The ASBK Management Team has today stated that Rounds 2 and 3 of the 2021 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul, will be held at Winton Motor Raceway (March 12-14) and Wakefield Park Raceway (April 16-18).

There is no mention of round one, or indication as to where that might be. Generally the World Superbike Championship round plays host to the ASBK opener, but with WorldSBK organisers and Phillip Island recently stating that the WorldSBK event will not be scheduled until later in the year (Link), ASBK is unlikely to be able to open the season in conjunction with WorldSBK. Presumably, ASBK might take up the traditional late February or early March dates that WorldSBK would have normally made use of.

ASBK have indicated that the Official ASBK Pre-Season Test will be staged over two-days at Phillip Island on January 27 and 28. The day immediately prior is, of course, the Australia Day Public Holiday. I can imagine that team officials are already scrambling to try and secure accommodation.

The 2021 Official ASBK Pre-Season Test will host bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup, YMI Supersport 300, YMF R3 Cup, Motorsports TV Supersport, and Kawasaki Superbike class competitors. Giving them their first chance to blowout their Christmas cobwebs and test new machinery and set-ups to their limits in preparation for a blockbuster 2021 ASBK Championship.

But of course before 2021 gets underway we still have 2020 champions to be crowned! Race fans can catch all the drama and action from the 2020 ASBK Grand Finale at Wakefield Park Raceway, December 3-6, live via ASBK TV partners SBSHD, Fox Sports Australia and Fox Sports Asia on both Saturday and Sunday.

Each of the five Championships – Oceania Junior Cup, YMF R3 Cup, YMI Supersport 300, Motorsports TV Supersport and Kawasaki Superbike class – will be decided at the Grand Finale.

2020 mi-bike Australian Superbike Championship Points

Pos Name Machine Pole R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Wayne MAXWELL Ducati V4R 1 25 25 25 76 2 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha 20 20 20 60 3 Josh WATERS Suzuki 18 15 18 51 4 Bryan STARING Kawasaki 17 17 15 49 5 Troy HERFOSS Honda 16 16 16 48 6 Daniel FALZON Yamaha 14 14 13 41 7 Arthur SISSIS Suzuki 15 10 12 37 8 Mike JONES Ducati 18 17 35 9 Jed METCHER Suzuki 12 11 10 33 10 Glenn ALLERTON BMW 5 12 14 31 11 Linden MAGEE BMW 10 6 9 25 12 Matt WALTERS Kawasaki 13 11 24 13 Max CROKER Suzuki 9 7 7 23 14 Aiden WAGNER Yamaha 13 9 22 15 Sloan FROST Suzuki 8 5 8 21 16 Beau BEATON Ducati 7 4 6 17 17 Glenn SCOTT Kawasaki 4 8 4 16 18 Brendan McINTYRE Suzuki 6 3 5 14 19 Josh HAYES Yamaha 11 11 20 Matthew TOOLEY Yamaha 1 1 3 5 21 Giuseppe SCARCELLA Ducati 3 2 5 22 Dean HASLER BMW 2 2 4 23 Nathan SPITERI Suzuki 1 1

ASBK Supersport Championship Points

Pos Name Bike Total 1 Oli BAYLISS Yamaha 71 2 Tom TOPARIS Yamaha 65 3 Nic LIMINTON Yamaha 50 4 Tom EDWARDS Yamaha 49 5 Max STAUFFER Yamaha 47 6 Jack HYDE Yamaha 46 7 Broc PEARSON Yamaha 37 8 Ted COLLINS Suzuki 37 9 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha 34 10 Aidan HAYES Yamaha 31 11 Dallas SKEER Suzuki 29 12 Ty LYNCH Yamaha 27 13 Rhys BELLING Yamaha 26 14 Luke MITCHELL Yamaha 22 15 Ryan TAYLOR Yamaha 21 16 Chris QUINN Yamaha 17 17 Brodie MALOUF Yamaha 10 18 Darren McGRATH Kawasaki 10 19 Mitch KUHNE Yamaha 9 20 Andrew EDSER Kawasaki 5 21 Patrick LI Yamaha 4 22 Stephany KAPILAWI-JAMES Yamaha 2

Supersport 300 Championship Points

Pos Name Bike Total 1 Harry KHOURI Kawasaki 76 2 Archie McDONALD Yamaha 49 3 Luke POWER Kawasaki 44 4 Caleb GILMORE Yamaha 40 5 Luke JHONSTON Kawasaki 38 6 Jacob HATCH Yamaha 37 7 Reece OUGHTRED Yamaha 37 8 Ben BAKER Yamaha 34 9 John LYTRAS Yamaha 33 10 Laura BROWN Yamaha 31 11 Peter NERLICH Kawasaki 29 12 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha 26 13 Filippo ROVELLI Kawasaki 25 14 Angus GRENFELL Yamaha 23 15 Zylas BUNTING Kawasaki 21 16 Yannis SHAW Kawasaki 20 17 Ryan SMITH Yamaha 15 18 Olly SIMPSON Yamaha 13 19 Matthew RINDEL Yamaha 12 20 Kyle O’CONNELL Yamaha 12 21 Jake SENIOR Kawasaki 10 22 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha 9 23 Mitchell SIMPSON Yamaha 7 24 Joseph MARINIELLO Kawasaki 5 25 Tom DRANE Yamaha 1 26 Zachary JOHNSON Yamaha 1 27 Luca DURNING Yamaha 1

Oceania Junior Cup Championship Points