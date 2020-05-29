2020 Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix cancelled

The Australian Grand Prix Corporation (AGPC) in conjunction with Dorna Sports today announced the 2020 Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix is cancelled due to restrictions relating to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Dorna have also announced the cancellation of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Mick Doohan

“Phillip Island is renowned for hosting the MotoGP, along with some of the best racing on the calendar every year, but unfortunately due to COVID-19, this year will be the first year since 1997 it hasn’t been held. The race will return in 2021 and provide an opportunity to make it one of the biggest and best attended MotoGP events we’ve seen, plus watch Miller take the win!”

The 2020 Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix was due to be held at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit from 23-25 October.

The British Grand Prix was set to take place from the 28th to the 30th of August at the classic Silverstone Circuit. Silverstone hosted the first Grands Prix held on the British mainland from 1977, and MotoGP returned to the illustrious track ten years ago. 2020 will now sadly mark the first year MotoGP sees no track action in the British Isles for the first time in the Championship’s more than 70-year history.

Dorna Sports CEO – Carmelo Ezpeleta

“We’re saddened to have to announce the cancellation of these iconic events after finding no way through the logistical and operational issues resulting from the pandemic and rearranged calendar. Silverstone and Phillip Island are always two of the most thrilling race weekends of the season, with both tracks never failing in their promise to deliver some of the closest racing in our Championship. On behalf of Dorna, I would like to once again extend my thanks to the fans for their understanding and patience as we wait for the situation to improve. We look forward to returning to Silverstone and Phillip Island next year for more incredible battles.”

The Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix has been an annual fixture since 1989 and has raced continuously at Phillip Island from 1997 to present day. Phillip Island also hosted the first two Australian Motorcycle Grands Prix in 1989 and 1990.

Jack Miller

“It’s a massive shame to not be able to race at home this year, but I completely understand that in these uncertain and difficult times tough decisions have to be made. Phillip Island is always one of the highlights of the year for all of us riders because of the amazing fans and how much we all love the track. We’ll all be excited to get back there for 2021 and I’ll be doing everything I can to get back on that podium again.”

AGPC shares its disappointment with fans that the popular event cannot be held this year but looks forward to welcoming MotoGPTM fans back to Phillip Island in 2021.

Australian Grand Prix Corporation Chairman – Paul Little AO

“We’re very disappointed that MotoGP fans throughout Victoria, Australia and internationally won’t get the chance to make the pilgrimage to see the world’s best riders compete on one of the best circuits anywhere in the world, but the right decision has been made. The Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix puts Phillip Island on the global stage and it’ll be back better than ever in 2021.”

Full refunds will be provided to all ticket holders.