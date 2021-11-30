Australian Superbike Entry List
|No
|Rider
|Make
|Model
|1
|Wayne Maxwell
|Ducati
|V4R
|2
|Markus Chiodo
|Yamaha
|YZF-R1
|3
|Jed Metcher
|Yamaha
|YZF-R1
|5
|Josh Hook
|Honda
|CBR1000RR
|13
|Anthony West
|Yamaha
|YZF-R1
|14
|Glenn Allerton
|BMW
|M1000RR
|16
|Luke Jhonston
|Yamaha
|YZF-R1
|17
|Troy Herfoss
|Honda
|CBR1000RR
|25
|Daniel Falzon
|Yamaha
|YZF-R1
|28
|Aiden Wagner
|Yamaha
|YZF-R1
|32
|Oli Bayliss
|Ducati
|V4R
|37
|Michael Edwards
|Yamaha
|YZF-R1
|43
|Jack Miller
|Ducati
|V4R
|51
|Chandler Cooper
|Honda
|CBR1000RR
|60
|Ben Burke
|Kawasaki
|ZX-10R
|61
|Arthur Sissis
|Yamaha
|YZF-R1
|65
|Cru Halliday
|Yamaha
|YZF-R1
|78
|Nathan Spiteri
|BMW
|M1000RR
|83
|Lachlan Epis
|BMW
|M1000RR
|92
|Jack Davis
|BMW
|S1000RR
|98
|Evan Byles
|Kawasaki
|ZX-10R
ASBK Superbike Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Wayne MAXWELL
|132
|2
|Troy HERFOSS
|106
|3
|Glenn ALLERTON
|100
|4
|Cru HALLIDAY
|88
|5
|Oli BAYLISS
|87
|6
|Bryan STARING
|87
|7
|Mike JONES
|74
|8
|Arthur SISSIS
|71
|9
|Jed METCHER
|70
|10
|Josh WATERS
|53
|11
|Anthony WEST
|52
|12
|Matt WALTERS
|/
Australian Supersport Entry List
|No
|Rider
|Make
|Model
|10
|Noel Mahon
|Kawasaki
|ZX-6R
|17
|Broc Pearson
|Yamaha
|YZF-R6
|26
|Tom Edwards
|Yamaha
|YZF-R6
|29
|Harrison Voight
|Yamaha
|YZF-R6
|39
|Scott Nicholson
|Yamaha
|YZF-R6
|44
|Tom Bramich
|Yamaha
|YZF-R6
|55
|Olly Simpson
|Yamaha
|YZF-R6
|68
|Luke Power
|Kawasaki
|ZX-6R
|74
|Timothy Large
|Yamaha
|YZF-R6
|81
|Senna Agius
|Honda
|CBR600RR
|86
|Dallas Skeer
|Suzuki
|GSXR600
|92
|Billy Van Eerde
|Yamaha
|YZF-R6
|127
|Max Stauffer
|Yamaha
|YZF-R6
|220
|Declan Carberry
|Suzuki
|GSXR600
|308
|John Lytras
|Yamaha
|YZF-R6
Motorsports TV Supersport Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Broc PEARSON
|91
|2
|Tom EDWARDS
|84
|3
|Max STAUFFER
|78
|4
|Luke POWER
|63
|5
|Dallas SKEER
|62
|6
|Jack PASSFIELD
|58
|7
|Scott NICHOLSON
|58
|8
|Aidan HAYES
|47
|9
|Rhys BELLING
|42
|10
|Tom BRAMICH
|41
|11
|Mitch KUHNE
|30
|12
|John LYTRAS
|28
|13
|Timothy LARGE
|25
|14
|Luke MITCHELL
|24
|15
|Matthew LONG
|23
|16
|Jack HYDE
|23
|17
|Noel MAHON
|17
|18
|Joel TAYLOR
|17
Australian Supersport 300 Entry List
|No
|Rider
|Make
|Model
|3
|Cameron Dunker
|Yamaha
|YZF-R3
|11
|Brandon Demmery
|Yamaha
|YZF-R3
|12
|Henry Snell
|Yamaha
|YZF-R3
|13
|Jordan Simpson
|Yamaha
|YZF-R3
|16
|James Jacobs
|Kawasaki
|Ninja 400
|22
|Zack Johnson
|Kawasaki
|Ninja 400
|25
|Brodie Gawith
|Yamaha
|YZF-R3
|32
|Jai Russo
|Yamaha
|YZF-R3
|35
|Varis Fleming
|Yamaha
|YZF-R3
|36
|Angus Grenfell
|Yamaha
|YZF-R3
|39
|Glenn Nelson
|Yamaha
|YZF-R3
|45
|Jamie Port
|Yamaha
|YZF-R3
|50
|Carter Thompson
|Yamaha
|YZF-R3
|51
|Samuel Pezzetta
|Yamaha
|YZF-R3
|57
|Cooper Roundtree
|Yamaha
|YZF-R3
|58
|Lucas Quinn
|Yamaha
|YZF-R3
|59
|Tom Drane
|Yamaha
|YZF-R3
|63
|Clay Clegg
|Yamaha
|YZF-R3
|66
|Mitchell Simpson
|Yamaha
|YZF-R3
|69
|Archie McDonald
|Yamaha
|YZF-R3
|72
|Ben Baker
|Yamaha
|YZF-R3
|88
|Joe Mariniello
|Kawasaki
|Ninja 400
|91
|Taiyo Aksu
|Yamaha
|YZF-R3
|95
|Matthew Rindel
|Yamaha
|YZF-R3
|96
|Tara Morrison
|Kawasaki
|Ninja 400
|97
|Peter Nerlich
|Kawasaki
|Ninja 400
|121
|Reece Oughtred
|Yamaha
|YZF-R3
|279
|Hayden Nelson
|Yamaha
|YZF-R3
|355
|Laura Brown
|Yamaha
|YZF-R3
Dunlop Supersport 300 Championship Standings
|Pos
|Name
|Total
|1
|Ben BAKER
|136
|2
|Zackary JOHNSON
|101
|3
|Reece OUGHTRED
|98
|4
|Cameron DUNKER
|86
|5
|Carter THOMPSON
|76
|6
|Caleb GILMORE
|75
|7
|Brandon DEMMERY
|74
|8
|Tom DRANE
|54
|9
|Archie McDONALD
|51
|10
|Glenn NELSON
|51
|11
|Joseph MARINIELLO
|51
|12
|Peter NERLICH
|47
|13
|Jacob HATCH
|46
|14
|Angus GRENFELL
|41
|15
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|40
|16
|Zylas BUNTING
|39
|17
|Lucas QUINN
|33
|18
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|31
|19
|James JACOBS
|28
|20
|Matthew RINDEL
|28
|21
|Clay CLEGG
|26
|22
|Zakary PETTENDY
|23
|23
|Jai RUSSO
|16
|24
|Brodie GAWITH
|14
|25
|Liam WATERS
|10
|26
|Laura BROWN
|9
|27
|Zane KINNA
|7
|28
|Taiyo AKSU
|4
|29
|Varis FLEMING
|2
|30
|Henry SNELL
|1
Australian YZF-R3 Cup Entry List
|No
|Rider
|Make
|Model
|3
|Cameron Dunker
|Yamaha
|YZF-R3
|11
|Brandon Demmery
|Yamaha
|YZF-R3
|12
|Henry Snell
|Yamaha
|YZF-R3
|13
|Jordan Simpson
|Yamaha
|YZF-R3
|23
|Marcus Hamod
|Yamaha
|YZF-R3
|25
|Brodie Gawith
|Yamaha
|YZF-R3
|32
|Jai Russo
|Yamaha
|YZF-R3
|33
|Jack Favelle
|Yamaha
|YZF-R3
|35
|Varis Fleming
|Yamaha
|YZF-R3
|36
|Angus Grenfell
|Yamaha
|YZF-R3
|39
|Glenn Nelson
|Yamaha
|YZF-R3
|45
|Jamie Port
|Yamaha
|YZF-R3
|50
|Carter Thompson
|Yamaha
|YZF-R3
|51
|Samuel ezzetta
|Yamaha
|YZF-R3
|58
|Lucas Quinn
|Yamaha
|YZF-R3
|59
|Tom Drane
|Yamaha
|YZF-R3
|63
|Clay Clegg
|Yamaha
|YZF-R3
|66
|Mitchell Simpson
|Yamaha
|YZF-R3
|69
|Archie McDonald
|Yamaha
|YZF-R3
|72
|Ben Baker
|Yamaha
|YZF-R3
|73
|Levi Russo
|Yamaha
|YZF-R3
|91
|Taiyo Aksu
|Yamaha
|YZF-R3
|95
|Matthew Rindel
|Yamaha
|YZF-R3
|121
|Reece Rindel
|Yamaha
|YZF-R3
|355
|Laura Brown
|Yamaha
|YZF-R3
Australian YZF-R3 Cup Championship Standings
|Pos
|Name
|Total
|1
|Ben BAKER
|131
|2
|Cameron DUNKER
|96
|3
|Reece OUGHTRED
|89
|4
|Brandon DEMMERY
|76
|5
|Caleb GILMORE
|72
|6
|Carter THOMPSON
|70
|7
|Glenn NELSON
|69
|8
|Jacob HATCH
|62
|9
|Archie McDONALD
|60
|10
|Angus GRENFELL
|52
|11
|Varis FLEMING
|51
|12
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|48
|13
|Brodie GAWITH
|46
|14
|Clay CLEGG
|45
|15
|Lucas QUINN
|43
|16
|Zakary PETTENDY
|40
|17
|Laura BROWN
|38
|18
|Tom DRANE
|35
|19
|Henry SNELL
|29
|20
|Liam WATERS
|28
|21
|Matthew RINDEL
|28
|22
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|23
|23
|Taiyo AKSU
|18
|24
|Zane KINNA
|16
|25
|Jai RUSSO
|10
|26
|Sam DAVIS
|6
|27
|Hayden NELSON
|4
|28
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|3
|29
|Jamie PORT
|3
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|No
|Rider
|Make
|Model
|12
|Nikolas Lakusic
|Yamaha
|YZF-R15
|13
|Marcus Hamod
|Yamaha
|YZF-R15
|14
|Harrison Watts
|Yamaha
|YZF-R15
|18
|Elijah Andrew
|Yamaha
|YZF-R15
|26
|Cameron Swain
|Yamaha
|YZF-R15
|27
|Toby James
|Yamaha
|YZF-R15
|29
|Hayden Nelson
|Yamaha
|YZF-R15
|33
|Jack Favelle
|Yamaha
|YZF-R15
|35
|Varis Fleming
|Yamaha
|YZF-R15
|40
|Oliver Skinner
|Yamaha
|YZF-R15
|41
|Hudson Thompson
|Yamaha
|YZF-R15
|42
|Riley Nauta
|Yamaha
|YZF-R15
|46
|William Hunt
|Yamaha
|YZF-R15
|48
|Valentino Knezovic
|Yamaha
|YZF-R15
|65
|Nate O’Neill
|Yamaha
|YZF-R15
|66
|Lachlan Moody
|Yamaha
|YZF-R15
|68
|Ryan Larkin
|Yamaha
|YZF-R15
|72
|Levi Russo
|Yamaha
|YZF-R15
|74
|Bodie Paige
|Yamaha
|YZF-R15
|93
|Tate McClure
|Yamaha
|YZF-R15
Oceania Junior Cup Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Cameron SWAIN
|143
|2
|Levi RUSSO
|92
|3
|Nate O’NEILL
|86
|4
|Ryan LARKIN
|84
|5
|Riley NAUTA
|83
|6
|Hudson THOMPSON
|80
|7
|Harrison WATTS
|77
|8
|Varis FLEMING
|72
|9
|Hayden NELSON
|63
|10
|Toby JAMES
|60
|11
|Marcus HAMOD
|57
|12
|Jack FAVELLE
|55
|13
|William HUNT
|55
|14
|Nikolas LAKUSIC
|48
|15
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|48
|16
|Tate McCLURE
|45
|17
|Elijah ANDREW
|31
|18
|Oliver SKINNER
|29
|19
|Lachlan MOODY
|27
|20
|Bodie PAIGE
|21
The Bend ASBK Schedule
|Friday 3rd December
|7.15
|7.30
|Riders Briefing (SSP300, R3 Cup, OJC)
|Briefing 1
|15 mins
|7.35
|7.50
|Riders Briefing (SBK, SSP)
|Briefing 2
|15 mins
|8.30
|8.50
|Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|FP1
|20 mins
|9.00
|9.30
|Motorsports TV Supersport
|FP1
|30 mins
|9.40
|10.05
|Dunlop Supersport 300
|FP1
|25 mins
|10.15
|10.50
|Alpinestars Superbike
|FP1
|35 mins
|11.00
|11.20
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|FP1
|20 mins
|11.30
|11.50
|Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|FP2
|20 mins
|12.00
|12.30
|Motorsports TV Supersport
|FP2
|30 mins
|12.30
|12.50
|Lunch – ASBK Pillion Rides
|20 mins
|12.50
|13.15
|Dunlop Supersport 300
|FP2
|25 mins
|13.25
|14.00
|Alpinestars Superbike
|FP2
|35 mins
|14.10
|14.30
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|FP2
|20 mins
|14.40
|15.00
|Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|FP3
|20 mins
|15.10
|15.40
|Motorsports TV Supersport
|FP3
|30 mins
|15.50
|16.15
|Dunlop Supersport 300
|FP3
|25 mins
|16.25
|17.00
|Alpinestars Superbike
|FP3
|35 mins
|17.10
|17.30
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|FP3
|20 mins
|Saturday 4th December
|9.00
|9.20
|Dunlop Supersport 300
|Q1
|20 mins
|9.30
|10.00
|Motorsports TV Supersport
|Q1
|30 mins
|10.10
|10.30
|Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Q1
|20 mins
|10.40
|11.20
|Alpinestars Superbike
|Practice
|40 mins
|11.30
|11.50
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Q1
|20 mins
|12.00
|12.20
|Dunlop Supersport 300
|Q2
|20 mins
|12.20
|13.00
|Lunch – ASBK Pillion Rides
|40 mins
|13.00
|13.20
|Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Q2
|20 mins
|13.30
|14.00
|Motorsports TV Supersport
|Q2
|30 mins
|14.10
|14.30
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Q2
|20 mins
|14.40
|14.50
|ASBK TV Track Time
|Media
|10 mins
|14.50
|15.10
|Dunlop Supersport 300
|R1
|7 Laps
|15.20
|15.35
|Alpinestars Superbike
|Q1
|15 mins
|15.35
|15.50
|ASBK Promotional Session
|Promotional
|15 mins
|15.50
|16.05
|Alpinestars Superbike (Top 12)
|Q2
|15 mins
|16.15
|16.35
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|R1
|5 Laps
|16.45
|17.05
|Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|R1
|6 Laps
|Sunday 5th December
|8.30
|8.35
|Dunlop Supersport 300 & Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|WUP
|5 mins
|8.45
|8.50
|Motorsports TV Supersport
|WUP
|5 mins
|9.00
|9.05
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|WUP
|5 mins
|9.15
|9.25
|Alpinestars Superbike
|WUP
|10 mins
|9.35
|9.55
|Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|R2
|6 Laps
|10.05
|10.35
|Motorsports TV Supersport
|R1
|9 Laps
|10.45
|11.05
|Dunlop Supersport 300
|R2
|7 Laps
|11.15
|11.55
|Alpinestars Superbike (Replayed at 1230hrs)
|R1
|11 Laps
|12.05
|12.25
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|R2
|5 Laps
|12.25
|13.10
|Lunch – ASBK Pitlane Walk
|45 mins
|13.10
|13.30
|Dunlop Supersport 300
|R3
|7 Laps
|13.40
|14.10
|Motorsports TV Supersport
|R2
|9 Laps
|14.20
|15.00
|Alpinestars Superbike
|R2
|11 Laps
|15.10
|15.30
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|R3
|5 Laps
|15.40
|16.00
|Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|R3
|6 Laps
|After Race
|16.15
|17.00
|ASBK 2021 Champions Photo Shoot
|Straight
|17.30
|18.30
|ASBK 2021 Awards Ceremony
|Building
ASBK TV and LiveStream Schedule
For fans unable to make it to The Bend this weekend (and there’s still time, tickets and championships-to-be-decided reasons to go!), we have options…
ASBK fans from all over the world can enjoy all the live racing action from the comfort of their own home this weekend from the mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul Grand Finale at The Bend Motorsport Park.
ASBK TV official Free-to-Air broadcast partner SBS have stepped up to provide ASBK fans the opportunity to catch the livestream action from Saturday via their exclusive broadcast platform SBS On-Demand.
SBS has long been the home of great motorsport and in 2021 they have again provided ASBK race fans with both Live Free-to-Air coverage and the opportunity to catch all the action via SBS On-Demand after each round. At no cost to join, ASBK fans simply need to jump on and subscribe to SBS On-Demand.
The ASBK Championship comes to massive conclusion on Sunday and ASBK TV have all the angles covered with Free-to-Air coverage on SBS HD, SBS On-Demand or via Fox Sports Australia from 12.30pm – 3.30pm (Australian Central Daylight Times).
New Zealand race fans can catch the action on Sky Sport NZ who continue to broadcast every round of ASBK to fans across the ditch.
From the comfort of home, or on mobile devices, SBS will provide free to air coverage, and Fox Sports Australia and Sky Sport NZ will ensure pay TV viewers won’t miss a minute of the action.
Live race coverage will include the Alpinestars Superbike, Motorsports TV Supersport, Dunlop Supersport 300, Yamaha Finance R3 Cup and the bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup, plus race fans will get no shortage of behind the scenes features.
Fans across the nation and around the world can also go to www.asbk.com.au and watch up to the live ASBK TV Live Stream on Sunday.
Exclusive Live telecast of the Grand Finale of the mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul, can be seen:
Saturday 4th December
ASBK Livestream Telecast 10.30am – 5.00pm (ACDT = SA time)
- Exclusive telecast on SBS On-Demand
Sunday 5th December
ASBK Live TV Telecast 12.30pm – 3.30pm (ACDT = SA time)
- SBS HD
- Fox Sports Australia
- Sky Sport NZ
- SBS On-Demand
Sunday 5th December
ASBK Livestream Telecast 9.30am – 4.00pm (ACDT = SA time)
- ASBK Facebook
- ASBK Website
Check your local guides for times and more information.
Keep up to date with the latest news on the mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul via www.asbk.com.au and following ASBK on Facebook and Instagram.