2020 Suzuki V-Strom Accessory Packs

Suzuki’s heavily updated V-Strom 1050 arrive in Australian Suzuki dealerships today with the V-Strom 1050 starting at $17,990 ride away, while the high-spec XT model retails for $20,990 ride away.

To coincide with the model release Suzuki today revealed the details of two new accessory packages for the new 1050 Strom.

Voyager Pack

The ‘Voyager Pack’ comprises a full set of Genuine Suzuki aluminium luggage; consisting of an extremely tough 38L top box, constructed from 1.5mm aluminium, further strengthened by featuring lid and side wall ribbed contours. The lid also features four large tie-down points integrated into the design.

The top case is accompanied by a set of tough 37L quick-release, waterproof aluminium side cases. As a matching system, many features are shared across all three pieces including construction material, stainless steel latches, glass-fibre reinforced plastic corner covers for additional protection and integrated tie-down points.

The side case lids are also completely removable via a quick release fastener system for superior access and easy cleaning.

Combined, the luggage set offers users 112 litres of usable storage. All three pieces and mounting points are lockable by key, lock sets and all required mounting bracketry are included in the kit.

Available now in both powder-coated black and anodised silver finishes for $3,599 and $3,699 respectively.

Trekker Pack

The premium ‘Trekker Pack’ takes things up a notch towards building the ultimate V-Strom.

Consisting of the aforementioned aluminium luggage set, the Trekker Pack also includes Genuine Suzuki accessory plug and play heated grip set for greater comfort in colder conditions, a complete LED fog lamp set for improved illumination of the road.

Protection is also taken to the next level with the inclusion of the robust accessory bar set and a 4mm aluminium skid plate.

The Trekker Pack is available in black and silver kit variants for $6,199 and $6,299 respectively.

Suzuki encourages customers to build their own dream V-Strom 1050 by visiting suzukimotorcycles.com.au by experiencing the ‘Build Your Bike’ feature. Click & Collect orders can also be placed online using this system.

Customers wishing to check out the new V-Strom 1050 in-store and book-in for a test ride, can do so by getting in touch with their nearest demonstrator stocking dealership, listed below.

NSW

Brisan Motorcycles (Newcastle)

Moto Hub (Castle Hill)

Robertson’s Motorcycles (Dubbo)

Sydney City Motorcycles (Caringbah)

Sydney City Motorcycles (Lane Cove)

Western Motorcycles (Penrith)

Western Ranges Motorcycles (Tamworth)

Western Ranges Motorcycles (Orange)

Whitehouse Motorcycles (Albury)

SA

Bridgeland Motorcycles (Murray Bridge)

Kessner Suzuki (Klemzig)

Peter Stevens Motorcycles (Adelaide)

TAS

Bikeworks Suzuki (Moonah)

VIC

Mick Hone Motorcycles (Mont Albert)

Whitehouse Motorcycles (Wodonga – Albury)

QLD

Elite Motorcycles (Toowoomba)

Future Sport Motorcycles (Townsville)

Springwood Suzuki (Underwood)

Sunstate Motorcycles (Gold Coast)

Sunstate Motorcycles (Maroochydore)

Teammoto Suzuki (Virginia)

Wayne Leonard Motorcycles (Cairns)

WA

Rick Gill Motorcycles (Osborne Park)

Savage Motorcycles (Midvale)