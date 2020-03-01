2020 mi-bike Australian Superbike Championship

Round One – Phillip Island

Superbike Race Three

By Trevor Hedge

The speed of the Ducati V4 R has rivals scratching their heads here this weekend. The opinion of the riders on other motorcycles is that the Ducati is so fast that it is in a different race.

Herfoss quoted Maxwell’s quotes published in our Race Two report where the Boost Mobile Ducati rider complained of not being yet to access a Motec ECU to unlock more potential of his V4 R.

Obviously the post was made due to the incredulous reaction by Herfoss at Wayne’s call for more improvements on the Ducati, combined with a bit of banter. Below are Herfoss’ quotes after the opening bout on Saturday.

Troy Herfoss talking to MCNews.com.au after race one

“What did I learn from the race? I learnt that Wayne’s not the man to beat. When you’re one-second faster than anyone and then you can’t drop anyone in the race, that’s not winning.”

This is going to be one little war of words that is going to be amusing to watch. Herfoss is expected to remain on the previous model Fireblade for at least the next couple of rounds as shipments of the new Fireblade are still some time away, and the time to prepare a race machine from the new platform is very limited.

If the WorldSBK Honda machines are anything to go by though, the new Fireblade is going to be very fast. Bautista has been the fastest through the speed traps here all week and set a new WorldSBK record speed here this weekend at 327 km/h on the new Honda…

But who would raise their game to take the challenge to Maxwell today..?

The closest in the previous bouts was Cru Halliday. The YRT man is looking strong while Josh Waters is smiling and happy with the speed being mustered from his new privateer effort.

Mike Jones has a V4 R beneath him and is still adapting to the new bike after racing the big 1299 to the ASBK Championship Title in 2019.

Bryan Staring had shown some glimpses of speed and Allerton has displayed some promise on the new BMW.

Daniel Falzon is making progress on his adaption to Dunlop rubber and was not far off podium pace in the first contests of the weekend…

Aiden Wagner would be looking to turn around his troublesome weekend to leave here on a positive note while Matt Walters had been impressive on the Cessnock Kawasaki and looked capable to upset some of the regular front runners.

Race Three away

Wayne Maxwell scored the holeshot and led Cru Halliday, Josh Waters, Troy Herfoss, Glenn Allerton and Bryan Staring through Southern Loop for the first time. Mike Jones had a shocking start and was ninth early on the opening lap but had worked his way up to seventh by the end of lap one.

Allerton showed Herfoss a wheel to try and steal fourth place into turn one but the Penrite Honda man held on to maintain that position.

The front runners all recorded low 1m32s on their first flying lap but no changes in the order had taken place amongst the leading quartet. Jones though was continuing his march forward through the field and by lap three was looking for a way around Allerton. A mistake by the BMW man, running a little wide, opened the door for Jones and he piloted the DesmoSport Ducati right through it to take that fifth place.

Aiden Wagner’s disappointing weekend was not turning around, the Queenslander ran wide at turn four and lost around ten positions before he rejoined the race way down in 16th place.

Herfoss was starting to lose touch with the leading trio as the race approached the halfway mark. Maxwell looked in control up front as Halliday and Waters chased that Boost Mobile Ducati hard.

Both Mike Jones and Bryan Staring were lapping quicker than Herfoss in the second half of the race and it looked as though that pair would close in on the Penrite Honda before the final lap. Jones had caught Herfoss way before the final lap though and took fourth place from Herfoss with four laps to run. It looked like a matter of time before Staring would push Herfoss further back to sixth.

Halliday and Waters were still doggedly pursuing the Boost Mobile Ducati of Maxwell. With three laps to run Cru Halliday was inching closer and closer to the Ducati, the gap down to three-tenths.

The leaders started to encounter lapped traffic as they started the penultimate lap. Halliday had been baulked on the final lap in the previous encounter but this time around Maxwell was tripped up more than Halliday on their initial contact with a back-marker.

Josh Waters had now lost touch with the leading duo but Halliday was still all over Maxwell as they got the last lap board.

Maxwell though had enough left in the bag to keep Halliday at bay and took the chequered flag with a number of bike lengths over the YRT man.

Josh Waters a good third place finish, 2.5-seconds further behind, while Jones recovered from a shocking start to claim good points in fourth.

Staring and Herfoss were battled over fifth position on the final lap and the Honda man just held on to win that tussle.

Wagner crashed at turn two on the final lap to draw a line under a very difficult weekend for the Queenslander.

A perfect 76-point haul from the season opener for Wayne Maxwell.

ASBK next heads to Wakefield Park late this month, the Goulburn circuit playing host to the series over the March 27-29 weekend.

2020 mi-bike Australian Superbike Championship

Round One – Phillip Island

Superbike Race Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Wayne MAXWELL V4R 18m38.013 309 2 Cru HALLIDAY YZF-R1 +0.752 307 3 Josh WATERS GSXRR +3.923 303 4 Mike JONES V4R +5.570 309 5 Troy HERFOSS CBR RR +7.800 303 6 Bryan STARING ZX10R +7.834 310 7 Glenn ALLERTON S RR +14.613 309 8 Daniel FALZON YZF-R1 +17.108 303 9 Arthur SISSIS GSXRR +20.239 313 10 Matt WALTERS ZX10RR +22.113 313 11 Jed METCHER GSXRR +27.315 303 12 Linden MAGEE S RR +36.297 302 13 Sloan FROST GSXR +37.151 303 14 Max CROKER GSXR +37.551 309 15 Beau BEATON V4R +37.641 309 16 Brendan McINTYRE GSXR +58.850 293 17 Glenn SCOTT ZX10R +1m02.378 304 18 Matthew TOOLEY YZF-R1 +1m06.633 291 19 Dean HASLERn S RR +1m08.886 294 20 Nathan SPITERI GSXRR +1m09.095 292 21 Evan BYLES ZX10R +1m09.189 293 22 Adam SENIOR YZF-R1 +1m19.088 287 23 Aiden WAGNER YZF-R1 +1m21.431 313 24 Dominic DE LEON ZX10R +1m27.938 291 25 Michael EDWARDS YZF-R1M +1m37.581 294 26 Hamish McMURRAY ZX10RR 1 Lap 273

2020 mi-bike Australian Superbike Championship Points

Pos Name Machine Pole R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Wayne MAXWELL Ducati V4R 1 25 25 25 76 2 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha 20 20 20 60 3 Josh WATERS Suzuki 18 15 18 51 4 Bryan STARING Kawasaki 17 17 15 49 5 Troy HERFOSS Honda 16 16 16 48 6 Daniel FALZON Yamaha 14 14 13 41 7 Arthur SISSIS Suzuki 15 10 12 37 8 Mike JONES Ducati 18 17 35 9 Jed METCHER Suzuki 12 11 10 33 10 Glenn ALLERTON BMW 5 12 14 31 11 Linden MAGEE BMW 10 6 9 25 12 Matt WALTERS Kawasaki 13 11 24 13 Max CROKER Suzuki 9 7 7 23 14 Aiden WAGNER Yamaha 13 9 22 15 Sloan FROST Suzuki 8 5 8 21 16 Beau BEATON Ducati 7 4 6 17 17 Glenn SCOTT Kawasaki 4 8 4 16 18 Brendan McINTYRE Suzuki 6 3 5 14 19 Josh HAYES Yamaha 11 11 20 Matthew TOOLEY Yamaha 1 1 3 5 21 Giuseppe SCARCELLA Ducati 3 2 5 22 Dean HASLER BMW 2 2 4 23 Nathan SPITERI Suzuki 1 1

2020 mi-bike Australian Superbike Manufactureres Points