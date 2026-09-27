2026 SuperMotocross Championship

SMX Playoff Finale

Ridgedale, Missouri

Jorge Prado held off Haiden Deegan in a tense final moto to secure the 2026 SuperMotocross 450 World Championship at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in Missouri, while Levi Kitchen converted a pair of second places into the 250 title.

Deegan took the 450 overall with 1-2 results, but Prado’s recovery from fifth in the opening moto to victory in the decider was enough to retain the championship advantage. Hunter Lawrence finished third in both motos, third overall and third in the championship. Prado ended the series on 158 points, seven clear of Deegan and 22 ahead of Lawrence.

Cole Davies swept the 250 motos, with the Kiwi’s late-season speed carrying him to third in the final standings, just one point behind Ryder DiFrancesco. Kitchen’s 2-2 secured his first professional championship and the US$500,000 prize. He finished on 153 points to DiFrancesco’s 129 and Davies’ 128, while Kayden Minear finished the series tenth with 84 points.

There was also an Australian podium in the WMX showcase, where Charli Cannon finished less than two seconds behind winner Lachlan Turner.

The sandy circuit presented a further challenge when rain arrived during the programme. The finale also went ahead without several notable names: Jett Lawrence remained absent, Justin Barcia was out after his injury at the previous round, and Chance Hymas withdrew after hurting his wrist in Friday practice.

Hymas’ injury also ruled him out of the Motocross of Nations, with Julien Beaumer confirmed as his replacement for Team USA. Lotte van Drunen was another casualty, missing the WMX race after a practice crash.

450 Moto One

Haiden Deegan topped qualifying with a 1m13.296s lap, 0.411s ahead of Hunter Lawrence, with Jorge Prado third. The evening also marked the final professional race appearances for Eli Tomac and Dylan Ferrandis.

Lawrence launched well but was pushed wide through the opening exchanges, allowing Deegan to take the lead ahead of Ken Roczen. Lawrence slotted into third, followed by Cooper Webb and R.J. Hampshire, while championship leader Prado recovered from tenth in the opening exchanges to complete the opening lap seventh.

Deegan almost threw away that early advantage with a moment late on lap one, but recovered without surrendering the lead. By lap three he had around a second and a half over Roczen, with a similar interval back to Lawrence.

Prado progressed to sixth and began working on Hampshire. He eventually made the move for fifth, but the leading four held their positions as the gaps gradually opened.

With ten minutes remaining, Prado was closing on Webb. Under the finale’s triple-points format, gaining another position could have a significant bearing on the title, but Webb responded and stretched the gap again over the closing laps.

After the friction between Webb and Deegan at the previous round, Webb’s fourth place nevertheless did his young Yamaha team-mate a considerable favour by keeping Prado fifth.

Another bobble from Deegan inside the final three minutes briefly allowed Roczen to close to just over a second. Lapped traffic then helped Deegan rebuild his margin.

Deegan took the flag 3.109s ahead of Roczen, who encountered frustrating lapped traffic, while Lawrence completed a largely solitary ride to third. Webb finished fourth, with Prado 16.655s behind the winner in fifth.

That put Deegan eight points ahead of Prado in the provisional championship calculation. The title points themselves, however, would be determined by the combined overall result after both motos.

450 Moto Two

Prado gave himself the start he needed in the deciding race, taking the holeshot ahead of Lawrence. Deegan moved past the Australian on the exit to take second, immediately setting up a direct contest between the two leading title contenders.

Webb completed the opening lap fourth, Hampshire fifth and Roczen eighth. At the front, Prado initially used the clear track to open a little breathing room, but Deegan responded and brought the Yamaha back into striking distance.

If Prado, Deegan and Lawrence finished in that order, they would also occupy those positions in the championship. Deegan therefore needed to find a way past, and his riding reflected the urgency of the situation.

The gap between the leading pair ebbed and flowed from less than a second to almost two seconds. Prado was particularly effective through the flowing sections, where he repeatedly found enough room to keep Deegan from launching a decisive attack.

Lawrence initially lost ground to the pair before finding a better rhythm. With nine minutes left on the clock he was around three seconds behind Deegan, with a further three seconds back to Webb. Roczen had worked his way into fifth.

Deegan survived another moment without losing much momentum, underlining how close to the limit he was riding. Lawrence then had an even larger scare of his own but also managed to continue.

With five laps remaining, the leading pair were still closely matched. Lapped traffic added another variable, and with just over a minute left on the clock Deegan briefly nosed ahead. Prado anticipated the move, cut back underneath and immediately reclaimed the lead.

The Spaniard began the final lap just over a second clear. A late moment threatened to undo his work, but he held it together and crossed the line 1.731s ahead of Deegan to secure the championship.

Lawrence finished third, 13.949s behind Prado, with Webb fourth and Roczen fifth. Deegan’s 1-2 earned the overall victory ahead of Prado’s 5-1, while Lawrence’s 3-3 placed him third on the night.

For Prado, the title completed a turnaround after the difficulties of his transition to racing in America. He became the first Spanish SMX champion in his first postseason appearance, having missed the Playoffs and Final in 2025. The SMX crown joins his two MX2 and two MXGP world titles.

Prado’s third, first and second overall across the three postseason rounds secured the championship, while Deegan won two of the three rounds during his rookie 450 campaign. For Deegan, winning the finale offered limited consolation after coming so close to taking the championship as well.

Jorge Prado

“It’s my first title here in the States. It’s not over till it’s over.” “I was already settled back in Europe, and it’s just changing my whole life. And after a year like I had last year where nothing was clicking, and probably the worst time of my life, just mentally I was deep down, and I bounced back by working hard, and I think that’s what really describes me.” “Haiden, I need to say he was riding unbelievable on this last moto. I don’t remember many times going that much on the limit to get a race win. So I proved myself I can push through everything.”

Haiden Deegan

“Trust me, no one hates losing more than me. We got the overall today, but not a championship, and it hurts. Congrats to Jorge and their team. They got it done.” “I’m gonna go back to work this off-season. I’m gonna work my butt off and come out swinging in Supercross. This puts a chip on my shoulder and I want one bad. Today’s their day, and we’ll get back to work.”

Hunter Lawrence

“Man, what a long year. I’ve had an amazing year, got a great team to go racing with. A lot of great things going on in my life right now, so blessed, walking away in one piece.”

Tomac closed his professional career with 13-11 results for 12th overall. Ferrandis rebounded from completing only four laps in the opening moto to finish eighth in his final race, taking 15th overall.

Eli Tomac

“It has sunk in – I was trying to have fun out there, but to be straight up, there were some stressful moments for me! What a ride it has been. I’ve gotten to literally live the dream, and it’s sure been a ride. I’m so thankful for everyone, and I’ve said this a million times, but I truly am grateful for the whole family of Supercross and Pro Motocross. Thank you to everyone.”

250 Moto One

Julien Beaumer was fastest in 250 qualifying, his 1m15.001s lap putting him just 0.051s ahead of Cole Davies. Levi Kitchen was third, with Ryder DiFrancesco fourth and Kayden Minear eighth.

Kitchen made the most of his inside gate choice to lead the opening moto, with Nate Thrasher, Landen Gordon and Davies initially in pursuit. For a time, the Kawasaki rider looked well placed to control the race from the front.

DiFrancesco was making progress further back and took fifth from Beaumer as the race approached halfway. Davies passed Gordon before a fall for Thrasher opened the door for the Kiwi to move into second.

By halfway, Kitchen led Davies by around 2.5 seconds, with DiFrancesco up to third ahead of Gordon and Beaumer. Davies was the fastest rider on the circuit and began reducing the leader’s advantage.

Beaumer then displaced Gordon for fourth, while Davies brought the gap to Kitchen down to 1.6 seconds. That margin remained fairly stable for several laps and was still around the same figure with three minutes left on the clock.

DiFrancesco was a further six seconds behind Davies, with another six seconds back to Beaumer. The decisive action, however, was still to come at the front.

Davies found another opportunity, closed onto Kitchen and made the pass. The Yamaha rider immediately began opening a gap, while Kitchen settled into second with his championship prospects still well in hand.

Davies won by 2.132s, with Kitchen second and DiFrancesco third. Beaumer held off a late challenge from Pierce Brown to finish fourth, while Gordon completed the top six.

Minear was classified 11th after Max Vohland received a three-position penalty for gaining an advantage through a track cut. Vohland was relegated to 14th.

250 Moto Two

Rain during the break left the circuit damp and more slippery for the second 250 moto. Davies took the holeshot ahead of Kitchen, while Beaumer and DiFrancesco both completed the opening lap outside the top 15. Beaumer later confirmed that he had gone down in the first corner, leaving him to recover on a circuit where he found passing difficult.

That put Kitchen in a strong position. Second place behind Davies was sufficient to secure the championship, allowing him to concentrate on bringing the Kawasaki home without having to contest the lead.

Gordon ran third in the early stages, with Cameron McAdoo fourth and Thrasher fifth. Minear was ninth, just ahead of Jo Shimoda.

Davies made the running at the front and steadily pulled clear. By halfway, the Kiwi had around eight seconds over Kitchen, who held a two-second advantage over Gordon. McAdoo and Thrasher remained next in line as rain began falling again.

Further back, DiFrancesco and Beaumer were trying to repair the damage from their starts. DiFrancesco reached tenth with around four minutes remaining before Beaumer pushed him back to 11th, making the battle for second in the championship increasingly tight.

With triple points awarded on the overall classification, even those positions deeper in the field could decide the championship podium. DiFrancesco eventually recovered tenth, behind Beaumer in ninth.

Davies completed his sweep with a 6.449s victory over Kitchen, while Gordon finished third to secure third overall with his 6-3 score. Thrasher moved ahead of McAdoo to finish fourth in the moto and fourth overall. McAdoo reported tweaking his wrist late in the race after running fourth for much of the moto; fifth still gave him ninth overall with his 13-5 score.

Kitchen’s 2-2 delivered the title and the US$500,000 prize. DiFrancesco’s 3-10 placed him seventh overall, but was enough to retain second in the championship by a single point over Davies. Beaumer finished sixth overall and fourth in the championship on 119 points.

Kitchen had entered the finale just three points ahead of DiFrancesco. His first, third and second overall across the postseason rounds ultimately delivered a 24-point championship margin and Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s 32nd title. It was the team’s first SMX crown and its first championship since the 2019 Pro Motocross season.

The result also gave Kitchen a championship to take away from a season in which his Pro Motocross title bid had come undone at the final round. He now heads to Ernée, France, to join Cooper Webb and Beaumer in Team USA for the Motocross of Nations.

Gordon’s third overall was his first postseason podium, completing a rookie season in which he reached the podium in Supercross, Pro Motocross and SMX.

Minear finished the second moto 12th, giving the Australian 13th overall with 11-12 results and tenth in the final championship standings.

Levi Kitchen

“A little speechless, honestly. It’s been tough, man, getting close a few times. I just executed a great start and trusted my instincts from there. We had some rain coming down. I went, ‘You know what? Just embrace it, have fun, be smart,’ and that’s what I did.” “I brought it home, and just thank you to everybody that’s stuck with me. It’s been a journey for sure. Couldn’t be more stoked.” “I saw about a six-inch little gap that wasn’t tilled, and it was still inside the track this time. I had to risk it, man. My starts haven’t been good, and just had to will my way up there, and that’s why I was pumped with that second one. Everybody lined up around me, everybody that wanted to beat me, and I knew their plan, but I got ’em first.”

Mitch Payton – Pro Circuit Kawasaki Team Owner

“It’s been a long time since we’ve been able to celebrate a championship, and everyone has continued putting in the work year after year. Levi fought hard all season, and when the pressure was on, he stepped up. Winning our first SMX championship and adding number 32 to the list is a big moment for all of us.”

Cole Davies

“I’ve had an unreal year this year. All the work I’ve put in has kinda been showing off, I feel like. Two championships, Supercross and Motocross, it’s a dream to get that done. And congrats to Levi, he’s been riding great.” “Definitely the playoffs did not go how I wanted. The first two rounds were definitely not it, but was able to reset and have a good day today, so I’m happy.”

Ryder DiFrancesco

“I didn’t execute the start very well and kinda played the game of lining up around Levi, and he got the better of me that one. I put it all out there and I’m satisfied with how this championship went.” “I feel like I rode really well and gave myself a shot. I went from barely cracking top fives to eight podiums this year, and we’ll give it another go next year.”

Julien Beaumer

“I got a terrible start in Moto 2 and was down in the first corner, but I rode really well from there – it was just a tough track to pass on. Overall, I’m proud of our efforts, and now we’ll fly back to California and get ready for the Motocross of Nations!”

Landen Gordon

“I’ve made a big jump in my life in moving across to Florida, and I think I just had to warm up to it a little bit. But, dude, I am so stoked. I’ve been working so hard, and people don’t understand how much goes into this and how much I pour my whole heart into this, and it means the world to me.”

WMX

Charli Cannon finished second in the inaugural WMX Invitational, 1.964s behind Lachlan Turner after recovering from an opening-lap scare and challenging for the lead on the final lap.

Mayla Herrick claimed the holeshot ahead of Cannon and Hannah Hodges. Cannon narrowly avoided crashing while pursuing the lead on lap one and lost several positions, allowing Hodges to advance and then pass Herrick for first.

Herrick fought back and drew alongside Hodges, but clipped a track marker and fell. That left Hodges ahead of Turner, with Cannon recovering to third.

Turner moved into the lead after halfway, with Cannon following her past Hodges into second. The Australian kept the pressure on and drew alongside Turner on the last lap, but mistimed a rhythm section, allowing the Yamaha rider to establish the decisive gap.

Cannon recorded the fastest lap of the race, a 1m24.713s on lap seven, compared with Turner’s best of 1m25.134s. Hodges completed the podium on the Triumph, with Jordan Jarvis fourth and Mikayla Nielsen fifth. Fellow Australians Taylah McCutcheon and Tayla Jones finished 11th and 12th respectively.

Turner had also topped qualifying, with Cannon second and McCutcheon fifth. Van Drunen appeared eighth in the qualifying classification but did not start the main event following her practice crash.

450 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 H. Deegan Yam 21m37.881 2 K. Roczen Suz +3.109 3 H. Lawrence Hon +5.342 4 C. Webb Yam +10.753 5 J. Prado KTM +16.655 6 R. Hampshire Hus +35.386 7 A. Plessinger KTM +39.952 8 M. Stewart Hus +42.138 9 J. Smith Tri +46.338 10 G. Marchbanks Kaw +55.026 11 C. Craig Hon +58.774 12 M. Haarup Tri +1m05.513 13 E. Tomac KTM +1m07.093 14 C. Nichols Suz +1m09.116 15 J. Hill KTM +1 Lap 16 M. Harrison Kaw +1 Lap 17 S. McElrath Bet +1 Lap 18 V. Friese Kaw +1 Lap 19 G. Harlan KTM +1 Lap 20 F. Noren Yam +1 Lap 21 J. Savatgy Hon +12 Laps 22 D. Ferrandis Duc +13 Laps

450 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J. Prado KTM 21m39.984 2 H. Deegan Yam +1.731 3 H. Lawrence Hon +13.949 4 C. Webb Yam +17.658 5 K. Roczen Suz +44.138 6 R. Hampshire Hus +50.952 7 G. Marchbanks Kaw +54.892 8 D. Ferrandis Duc +56.490 9 J. Smith Tri +58.197 10 C. Nichols Suz +59.774 11 E. Tomac KTM +1m02.521 12 S. McElrath Bet +1m03.350 13 J. Hill KTM +1m04.793 14 M. Stewart Hus +1m14.412 15 A. Plessinger KTM +1 Lap 16 M. Harrison Kaw +1 Lap 17 V. Friese Kaw +1 Lap 18 G. Harlan KTM +1 Lap 19 C. Craig Hon +1 Lap 20 F. Noren Yam +1 Lap 21 J. Hand Hon +1 Lap 22 M. Haarup Tri +15 Laps

450 Round

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Score 1 H. Deegan Yam 1 2 3 2 J. Prado KTM 5 1 6 3 H. Lawrence Hon 3 3 6 4 K. Roczen Suz 2 5 7 5 C. Webb Yam 4 4 8 6 R. Hampshire Hus 6 6 12 7 G. Marchbanks Kaw 10 7 17 8 J. Smith Tri 9 9 18 9 M. Stewart Hus 8 14 22 10 A. Plessinger KTM 7 15 22 11 C. Nichols Suz 14 10 24 12 E. Tomac KTM 13 11 24 13 J. Hill KTM 15 13 28 14 S. McElrath Bet 17 12 29 15 D. Ferrandis Duc 22 8 30 16 C. Craig Hon 11 19 30 17 M. Harrison Kaw 16 16 32 18 M. Haarup Tri 12 22 34 19 V. Friese Kaw 18 17 35 20 G. Harlan KTM 19 18 37 21 F. Noren Yam 20 20 40 22 J. Hand Hon 23 21 44 23 J. Savatgy Hon 21 23 44

450 SMX Points

Pos Rider Bike Total P1 P2 Final 1 J. Prado KTM 158 20 50 66 2 H. Deegan Yam 151 25 36 75 3 H. Lawrence Hon 136 7 44 60 4 K. Roczen Suz 128 22 40 54 5 C. Webb Yam 123 18 34 51 6 G. Marchbanks Kaw 103 12 30 45 7 R. Hampshire Hus 99 6 32 48 8 J. Smith Tri 87 13 24 42 9 M. Stewart Hus 83 11 28 39 10 A. Plessinger KTM 80 15 22 36 11 E. Tomac KTM 78 8 26 30 12 D. Ferrandis Duc 74 16 20 21 13 J. Hill KTM 51 4 18 27 14 S. McElrath Bet 50 14 12 24 15 C. Craig Hon 43 5 16 18 16 C. Nichols Suz 41 0 8 33 17 M. Harrison Kaw 28 9 4 15 18 M. Haarup Tri 21 1 2 12 19 J. Savatgy Hon 20 17 0 0 20 V. Friese Kaw 19 0 10 9 21 J. Lawrence Hon 18 0 0 0 22 B. Bloss Bet 14 0 14 0 23 J. Barcia Duc 12 3 0 0 24 J. Cooper Yam 11 0 0 0 25 J. Anderson Suz 10 10 0 0 26 C. Sexton Kaw 10 0 0 0 27 F. Noren Yam 9 0 6 3 28 G. Harlan KTM 6 0 0 6 29 C. Tøndel Kaw 2 2 0 0 30 J. Hand Hon 0 0 0 0

Totals include seeding points. P1 and P2 show the first two Playoffs; Final shows the triple-point finale.

250 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 C. Davies Yam 21m50.230 2 L. Kitchen Kaw +2.132 3 R. DiFrancesco Hus +14.010 4 J. Beaumer KTM +18.704 5 P. Brown Yam +19.640 6 L. Gordon Yam +21.504 7 N. Thrasher Yam +23.242 8 C. Dudney Yam +30.554 9 D. Schwartz Yam +32.027 10 D. Bennick Hus +33.688 11 K. Minear Yam +45.680 12 L. Turner Yam +53.000 13 C. McAdoo Kaw +55.096 14 M. Vohland Yam +39.194 15 J. Shimoda Hon +59.015 16 D. Adams Kaw +1m02.653 17 M. Anstie Yam +1m03.866 18 H. Miller Kaw +1m18.566 19 N. Romano Kaw +1 Lap 20 D. Simonson Yam +1 Lap 21 M. Weltin Kaw +8 Laps

Max Vohland was penalised three positions for gaining an advantage through a track cut. The table follows the revised classification; his recorded time remains unchanged.

250 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 C. Davies Yam 22m33.942 2 L. Kitchen Kaw +6.449 3 L. Gordon Yam +9.382 4 N. Thrasher Yam +13.645 5 C. McAdoo Kaw +16.390 6 D. Bennick Hus +17.819 7 P. Brown Yam +22.326 8 J. Shimoda Hon +25.895 9 J. Beaumer KTM +29.549 10 R. DiFrancesco Hus +35.728 11 C. Dudney Yam +36.963 12 K. Minear Yam +38.906 13 D. Schwartz Yam +39.494 14 L. Turner Yam +40.069 15 D. Simonson Yam +46.934 16 M. Vohland Yam +48.526 17 D. Adams Kaw +58.303 18 M. Anstie Yam +1m07.849 19 M. Weltin Kaw +1m19.360 20 N. Romano Kaw +1 Lap 21 H. Miller Kaw +1 Lap

250 Round

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Score 1 C. Davies Yam 1 1 2 2 L. Kitchen Kaw 2 2 4 3 L. Gordon Yam 6 3 9 4 N. Thrasher Yam 7 4 11 5 P. Brown Yam 5 7 12 6 J. Beaumer KTM 4 9 13 7 R. DiFrancesco Hus 3 10 13 8 D. Bennick Hus 10 6 16 9 C. McAdoo Kaw 13 5 18 10 C. Dudney Yam 8 11 19 11 D. Schwartz Yam 9 13 22 12 J. Shimoda Hon 15 8 23 13 K. Minear Yam 11 12 23 14 L. Turner Yam 12 14 26 15 M. Vohland Yam 14 16 30 16 D. Adams Kaw 16 17 33 17 D. Simonson Yam 20 15 35 18 M. Anstie Yam 17 18 35 19 N. Romano Kaw 19 20 39 20 H. Miller Kaw 18 21 39 21 M. Weltin Kaw 21 19 40

250 SMX Points

Pos Rider Bike Total P1 P2 Final 1 L. Kitchen Kaw 153 25 40 66 2 R. DiFrancesco Hus 129 20 44 45 3 C. Davies Yam 128 12 16 75 4 J. Beaumer KTM 119 4 50 48 5 L. Gordon Yam 104 14 28 60 6 N. Thrasher Yam 99 10 20 54 7 D. Bennick Hus 98 22 22 42 8 P. Brown Yam 89 6 32 51 9 J. Shimoda Hon 86 9 36 30 10 K. Minear Yam 84 7 34 27 11 C. McAdoo Kaw 80 17 24 39 12 C. Dudney Yam 73 16 14 36 13 D. Schwartz Yam 67 2 26 33 14 D. Adams Kaw 66 13 30 18 15 C. Hymas Hon 51 15 18 0 16 L. Turner Yam 51 11 8 24 17 M. Vohland Yam 45 18 2 21 18 N. Romano Kaw 22 1 12 9 19 M. Anstie Yam 22 0 10 12 20 M. Weltin Kaw 17 8 6 3 21 D. Simonson Yam 15 0 0 15 22 S. Hammaker Kaw 14 0 0 0 23 C. Mumford KTM 13 0 0 0 24 H. Miller Kaw 11 5 0 6 25 M. Mosiman Yam 10 0 0 0 26 H. Deegan Yam 9 0 0 0 27 H. Yoder Yam 6 3 0 0 28 J. Varize Kaw 4 0 4 0 29 A. Long KTM 0 0 0 0 30 P. Ross Yam 0 0 0 0

Totals include seeding points. P1 and P2 show the first two Playoffs; Final shows the triple-point finale.

WMX Main Event