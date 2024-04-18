Ducati 900 Super Sport

With Phil Aynsley

Well, this bike is an icon indeed! The 1975 Ducati 900 Super Sport followed the famous 1974 750SS (the ‘Greenframe’) and was the company’s top performance model until it was replaced by the 900S2 in 1982. If someone has a picture of a Ducati SS in their mind, odds are it is the 900.

Only 246 ’75 900SS machines were produced (together with 249 750s), but they proved to be so successful that a further 6,100 900SS were made. Australia was a major export market with 99 of the ’75 model and 904 later versions imported (for the 750SS the numbers were 99 and 149).

The ’75 900SS was the preferred model for production racing, and Ken Blake and John Warren were the most well-known riders.

The 1975 bikes were the last ones produced with a right-hand gear shift and were not road legal in the US. They also featured polished con-rods, 40 mm Dell’Orto carburettors with velocity stacks, and Conti mufflers.

Output at the rear wheel was 68 hp at 7000 rpm, with a dry weight of 188 kg. Top speed was about 217 km/h.

Later versions became a bit more civilised (and heavier) each year with the appearance of indicators, larger tail-light, air filters, more restrictive exhausts and the like.

A good example will fetch around US$150,000 these days.

1975 Ducati 900SS Specifications