Australian Superbike Entry List

No Rider Make Model 1 Wayne Maxwell Ducati V4R 2 Markus Chiodo Yamaha YZF-R1 3 Jed Metcher Yamaha YZF-R1 5 Josh Hook Honda CBR1000RR 13 Anthony West Yamaha YZF-R1 14 Glenn Allerton BMW M1000RR 16 Luke Jhonston Yamaha YZF-R1 17 Troy Herfoss Honda CBR1000RR 25 Daniel Falzon Yamaha YZF-R1 28 Aiden Wagner Yamaha YZF-R1 32 Oli Bayliss Ducati V4R 37 Michael Edwards Yamaha YZF-R1 43 Jack Miller Ducati V4R 51 Chandler Cooper Honda CBR1000RR 60 Ben Burke Kawasaki ZX-10R 61 Arthur Sissis Yamaha YZF-R1 65 Cru Halliday Yamaha YZF-R1 78 Nathan Spiteri BMW M1000RR 83 Lachlan Epis BMW M1000RR 92 Jack Davis BMW S1000RR 98 Evan Byles Kawasaki ZX-10R

ASBK Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Total 1 Wayne MAXWELL 132 2 Troy HERFOSS 106 3 Glenn ALLERTON 100 4 Cru HALLIDAY 88 5 Oli BAYLISS 87 6 Bryan STARING 87 7 Mike JONES 74 8 Arthur SISSIS 71 9 Jed METCHER 70 10 Josh WATERS 53 11 Anthony WEST 52 12 Matt WALTERS /

Australian Supersport Entry List

No Rider Make Model 10 Noel Mahon Kawasaki ZX-6R 17 Broc Pearson Yamaha YZF-R6 26 Tom Edwards Yamaha YZF-R6 29 Harrison Voight Yamaha YZF-R6 39 Scott Nicholson Yamaha YZF-R6 44 Tom Bramich Yamaha YZF-R6 55 Olly Simpson Yamaha YZF-R6 68 Luke Power Kawasaki ZX-6R 74 Timothy Large Yamaha YZF-R6 81 Senna Agius Honda CBR600RR 86 Dallas Skeer Suzuki GSXR600 92 Billy Van Eerde Yamaha YZF-R6 127 Max Stauffer Yamaha YZF-R6 220 Declan Carberry Suzuki GSXR600 308 John Lytras Yamaha YZF-R6

Motorsports TV Supersport Championship Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Broc PEARSON 91 2 Tom EDWARDS 84 3 Max STAUFFER 78 4 Luke POWER 63 5 Dallas SKEER 62 6 Jack PASSFIELD 58 7 Scott NICHOLSON 58 8 Aidan HAYES 47 9 Rhys BELLING 42 10 Tom BRAMICH 41 11 Mitch KUHNE 30 12 John LYTRAS 28 13 Timothy LARGE 25 14 Luke MITCHELL 24 15 Matthew LONG 23 16 Jack HYDE 23 17 Noel MAHON 17 18 Joel TAYLOR 17

Australian Supersport 300 Entry List

No Rider Make Model 3 Cameron Dunker Yamaha YZF-R3 11 Brandon Demmery Yamaha YZF-R3 12 Henry Snell Yamaha YZF-R3 13 Jordan Simpson Yamaha YZF-R3 16 James Jacobs Kawasaki Ninja 400 22 Zack Johnson Kawasaki Ninja 400 25 Brodie Gawith Yamaha YZF-R3 32 Jai Russo Yamaha YZF-R3 35 Varis Fleming Yamaha YZF-R3 36 Angus Grenfell Yamaha YZF-R3 39 Glenn Nelson Yamaha YZF-R3 45 Jamie Port Yamaha YZF-R3 50 Carter Thompson Yamaha YZF-R3 51 Samuel Pezzetta Yamaha YZF-R3 57 Cooper Roundtree Yamaha YZF-R3 58 Lucas Quinn Yamaha YZF-R3 59 Tom Drane Yamaha YZF-R3 63 Clay Clegg Yamaha YZF-R3 66 Mitchell Simpson Yamaha YZF-R3 69 Archie McDonald Yamaha YZF-R3 72 Ben Baker Yamaha YZF-R3 88 Joe Mariniello Kawasaki Ninja 400 91 Taiyo Aksu Yamaha YZF-R3 95 Matthew Rindel Yamaha YZF-R3 96 Tara Morrison Kawasaki Ninja 400 97 Peter Nerlich Kawasaki Ninja 400 121 Reece Oughtred Yamaha YZF-R3 279 Hayden Nelson Yamaha YZF-R3 355 Laura Brown Yamaha YZF-R3

Dunlop Supersport 300 Championship Standings

Pos Name Total 1 Ben BAKER 136 2 Zackary JOHNSON 101 3 Reece OUGHTRED 98 4 Cameron DUNKER 86 5 Carter THOMPSON 76 6 Caleb GILMORE 75 7 Brandon DEMMERY 74 8 Tom DRANE 54 9 Archie McDONALD 51 10 Glenn NELSON 51 11 Joseph MARINIELLO 51 12 Peter NERLICH 47 13 Jacob HATCH 46 14 Angus GRENFELL 41 15 Jonathan NAHLOUS 40 16 Zylas BUNTING 39 17 Lucas QUINN 33 18 Jake FARNSWORTH 31 19 James JACOBS 28 20 Matthew RINDEL 28 21 Clay CLEGG 26 22 Zakary PETTENDY 23 23 Jai RUSSO 16 24 Brodie GAWITH 14 25 Liam WATERS 10 26 Laura BROWN 9 27 Zane KINNA 7 28 Taiyo AKSU 4 29 Varis FLEMING 2 30 Henry SNELL 1

Australian YZF-R3 Cup Entry List

No Rider Make Model 3 Cameron Dunker Yamaha YZF-R3 11 Brandon Demmery Yamaha YZF-R3 12 Henry Snell Yamaha YZF-R3 13 Jordan Simpson Yamaha YZF-R3 23 Marcus Hamod Yamaha YZF-R3 25 Brodie Gawith Yamaha YZF-R3 32 Jai Russo Yamaha YZF-R3 33 Jack Favelle Yamaha YZF-R3 35 Varis Fleming Yamaha YZF-R3 36 Angus Grenfell Yamaha YZF-R3 39 Glenn Nelson Yamaha YZF-R3 45 Jamie Port Yamaha YZF-R3 50 Carter Thompson Yamaha YZF-R3 51 Samuel ezzetta Yamaha YZF-R3 58 Lucas Quinn Yamaha YZF-R3 59 Tom Drane Yamaha YZF-R3 63 Clay Clegg Yamaha YZF-R3 66 Mitchell Simpson Yamaha YZF-R3 69 Archie McDonald Yamaha YZF-R3 72 Ben Baker Yamaha YZF-R3 73 Levi Russo Yamaha YZF-R3 91 Taiyo Aksu Yamaha YZF-R3 95 Matthew Rindel Yamaha YZF-R3 121 Reece Rindel Yamaha YZF-R3 355 Laura Brown Yamaha YZF-R3

Australian YZF-R3 Cup Championship Standings

Pos Name Total 1 Ben BAKER 131 2 Cameron DUNKER 96 3 Reece OUGHTRED 89 4 Brandon DEMMERY 76 5 Caleb GILMORE 72 6 Carter THOMPSON 70 7 Glenn NELSON 69 8 Jacob HATCH 62 9 Archie McDONALD 60 10 Angus GRENFELL 52 11 Varis FLEMING 51 12 Jake FARNSWORTH 48 13 Brodie GAWITH 46 14 Clay CLEGG 45 15 Lucas QUINN 43 16 Zakary PETTENDY 40 17 Laura BROWN 38 18 Tom DRANE 35 19 Henry SNELL 29 20 Liam WATERS 28 21 Matthew RINDEL 28 22 Jonathan NAHLOUS 23 23 Taiyo AKSU 18 24 Zane KINNA 16 25 Jai RUSSO 10 26 Sam DAVIS 6 27 Hayden NELSON 4 28 Lincoln KNIGHT 3 29 Jamie PORT 3

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup

No Rider Make Model 12 Nikolas Lakusic Yamaha YZF-R15 13 Marcus Hamod Yamaha YZF-R15 14 Harrison Watts Yamaha YZF-R15 18 Elijah Andrew Yamaha YZF-R15 26 Cameron Swain Yamaha YZF-R15 27 Toby James Yamaha YZF-R15 29 Hayden Nelson Yamaha YZF-R15 33 Jack Favelle Yamaha YZF-R15 35 Varis Fleming Yamaha YZF-R15 40 Oliver Skinner Yamaha YZF-R15 41 Hudson Thompson Yamaha YZF-R15 42 Riley Nauta Yamaha YZF-R15 46 William Hunt Yamaha YZF-R15 48 Valentino Knezovic Yamaha YZF-R15 65 Nate O’Neill Yamaha YZF-R15 66 Lachlan Moody Yamaha YZF-R15 68 Ryan Larkin Yamaha YZF-R15 72 Levi Russo Yamaha YZF-R15 74 Bodie Paige Yamaha YZF-R15 93 Tate McClure Yamaha YZF-R15

Oceania Junior Cup Championship Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Cameron SWAIN 143 2 Levi RUSSO 92 3 Nate O’NEILL 86 4 Ryan LARKIN 84 5 Riley NAUTA 83 6 Hudson THOMPSON 80 7 Harrison WATTS 77 8 Varis FLEMING 72 9 Hayden NELSON 63 10 Toby JAMES 60 11 Marcus HAMOD 57 12 Jack FAVELLE 55 13 William HUNT 55 14 Nikolas LAKUSIC 48 15 Valentino KNEZOVIC 48 16 Tate McCLURE 45 17 Elijah ANDREW 31 18 Oliver SKINNER 29 19 Lachlan MOODY 27 20 Bodie PAIGE 21

The Bend ASBK Schedule

Friday 3rd December 7.15 7.30 Riders Briefing (SSP300, R3 Cup, OJC) Briefing 1 15 mins 7.35 7.50 Riders Briefing (SBK, SSP) Briefing 2 15 mins 8.30 8.50 Yamaha Finance R3 Cup FP1 20 mins 9.00 9.30 Motorsports TV Supersport FP1 30 mins 9.40 10.05 Dunlop Supersport 300 FP1 25 mins 10.15 10.50 Alpinestars Superbike FP1 35 mins 11.00 11.20 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup FP1 20 mins 11.30 11.50 Yamaha Finance R3 Cup FP2 20 mins 12.00 12.30 Motorsports TV Supersport FP2 30 mins 12.30 12.50 Lunch – ASBK Pillion Rides 20 mins 12.50 13.15 Dunlop Supersport 300 FP2 25 mins 13.25 14.00 Alpinestars Superbike FP2 35 mins 14.10 14.30 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup FP2 20 mins 14.40 15.00 Yamaha Finance R3 Cup FP3 20 mins 15.10 15.40 Motorsports TV Supersport FP3 30 mins 15.50 16.15 Dunlop Supersport 300 FP3 25 mins 16.25 17.00 Alpinestars Superbike FP3 35 mins 17.10 17.30 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup FP3 20 mins Saturday 4th December 9.00 9.20 Dunlop Supersport 300 Q1 20 mins 9.30 10.00 Motorsports TV Supersport Q1 30 mins 10.10 10.30 Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Q1 20 mins 10.40 11.20 Alpinestars Superbike Practice 40 mins 11.30 11.50 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Q1 20 mins 12.00 12.20 Dunlop Supersport 300 Q2 20 mins 12.20 13.00 Lunch – ASBK Pillion Rides 40 mins 13.00 13.20 Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Q2 20 mins 13.30 14.00 Motorsports TV Supersport Q2 30 mins 14.10 14.30 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Q2 20 mins 14.40 14.50 ASBK TV Track Time Media 10 mins 14.50 15.10 Dunlop Supersport 300 R1 7 Laps 15.20 15.35 Alpinestars Superbike Q1 15 mins 15.35 15.50 ASBK Promotional Session Promotional 15 mins 15.50 16.05 Alpinestars Superbike (Top 12) Q2 15 mins 16.15 16.35 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup R1 5 Laps 16.45 17.05 Yamaha Finance R3 Cup R1 6 Laps Sunday 5th December 8.30 8.35 Dunlop Supersport 300 & Yamaha Finance R3 Cup WUP 5 mins 8.45 8.50 Motorsports TV Supersport WUP 5 mins 9.00 9.05 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup WUP 5 mins 9.15 9.25 Alpinestars Superbike WUP 10 mins 9.35 9.55 Yamaha Finance R3 Cup R2 6 Laps 10.05 10.35 Motorsports TV Supersport R1 9 Laps 10.45 11.05 Dunlop Supersport 300 R2 7 Laps 11.15 11.55 Alpinestars Superbike (Replayed at 1230hrs) R1 11 Laps 12.05 12.25 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup R2 5 Laps 12.25 13.10 Lunch – ASBK Pitlane Walk 45 mins 13.10 13.30 Dunlop Supersport 300 R3 7 Laps 13.40 14.10 Motorsports TV Supersport R2 9 Laps 14.20 15.00 Alpinestars Superbike R2 11 Laps 15.10 15.30 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup R3 5 Laps 15.40 16.00 Yamaha Finance R3 Cup R3 6 Laps After Race 16.15 17.00 ASBK 2021 Champions Photo Shoot Straight 17.30 18.30 ASBK 2021 Awards Ceremony Building

ASBK TV and LiveStream Schedule

For fans unable to make it to The Bend this weekend (and there’s still time, tickets and championships-to-be-decided reasons to go!), we have options…

ASBK fans from all over the world can enjoy all the live racing action from the comfort of their own home this weekend from the mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul Grand Finale at The Bend Motorsport Park.

ASBK TV official Free-to-Air broadcast partner SBS have stepped up to provide ASBK fans the opportunity to catch the livestream action from Saturday via their exclusive broadcast platform SBS On-Demand.

SBS has long been the home of great motorsport and in 2021 they have again provided ASBK race fans with both Live Free-to-Air coverage and the opportunity to catch all the action via SBS On-Demand after each round. At no cost to join, ASBK fans simply need to jump on and subscribe to SBS On-Demand.

The ASBK Championship comes to massive conclusion on Sunday and ASBK TV have all the angles covered with Free-to-Air coverage on SBS HD, SBS On-Demand or via Fox Sports Australia from 12.30pm – 3.30pm (Australian Central Daylight Times).

New Zealand race fans can catch the action on Sky Sport NZ who continue to broadcast every round of ASBK to fans across the ditch.

From the comfort of home, or on mobile devices, SBS will provide free to air coverage, and Fox Sports Australia and Sky Sport NZ will ensure pay TV viewers won’t miss a minute of the action.

Live race coverage will include the Alpinestars Superbike, Motorsports TV Supersport, Dunlop Supersport 300, Yamaha Finance R3 Cup and the bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup, plus race fans will get no shortage of behind the scenes features.

Fans across the nation and around the world can also go to www.asbk.com.au and watch up to the live ASBK TV Live Stream on Sunday.

Exclusive Live telecast of the Grand Finale of the mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul, can be seen:

Saturday 4th December

ASBK Livestream Telecast 10.30am – 5.00pm (ACDT = SA time)

Exclusive telecast on SBS On-Demand

Sunday 5th December

ASBK Live TV Telecast 12.30pm – 3.30pm (ACDT = SA time)

SBS HD

Fox Sports Australia

Sky Sport NZ

SBS On-Demand

ASBK Livestream Telecast 9.30am – 4.00pm (ACDT = SA time)

ASBK Facebook

ASBK Website

Check your local guides for times and more information.

