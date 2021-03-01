ASBK 2021

Wayne Maxwell and the McMartin Racing Team are testing at Winton this week alongside many other ASBK competitors as they shake down themselves and their machines ahead of the March 12-14 season opener at the same venue.

It is not an official ASBK test as such, but most of the ASBK front runners will be present at Winton over the next two days.

With the Boost Mobile Ducati and its K-Tech suspension remaining much the same as it came off the track at Wakefield Park after securing the 2020 Australian Superbike Championship in December, the main focus of the team this week will be dialing in what has been the most talked about new aspects of the Ducati package for 2021, the new Magneti Marelli ECU.

With only 20 laps of Wakefield Park under their belts to attempt to try and establish a base-line to work from, this will be a cruical two days experience for the squad.

Thankfully the weather looks as though it will play its part with conditions expected to be fine throughout. Winds might get up from time to time but there is little chance of any signification precipitation that might hold up progress.

After the laps are finished today there will be much night work undertaken back at the hotel by Maxwell, Team Owner Craig McMartin, and technician Adrian Monti well into the night to study the data gained today in order to develop further strategies to test on Tuesday. It might not be rocket science, but its probably not that far off it!

2021 ASBK race action will get underway at Winton Motor Raceway, Benalla, Victoria, March 12-14. Maxwell will be going up against old sparring partners such as Troy Herfoss, Cru Halliday, Glenn Allerton, Bryan Staring, Aiden Wagner, Mike Jones and Josh Waters.

Of particular interest to many will be how young Oli Bayliss progresses as the 17-year-old adapts to the DesmoSport Ducati Superbike.

Experienced privateers such as Matt Walters, Aaron Morris, Arthur Sissis, Jed Metcher and Mark Chiodo are sure to play their parts in significant contests this season. Lachlan Epis has shown some encouraging pre-season form and it will be interesting to see how Yanni Shaw’s step up to Superbike competition progresses while local youngster Luke Jhonston will be looking to build upon some impressive bursts of speed last season to move further up the order.

Winton will host the opening round of the 2021 Mi-Bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship after the original Phillip Island season opener had to be postponed due to pandemic related quarantine restrictions.

2021 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar