 rpm, while the 155 upped that to four horsepower at 6500 rpm.