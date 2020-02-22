2020 Moto2 / Moto3

Official Jerez Test

Moto2

Tom Lüthi (Liqui Moly Intact GP) took top Moto2 honours with a 1:40m326 while Marco Bezzecchi’s (SKY Racing Team VR46) Thursday time saw the Italian take P2 in Andalucia, 0.122 behind Lüthi, with Federal Oil Gresini Moto2’s Nicolo Bulega completing the top three across the combined three days.

Nicolo Bulega – P3

“We struggled a bit in the opening sessions with some areas of the bike, but we managed to pinpoint the problems and solve them quickly. Yesterday I was already six tenths quicker compared to day one and withclear track I would have found a great time attack. Today things went even better. I’m leaving Jerez with great feelings and not only due to today’s lap-time: we are working well with the team and we’re improving session after session.”

Lorenzo Baldassarri (FlexBox HP 40) was first out on track on the final day of testing to get as much mileage on the board as possible, with he and the team doing less private testing that most of the other riders, while they spent most of Wednesday testing Kalex’s more “radical” 2020 chassis. The five-time race winner finished P14 overall after getting his lap time down to a 1:41.137 on Day 3.

Also on Day 3, Speed Up were seen testing a new front aero package, a big change to what we’ve seen from Speed Up in the past. Characteristically their riders have always suffered in terms of top speed, so it’s likely we’ll be seeing this breaking cover a lot more at the Qatar Test in one week’s time.

Casting back to the overall times and it was Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Tetsuta Nagashima who claimed P4, the Japanese rider improving on the final day to sit 0.344 off Lüthi’s benchmark.

The impressive Aron Canet (Aspar Team) rounded out the top five as the Spanish rookie continues to seamlessly acclimatise to life as a Moto2 rider. Canet ends the test as the leading rookie and non-Kalex rider – a job well done for the 20-year-old.

Aron Canet – P5

“I am happy, the marks of these three days are very good. We have a good race pace; we have set very fast times and in the last session we have made a race simulation. It was perhaps the time of the week when I could be more tired, but still we have set times that we did not expect. We are ready for Qatar.”

Petronas Sprinta Racing’s Xavi Vierge finishes 0.066 off compatriot Canet in P6 with a best time of 1:40.776, with fellow Spaniard Jorge Navarro (Speed Up Racing) claiming seventh. Both he and team-mate Fabio Di Giannantonio finished under half-a-second off Lüthi’s lap record, the Speed Up duo sit slightly ahead of Day 1 pacesetter Remy Gardner (Onexox TKKR SAG Team) and tenth best the wounded Jorge Martin (Red Bull KTM Ajo).

Moto2 Combined Times Jerez Test 2020

Luthi 1m40.326 Bezzecchi 1m40.448 Bulega 1m40.661 Nagashima 1m40.670 Canet 1m40.710 Vierge 1m40.776 Navarro 1m40.809 Di Giannantonnio 1m40.816 Gardner 1m40.848 Martin 1m40.907 Pons 1m41.042 Schrotter 1m41.069 Bastianini 1m41.100 Baldasarri 1m41.137 Bendsneyder 1m41.164 Marini 1m41.232 Chantra 1m41.270 Fernandez 1m41.273 Roberts 1m41.301 Corsi 1m41.476 Ramirez 1m41.540 Syahrin 1m41.569 Manzi 1m41.716 Garzo 1m41.793 Dixon 1m42.131 Raffin 1m42.137 Farid Izdihar 1m42.230 Dalla Porta 1m42.287 Bin Kasm 1m46.339

Moto3

Ai Ogura (Honda Team Asia) left Jerez as the man to beat in the intermediate class as the Japanese rider, John McPhee (Petronas Sprinta Racing) and Gabriel Rodrigo (Kömmerling Gresini Moto3) set scintillating 1m44s in Andalucia.

The final day in southern Spain saw the riders go into time attack mode as they aimed to see what their one-lap qualifying pace was like. The top three all set their 1:44s in the opening session of Friday, along with 14 other riders as Honda riders locked out the top five, Tatsuki Suzuki (SIC58 Squadra Corse) and Sergio Garcia (Estrella Galicia 0,0) sitting 0.5 off Ogura’s time. And talking of the Japanese factory, their new Moto3 machine made more of an appearance on Friday, with the biggest difference being the gearbox.

According to some KTM teams, the 2020 bike is much nimbler than the previous version and the leading Austrian factory rider was sixth place Raul Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo), with Albert Arenas (Aspar Team) a tenth behind in P7.

Honda Team Asia’s Yuki Kunii joined his teammate inside the top 10 by finishing P8, a great job by the rookie who has Filip Salač (Rivacold Snipers Team) and Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) behind him in P9 and P10 respectively.

The Moto2 and Moto3 riders and teams will be putting in more hard graft over in Qatar on the 28th February – 2nd March, before the season proper gets underway on the 6th-8th March at the Losail International Circuit.

