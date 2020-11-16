The ASBK Management Team has today stated that Rounds 2 and 3 of the 2021 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul, will be held at Winton Motor Raceway (March 12-14) and Wakefield Park Raceway (April 16-18).
There is no mention of round one, or indication as to where that might be. Generally the World Superbike Championship round plays host to the ASBK opener, but with WorldSBK organisers and Phillip Island recently stating that the WorldSBK event will not be scheduled until later in the year (Link), ASBK is unlikely to be able to open the season in conjunction with WorldSBK. Presumably, ASBK might take up the traditional late February or early March dates that WorldSBK would have normally made use of.
ASBK have indicated that the Official ASBK Pre-Season Test will be staged over two-days at Phillip Island on January 27 and 28. The day immediately prior is, of course, the Australia Day Public Holiday. I can imagine that team officials are already scrambling to try and secure accommodation.
The 2021 Official ASBK Pre-Season Test will host bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup, YMI Supersport 300, YMF R3 Cup, Motorsports TV Supersport, and Kawasaki Superbike class competitors. Giving them their first chance to blowout their Christmas cobwebs and test new machinery and set-ups to their limits in preparation for a blockbuster 2021 ASBK Championship.
But of course before 2021 gets underway we still have 2020 champions to be crowned! Race fans can catch all the drama and action from the 2020 ASBK Grand Finale at Wakefield Park Raceway, December 3-6, live via ASBK TV partners SBSHD, Fox Sports Australia and Fox Sports Asia on both Saturday and Sunday.
Each of the five Championships – Oceania Junior Cup, YMF R3 Cup, YMI Supersport 300, Motorsports TV Supersport and Kawasaki Superbike class – will be decided at the Grand Finale.
2020 mi-bike Australian Superbike Championship Points
ASBK Supersport Championship Points
|Pos
|Name
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Oli BAYLISS
|Yamaha
|71
|2
|Tom TOPARIS
|Yamaha
|65
|3
|Nic LIMINTON
|Yamaha
|50
|4
|Tom EDWARDS
|Yamaha
|49
|5
|Max STAUFFER
|Yamaha
|47
|6
|Jack HYDE
|Yamaha
|46
|7
|Broc PEARSON
|Yamaha
|37
|8
|Ted COLLINS
|Suzuki
|37
|9
|Jack PASSFIELD
|Yamaha
|34
|10
|Aidan HAYES
|Yamaha
|31
|11
|Dallas SKEER
|Suzuki
|29
|12
|Ty LYNCH
|Yamaha
|27
|13
|Rhys BELLING
|Yamaha
|26
|14
|Luke MITCHELL
|Yamaha
|22
|15
|Ryan TAYLOR
|Yamaha
|21
|16
|Chris QUINN
|Yamaha
|17
|17
|Brodie MALOUF
|Yamaha
|10
|18
|Darren McGRATH
|Kawasaki
|10
|19
|Mitch KUHNE
|Yamaha
|9
|20
|Andrew EDSER
|Kawasaki
|5
|21
|Patrick LI
|Yamaha
|4
|22
|Stephany KAPILAWI-JAMES
|Yamaha
|2
Supersport 300 Championship Points
|Pos
|Name
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Harry KHOURI
|Kawasaki
|76
|2
|Archie McDONALD
|Yamaha
|49
|3
|Luke POWER
|Kawasaki
|44
|4
|Caleb GILMORE
|Yamaha
|40
|5
|Luke JHONSTON
|Kawasaki
|38
|6
|Jacob HATCH
|Yamaha
|37
|7
|Reece OUGHTRED
|Yamaha
|37
|8
|Ben BAKER
|Yamaha
|34
|9
|John LYTRAS
|Yamaha
|33
|10
|Laura BROWN
|Yamaha
|31
|11
|Peter NERLICH
|Kawasaki
|29
|12
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Yamaha
|26
|13
|Filippo ROVELLI
|Kawasaki
|25
|14
|Angus GRENFELL
|Yamaha
|23
|15
|Zylas BUNTING
|Kawasaki
|21
|16
|Yannis SHAW
|Kawasaki
|20
|17
|Ryan SMITH
|Yamaha
|15
|18
|Olly SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|13
|19
|Matthew RINDEL
|Yamaha
|12
|20
|Kyle O’CONNELL
|Yamaha
|12
|21
|Jake SENIOR
|Kawasaki
|10
|22
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|Yamaha
|9
|23
|Mitchell SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|7
|24
|Joseph MARINIELLO
|Kawasaki
|5
|25
|Tom DRANE
|Yamaha
|1
|26
|Zachary JOHNSON
|Yamaha
|1
|27
|Luca DURNING
|Yamaha
|1
Oceania Junior Cup Championship Points
|Pos
|Name
|Total
|1
|Lucas QUINN
|75
|2
|Marianos NIKOLIS
|49
|3
|Cameron DUNKER
|48
|4
|Tom DRANE
|46
|5
|Hayden NELSON
|45
|6
|Cameron SWAIN
|45
|7
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|41
|8
|Angus GRENFELL
|39
|9
|Clay CLEGG
|38
|10
|Henry SNELL
|35
|11
|Varis FLEMING
|35
|12
|Nate O’NEILL
|33
|13
|Jai RUSSO
|29
|14
|Casey MIDDLETON
|20
|15
|Jamie PORT
|18
|16
|Levi RUSSO
|15
|17
|James WEAVER
|12
|18
|Brodie GAWITH
|10
|19
|Toby JAMES
|10