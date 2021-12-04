2021 ASBK Finale

Saturday Support Class Wrap

Motorsports TV Supersport

With 13 points separating the top three riders in the Championship, today’s Motorsports TV Supersport qualifying session not only provided Broc Pearson with pole and an extra point to his Championship lead, but also provided him with psychological advantage over his opposition heading into tomorrow’s first race.

Tom Edwards came out on top in qualifying session 1 with a lap record time ahead of Broc Pearson, Luke Power and Max Stauffer. But it was Pearson aboard the Yamaha who fired in the fastest time on lap 4 of qualifying session 2, with a 1:54.672 before he returned to the garage for the rest of the session.

Pearson’s blistering record lap time will give him plenty of confidence going into tomorrow’s first race as he chases his first Championship title before he steps up to Superbike next year.

Edwards in the final ten minutes attempted to better his time and nearly lost his Yamaha from underneath him on the back section of the track, as his rear tyre swung around before the traction control kicked in. He was faster in sectors 1 and 2 than Pearson on several laps but lost valuable time in the third sector on each lap, and will start tomorrow’s race from 2nd place on the front row.

Moto3 Junior World Championship rider and former ASBK Supersport Champion Senna Agius – the sole Honda rider in the field – was consistently in the top ten all weekend and fired in 1:55.492 snatching 3rd in his first ever Supersport qualifying session.

2021 Supersport debutant Kawasaki shod Luke Power will start from 4th despite not being able to improve his time in the second session and will be one to watch tomorrow.

Max Stauffer suffered in the second qualifying session slipping back in the pack and will start tomorrow’s race in 5th on his Yamaha. Stauffer’s pace earlier in the weekend was at record pace and he is guaranteed to come out firing in race 1.

Also in his debut season, John Lytras has been consistent throughout the weekend and will start from 6th with Tom Bramich from 7th, who seems to have finally found a setting he can work with.

Returning Australian international riders back to the ASBK paddock Billy Van Eerde, who had MotoGP star Jack Miller turning spanners for him in the pits during qualifying, will start from 8th and Harrison Voight who had been struggling to find the right settings on his machine was 9th fastest, with Scott Nicholson rounding out the top ten. Van Eerde and Voight are not on latest spec’ Yamaha machinery but with a strong set-up tomorrow could provide a few surprises. Billy’s bike is a 2014 model.

Broc Pearson

“I was pretty happy to get that done in the second session, we managed to make some changes and it come together. I put out my time early and that was as much as I could have done, so the ball was in their court for the rest of the session, so I got to sit back and watch but to be honest it was pretty nerve wracking 15 minutes. Now we start from pole tomorrow so I’m pretty happy.”

Motorsports TV Supersport Combined Qualifying times

Pos Name Bike Time 1 Broc PEARSON Yamaha YZF-R6 1m54.672 2 Tom EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R6 1m54.875 3 Senna AGIUS Honda CBR RR 1m55.492 4 Luke POWER Kawasaki ZX6R 1m55.560 5 Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R6 1m55.628 6 John LYTRAS Yamaha YZF-R6 1m56.035 7 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha YZF-R6 1m56.468 8 Billy VAN EERDE Yamaha YZF-R6 1m56.567 9 Harrison VOIGHT Yamaha YZF-R6 1m56.992 10 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha YZF-R6 1m57.110 11 Dallas SKEER Suzuki GSXR 1m57.345 12 Tim LARGE Yamaha YZF-R6 1m57.833 13 Noel MAHON Yamaha YZF-R6 2m00.369 14 Ben ANGELIDIS Yamaha YZF-R6 2m07.374

Yamaha Finance R3 CUP

Archie McDonald took out race one of the Yamaha Finance R3 Cup after a sensational four rider photo finish to the last race of the day at the Grand Finale of ASBK.

It was McDonald’s first R3 Cup win and his second of the day having earlier won the Supersport 300 race 1.

The six lap R3 Cup provided plenty of action, slip streaming, and dive bombing into corners as riders battled for the win.

Carter Thompson led from the green light, with Glenn Nelson, Ben Baker, Archie McDonald, and Angus Grenfell were the front runners after lap one with the top 20 riders covered by less than a second.

Laura Brown had issues on lap one and was forced back to the pits.

The lead would swap several times between Thompson and Baker on lap 2, as Nelson and McDonald stayed glued to their rear wheels.

Lead and position changes were happening at rapid fire pace with Baker, Nelson, Thompson and McDonald in the final laps of the race.

On the last lap McDonald lead into the first corner, but it was short lived as Nelson jumped in front at turn 14 before McDonald regained the lead again.

At Turn 17 Nelson was in the lead but coming onto the main straight he swung to the inside of the track while, McDonald, Thompson and Baker stayed close to the wall.

In a photo finish across the line McDonald took the win by .030 of a second to Nelson with Baker in 3rd and Thompson finishing 4th.

Baker admitted after the race he wasn’t prepared to risk it all for the Championship win today and was happy with the points haul, while McDonald was ecstatic.

Archie McDonald

“Much better this time, last time was annoying because two riders crash and this time they didn’t and I could be happier.“

Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Race One

Pos Rider Bike Time 69 Archie McDONALD Yamaha YZF-R3 13m02.329 39 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.030 72 Ben BAKER Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.125 50 Carter THOMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.370 36 Angus GRENFELL Yamaha YZF-R3 +5.958 59 Tom DRANE Yamaha YZF-R3 +6.095 3 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R3 +6.293 35 Varis FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R3 +6.456 11 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha YZF-R3 +6.826 121 Reece OUGHTRED Yamaha YZF-R3 +7.582 66 Mitchell SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +7.785 91 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha YZF-R3 +23.053 51 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 +23.154 32 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 +29.265 13 Jordan SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +29.515 12 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 +29.903 58 Lucas QUINN Yamaha YZF-R3 +29.929 63 Clay CLEGG Yamaha YZF-R3 +30.149 95 Matthew RINDEL Yamaha YZF-R3 +31.997 45 Jamie PORT Yamaha YZF-R3 +41.586 57 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha YZF-R3 +43.540 23 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R3 +48.152 25 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 +53.158 33 Jack FAVELLE Yamaha YZF-R3 +1:27.693 35 Laura BROWN Yamaha YZF-R3 +4 Laps

Yamaha Finance R3 CUP Combined Qualifying Times

Pos Name MBike Time 1 Carter THOMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 2m08.478 2 Archie McDONALD Yamaha YZF-R3 2m08.595 3 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 2m08.731 4 Ben BAKER Yamaha YZF-R3 2m08.755 5 Tom DRANE Yamaha YZF-R3 2m09.076 6 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R3 2m09.756 7 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha YZF-R3 2m09.762 8 Angus GRENFELL Yamaha YZF-R3 2m09.967 9 Varis FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R3 2m10.657 10 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha YZF-R3 2m10.916 11 Mitchell SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 2m11.027 12 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 2m11.109 13 Reece OUGHTRED Yamaha YZF-R3 2m11.398 14 Lucas QUINN (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R3 2m11.463 15 Jordan SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 2m12.257 16 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 2m12.380 17 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 2m12.547 18 Laura BROWN Yamaha YZF-R3 2m13.068 19 Matthew RINDEL Yamaha YZF-R3 2m13.300 20 Clay CLEGG Yamaha YZF-R3 2m13.421 21 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 2m13.449 22 Jamie PORT Yamaha YZF-R3 2m14.841 23 Jack FAVELLE Yamaha YZF-R3 2m15.272 24 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha YZF-R3 2m15.685 25 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R3 2m16.558

Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Points

Pos Name Race 1 Total 1 Ben BAKER 18 149 2 Cameron DUNKER 14 110 3 Reece OUGHTRED 11 100 4 Glenn NELSON 20 89 5 Brandon DEMMERY 12 88 6 Carter THOMPSON 17 87 7 Archie McDONALD 25 85 8 Caleb GILMORE 72 9 Angus GRENFELL 16 68 10 Varis FLEMING 13 64 11 Jacob HATCH 62 12 Tom DRANE 15 50 13 Clay CLEGG 3 48 14 Jake FARNSWORTH 48 15 Lucas QUINN 4 47 16 Brodie GAWITH 46 17 Zakary PETTENDY 40 18 Laura BROWN 38 19 Henry SNELL 5 34 20 Matthew RINDEL 2 30 21 Liam WATERS 28 22 Taiyo AKSU 9 27 23 Jonathan NAHLOUS 23 24 Jai RUSSO 7 17 25 Zane KINNA 16 26 Mitchell SIMPSON 10 10 27 Sam PEZZETTA 8 8 28 Jordan SIMPSON 6 6 29 Sam DAVIS 6 30 Jamie PORT 1 4 31 Hayden NELSON 4 32 Lincoln KNIGHT 3

Dunlop Supersport 300

Archie McDonald has taken his maiden Dunlop Supersport 300 victory in what was a dramatic filled first race of the mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul.

Pole man, Ben Baker lost the lead on the first corner as Carter Thompson hit the front with Archie McDonald, Glenn Nelson, Angus Grenfell and Tom Drane close behind as Baker slipped back to 6th place.

Thompson cleared out early and managed to gain a handy lead mid-way through the race when riders started pushing their machines to the limits.

Nelson was battling McDonald before losing his front wheel crashing and only moments later the leader Thompson, crashed out of the race leaving McDonald in the lead.

McDonald wasted no time in gapping the charging riders behind who were duelling in every corner, with Grenfell divebombing into corners to try and make up ground.

Grenfell ran deep and wide on several corners attempting to overtake Drane who was in second place, and eventually ran off the track ending his battle with the front runners.

Kawasaki shod riders James Jacobs and Zac Johnson joined the front running pack for the final laps of the race with Johnson desperate to finish ahead of Baker to claw back crucial Championship points.

McDonald celebrated his victory from the last corner to the chequered flag as Drane, Baker, Johnson, Jacobs battled for the final positions in the last two corners.

Drane would hold off the charging pack for 2nd place with Baker coming home in 3rd further extending his Championship points lead, with Jacobs 4th and Johnson finishing in 5th place.

Baker extends his lead to 154 points, with Zac Johnson on 117, Reece Oughtred 3rd with 112, Cameron Dunker on 99, and Brandon Demmery on 86 points rounding at the top 5.

McDonald was happy with the win, but disappointed Thompson and Nelson crashed in front of him during the race.

Archie McDonald

“It’s actually great to finally get that win and the team did it as well as we’ve be aiming for it for a couple of years.”

Dunlop Supersport 300 Championship Race One

Pos Name Machine Time/Gap 1 Archie McDONALD Yamaha YZF-R3 15m14.793 2 Tom DRANE Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.478 3 Ben BAKER Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.739 4 James JACOBS Kawasaki Ninja +4.004 5 Zac JOHNSON Kawasaki Ninja +4.058 6 Angus GRENFELL Yamaha YZF-R3 +11.319 7 Reece OUGHTRED Yamaha YZF-R3 +12.290 8 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R3 +12.554 9 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha YZF-R3 +12.674 10 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 +12.938 11 Varis FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R3 +12.998 12 Mitchell SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +13.177 13 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha YZF-R3 +13.295 14 Joseph MARINIELLO Kawasaki Ninja +13.952 15 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 +24.233 16 Laura BROWN Yamaha YZF-R3 +24.388 17 Jordan SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +24.610 18 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 +33.138 19 Peter NERLICH Kawasaki Ninja +33.347 20 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +33.485 21 Lucas QUINN Yamaha YZF-R3 +33.621 22 Clay CLEGG Yamaha YZF-R3 +33.763 23 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 +33.933 24 Matthew RINDEL Yamaha YZF-R3 +37.489 25 Jamie PORT Yamaha YZF-R3 +41.670 26 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha YZF-R3 +42.693 27 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +1m24.777 DNF Carter THOMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +3 Laps

Dunlop Supersport 300 Championship Combined Qualifying

Pos Name Bike Time 1 Ben BAKER Yamaha YZF-R3 2m08.144 2 Carter THOMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 2m08.188 3 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 2m08.759 4 Archie McDONALD Yamaha YZF-R3 2m09.073 5 Tom DRANE Yamaha YZF-R3 2m09.289 6 Zac JOHNSON Kawasaki Ninja 2m09.601 7 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha YZF-R3 2m09.998 8 Angus GRENFELL Yamaha YZF-R3 2m10.302 9 James JACOBS Kawasaki Ninja 2m10.537 10 Joseph MARINIELLO Kawasaki Ninja 2m11.213 11 Mitchell SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 2m11.233 12 Varis FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R3 2m11.678 13 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha YZF-R3 2m11.758 14 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R3 2m11.838 15 Reece OUGHTRED Yamaha YZF-R3 2m12.068 16 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 2m12.236 17 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 2m12.372 18 Jordan SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 2m12.442 19 Laura BROWN Yamaha YZF-R3 2m12.800 20 Lucas QUINN Yamaha YZF-R3 2m12.878 21 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 2m12.943 22 Matthew RINDEL Yamaha YZF-R3 2m13.369 23 Peter NERLICH Kawasaki Ninja 2m13.717 24 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 2m14.035 25 Clay CLEGG Yamaha YZF-R3 2m14.068 26 Olly SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 2m14.212 27 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 2m14.364 28 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha YZF-R3 2m14.787 29 Jamie PORT Yamaha YZF-R3 2m15.239

Dunlop Supersport 300 Championship Standings

Pos Name Machine Race 1 Total 1 Ben BAKER Yamaha 18 154 2 Zac JOHNSON Kawasaki 16 117 3 Reece OUGHTRED Yamaha 14 112 4 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha 13 99 5 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha 12 86 6 Archie McDONALD Yamaha 25 76 7 Carter THOMPSON Yamaha 76 8 Caleb GILMORE Yamaha 75 9 Tom DRANE Yamaha 20 74 10 Joseph MARINIELLO Kawasaki 7 58 11 Angus GRENFELL Yamaha 15 56 12 Glenn NELSON Yamaha 51 13 Peter NERLICH Kawasaki 2 49 14 Jacob HATCH Yamaha 46 15 James JACOBS Kawasaki 17 45 16 Jonathan NAHLOUS Yamaha 40 17 Zylas BUNTING Kawasaki 39 18 Lucas QUINN Yamaha 33 19 Jake FARNSWORTH Kawasaki 31 20 Matthew RINDEL Yamaha 28 21 Clay CLEGG Yamaha 26 22 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha 11 25 23 Zakary PETTENDY Yamaha 23 24 Jai RUSSO Yamaha 16 25 Laura BROWN Yamaha 5 14 26 Varis FLEMING Yamaha 10 12 27 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha 8 12 28 Liam WATERS Yamaha 10 29 Mitchell SIMPSON Yamaha 9 9 30 Zane KINNA Yamaha 7 31 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha 6 6 32 Jordan SIMPSON Yamaha 4 4 33 Henry SNELL Yamaha 3 4 34 Hayden NELSON Yamaha 1 1

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup

Queenslander Cameron Swain in only his second year has taken out the 2021 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup title at the first of 3 races this weekend at the ASBK Grand Finale.

The quietly spoken 13-year-old absolutely dominated 2021 in the OJC class, despite finishing second to Ryan Larkin at race 1 today.

This weekend during every session he topped the timing sheets during practice and qualifying riding on his own without the tow of riders and in today’s first race of 5 laps he had a monumental battle with Ryan Larkin, Nate O’Neill, Hayden Nelson and Levi Russo.

Russo got a great start leading into turn 1, but it wasn’t long before Swain snatched the lead back before getting into a battle with Larkin and O’Neill on lap 2 with the top ten covered by only two-seconds.

Hudson Thompson joined the leading 4 riders on lap 3, as they all tussled for position.

But it was Larkin who would eventually get to the front holding off the challenges from Swain, O’Neill, Nelson and Thompson.

In the final two laps Larkin, Swain, and O’Neill jostled for position, with Swain and O’Neill looking for ways to slip stream Larkin, but Larkin managed to hold them off on the final corner of the last lap for his maiden victory. Swain was emotional after his title win.

Cameron Swain

“I’m lost for words. I just want to thank everyone, Ricondi, Yamaha, TCX, Motul, and a good job to Ryan on his first win. I’m just so happy to take out the Championship on the first race of the weekend. A lot of work has gone into it, it’s crazy, I didn’t think I would do it.”

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race One

Pos Name Machine Time/Gap 1 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha YZF-R15 13m06.526 2 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.361 3 Nate O’NEILL Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.917 4 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R15 +3.021 5 Hudson THOMPSON Yamaha YZF-R15 +3.080 6 Teerin FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R15 +5.227 7 Levi RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R15 +8.270 8 Varis FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R15 +11.478 9 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R15 +11.742 10 Harrison WATTS Yamaha YZF-R15 +12.543 11 Sam DRANE Yamaha YZF-R15 +18.326 12 Jack FAVELLE Yamaha YZF-R15 +23.069 13 Rikki HENRY Yamaha YZF-R15 +23.355 14 Bodie PAIGE Yamaha YZF-R15 +24.226 15 William HUNT Yamaha YZF-R15 +24.563 16 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha YZF-R15 +24.581 17 Cameron RENDE Yamaha YZF-R15 +33.201 18 Toby JAMES Yamaha YZF-R15 +34.856 19 Lachlan MOODY Yamaha YZF-R15 +40.274 20 Elijah ANDREW Yamaha YZF-R15 +43.710

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Combined Qualifying

Pos Name Bike Time 1 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha YZF-R15 2m35.569 2 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha YZF-R15 2m35.627 3 Harrison WATTS Yamaha YZF-R15 2m36.103 4 Levi RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R15 2m36.494 5 Hudson THOMPSON Yamaha YZF-R15 2m36.560 6 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R15 2m36.686 7 Nate O’NEILL Yamaha YZF-R15 2m36.986 8 Sam DRANE Yamaha YZF-R15 2m37.077 9 Teerin FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R15 2m37.085 10 Jack FAVELLE Yamaha YZF-R15 2m37.091 11 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R15 2m37.669 12 Varis FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R15 2m38.361 13 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha YZF-R15 2m39.177 14 Cameron RENDE Yamaha YZF-R15 2m39.585 15 Rikki HENRY Yamaha YZF-R15 2m40.169 16 Bodie PAIGE Yamaha YZF-R15 2m40.392 17 William HUNT Yamaha YZF-R15 2m40.786 18 Lachlan MOODY Yamaha YZF-R15 2m41.430 19 Toby JAMES Yamaha YZF-R15 2m41.644 20 Elijah ANDREW Yamaha YZF-R15 2m43.399

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Championship Standings

Pos Name Race 1 Total 1 Cameron SWAIN 20 163 2 Ryan LARKIN 25 109 3 Levi RUSSO 14 106 4 Nate O’NEILL 18 104 5 Hudson THOMPSON 16 96 6 Harrison WATTS 11 88 7 Varis FLEMING 13 85 8 Riley NAUTA 83 9 Hayden NELSON 17 80 10 Marcus HAMOD 12 69 11 Jack FAVELLE 9 64 12 Toby JAMES 3 63 13 William HUNT 6 61 14 Valentino KNEZOVIC 5 53 15 Nikolas LAKUSIC 48 16 Tate McCLURE 45 17 Elijah ANDREW 1 32 18 Lachlan MOODY 2 29 19 Oliver SKINNER 29 20 Bodie PAIGE 7 28 21 Teerin FLEMING 15 15 22 Sam DRANE 10 10 23 Rikki HENRY 8 8 24 Cameron RENDE 4 4

The Bend ASBK Schedule

Sunday 5th December 8.30 8.35 Dunlop Supersport 300 & Yamaha Finance R3 Cup WUP 5 mins 8.45 8.50 Motorsports TV Supersport WUP 5 mins 9.00 9.05 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup WUP 5 mins 9.15 9.25 Alpinestars Superbike WUP 10 mins 9.35 9.55 Yamaha Finance R3 Cup R2 6 Laps 10.05 10.35 Motorsports TV Supersport R1 9 Laps 10.45 11.05 Dunlop Supersport 300 R2 7 Laps 11.15 11.55 Alpinestars Superbike (Replayed at 1230hrs) R1 11 Laps 12.05 12.25 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup R2 5 Laps 12.25 13.10 Lunch – ASBK Pitlane Walk 45 mins 13.10 13.30 Dunlop Supersport 300 R3 7 Laps 13.40 14.10 Motorsports TV Supersport R2 9 Laps 14.20 15.00 Alpinestars Superbike R2 11 Laps 15.10 15.30 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup R3 5 Laps 15.40 16.00 Yamaha Finance R3 Cup R3 6 Laps After Race 16.15 17.00 ASBK 2021 Champions Photo Shoot Straight 17.30 18.30 ASBK 2021 Awards Ceremony Building

ASBK TV and LiveStream Schedule

For fans unable to make it to The Bend this weekend (and there’s still time, tickets and championships-to-be-decided reasons to go!), we have options…

ASBK fans from all over the world can enjoy all the live racing action from the comfort of their own home this weekend from the mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul Grand Finale at The Bend Motorsport Park.

ASBK TV official Free-to-Air broadcast partner SBS have stepped up to provide ASBK fans the opportunity to catch the livestream action from Saturday via their exclusive broadcast platform SBS On-Demand.

SBS has long been the home of great motorsport and in 2021 they have again provided ASBK race fans with both Live Free-to-Air coverage and the opportunity to catch all the action via SBS On-Demand after each round. At no cost to join, ASBK fans simply need to jump on and subscribe to SBS On-Demand.

The ASBK Championship comes to massive conclusion on Sunday and ASBK TV have all the angles covered with Free-to-Air coverage on SBS HD, SBS On-Demand or via Fox Sports Australia from 12.30pm – 3.30pm (Australian Central Daylight Times).

New Zealand race fans can catch the action on Sky Sport NZ who continue to broadcast every round of ASBK to fans across the ditch.

From the comfort of home, or on mobile devices, SBS will provide free to air coverage, and Fox Sports Australia and Sky Sport NZ will ensure pay TV viewers won’t miss a minute of the action.

Live race coverage will include the Alpinestars Superbike, Motorsports TV Supersport, Dunlop Supersport 300, Yamaha Finance R3 Cup and the bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup, plus race fans will get no shortage of behind the scenes features.

Fans across the nation and around the world can also go to www.asbk.com.au and watch up to the live ASBK TV Live Stream on Sunday.

Exclusive Live telecast of the Grand Finale of the mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul, can be seen:

Sunday 5th December

ASBK Live TV Telecast 12.30pm – 3.30pm (ACDT = SA time)

SBS HD

Fox Sports Australia

Sky Sport NZ

SBS On-Demand

Sunday 5th December

ASBK Livestream Telecast 9.30am – 4.00pm (ACDT = SA time)

ASBK Facebook

ASBK Website

Check your local guides for times and more information.

Keep up to date with the latest news on the mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul via www.asbk.com.au and following ASBK on Facebook and Instagram.