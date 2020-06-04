AMA SX Round 12

Race report by Trevor Hedge

450 SX

Unlike most of this competitors Ken Roczen had a great gate pick devoid any deep trench in front of him however the 26-year-old failed to use that advantage to any great effect and it was Vince Friese that scored the hole-shot while both Roczen and Tomac made tentative starts and were outside the top ten through the first turns.

Roczen blew past Tomac, then the Kawasaki man returned the favour, only for the German to sneak past yet again. The duo were dicing as they thrust their way forward through the field, the pair up to sixth and seventh only two-minutes into the race.

Early leader Vince Friese then made a mistake, going down and getting shuffled right back to 16th place behind Chad Reed and Malcolm Stewart.

Zach Osborne was the race leader four-minutes in the main event with a 1.6-second buffer over second placed Cooper Webb with Jason Anderson equidistant in third. Ken Roczen was now fourth and Tomac fifth after pushing Justin Barcia back to sixth and Dean Wilson to seventh.

Through the whoop section Roczen’s factory Honda looked perfectly settled with great drive off the lips compared to his rivals, but Tomac also had his advantages through other parts of the track as the two chased down third placed Jason Anderson.

Tomac passed Roczen for fourth as the race approached the halfway point. Roczen seemed to lose a lot of pace through the middle of the race after showing what looked like could be race winning speed earlier on in the main.

Eli Tomac then passed Anderson with ease and immediately put clear air between his KX450F and the #21 Husqvarna.

With five-minutes remaining Zach Osborne still held on to the lead but was now starting to be attacked by Cooper Webb. Meanwhile Tomac was a further 1.5-seconds behind that duo. Webb saw that Tomac was closing in so redoubled his efforts to get past Osborne, making a pass stick with three-minutes remaining to put Osborne between himself and the charging Kawasaki.

A lap later Tomac sneaked past Osborne to move up to second place but Webb now had 1.5-seconds in hand with two-minutes remaining. That gap was down to half-a-second with two laps to run but then a small mistake by Tomac cost the Kawasaki man his chance of victory.

Cooper Webb a deserving victor, his second of the year and the ninth 450 SX Main win in his career.

Zach Osborne third with a clear buffer over Jason Anderson.

Ken Roczen a disappointing fifth, a result he will be left ruing ahead of Sunday’s round 13 of the 17 round Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.

Webb’s win saw him claw back eight-points on Roczen in the championship chase to now only be 16-points behind the German.

Cooper Webb – P1

“It was a great night overall but it was a tough race – the track conditions were definitely tricky and you had to be patient out there. The whoops were tough, I just committed to my lines from the beginning and it played out pretty well. It was a great night to get a win, these are not easily regained, especially with the top guys up here tonight so I want to soak it in but we’ve got five more rounds to go.”

Tomac’s second place saw him extend his series lead over Roczen from eight-points out to 13.

There is an 80 per cent chance of rain forecast for this weekend’s event which might throw a spanner in the works for some, while opening up opportunities for others…

450 SX Results

Cooper Webb – KTM Eli Tomac – Kawasaki +1.908s Zach Osborne – Husqvarna +15.421s Jason Anderson – Husqvarna +25.043s Ken Roczen – Honda +27.089s Dean Wilson – Husqvarna +28.726s Malcolm Stewart – Honda +29.118s Justin Barcia – Yamaha +36.432s Justin Brayton – Honda +40.072s Justin Hill – Honda +42.630s Martin Davalos – KTM +45.092s Aaron Plessinger – Yamaha +48.149s Benny Bloss – KTM +1 lap Blake Baggett – KTM +1 lap Kyle Cunningham – Suzuki +1 lap Vince Friese – Honda +1 lap Chad Reed – KTM +1 lap Kyle Chisholm – Yamaha +1 lap Adam Enticknap – Suzuki +2 laps Carlen Gardner – Honda +2 laps

450 SX Championship Points

Eli Tomac -275 Ken Roczen – 262 Cooper Webb – 246 Justin Barcia – 225 Jason Anderson – 208 Malcolm Stewart – 180 Justin Hill – 161 Dean Wilson – 159 Justin Brayton – 157 Aaron Plessinger – 147 Zach Osborne – 144 Blake Baggett – 134 Adam Cianciarulo – 129 Martin Davalos – 121 Vince Friese – 120 Tyler Bowers – 65 Chad Reed – 59 Kyle Chisholm – 57 Benny Bloss – 54 Kyle Cunningham – 40

250 SX

Shane McElrath topped qualifying and won his heat race but it was Monster Energy Star Yamaha team-mate Colt Nichols that scored the hole-shot when the gates dropped in the main.

Championship leader Chase Sexton went down after losing the front and then got caught up with Pierce Brown, by the time the defending champion was up and running again he was down in 17th position.

It only took a few laps for Sexton to push back up inside the top ten and with ten-minutes remaining in the Main he was up to eighth, 15-seconds behind the leading Yamaha duo. It was at that same juncture that McElrath pushed past his team-mate to take the race lead.

Once in front McElrath pulled away from Nichols and with four-minutes remaining held a four-second lead over the 26-year-old. Jeremy Martin was a further six-seconds behind in third while Chase Sexton had clawed his way through the field to be up to fourth, but had another six-seconds to gain on Martin before he could challenge for that final step on the podium.

McElrath slowed on the final lap but still took the chequered flag almost two-seconds in front of Nichols.

Jeremy Martin rounded out the podium ahead of his Geico Honda team-mate Chase Sexton who was left to rue that early mistake that cost him dearly.

The fastest lap of the race went to Colt Nichols.

That win ties McElrath with Sexton on points after what was the sixth round of the 250 East competition.

250 SX East Results

Shane McElrath – Yamaha Colt Nichols – Yamaha +1.846s Jeremy Martin – Honda +10.088s Chase Sexton – Honda +14.742s Garrett Marchbanks – Kawasaki +23.016s Kyle Peters – Honda +27.717s Jalek Swoll – Husqvarna +32.127s Jo Shimoda – Honda +37.209s Chris Blose – Honda +40.251s Pierce Brown – KTM +41.127s Jace Owen – Honda +50.957s Jordan Bailey – Honda +1 lap John Short – Honda +1 lap Josh Osby – Yamaha +1 lap Lorenzo Locurcio – Kawasaki +1 lap

250 SX East Championship Points