2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

Round Eight – Thunder Valley National

Lakewood, CO, October 3rd, 2020

Images Jeff Kardas

As expected, the eighth and penultimate round of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship was brimming with intensity as the title fights in both the 450 Class and 250 Class move one step closer to completion. Perfect conditions and the high altitude of Thunder Valley Motocross Park made for an action-packed afternoon of racing at the WPS/FLY Racing Thunder Valley National.

While his quest for a fourth consecutive 450 Class title has been filled with challenges, reigning three-time champion Eli Tomac always brings his best whenever he has the chance to race in front of the home Colorado crowd. The Monster Energy Kawasaki rider entered the day on the verge of being mathematically eliminated from title contention, but he kept his hopes alive with a motivated performance that saw Tomac break a tie for the overall win with team-mate Adam Cianciarulo by capturing a second-moto victory that put him atop the results sheet.

In the 250 Class it was a long overdue triumph for Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Justin Cooper, who outlasted both championship contenders, teammate Dylan Ferrandis and GEICO Honda’s Jeremy Martin, to prevail with his first win of the season and the second win of his career. Aussie siblings Hunter and Jett Lawrence finished fifth and sixth respectively.

Thunder Valley Video Highlights

The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will close out the 2020 season with its ninth and final round next weekend from Southern California’s Fox Raceway in Pala, just outside of San Diego.

450MX Moto 1

As the gate dropped on the first 450 Class moto of the afternoon it was Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo who emerged with his fifth MotoSport.com Holeshot with Team Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton right behind him as Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Zach Osborne slotted into third. With a clear track Cianciarulo was able to quickly build a multi-second advantage that he then managed through the middle portion of the moto. Meanwhile, Sexton shed himself of Osborne to assert his hold of second.

As the second half of the moto wore on, Sexton was able to gain some ground on Cianciarulo and got to within less than two seconds of the lead. However, Cianciarulo responded and was able to restabilize the lead. With less than five minutes remaining Cianciarulo narrowly avoided a crash when he briefly lost control of his Kawasaki, which allowed Sexton to close within just a second-and-a-half. Once again Cianciarulo dug deep in response and was able to rebuild his lead to its largest margin. Behind the see-saw battle up front Tomac, who started sixth, was able to track down Osborne and make the pass for third.

Cianciarulo went wire-to-wire for his fourth moto win of the season, crossing the finish line 2.6 seconds ahead of Sexton with a hard-charging Tomac in third. Osborne followed in fourth, with Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Justin Barcia completing the top five.

450MX Moto 1 Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Adam Cianciarulo KAW KX450 16 Laps 2 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE +02.620 3 Eli Tomac KAW KX450 +11.332 4 Zachary Osborne HQV FC450 RE +38.499 5 Justin Barcia YAM YZ 450F +42.680 6 Marvin Musquin KTM 450 SX-F FE +58.919 7 Christian Craig HON CRF450R +1:00.293 8 Blake Baggett KTM 450 SX-F FE +1:02.708 9 Max Anstie SUZ RMZ 450 +1:06.140 10 Broc Tickle YAM YZ 450F +1:17.397 11 Fredrik Noren SUZ RMZ 450 +1:19.575 12 Justin Bogle KTM 450 SX-F FE +1:20.829 13 Jake Masterpool HQV FC450 +1:55.328 14 Benny Bloss HQV FC450 +2:10.110 15 Ben LaMay KTM 450 SX-F 15 Laps 16 Justin Rodbell KAW KX 450F +11.521 17 John Short HON CRF450R +12.262 18 Isaac Teasdale SUZ RMZ 450 +26.397 19 Tyler Bowers KAW KX 450F +27.999 20 Grant Harlan HON CRF450R WE +30.647 21 Jeremy Smith KAW KX450 +55.674 22 Scott Meshey HQV FC450 RE +56.973 23 Richard Taylor YAM YZ 450F +1:00.280 24 William Clason KAW KX 450F +1:16.872 25 McClellan Hile KTM 450 SX-F FE +1:24.526 26 Dalton Dyer KAW KX 450F +1:37.285 27 Connor Olson HQV FC450 RE +1:42.079 28 Matthew Hubert KAW KX450 +1:43.211 29 Adam Enticknap SUZ RMZ 450 +1:52.256 30 Jerry Lorenz III YAM YZ 450F +2:03.949 31 Cole Shondeck HON CRF450R +2:05.759 32 Tristan Lane KTM 450 SX-F +2:09.240 33 Nathen LaPorte HON CRF450R +2:10.498 34 Austin Root HQV FC450 +2:29.080 35 Matthew Toth HON CRF450R 14 Laps 36 Nick Schmidt HQV FC450 +45.492 37 Carter Stephenson YAM YZ 450F 13 Laps 38 Joseph Savatgy SUZ RMZ 450 11 Laps 39 Alex Ray KAW KX450 8 Laps 40 Felix Lopez KTM 450 SX-F DNS

450MX Moto 2

The 450 Class field made uphill charge once more to begin the final moto of the day and as the riders exited the first turn it was Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Marvin Musquin who secured the MotoSport.com Holeshot over Cianciarulo, who quickly applied pressure and jumped into the lead, followed by Osborne into second.

Musquin continued to lose ground as Twisted Tea/H.E.P. Suzuki’s Max Anstie took over third and left Musquin to deal with Tomac in a battle for fourth. Tomac pounced and stormed past both Musquin and Anstie to go from fifth to third.

After a busy opening lap Cianciarulo was able to sprint away to a second-and-a-half advantage over Osborne, while Tomac gave chase from third. The top three ran within a couple seconds of one another and after several laps of trading momentum Tomac began to apply pressure on Osborne, successfully taking control of second a little more than 10 minutes into the moto. From there Tomac kept looking ahead and started to make the move on his teammate for the lead. With the home crowd cheering him on, Tomac made the pass happen and took control of the moto.

Once out front Tomac dropped the hammer and quickly gapped the rest of the field. Together, the Kawasaki tandem then pulled away from Osborne. The pace of the top three was so impressive that the leaders enjoyed more than a 10-second advantage over fourth halfway through the moto. With a handful of time left on the clock it appeared as though Tomac had the win in hand, but his place slowed as he appeared to deal with something on his motorcycle, which allowed Cianciarulo to close back in. Tomac’s slowing was brief and he regrouped to rebuild his advantage.

With Tomac back up to speed, managing a lead of about five seconds, Cianciarulo was forced to deal with some pressure from a late charge by Osborne from third. The championship rivals were within a few bike lengths of one another when Cianciarulo nearly crashed after his bike took off awkwardly on a jump. He kept his Kawasaki on two wheels, but it allowed Osborne to assume second. Just a few laps later Cianciarulo put in one final charge to catch and pass Osborne. Cianciarulo came to the inside on one of the track’s downhill sections but couldn’t get the bike slowed enough, causing slight contact between the two that sent Cianciarulo off the track momentarily. Out front Tomac finished strong to take his second moto win of the season by 8.9 seconds over Osborne, with Cianciarulo in third.

450MX Moto 2 Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Eli Tomac KAW KX450 16 Laps 2 Zachary Osborne HQV FC450 RE +08.983 3 Adam Cianciarulo KAW KX450 +11.557 4 Christian Craig HON CRF450R +41.064 5 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE +48.632 6 Max Anstie SUZ RMZ 450 +56.261 7 Benny Bloss HQV FC450 +1:27.126 8 Marvin Musquin KTM 450 SX-F FE +1:30.932 9 Justin Bogle KTM 450 SX-F FE +1:41.325 10 Jake Masterpool HQV FC450 +1:55.970 11 Grant Harlan HON CRF450R WE +2:11.417 12 John Short HON CRF450R 15 Laps 13 Fredrik Noren SUZ RMZ 450 +23.154 14 Isaac Teasdale SUZ RMZ 450 +32.247 15 Justin Rodbell KAW KX 450F +42.187 16 Ben LaMay KTM 450 SX-F +46.487 17 Jeremy Smith KAW KX450 +53.472 18 Tyler Bowers KAW KX 450F +57.712 19 Richard Taylor YAM YZ 450F +1:06.907 20 Matthew Hubert KAW KX450 +1:15.476 21 Austin Root HQV FC450 +1:27.968 22 McClellan Hile KTM 450 SX-F FE +1:33.929 23 Tristan Lane KTM 450 SX-F +1:36.545 24 Adam Enticknap SUZ RMZ 450 +1:43.775 25 Jerry Lorenz III YAM YZ 450F +1:51.747 26 Scott Meshey HQV FC450 RE +2:00.632 27 William Clason KAW KX 450F +2:12.927 28 Dalton Dyer KAW KX 450F +2:16.459 29 Connor Olson HQV FC450 RE +2:22.668 30 Jorge Rubalcava HQV FC450 FE +2:23.642 31 Nathen LaPorte HON CRF450R +2:39.957 32 Jeffrey Walker KTM 450 SX-F FE +2:44.658 33 Carter Stephenson YAM YZ 450F 14 Laps 34 Dominic DeSimone HON CRF450R +10.538 35 Matthew Toth HON CRF450R +1:28.345 36 Cole Shondeck HON CRF450R +1:43.258 37 Justin Barcia YAM YZ 450F 10 Laps 38 Nick Schmidt HQV FC450 9 Laps 39 Broc Tickle YAM YZ 450F 2 Laps 40 Alex Ray KAW KX450 +18.206

450MX Overall

Tomac (3-1) and Cianciarulo (1-3) finished with identical moto scores, leaving them tied atop the overall classification. However, by virtue of his win in the final moto Tomac earned the tiebreaker to give him his second victory of the season and the 25th win of his career. It also signified the first 1-2 sweep for the Monster Energy Kawasaki duo. Osborne rounded out the overall podium in third (4-2).

“Such a cool day here in Colorado. So glad we were able to get back here this season,” expressed Tomac. “I finally had a race where I felt like myself. In the first moto I was out of touch (from the leaders) early on, but in the second moto I was much closer to the front. I had a bit of a clutch hang up, but it fixed itself. We really needed this. I’ve kind of been searching lately, so it feels good to have a day like this and get back on top.”

Osborne lost five points to Cianciarulo in the championship and will now enter the final round with a 24-point lead in the standings, looking to secure his first premier class title.

“In the first moto I got slammed by another rider in the second turn and my foot got jammed really bad. The more I went the more I could feel it,” explained Osborne. “I got it massaged before the second moto and then adrenaline carried me from there. I had a mid-race lull there in the second moto, but was able to finish strong and get a good result. I wasn’t in my comfort zone today so I did a little bit of point racing. We’ll look forward to next week.”

450MX Overall Results

Pos Rider M1 M2 Points 1 Eli Tomac 3 1 45 2 Adam Cianciarulo 1 3 45 3 Zachary Osborne 4 2 40 4 Chase Sexton 2 5 38 5 Christian Craig 7 4 32 6 Marvin Musquin 6 8 28 7 Max Anstie 9 6 27 8 Benny Bloss 14 7 21 9 Justin Bogle 12 9 21 10 Jake Masterpool 13 10 19 11 Fredrik Noren 11 13 18 12 Justin Barcia 5 37 16 13 Blake Baggett 8 13 14 John Short 17 12 13 15 Grant Harlan 20 11 11 16 Justin Rodbell 16 15 11 17 Ben LaMay 15 16 11 18 Broc Tickle 10 39 11 19 Isaac Teasdale 18 14 10 20 Tyler Bowers 19 18 5 21 Jeremy Smith 21 17 4 22 Richard Taylor 23 19 2 23 Matthew Hubert 28 20 1 24 McClellan Hile 25 22 0 25 Scott Meshey 22 26 0 26 William Clason 24 27 0 27 Adam Enticknap 29 24 0 28 Dalton Dyer 26 28 0 29 Austin Root 34 21 0 30 Tristan Lane 32 23 0 31 Jerry Lorenz III 30 25 0 32 Connor Olson 27 29 0 33 Nathen LaPorte 33 31 0 34 Cole Shondeck 31 36 0 35 Carter Stephenson 37 33 0 36 Matthew Toth 35 35 0 37 Nick Schmidt 36 38 0 38 Alex Ray 39 40 0 39 Jorge Rubalcava 30 0 40 Jeffrey Walker 32 0 41 Dominic DeSimone 34 0 42 Joseph Savatgy 38 0 43 Felix Lopez 40 0

450MX Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Zachary Osborne 325 2 Adam Cianciarulo 301 3 Marvin Musquin 283 4 Eli Tomac 278 5 Chase Sexton 245 6 Justin Barcia 234 7 Blake Baggett 232 8 Christian Craig 195 9 Max Anstie 166 10 Joseph Savatgy 147 11 Broc Tickle 145 12 Fredrik Noren 125 13 Dean Wilson 97 14 Justin Bogle 93 15 Jake Masterpool 82 16 Justin Rodbell 69 17 Benny Bloss 68 18 Henry Miller 59 19 Jason Anderson 58 20 John Short 34 21 Ben LaMay 32 22 Coty Schock 31 23 Cooper Webb 29 24 Grant Harlan 29 25 Isaac Teasdale 29 26 Tyler Bowers 28 27 Jeremy Smith 22 28 Justin Hoeft 17 29 Kyle Chisholm 15 30 Luke Renzland 11 31 Matthew Hubert 11 32 Chase Felong 8 33 Alex Ray 7 34 Tristan Lane 5 35 Felix Lopez 5 36 Robbie Wageman 4 37 Jeffrey Walker 4 38 McClellan Hile 3 39 Cory Carsten 3 40 Jared Lesher 3 41 Bryce Backaus 2 42 Richard Taylor 2 43 Dalton Dyer 0 44 Austin Root 0 45 Scott Meshey 0 46 Christopher Prebula 0 47 Tristan Lewis 0 48 Jerry Lorenz III 0 49 Carson Tickle 0 50 Bryce Hansen 0 51 Adam Enticknap 0 52 Vann Martin 0

250MX Moto 1

The opening moto of the 250 Class began with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Mitchell Harrison prevailing with the MotoSport.com Holeshot, but he quickly gave way to the Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing teammates of Shane McElrath and Dylan Ferrandis. As the lead duo quickly built a gap over the field, the race soon turned into a breakaway for the Star Yamaha squad as Cooper moved into third.

With Cooper closing in, Ferrandis picked up the pace and put the pressure on McElrath for the lead, successfully making the pass about 10 minutes into the moto. Once out front the Frenchman was able to sprint away to a multi-second advantage. As Ferrandis continued to build on his lead the battle for second intensified between McElrath and Cooper just past the halfway point of the moto. Cooper soon made his way around his teammate and looked to chip away at the deficit to Ferrandis.

Out front Ferrandis was able to maintain a comfortable margin over Cooper the rest of the way to secure his eighth moto win of the season and his fifth consecutive checkered flag by 5.3 seconds over Cooper, with McElrath securing a 1-2-3 sweep for Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing. GEICO Honda’s Jeremy Martin followed in fourth, while his team-mate Hunter Lawrence rounded out the top five ahead of younger sibling Jett.

250MX Moto 1 Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Dylan Ferrandis YAM YZ 250F 16 Laps 2 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F +05.390 3 Shane McElrath YAM YZ 250F +11.527 4 Jeremy Martin HON CRF250R +14.150 5 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R +20.856 6 Jett Lawrence HON CRF250R +31.921 7 Jo Shimoda HON CRF250R +32.542 8 Mitchell Harrison KAW KX 250 +41.938 9 Jarrett Frye YAM YZ 250F +41.985 10 Dilan Schwartz SUZ RMZ 250 +1:07.589 11 Nathanael Thrasher YAM YZ 250F +1:14.023 12 Alex Martin SUZ RMZ 250 +1:15.346 13 Carson Mumford HON CRF250R +1:15.500 14 Mitchell Falk YAM YZ 250F +1:27.657 15 Preston Kilroy SUZ RMZ 250 +1:29.160 16 Jerry Robin HQV FC250 +1:29.845 17 Nick Gaines YAM YZ 250F +1:34.515 18 Derek Kelley HQV FC250 +1:46.972 19 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F +1:49.725 20 Derek Drake KTM 250 SX-F FE +1:53.364 21 Jesse Flock HQV FC250 +1:56.676 22 Brandon Hartranft KTM 250 SX-F FE +2:00.813 23 Gared Steinke KAW KX 250 15 Laps 24 Kevin Moranz KTM 250 SX-F +02.423 25 Gage Schehr HQV FC250 +20.266 26 Curren Thurman KTM 250 SX-F +24.403 27 Zack Williams KTM 250 SX-F +40.008 28 Kai Aiello HQV FC250 +49.110 29 Ezra Hastings HQV FC250 +1:03.781 30 Blake Ashley YAM YZ 250F +1:04.517 31 Gerhard Matamoros YAM YZ 250F +1:08.912 32 Maxwell Sanford YAM YZ 250F +1:17.157 33 Wade Brommel KAW KX 250 +2:04.870 34 Robert Fitch, Jr. YAM YZ 250 +2:09.237 35 Cameron Mcadoo KAW KX 250 14 Laps 36 Lane Shaw KTM 250 SX-F +3:46.806 37 Colton Eigenmann SUZ RMZ 250 13 Laps 38 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 12 Laps 39 Mason Gonzales YAM YZ 250F 8 Laps 40 Joseph Crown YAM YZ 250F +00.697

250MX Moto 2

As the field roared out the gate to start Moto 2 it was Cooper who came away with the MotoSport.com Holeshot, followed by his teammates Jarrett Frye and McElrath, with McElrath getting by Frye for second. Ferrandis started outside the top 10 while his primary championship rival, Martin, got by Frye for third. Martin didn’t stop there. He kept his push to the front going and made the pass on McElrath for second before attacking Cooper for the lead. As the battle for first took shape Ferrandis had worked his way to just outside the top five.

Cooper responded to the pressure and maintained his hold of the lead. Behind them Ferrandis encountered some misfortune when two riders ahead of him came together and forced the Yamaha off track and onto the ground. The point leader got back on his bike and reentered quickly, but had to make up a few lost positions from 10th place. Back up front, Martin closed back in on Cooper just past the halfway point of the moto. The lead duo again engaged in a spirited fight, where Cooper fended off virtually every one of Martin’s moves and successfully rebuilt his advantage after several laps of tight racing.

As time ran out on the moto the focus shifted to the battle for third, which turned into a three-rider fight between McElrath, Hunter Lawrence and Ferrandis, who successfully battled back from his early incident. Hunter Lawrence was aggressive in trying to keep Ferrandis at bay and it carried him by McElrath for third. Ferrandis followed through into fourth and then made an impressive pass on Hunter Lawrence to take control of third. Out front Cooper pulled out to a margin of more than five seconds and carried on to his first moto win of the season, followed by Martin in second and Ferrandis in third after a resilient ride.

Jett Lawrence finished the second moto in sixth place which gave him sixth for the round while older brother Hunter was fifth for the round.

250MX Moto 2 Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F 16 Laps 2 Jeremy Martin HON CRF250R +03.166 3 Dylan Ferrandis YAM YZ 250F +12.795 4 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R +14.978 5 Shane McElrath YAM YZ 250F +17.331 6 Jett Lawrence HON CRF250R +39.731 7 Brandon Hartranft KTM 250 SX-F FE +51.384 8 Jo Shimoda HON CRF250R +54.471 9 Mitchell Harrison KAW KX 250 +57.325 10 Jarrett Frye YAM YZ 250F +1:00.384 11 Carson Mumford HON CRF250R +1:00.944 12 Alex Martin SUZ RMZ 250 +1:25.882 13 Joseph Crown YAM YZ 250F +1:34.994 14 Mitchell Falk YAM YZ 250F +1:43.012 15 Dilan Schwartz SUZ RMZ 250 +1:45.414 16 Nathanael Thrasher YAM YZ 250F +1:48.808 17 Jesse Flock HQV FC250 +2:03.602 18 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F +2:10.642 19 Preston Kilroy SUZ RMZ 250 15 Laps 20 Derek Kelley HQV FC250 +11.434 21 Gared Steinke KAW KX 250 +23.324 22 Gage Schehr HQV FC250 +27.007 23 Zack Williams KTM 250 SX-F +27.728 24 Kai Aiello HQV FC250 +41.802 25 Curren Thurman KTM 250 SX-F +45.667 26 Wade Brommel KAW KX 250 +48.222 27 Ezra Hastings HQV FC250 +54.630 28 Robert Fitch, Jr. YAM YZ 250 +1:12.177 29 Maxwell Sanford YAM YZ 250F +1:27.879 30 Gerhard Matamoros YAM YZ 250F +1:36.260 31 Jake Pinhancos KTM 250 SX-F +1:55.462 32 Lane Shaw KTM 250 SX-F 14 Laps 33 Otto Berton KTM 250 SX-F +17.809 34 Kevin Moranz KTM 250 SX-F 8 Laps 35 Kyle Greeson KTM 250 SX-F 7 Laps 36 Tyler Lowe KTM 250 SX-F +24.453 37 Jerry Robin HQV FC250 5 Laps 38 Jacob Bork YAM YZ 250F 2 Laps 39 Blake Ashley YAM YZ 250F DNF 40 Nick Gaines YAM YZ 250F DNS

250MX Overall

The second moto win was enough to put Cooper atop the overall classification (2-1) for his second career victory, where he became the fourth different 250 Class winner this season. Ferrandis’ spirited effort in Moto 2 allowed him to secure the runner-up spot (1-3), while Martin ended up third (4-2).

“A lot of pressure was on my shoulders, but I’m glad it’s off,” exclaimed Cooper. “There were only two rounds left (entering today) so it’s a good time to do it. Now I can go into next weekend feeling a lot more confident and look to finish out the season strong. I really enjoy this place. I get good vibes here. It just feels good to pull off a win.”

The come-from-behind effort by Ferrandis paid dividends in the 250 Class standings where he gained five points on Martin to carry a 18-point lead into the final round.

“I was in a bad position (in the second moto). I wanted to get as many points as possible, so I rode as hard as I could,” said Ferrandis. “I got a bad start and then I got caught up in an incident. There was nothing I could do. I just put my head down and gave it my all. We still were able to get on the podium so that’s good for the championship.”

250MX Overall Results

Pos Rider M1 M2 Points 1 Justin Cooper 2 1 47 2 Dylan Ferrandis 1 3 45 3 Jeremy Martin 4 2 40 4 Shane McElrath 3 5 36 5 Hunter Lawrence 5 4 34 6 Jett Lawrence 6 6 30 7 Jo Shimoda 7 8 27 8 Mitchell Harrison 8 9 25 9 Jarrett Frye 9 10 23 10 Carson Mumford 13 11 18 11 Alex Martin 12 12 18 12 Dilan Schwartz 10 15 17 13 Nathanael Thrasher 11 16 15 14 Brandon Hartranft 22 7 14 15 Mitchell Falk 14 14 14 16 Joseph Crown 40 13 8 17 Preston Kilroy 15 19 8 18 Joshua Varize 19 18 5 19 Jerry Robin 16 37 5 20 Jesse Flock 21 17 4 21 Derek Kelley 18 20 4 22 Nick Gaines 17 40 4 23 Gared Steinke 23 21 0 24 Derek Drake 20 1 25 Gage Schehr 25 22 0 26 Zack Williams 27 23 0 27 Curren Thurman 26 25 0 28 Kai Aiello 28 24 0 29 Ezra Hastings 29 27 0 30 Kevin Moranz 24 34 0 31 Wade Brommel 33 26 0 32 Maxwell Sanford 32 29 0 33 Gerhard Matamoros 31 30 0 34 Robert Fitch, Jr. 34 28 0 35 Lane Shaw 36 32 0 36 Blake Ashley 30 39 0 37 Jake Pinhancos 31 0 38 Otto Berton 33 0 39 Cameron Mcadoo 35 0 40 Kyle Greeson 35 0 41 Tyler Lowe 36 0 42 Colton Eigenmann 37 0 43 RJ Hampshire 38 0 44 Jacob Bork 38 0 45 Mason Gonzales 39 0

250MX Championship Standings